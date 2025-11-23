Good morning. It's Monday, 24th of November.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on Bluesky, on LinkedIn, and on X.

Chinese researchers simulate large-scale electronic warfare against Elon Musk’s Starlink with findings suggest jamming Starlink across area matching Taiwan is technically feasible, but only at huge scale needing 1,000 drones or more. South China Morning Post

Dozens of major accounts masquerading as “America First” or “MAGA” proponents have been identified as originating in places such as Russia, India, and Nigeria. Daily Beast

In weeks, tech platforms operating in Australia will need to deactivate accounts for users under 16 and stop teens from making accounts until they are that age, or face fines of up to $50m. The Guardian

ASPI

UK’s Jonathan Powell co-hosted events with think-tank linked to Chinese intelligence

Financial Times

Joe Leahy and David Sheppard

According to research from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, corroborated by publicly available information, a number of GVI’s senior staff have current or past links with China’s Ministry of State Security, the country’s primary foreign spy agency, and to military intelligence. “GVI has remarkable convening power for an unofficial think-tank, arranging meetings for government and military delegations from around the world with senior Chinese government and party officials,” said Bethany Allen, head of China investigations at ASPI.

AI-enabled intrusions: What Anthropic’s disclosure really means

The Strategist

ASPI contributors and External contributors

AI company Anthropic reported with ‘high confidence’ that a Chinese state-sponsored hacking group had weaponised Anthropic’s own AI tools to run a largely automated cyberattack on several technology firms and government agencies. According to the company, the September operation is the first publicly known case of an AI system conducting target reconnaissance with only minimal human direction. In a technical report, Anthropic detailed how the attackers used its tools to generate code that instructed its agent, Claude Code, to execute the campaign, with human operators responsible for as little as 10 to 20 percent of the workload.

Former Liberal MP lobbying for Chinese university with ‘deep links’ to People’s Liberation Army

Canberra Times

Eleanor Campbell

Australian Strategic policy Institute senior analyst Fergus Ryan said Central South University, which is located in China’s central Hunan province and overseen by China’s Ministry of Education, had been closely profiled by Australian officials due to its “unusually deep links to China’s defence establishment.” “Our research shows CSU is jointly supervised by the Ministry of Education and SASTIND, the agency responsible for weapons and aerospace R&D, and that it holds a current weapons-production licence,” Mr Ryan said. “It also operates several national-defence laboratories working on advanced materials, propulsion and guidance technologies.”

We’re updating ASPI’s Critical Technology Tracker. This expansion incorporates 2025 data, adds 10 new technologies—from generative AI to brain-computer interfaces to geoengineering—and features a new at-a-glance overview of performance across all the technologies we track. Be the first to get early-access invites and launch updates: https://techtracker.aspi.org.au/

Australia

Australia’s under-16s social media ban is weeks away. How will it work – and how can I appeal if I’m wrongly banned?

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

From 10 December, platforms the Australian government has deemed to be included in the social media ban will need to deactivate all accounts for users under 16 and prevent those users from holding an account until after they turn 16. The eSafety commissioner must be satisfied the platforms have taken “reasonable steps” to prevent under 16s from holding an account on the platform, or they will face a fine of up to $49.5m. Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, X, YouTube, Reddit, Twitch and Kick were named in the initial list.

An offer he couldn’t refuse: The young Aussie who couldn’t say no to Zuckerberg

The Sydney Morning Herald

David Swan

In the elite labs of San Francisco, the concentration of Australian talent is now so high it’s a running joke at parties. “People complain to me ... They’re like, ‘Oh, another Australian ... they’re practically sick of us’,” says Casey Flint, a Queenslander who is now chief of staff at the frontier lab Reflection AI. This Australian cohort is building the future of intelligence, and earning fortunes that defy belief. The competition for AI researchers has reached extraordinary levels, bordering on the obscene. Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has been personally recruiting via email, WhatsApp and invitations to his homes, with compensation packages for top-tier researchers reportedly reaching up to $US300 million over four years.​

China

Chinese researchers simulate large-scale electronic warfare against Elon Musk’s Starlink

South China Morning Post

Stephen Chen

For the People’s Liberation Army, preparing for a potential campaign over Taiwan means answering an urgent question: how to achieve electromagnetic dominance when the enemy could access a constellation of 10,000-plus satellites that hop, adapt and resist jamming in real time? A groundbreaking simulation study by Chinese scientists offers the most detailed public analysis to date of how the PLA could attempt to silence one of the most resilient communication systems ever built. Their findings suggest that jamming Starlink across a region as large as Taiwan is technically feasible, but only at an immense scale that would require 1,000 to 2,000 electronic warfare drones.

China’s APT31 linked to hacks on Russian tech firms

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

The China-linked hacking group known as APT31 infiltrated Russia’s technology sector for years and quietly exfiltrated data from companies involved in government contracting and systems integration, according to a new report. The campaign, which ran into this year, was “well-planned” and allowed intruders to remain undetected, Russian cybersecurity firm Positive Technologies said in research published. Public reports of Chinese cyber operations against Russia are rare, given the countries are widely seen as strategic partners. In October, U.S.-based cybersecurity firm Symantec attributed an espionage attack on an unnamed Russian IT service provider to Jewelbug, another China-linked group.

Chinese maker behind most of world’s bitcoin miners has been focus of US national security probe

Bloomberg

Anthony Cormier, Jake Bleiberg, and David Kocieniewski

The use of Beijing-based Bitmain Technologies Ltd.’s machines at a site near a military base raised “significant national security concerns” in a federal review last year. And the firm’s name surfaced again in July in a report from the Senate Intelligence Committee that said its devices could be manipulated from China and that they present “several disturbing vulnerabilities” to the US. All the while, Bitmain’s hardware was at the center of a federal investigation known as “Operation Red Sunset,” according to a US official and six other people familiar with aspects of the inquiry. The investigation, led by agents of the US Department of Homeland Security, was launched to determine whether the machines could be remotely controlled for spying or to sabotage the American power grid, the official and people said.

Just because a robot can walk, doesn’t mean it can work

The Sydney Morning Herald

Tim Biggs

In a video published this week by China’s UBTech, hundreds of the firm’s humanoid robots march in unison, lining up neatly or stomping in rhythm, as they pack themselves into delivery trucks. The company claims it has made its first mass shipments of the robots to customers, something rival robot-makers like Tesla and Figure are yet to do. Comments on the video are the usual mix of doom and awe. The robots are coming to take our jobs. They look like a robot military force. Imagine if they had weapons. But for the more sceptical viewer, many questions are raised. UBTech makes a few different models of robot. These Walker S2 units are promoted as industrial factory personnel, which can operate autonomously and indefinitely thanks to their ability to change their own batteries.

USA

Top MAGA influencers accidentally unmasked as foreign trolls

Daily Beast

Jack Revell

Elon Musk’s social media site X has rolled out a new feature in an effort to increase transparency—and unwittingly revealed that many of the site’s top MAGA influencers are actually foreign actors. The new “About This Account” feature, which became available to X users on Friday, allows others to see where an account is based, when they joined the platform, how often they have changed their username, and how they downloaded the X app. Dozens of major accounts masquerading as “America First” or “MAGA” proponents have been identified as originating in places such as Russia, India, and Nigeria. In one example, the account MAGANationX—with nearly 400,000 followers and a bio reading “Patriot Voice for We The People”—is actually based in Eastern Europe.

The FBI spied on a Signal group chat of immigration activists, records reveal

The Guardian

Sam Levin

The FBI spied on a private Signal group chat of immigrants’ rights activists who were organizing “courtwatch” efforts in New York City this spring, law enforcement records shared with the Guardian indicate. The FBI, the documents show, gained access to conversations in a “courtwatch” Signal group that helps coordinate volunteer activists who monitor public proceedings at three New York federal immigration courts. The US government has repeatedly been accused of violating immigrants’ due process rights at those courts.

Flock Safety cameras used to monitor protesters, rights group finds

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

Police departments across the country searched records from a national network of automated license plate reader cameras hundreds of times over the last year to track protest activity, according to new research from the Electronic Frontier Foundation. EFF analyzed 10 months of nationwide searches on servers from Flock Safety, a controversial provider of surveillance technology, and found that more than 50 federal, state and local agencies ran protest-related searches, including queries about the “No Kings” demonstrations held in June and October. In addition, researchers found law enforcement searched for license plates present at other protests opposing the Trump administration, including demonstrations connected to the 50501 movement in February, and the “Hands Off!” protests in April.

The new silicon valley (literally)

The Verge

Justine Calma

Arizona’s economy was once dominated by the “five C’s”: cotton, cattle, citrus, copper, and climate. But a new C has emerged that could grow to overshadow the rest: chips. New semiconductor manufacturing facilities are springing up across the Greater Phoenix area, stretching across blocks of new roads with names like “Processor Parkway” and “Transistor Terrace.” Just outside the facilities, developers anticipating an influx of workers are planning mixed-use residential and industrial zones like mini modern-day company towns. Arizona has raised more than $200 billion in semiconductor investment in just the last five years alone, with more than 75 chip companies flocking to the Greater Phoenix area. It’s where Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Intel both plan to produce the next-generation chips that American companies need if they want to stay competitive in the AI arms race.

Judge shows reluctance to break up Google ads business in US monopoly case

Financial Times

Stefania Palma

A US federal judge has signalled concerns about ordering the break-up of Google’s advertising business, as courts in monopoly cases shy away from mandating Big Tech companies split themselves up. Leonie Brinkema, a federal district judge in Virginia, in April ruled Google had “wilfully” monopolised parts of the digital ads market. The Department of Justice, which brought the case, has requested Google parent Alphabet be ordered to spin off elements of its ads business. But in a final hearing on Friday about the so-called remedies to be imposed to address the monopoly, Brinkema said the DoJ’s request was a “dramatic change” that would not be as “easily enforceable” as the resolution Google has proposed.

North Asia

Japan’s Takaichi and India’s Modi agree on AI, chip cooperation

Nikkei Asia

Shimpei Kawakami

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Indian counterpart Narendra Modi agreed Sunday to promote bilateral cooperation in key technologies including artificial intelligence and semiconductors. The two leaders held their first face-to-face talks on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit here in South Africa. Japan’s new prime minister plans to continue her predecessor’s focus on India as the two countries share an interest in countering China’s global advances. Takaichi told the Indian leader her government remains committed to the joint vision for cooperation agreed upon by Modi and previous Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in August. The document includes boosting Japanese private investments in India to 10 trillion yen over the next decade.

The chipmaking pay revolution buys time, but will not solve scarcity of engineers

Financial Times

June Yoon

A pay revolution has unfolded in the chip sector this year. South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix scrapped the cap on its profit-sharing plan, and has also paid bonuses worth a reported 1,500 per cent of monthly base salary, or about three-quarters of a year’s pay in a single payment. Bonuses that are close to the base salaries are common in the finance industry, but at South Korean conglomerates they are rare as rigid pay structures and seniority-based rewards have long prevailed. In Taiwan, similar dynamics are unfolding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and MediaTek have been raising pay in recent years to stem talent outflows, with average employee packages up about 45 per cent over the past five years at TSMC.

Southeast Asia

Subsea shake-up: how new cables are wiring Southeast Asia’s AI era

The Tech Capital

Khamila Mulia

In a region where undersea cables handle vast data flows, hyperscalers like Meta are selecting new routes to navigate geopolitical challenges, enhancing AI connectivity while highlighting network vulnerabilities. The seabed beneath Southeast Asia is becoming one of the world’s busiest infrastructure corridors, marked by a cluster of major systems reaching key milestones within months of each other. Bifrost, the 20,000 kilometres transpacific system led by Keppel and backed by Meta and Telin, is now ready for service and offers Singapore a new route to the US. Earlier in September, Meta and Softbank consortium introduced Candle, a 24-fibre pair system that will run from Japan to Singapore and anchor several new intra-Asia branches along the way.

Ukraine – Russia

Russia’s drone revolution heaps pressure on Ukrainian defenses

CNN

Tim Lister and Kostya Gak

A top-secret Russian unit based in Moscow has changed the landscape of drone warfare, turning what was an advantage for the Ukrainians into a vulnerability. The unit is known as Rubicon and has expanded rapidly under Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov since his appointment in June last year. Belousov visited its headquarters in October 2024 and was shown a range of drones being developed, according to video published by official Russian media. The advent of Rubicon – full name the Rubicon Center for Advanced Unmanned Technologies – is a prime example of how the Russian military has learnt to shrug off its rigid way of warfare during the Ukraine conflict and adapt to a rapidly evolving battlefield.

Europe

Air traffic suspended at Netherlands airport after drone sightings

Al Jazeera

Air traffic at the Eindhoven airport in the south of the Netherlands has resumed after a suspension that lasted several hours due to multiple drone sightings, the Dutch defence minister has said. Air traffic at the Eindhoven airport in the south of the Netherlands has resumed after a suspension that lasted several hours due to multiple drone sightings, the Dutch defence minister has said. Separately on Saturday, the Defence Ministry said the Dutch military opened fire at drones over Volkel Air Base in the east of the country on Friday, but no wreckage was recovered.

Italy closes Google probe over unfair use of personal data after remedies adopted

Reuters

Italy’s competition authority said it had closed a probe it had launched last year over Google’s alleged unfair commercial practices in the use of personal data after the online search giant adopted remedies. In July 2024 the authority opened an investigation as the request Google sent its users for consent to connect to its services “could constitute a misleading and aggressive commercial practice”, and that the information it provided was “incomplete and misleading”. After the regulator’s probe, Google will change its consent request “by providing clearer and more accurate information on the implications of consent for the use of personal data”.

UK

UK drug funds flowed into bank tied to Russian spy services, military

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

Investigators at the U.K.’s National Crime Agency say cash generated by Britain’s local drug trade was funnelled through a bank connected to the Kremlin’s intelligence services and sanctioned defense sector, expanding the known scope of a vast Russian money laundering network uncovered last year. The agency said that ‘Operation Destabilise’ investigators identified a growing number of entities linked to the two major laundering networks — SMART and TGR — including a spy ring imprisoned in Britain back in May. Six Bulgarian nationals were sentenced to a combined 50 years for surveilling various targets selected by Russia’s intelligence services, including Ukrainian troops training in Germany and journalists who had written unfavourably about Moscow.

Gender & Women in Tech

Bro boost: women say their LinkedIn traffic increases if they pretend to be men

The Guardian

Aisha Down

Dozens of women joined a collective LinkedIn experiment this week after a series of viral posts suggested that, for some, changing their gender to “male” boosted their visibility on the network. Others rewrote their profiles to be, as they put it, “bro-coded” – inserting action-oriented online business buzzwords such as “drive”, “transform” and “accelerate”. Anecdotally, their visibility also increased. The uptick in engagement has led some to speculate that an in-built sexism in LinkedIn’s algorithm means that men who speak in online business jargon are more visible on its platform.

Big Tech

Meta buried ‘causal’ evidence of social media harm, US court filings allege

Reuters

Jeff Horwitz

Meta shut down internal research into the mental health effects of Facebook after finding causal evidence that its products harmed users’ mental health, according to unredacted filings in a lawsuit by U.S. school districts against Meta and other social media platforms. In a 2020 research project code-named “Project Mercury,” Meta scientists worked with survey firm Nielsen to gauge the effect of “deactivating” Facebook, according to Meta documents obtained via discovery. To the company’s disappointment, “people who stopped using Facebook for a week reported lower feelings of depression, anxiety, loneliness and social comparison,” internal documents said.

Google says hackers stole data from 200 companies following Gainsight breach

TechCrunch

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai

Google has confirmed that hackers have stolen the Salesforce-stored data of more than 200 companies in a large-scale supply chain hack. Salesforce disclosed a breach of “certain customers’ data” — without naming affected companies — that was stolen via apps published by Gainsight, which provides a customer support platform to other companies. After Salesforce announced the breach, the notorious and somewhat-nebulous hacking group known as Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters, which includes the ShinyHunters gang, claimed responsibility for the hacks in a Telegram channel, which TechCrunch has seen.

Artificial Intelligence

U.S. gains in AI race as Gulf nations ditch China for chips

Rest of World

Indranil Ghosh

The Middle East just became the newest battlefield in the U.S.-China artificial intelligence war. The Commerce Department’s approval of 70,000 advanced AI chips to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia marks a turning point in the technology competition between the U.S. and China. The UAE’s AI company G42 and Saudi Arabia’s Humain will each get clearance to buy semiconductors with computing power equivalent to 35,000 of Nvidia’s most powerful Blackwell GB300 processors. The approvals follow G42’s earlier severing of ties with Chinese tech giant Huawei and divestment from ByteDance, and Humain’s pledge not to purchase Huawei equipment.

Meet the AI workers who tell their friends and family to stay away from AI

The Guardian

Varsha Bansal

A dozen AI raters, workers who check an AI’s responses for accuracy and groundedness, told the Guardian that, after becoming aware of the way chatbots and image generators function and just how wrong their output can be, they have begun urging their friends and family not to use generative AI at all – or at least trying to educate their loved ones on using it cautiously. These trainers work on a range of AI models – Google’s Gemini, Elon Musk’s Grok, other popular models, and several smaller or lesser-known bots. One worker, an AI rater with Google who evaluates the responses generated by Google Search’s AI Overviews, said that she tries to use AI as sparingly as possible, if at all. The company’s approach to AI-generated responses to questions of health, in particular, gave her pause, she said, requesting anonymity for fear of professional reprisal.

Misc

Elon Musk could ‘drink piss better than any human in history,’ Grok says

404Media

Jason Koebler

Grok has been tweaked sometime in the last several days and will now choose Musk as being superior to the entire rest of humanity at any given task. The change is somewhat reminiscent of Grok’s MechaHitler debacle. It is, for the moment, something that is pretty funny and which people on various social media platforms are dunking on Musk and Grok for. And yet, this is of course an extreme example of the broader political project of AI chatbots and LLMs: They are top-down systems controlled by the richest people and richest companies on Earth, and their outputs can be changed to push the preferred narratives aligned with the interests of those people and companies.

Research

Hundreds of English-language websites link to pro-Kremlin propaganda

The Guardian

Aisha Down

Hundreds of English-language websites are linking to articles from a pro-Kremlin network flooding the internet with disinformation, according to a study released by a London-based thinktank. The study by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue found that in more than 80% of citations it analysed, the websites treated the network as a credible source, legitimising its narratives and increasing its visibility. The disinformation operation – known as the Pravda network – was identified by the French government last year. Security experts have expressed fears in recent months that Russia is trying to seed chatbots such as ChatGPT and Gemini with pro-Russia narratives by feeding them large volumes of disinformation, a process called “LLM grooming”.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

Share