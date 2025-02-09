Good morning. It's Monday 10th of February.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on X, on LinkedIn, and on BlueSky.

Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor and China's leading telecoms providers are integrating the AI model released by DeepSeek into their offerings, the latest Chinese companies looking to capitalise on the start-up's breakthrough and attention. Reuters

An investigation into the operation of social media platform X has been opened in Paris. In the sights of the French investigators is the functioning of X's algorithms. Le Monde

The UK government has demanded that Apple creates a backdoor in its encrypted cloud service, in a confrontation that challenges the US tech firm’s avowed stance on protecting user privacy. The Guardian

ASPI

Spyware is spreading far beyond its national-security role

The Strategist

Angela Suriyasenee

Spyware is increasingly exploited by criminals or used to suppress civil liberties, and this proliferation is in part due to weak regulation. The opacity of the spyware trade can make it difficult for governments to develop effective policies and regulatory controls.

Australia

Labor says tech levy doesn’t target US firms as Trump trade tsar hits out

The Australian Financial Review

Matthew Cranston & Michael Read

Labor says its plan to hit big tech firms with a new levy worth hundreds of millions of dollars does not target American companies, as Donald Trump’s trade tsar ramped up warnings the administration will combat “discriminatory” taxes against US businesses.

‘Most dangerous technology ever’: protesters urge AI pause

The Age

David Swan

Protesters will take to the streets this weekend to campaign against harmful uses of AI and urge the Australian government to help freeze advancements in what is being described as potentially “the most dangerous technology ever created”.

China

Chinese companies detail use of AI amid DeepSeek frenzy

Reuters

Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor and China's leading telecoms providers are integrating the AI model released by DeepSeek into their offerings, the latest Chinese companies looking to capitalise on the start-up's breakthrough and attention.

China’s 3 big telecoms operators rush to integrate DeepSeek models into cloud services

South China Morning Post

Ann Cao

China’s three major telecoms operators have rushed to integrate DeepSeek’s artificial intelligence models into their services, as firms across the country jump on the bandwagon of the country’s hottest tech start-up.

DeepSeek fires up AI deployments into PCs, robots and EVs amid US sanctions

South China Morning Post

Ben Jiang

DeepSeek has triggered a wave of artificial intelligence deployments across China’s hi-tech manufacturing sector – including personal computers, robots and electric vehicles – after the company emerged as the country’s newest symbol of overcoming US sanctions.

USA

Trump's Paris AI summit delegation won't include AI Safety Institute staff

Reuters

Jeffrey Dastin

The US delegation to a major artificial intelligence summit in Paris next week will not include technical staff from the country's AI Safety Institute, two people close to Washington's plans for the event and a third source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Elon Musk says he doesn't want to buy TikTok's US business

Bloomberg

Shelly Banjo

Elon Musk said he isn’t interested in buying TikTok, the popular social video app the US has tried to ban over national security concerns with its Chinese owner Bytedance.

TikTok to let US Android users download app via kits on its website

Reuters

Kanishka Singh & Jasper Ward

TikTok said on Friday it was allowing US Android users to download and connect to the short video app through package kits on its website, in an effort to circumvent restrictions on the popular platform in the country.

Southeast Asia

Man to be charged over helping scam syndicates access Singpass accounts through fake job ads

The Straits Times

Vihanya Rakshika

A 26-year-old man who allegedly helped scam syndicates access compromised Singpass accounts through fake job advertisements is expected to be charged on Feb 10. In a statement on Feb 9, the police said the compromised accounts were obtained through fraudulent job advertisements posted on messaging platform Telegram.

Ukraine - Russia

As DeepSeek rises, Russia falls behind on AI

Radio Free Europe

Sergei Dobrynin

As Chinese companies such as DeepSeek prove that advanced AI can be built at lower costs, Russia’s global ambitions are faltering under the weight of ideological restrictions, an exodus of tech talent, and Western sanctions that cut off access to essential hardware.

Europe

French prosecutors open investigation into X's algorithms

Le Monde

Aurélien Defer, Damien Leloup & Martin Untersinger

An investigation into the operation of social media platform X has been opened in Paris. Elon Musk's social media platform is being investigated by the Paris cybercrime unit, after being reported by an MP.

A Paris AI summit survival guide

POLITICO

Tiphane Saliou & Émile Marzolf

The French government is hosting its AI Action Summit at the Grand Palais in central Paris on Feb. 10-11. There are more than 100 official events and dozens more unofficial ones organised by companies and campaigners, all across town, and all to tout the booming technology.

The 15 days that upended Macron’s vision for European AI

POLITICO

Clea Caulcutt

The French tech world is reeling from Donald Trump’s Stargate announcement and DeepSeek’s recent breakthrough. Macron’s pet project, the AI Action Summit in Paris, was less than a month away and risked coming off like a two-bit side event. Its goals — to push for sustainability and inclusivity — now appeared almost quaint.

OpenAI's Altman envisions Stargate-like programme for Europe

Reuters

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Friday signaled willingness to bring a Stargate-like artificial intelligence program to Europe, saying his company would "love" to do a Stargate Europe.

German civil activists win victory in election case against Musk's X

Reuters

Thomas Escritt

Elon Musk's social media platform X must release information enabling researchers to track the spread of election-swaying information on the network, a German court ruled on Friday.

Estonia gives Meta access to 4 billion words for large language model development

ERR

Indrek Kiisler

Estonia will make almost 4 billion words available for technology giant Meta – which owns Facebook and Instagram – to train large language models. Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Lisa Pakosta said the survival of the Estonian language relies on such deals and giving away data for free.

Ministers rule out giving Estonian content to AI companies for free

ERR

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal and Minister of Culture Heidy Purga both ruled out the possibility of handing over Estonian-language data, including media content belonging to ERR, to large artificial intelligence companies for free. The idea had been backed by Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Lisa Pakosta.

UK

UK demands ability to access Apple users’ encrypted data

The Guardian

Dan Milmo

The UK government has demanded that Apple creates a backdoor in its encrypted cloud service, in a confrontation that challenges the US tech firm’s avowed stance on protecting user privacy.

Britain goes soft on AI after Trump’s bonfire of rules

POLITICO

Tom Bristow

A promise made in the Labour Party’s election manifesto last summer to enforce safety rules on the most powerful AI models is now on the backburner following the election of Donald Trump and amid industry pushback, according to multiple insiders, many of whom were granted anonymity to speak freely.

Gambling firms secretly sharing users’ data with Facebook without permission

The Guardian

Shanti Das & Jon Ungoed-Thomas

Gambling companies are covertly tracking visitors to their websites and sending their data to Facebook’s parent company without consent in an apparent breach of data protection laws.

Artificial Intelligence

DeepSeek offers bioweapon, self-harm information

The Wall Street Journal

Sam Schechner

Major AI developers, including DeepSeek, work to train their models not to share dangerous information or endorse certain offensive statements. Their apps refuse direct requests to describe the merits of white supremacy or explain how to make weapons of mass destruction. Testing shows the Chinese app is more likely than other AIs to give instructions to do dangerous things.

The hottest new idea in AI? Chatbots that look like they think.

The Washington Post

Nitasha Tiku

Chinese start-up DeepSeek recently displaced ChatGPT as the top-ranking artificial intelligence app, in part by dazzling the public with a free version of the hottest idea in AI — a chatbot that “thinks” before answering a user’s question.

The crisis in Western AI is real

The Strategist

Charles Ferguson

A powerful, innovative Chinese model achieving parity with US products should come as no surprise. It is the predictable result of a major US and Western policy failure, for which the AI industry itself bears much of the blame.

Events & Podcasts

Safeguarding AI for economic and security progress

ASPI

Join us at 5pm on 13 February to explore international trends associated with AI, particularly from a security perspective, including privacy, governance, responsible usage and ethics. The conversation will explore Australia and Canada’s global position on AI, and some of the collaborative opportunities available, both between companies and drawing on the broader ecosystem.

Share

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.