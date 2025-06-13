Good morning. It's Friday, 13th of June.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on X, on LinkedIn, and on BlueSky.

A new report says major Chinese producers of critical minerals are using state-imposed forced labor programs in the Uyghur region to meet rising global demand, putting international brands they export to at risk of complicity in human rights violations. Radio Free Asia

The Department of Homeland Security is using drones during the protests in Los Angeles, the department has confirmed, further fueling controversy surrounding the escalating law enforcement response to the demonstrations that broke out as immigration raids occurred throughout the city. Time

Researchers at Insikt Group say they now can link the powerful spyware to operators in Mozambique for the first time. Mozambique is one of several African countries where the spyware has appeared, according to Insikt, which says that the continent hosts more than half of known Predator customers. The Record by Recorded Future

ASPI

You call that a defence industry?

The Strategist

David Uren

Australia’s defence manufacturers are essentially a cottage industry, with the average supplier employing only 13 people and achieving net annual sales of about $2.2 million. Only 11,400 workers are employed by 904 manufacturing businesses supplying Defence. These businesses include many highly innovative firms working on advanced technologies in specialised niches.

Europe’s inability to scale start-ups could be disastrous

Financial Times

Ann Mettler

What Europe needs is a public sector-enabled, private sector-led approach with a heavy emphasis on fostering cross-fertilisation between start-ups and industry. This is the most promising way to regain technology and innovation prowess in a world where the US and now China call the shots. According to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, China led in just three of 64 technologies in the years from 2003 to 2007. Between 2019 and 2023 it led in 57. It is high time Europe realises that true technology leadership doesn’t exist only in the lab or on a patent but must translate into corporate successes.

Australia

Let’s diversify our space partnerships—and build some self-reliance

The Strategist

Jeremy Kruckel

Australia’s long-term interests in space are best served by independent capability, diversified international partnerships and a civil-led strategy that reflects national priorities. As global competition intensifies, Australia must avoid tying its trajectory to the political cycles or slogans of other nations. Instead, we should strengthen domestic capability, embrace a wider array of partnerships, and lead with values of transparency and collaboration.

Pillar II pile on: Stakeholders warn on rudderless AUKUS tech

InnovationAus

Joseph Brookes

The Western Australian government and UK tech and business groups are among critics of AUKUS’s advanced technology program, warning ‘Pillar II’ is still missing funding, structure and direction four years in. It comes as a US review of the trilateral pact announced on Thursday threatens to upend the deal entirely and as Australia faces new calls to launch its own probe.

Australia edges toward Horizon Europe research talks

InnovationAus

James Riley

The European Union’s top diplomat in Australia says there are encouraging signs that the Albanese government is edging toward a move to join the giant Horizon Europe science and research program. Against a backdrop of renewed interest in an EU-Australia Free Trade Agreement and increased diplomatic activity on a potential strategic and defence partnership, EU Ambassador Gabriele Visentin told the National Press Club on Wednesday there was a growing interest in deepening scientific collaborations.

We're certainly not involved in picking losers': Tim Ayres backs PsiQuantum deal, plots NRF revamp

Capital Brief

Anthony Galloway

Australia’s new Industry and Science Minister Tim Ayres has flagged a revamp of the government's $15 billion manufacturing fund and backed the process behind its near-billion dollar investment in Silicon Valley startup PsiQuantum. In an interview with Capital Brief, Ayres also shed new light on the government's plans to regulate artificial intelligence and the role unions might play in it, and defended its subsidies for domestic solar panel manufacturing.

China

Critical mineral industries in China’s far west using Uyghur forced labor: report

Radio Free Asia

Tenzin Pema

A new report says major Chinese producers of critical minerals are using state-imposed forced labor programs in the Uyghur region to meet rising global demand, putting international brands they export to at risk of complicity in human rights violations. According to the report by Hague-based rights group Global Rights Compliance, 77 companies and downstream manufacturers of critical minerals-based products operate in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, placing them at risk of participation in the labor transfer programs in the lithium, titanium, beryllium, and magnesium industries.

US says China's Huawei can't make more than 200,000 AI chips in 2025

Reuters

China's Huawei Technologies is capable of producing no more than 200,000 advanced artificial intelligence chips in 2025, a top U.S. exports controls official told lawmakers on Thursday, warning that though the number is below the company's demand, China is quickly catching up to U.S. capabilities. Since 2019, a slew of U.S. export rules aimed at curbing China's technological and military advancements have limited access by Huawei and other Chinese firms to high-end U.S. chips and the equipment needed to produce them. The issue has become a flashpoint in U.S.-China relations.

Nvidia to exclude China from forecasts amid US chip export curbs, CNN reports

Reuters

Juby Babu

Nvidia will no longer include the China market in its revenue and profit forecasts following stringent U.S. trade restrictions on chip sales to the region, CEO Jensen Huang told CNN on Thursday. When asked if the United States would lift the export controls after the trade discussions with China in London this week, Huang said he was not counting on it. "But, if it happens, then it will be a great bonus. I've told all of our investors and shareholders that, going forward, our forecasts will not include the China market," he said.

Massed drone deployments part of military modernisation: China’s PLA daily

South China Morning Post

Kawala Xie

China’s military mouthpiece has called for the large-scale and centralised deployment of unmanned combat forces at key locations to fully realise their potential in any future intelligent warfare, amid rising tensions with the US in the Indo-Pacific. In an article published on Tuesday, PLA Daily urged “innovative” organisation and applications of unmanned systems, highlighting their “decisive and dominant” role in future conflicts, including the capability to conduct close-range precision strikes. Symantec said the tool “is not something we have seen used in ransomware attacks before, though it was used in an attack carried out by Chinese nation-state backed actor APT41 in 2023.”

USA

U.S. Immigration agency using drones capable of surveillance during L.A. protests

Time

Rebecca Schneid

The Department of Homeland Security is using drones during the protests in Los Angeles, the department has confirmed, further fueling controversy surrounding the escalating law enforcement response to the demonstrations that broke out as immigration raids occurred throughout the city. Customs and Border Patrol, an agency within DHS, confirmed on Thursday that it is providing “aerial support” to law enforcement. "Air and Marine Operations is providing aerial support to federal law enforcement partners conducting operations in the Greater Los Angeles area.

LA protests fuel California drive to hide data from Trump

POLITICO

Tyler Katzenberger

President Donald Trump’s aggressive response to anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles is fueling a California push to insulate state residents’ personal data from Washington. Tech-skeptical California lawmakers and activists fear the Trump administration will leverage tech tools to track and punish demonstrators accused of interfering with Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids. One possible instrument at ICE’s disposal: location data, a highly detailed record of people’s daily movements that’s collected and sold by everything from weather apps to data brokers.

North Asia

Taiwan cyber unit says it will not be intimidated by China bounty offer

Reuters

Taiwan's cyber forces will not be intimidated by China's threats of a bounty for the arrest of 20 people Beijing says are Taiwanese military hackers, and China's legal system has no jurisdiction on the island, its defence ministry said. Last week, the public security bureau in the Chinese city of Guangzhou said the hackers were part of the Taiwan military's Information, Communications and Electronic Force Command, and published their pictures, names and Taiwan identity card numbers, offering rewards of more than $1,000 for their arrest.

Taiwan chip titan TSMC opens joint lab with University of Tokyo

Nikkei Asia

Ryohtaroh Satoh

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has launched a joint research laboratory with the University of Tokyo, its first outside of Taiwan, reaffirming the chipmaker's commitment to Japan even as President Donald Trump pushes for increased chip investment in the U.S. The lab, located in the university's campus in the Bunkyo district of Tokyo, is the chipmaker's first joint lab with a university outside of Taiwan. At a press event on Thursday, TSMC Executive Vice President and co-Chief Operating Officer Y.J. Mii said the collaboration between his company and the university has been upgraded to "strategic level."

Global demand for chips boosts Korean presence in market as competition rises

Korea JoongAng Daily

Soaring demand for memory chips driven by AI infrastructure has significantly boosted Korea’s presence in the global semiconductor market, but mounting competition from China, United States and Japan is clouding the industry's long-term outlook. Global revenue from memory semiconductors surged 79.3 percent in 2024 from the previous year, according to the "2025 Factbook" released by the Semiconductor Industry Association on May 27.

Thousands of Koreans were banned from Instagram this week. I was one of them.

Korea JoongAng Daily

Cho Yong-Jun

Thousands of Korean Instagram accounts have been abruptly deactivated in the past few days, allegedly thanks to AI. On Wednesday morning, I found out mine was one of them. The JoongAng Ilbo first reported the rise in Instagram suspensions on Thursday, June 5. According to the report, furious users have accused Meta of overusing AI in its screening and review process, inadvertently leading to the mass-deactivations. Meta Korea spokesperson admitted to the Korea JoongAng Daily on Wednesday that the company does use AI in screening accounts but said that humans are also involved in the review process. They were unable to confirm if AI had caused the mass-deactivation, saying the company is "currently looking into the situation."

Southeast Asia

Fog ransomware attack on Asia financial org draws attention over use of employee monitoring software

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

A cyberattack on a financial institution in Asia last month featuring the Fog ransomware has made a splash among researchers and incident responders due to the unusual tools and tactics involved. Researchers at Symantec said the hackers used a legitimate employee monitoring software called Syteca — something they have never seen in a ransomware attack before. The actors also used several open-source pentesting tools that are also not typically deployed in advance of ransomware deployment.

Dozens arrested across Asia in global infostealer malware crackdown

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

A global law enforcement crackdown on information-stealing malware led to the arrest of 32 suspects and the dismantling of more than 20,000 malicious IP addresses and domains linked to cybercrime. The operation, which ran from January to April, led to the arrest of 18 suspects in Vietnam who were allegedly involved in illegal cyber activities, according to a Wednesday statement from Interpol. Vietnamese police also seized computers, SIM cards, cash and corporate documents in raids that uncovered a scheme to open and sell business accounts for criminal use.

Vietnam, Australia launch strategic technology centre to shape digital future

Vietnamnet global

The Australia–Vietnam Strategic Technology Centre was officially launched on June 11 at the Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology in Hanoi. The centre is a joint initiative between Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology, with PTIT and the University of Technology Sydney serving as co-leads, and global telecommunications giant Nokia as founding industry partner. Australia has committed an initial 2.1 million AUD to support the centre, while Nokia is providing technical equipment.

Singapore: Seawater cooling for sustainable AI infrastructure

OpenGov Asia

Alita Sharon

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has embarked on a forward-looking initiative to explore sustainable cooling methods for artificial intelligence infrastructure. Partnering with a Singapore-based technology firm, MPA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly study the feasibility of using seawater as a natural cooling resource to support the nation’s expanding digital capabilities. This initiative focuses on developing modular, energy-efficient AI “factories”, high-performance facilities built to train and operate large-scale AI models. These facilities demand substantial computational resources and, consequently, require effective and sustainable cooling systems.

Ukraine - Russia

Russia is amplifying conspiracy theories about the L.A. protests

NBC News

Dan De Luce

Protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles have triggered a flood of falsehoods and conspiracy theories online, and Russia has sought to exploit and amplify them, experts say. Russian media and pro-Russian voices have embraced right-wing conspiracy theories about the protests, including one that alleged the Mexican government was encouraging the demonstrations against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. Mexico has strongly rejected the accusation — which was repeated by Trump’s chief of homeland security — as utterly false.

Europe

Researchers confirm two journalists were hacked with Paragon spyware

TechCrunch

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai

Two European journalists were hacked using government spyware made by Israeli surveillance tech provider Paragon, new research has confirmed. On Thursday, digital rights group The Citizen Lab published a new report detailing the results of a new forensic investigation into the iPhones of Italian journalist Ciro Pellegrino and an unnamed “prominent” European journalist. The researchers said both journalists were hacked by the same Paragon customer, based on evidence found on the two journalists’ devices.

Second Italian journalist targeted with Paragon spyware, watchdog group says

Reuters

Raphael Satter

A second Italian journalist was recently targeted by software made by U.S.-owned surveillance company Paragon, internet watchdog group Citizen Lab said, raising new questions about a surveillance scandal that has already led Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government and Paragon to part ways. Citizen Lab said in a report published on Thursday, opens new tab that Italian investigative journalist Ciro Pellegrino's iPhone showed evidence of having been targeted by Paragon's sophisticated spy software.

EU plans energy saving measures for data centres

Reuters

The European Union is preparing a package of measures to improve data centres' energy savings, the bloc's energy commissioner said on Thursday. "I will propose a data centre energy efficiency package," EU energy commissioner Dan Jorgensen told a conference in Brussels, without providing further details. Data centres account for 3% of EU electricity demand, but their consumption is expected to increase rapidly this decade due to the expansion of artificial intelligence.

Africa

Predator spotted in Mozambique for first time, another sign of spyware’s availability

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

The discovery of new infrastructure linked to Predator spyware suggests the surveillance technology is still finding new customers despite its backers facing rounds of U.S. sanctions since July 2023. In a report released Thursday, researchers at Insikt Group say they now can link the powerful spyware to operators in Mozambique for the first time. Insikt Group and The Record are both part of Recorded Future. Mozambique is one of several African countries where the spyware has appeared, according to Insikt, which says that the continent hosts more than half of known Predator customers.

Big Tech

YouTube loosens rules guiding the moderation of videos

The New York Times

Nico Grant and Tripp Mickle

For years, YouTube has removed videos with derogatory slurs, misinformation about Covid vaccines and election falsehoods, saying the content violated the platform’s rules. But since President Trump’s return to the White House, YouTube has encouraged its content moderators to leave up videos with content that may break the platform’s rules rather than remove them, as long as the videos are considered to be in the public interest. Those would include discussions of political, social and cultural issues.

Tesla sues former Optimus engineer over alleged trade secret theft

TechCrunch

Rebecca Szkutak

Tesla sued a former engineer for allegedly stealing trade secrets from its humanoid robotics program, Optimus, and using them to launch a rival startup. The lawsuit, which was filed on Wednesday and originally reported on by Bloomberg, accuses Zhongjie “Jay” Li of stealing trade secrets regarding Tesla’s development of “advanced robotic hand sensors” to launch his startup Proception, a Y Combinator-backed company building robotic hands. The complaint states that Li, who worked at Tesla from August 2022 to September 2024, downloaded confidential information about Optimus on two separate personal smartphones.

LG eyes more US production, cutback in tariff-hit Vietnam

Nikkei Asia

Nami Matsuura

LG Electronics is considering boosting capacity in the U.S. while scaling back manufacturing in Vietnam in response to the Trump administration's sweeping tariff policy. The aim is to minimize the U.S. trade war's impact on the South Korea company's North American business, LG's second-biggest market after its home country, as higher material costs erode profit. The company also plans to boost output in Mexico, which is exempt from U.S. President Donald Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs announced in early April.

Bluesky backlash misses the point

TechCrunch

Sarah Perez

Bluesky is missing an opportunity to explain to people that its network is more than just its own Bluesky social app. In recent weeks, a number of headlines and posts have surfaced questioning whether Bluesky’s growth is declining, if the network has become too much of a left-leaning echo chamber, or if its users lack a sense of humor, among other charges.Investor Mark Cuban, who even financially backed Skylight, a video app built on Bluesky’s underlying protocol, AT Proto, complained this week that replies on Bluesky have become too hateful. “Engagement went from great convos on many topics, to agree with me or you are a nazi fascist,” he wrote in a post on Bluesky. That, he said, is “forcing” people to return to X.

X’s Sales pitch: give us your ad business or we’ll sue

The Wall Street Journal

Suzanne Vranica, Dana Mattioli and Jessica Toonkel

Late last year, Verizon Communications got an unusual message from a media company that wanted its business: Spend your ad dollars with us or we’ll see you in court. The threat came from X, the social-media platform that has been struggling to resuscitate its ad business after many corporate advertisers fled over concerns about loosened content-moderation standards following Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase in late 2022. It worked. Verizon, which hadn’t advertised on X since 2022, pledged to spend at least $10 million this year on the platform. The legal threats are part of an extraordinary pressure campaign that Musk and X CEO Linda Yaccarino launched to boost revenue by cajoling advertisers—including Amazon, Unilever, Pinterest and Lego—to spend money on their platform.

Google says it has resolved global service outage impacting multiple platforms

Reuters

Alphabet's Google said on Thursday it had resolved a brief global service disruption on its platforms that affected multiple services such as music streamer Spotify and instant messaging provider Discord. "The issue with Google Chat, Google Meet, Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Google Cloud Search, Google Tasks, Google Voice has been resolved for all affected users," the company said. There were more than 10,000 incidents of people reporting problems with Google Cloud and more than 44,000 reports on Spotify around 2:46 p.m. ET in the U.S., according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Artificial Intelligence

The Meta AI app is a privacy disaster

TechCrunch

Amanda Silberling

It sounds like the start of a 21st-century horror film: Your browser history has been public all along, and you had no idea. That’s basically what it feels like right now on the new stand-alone Meta AI app, where swathes of people are publishing their ostensibly private conversations with the chatbot. When you ask the AI a question, you have the option of hitting a share button, which then directs you to a screen showing a preview of the post, which you can then publish. But some users appear blissfully unaware that they are sharing these text conversations, audio clips, and images publicly with the world.

As big tech grows more involved in Gaza, Muslim workers are wrestling with a spiritual crisis

The Guardian

Johana Bhuiyan

Is working in big tech halal? Muslim workers are reckoning with the possibility that their jobs go against their religious obligations. There’s been protests within American tech companies against their contracts with Israel and its military since the start of the war in Gaza. There have been walkouts and vigils. Offices have been taken over and op-eds have been written. Some staff have resigned and some have been fired for their activism. But as the war endures and Palestinians in Gaza are being starved, forcibly displaced and killed, and the contracts have survived, there’s a growing group of Muslim staffers who are unsure whether they can religiously justify working at companies that they view as effectively defense contractors.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 8-9 October. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

Share

For more on China's pressure campaign against Taiwan—including military threats, interference and cyberwarfare, check out ASPI’s State of the Strait Weekly Digest.