Google report looks at how nation states hostile to the North Atlantic countries, such as Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, are increasingly co-opting cyber criminal groups to forward their geopolitical and economic ambitions. Computer Weekly

Samoa's National Computer Emergency Response Team has deemed Chinese "state-sponsored" cyber group APT40 a "serious threat" to Pacific nations. ABC News

ASPI

Chinese companies’ new tactic to stop damaging research: legal threats

The New York Times

David McCabe and Tripp Mickle

Chinese companies have sued or sent threatening legal letters to researchers in the United States, Europe and Australia close to a dozen times in recent years in an attempt to quash negative information, with half of those coming in the past two years. ASPI remains a target of Chinese company threats over its research into topics including the use of forced labor. The think tank’s legal costs, including staff time on Chinese-related legal matters, have risen from zero in 2018 to 219,000 Australian dollars, nearly 2 percent of its 12.5-million-dollar annual budget. “It’s mountains of legal letters, hassling, going around saying, ‘We’re going to sue,’” said Danielle Cave, a director at ASPI. “It’s quite stressful, and it’s designed to distract you.”

World

US, UK, Australia target Russia-based Zservers over Lockbit ransomware attacks

Reuters

The United States joined Australia and Britain in targeting Russia-based Zservers service provider for its role in supporting the Lockbit ransomware attacks, the US Department of Treasury said, citing national security concerns. US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control also designated two Russian nationals who they said were key administrators for Zservers, a bulletproof hosting services provider or BPH, it added.

Australia

Industry minister points at big business over 'plummeting' research investment in Australia

ABC News

Isobel Roe

Australia's future economic growth is at risk from plummeting investment in research and innovation, with big business failing to pull its weight, according to a panel appointed to review the sector. The panel, led by Tesla chairwoman Robyn Denholm, has used a discussion paper ahead of the formal review to warn other countries are taking the nation's best research and making money from it, while Australia is "left behind".

Defence brews up $16m mystery cloud platform

InnovationAus

Joseph Brookes

Defence has inked its biggest cloud deal with Amazon Web Services to build a new mystery platform on the American hyperscaler’s infrastructure. The department declined to say exactly what its new platform will be used for, despite the $16.3 million contract being its biggest for cloud services with the market leader and coming through a controversial procurement method. The new arrangement is understood to be separate from the $2 billion Top Secret Cloud being built by AWS and Defence agency the Australian Signals Directorate.

Treasury trial of Microsoft Copilot comes a cropper

The Mandarin

Julian Bajkowski

A trial of Microsoft’s vaunted Copilot generative artificial intelligence product as tested within Treasury has produced at best mixed results, according to an Australian Centre for Evaluation autopsy. The ACE has publicly called out a raft of issues over the technology’s application in the Australian Public Service.

Evaluation of a trial of generative AI in The Treasury

Australian Government Treasury

The Treasury participated in an Australian Government trial of Microsoft 365 Copilot which was coordinated by the Digital Transformation Agency, with support from the AI in Government Taskforce. The trial aimed to understand: whether and to what extent Copilot could be used as an example of generative AI, whether it could be implemented safely and what benefits and challenges it poses in the short and longer term.

ResetData launches Aussie first sovereign public AI-Factory

ARNNet

Julia Talevski

Cloud services provider, ResetData, has launched Australia’s first sovereign public AI-Factory, and a business-focused online AI Marketplace. ResetData AI factories will feature high-density NVIDIA H200 GPU clusters and liquid cooling to deliver new artificial intelligence, machine learning and large language model capabilities on-shore and on-demand.

China

Top chip designer Sun Nan leaves US and finds ‘room to play’ in China

South China Morning Post

Dannie Peng

Tsinghua University chip expert Sun Nan’s return to China went largely unnoticed in the wave of Chinese scientists returning from abroad – that is, until last week, when the prestigious university in Beijing put a social media spotlight on the professor who has helped create more than 50 cutting-edge chips in a little over four years.

China’s mysterious nuclear-battery submarine could hurt the US Navy badly in a Taiwan war

The Telegraph

David Axe

China’s new nuclear-battery attack submarine – a unique hybrid boat running on batteries like a conventional sub but which recharges them using a tiny nuclear reactor – could be the ultimate near-shore defence sub, and a big problem for US and allied forces in the western Pacific.

Chinese Temu sellers use fake US postage labels to boost their profits

Rest of World

Viola Zhou

Some Chinese Temu merchants are padding their profits by using counterfeit postage labels to trick the US Postal Service into delivering packages for free. Posts on Chinese social media openly promote fake labels for as little as 60 cents, and the scam costs the USPS millions of dollars a year, Rest of World has found from interviews with sellers, logistics operators, and USPS employees.

DeepSeeking truth

China Media Project

Alex Colville

China Media Project tested DeepSeek R1 in three environments: locally on their computers — using “uncensored” versions downloaded from Hugging Face — on servers hosted by Hugging Face, and on the interface most people are using DeepSeek through: the app connected to Chinese servers. The DeepSeek models were not the same and across all three categories they identified tactics frequently used in Chinese public opinion guidance.

USA

Federal workers sue Elon Musk and DOGE to cut off data access

TechCrunch

Scott Olson

More than 100 current and former federal workers have sued Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency agency he runs for allegedly accessing highly sensitive personnel records without proper vetting or authorization, according to a new federal lawsuit filed Tuesday.

DOGE cut off from student loan data, for now

POLITICO

Alfred Ng

The Education Department agreed Tuesday to block DOGE, a commission run by Elon Musk that Donald Trump created by executive order in January 2025, from accessing student loan data, among other sensitive information, while a lawsuit plays out in a federal court. The University of California Student Association filed the lawsuit Friday after it was reported that DOGE had access to federal student loan data.

This ad-tech company is powering surveillance of US military personnel

WIRED

Joseph Cox and Dhruv Mehrotra

Last year, a media investigation revealed that a Florida-based data broker, Datastream Group, was selling highly sensitive location data that tracked United States military and intelligence personnel overseas. At the time, the origin of that data was unknown. A letter sent to US senator Ron Wyden’s office that was obtained by an international collective of media outlets reveals that the ultimate source of that data was Eskimi, a little-known Lithuanian ad-tech company.

Arizona woman pleads guilty to running laptop farm for N. Korean IT workers, faces 9-year sentence

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

A US citizen pleaded guilty to playing a role in a wide-ranging scheme that allowed multiple North Korean nationals to collect paychecks from more than 300 US companies. Christina Marie Chapman, a 48-year-old resident of Litchfield Park, Arizona, pleaded guilty in a US District Court to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

North Asia

Can’t cancel that subscription? Korea is cracking down on ‘dark patterns’

The Korea Herald

Moon Joon-hyun

From frustratingly difficult-to-cancel subscriptions to hidden shipping fees, dark patterns -- manipulative online design tactics that trick consumers into spending more -- are widespread in South Korea’s e-commerce market. Now, the government is taking action. Starting Feb. 14, the Korea Fair Trade Commission will enforce new regulations under the revised Electronic Commerce Act aimed at curbing misleading practices that obscure pricing, complicate cancellations and pressure users into unwanted purchases.

Southeast Asia

Bitdefender acquires BitShield Division to expand presence in Asia-Pacific

The Manila Times

Media OutReach Newswire

Bitdefender, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the acquisition of a key division of BitShield, responsible for distributing Bitdefender solutions in Malaysia and Brunei as a trusted Country Partner. The acquisition underscores Bitdefender's continued investment in the Asia-Pacific region, one of cybersecurity's fastest-growing markets.

Singapore introduces three new AI governance initiatives

GovInsider

Amit Roy Choudhury

On Monday, the Singapore government introduced three new AI governance initiatives to enhance safety for use both locally and globally. The products were the Global AI Assurance Pilot for best practices around technical testing of generative AI applications; a joint testing report with Japan; and the publication of the Singapore AI Safety Red Teaming Challenge evaluation report.

South & Central Asia

Lam Research to invest over $1 billion in India

Reuters

Reuters

US-based chip toolmaker company said it will invest over $1.2 billion in the next few years in India's southern Karnataka state, the latest boost to the nation's plans to bolster its semiconductor ecosystem.

Ukraine - Russia

Russian military hackers deploy malicious Windows activators in Ukraine

Bleeping Computer

Sergiu Gatlan

The Sandworm Russian military cyber-espionage group is targeting Windows users in Ukraine with trojanized Microsoft Key Management Service activators and fake Windows updates. These attacks likely started in late 2023 and have now been linked by EclecticIQ threat analysts with Sandworm hackers based on overlapping infrastructure, consistent Tactics, Techniques and Procedures, and frequently used ProtonMail accounts to register domains used in the attacks.

Europe

EU mobilises $200 billion in AI race against US and China

The Verge

Jess Weatherbed

The European Union says it will channel about $206 billion into AI investments in a bid to compete with the US and China. At the AI Action Summit in Paris on Tuesday, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the bloc would spend about $51 billion to top up about $154 billion in funding already pledged by a collective of private investors called the European AI Champions Initiative. The EU was one of the first global powers to introduce comprehensive regulations around artificial intelligence, ushering the AI Act into force last year.

UK

Data of four dead British teens may have been removed, says TikTok

BBC

Jim Taylor and Aleks Phillips

A TikTok executive has said data being sought by a group of parents who believe their children died while attempting a trend they saw on the platform may have been removed. They are suing TikTok and its parent company Bytedance over the deaths of their children - all aged between 12 and 14. The lawsuit claims the children died trying the "blackout challenge", in which a person intentionally deprives themselves of oxygen.

Africa

China builds space alliances in Africa as Trump cuts foreign aid

Reuters

Joey Roulette, Eduardo Baptista, Sarah El Safty and Joe Brock

China has forged nearly two-dozen pacts with African nations in its bid to surpass the US in space. Investments in satellites and infrastructure are winning friends – and giving China more eyes on the skies – as America slashes help for developing countries. At an Egyptian satellite lab, equipment and parts arrive in crates from Beijing. The first satellite assembled at the factory, hailed as the first ever made by an African nation, was built mainly in China and launched from a spaceport there in December 2023.

NZ & Pacific Islands

China-backed APT40 hacking group blamed for cyberattacks on Samoa

ABC News

Stephen Dziedzic

Samoa's government has blamed a Chinese state-backed hacking group for a series of sophisticated cyberattacks, saying it has been conducting "malicious cyber operations against government and key critical infrastructure system" across the Pacific. Several Pacific nations have been grappling with cyberattacks from state backed and criminal groups for years, but this marks the first time a Pacific island nation has issued a public advisory which attributes cyber espionage to a Chinese government-linked group.

Papua New Guinea's Internal Revenue Commission hit in major cyber attack but public only told of 'system outage'

ABC News

Papua New Guinea's tax office has been hit with a major cyber attack, pushing systems offline and potentially exposing sensitive data belonging to hundreds of thousands of people and businesses, including Australian companies and citizens. The ABC understands impacts of the hack extend to the IRC's core tax system, SIGTAS, and network, including phone and email communications.

Gender & Women in Tech

How women in STEM are driving research, innovation & start-ups, breaking barriers along the way

The Print

Sneha Yadav

In 2015, the United Nations General Assembly declared 11 February as the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, aiming to promote gender equality in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the observance, with the theme being “Unpacking STEM Careers: Her Voice in Science”.

Big Tech

Google: Cyber crime meshes with cyber warfare as states enlist gangs

Computer Weekly

Brian McKeena

A report from the Google Threat Intelligence Group depicts China, Russia, Iran and North Korea as a bloc using cyber criminal gangs to attack the national security of western countries. The Google Threat Intelligence Group’s recent report says western policymakers should be taking cyber criminality just as seriously as operations conducted by nation states.

Cybercrime: A multifaceted national security threat

Google Threat Intelligence Group

Cybercrime makes up a majority of the malicious activity online and occupies the majority of defenders' resources. In 2024, Mandiant Consulting responded to almost four times more intrusions conducted by financially motivated actors than state-backed intrusions. Despite this overwhelming volume, cybercrime receives much less attention from national security practitioners than the threat from state-backed groups. While the threat from state-backed hacking is rightly understood to be severe, it should not be evaluated in isolation from financially motivated intrusions.

Russia taps cybercriminals to keep military pressure on Ukraine

POLITICO

Antoaneta Roussi

Russian intelligence agencies are relying more on cybercriminal groups loyal to the Kremlin to support the country's disruption campaigns in Ukraine, Google said in a new report.

Meta wants to teach kids how to spot predators online

The Verge

Emma Roth

Meta has partnered with the nonprofit organization Childhelp to create a curriculum that will teach middle schoolers how to recognize forms of online exploitation, such as sextortion scams and grooming. The curriculum was “fully funded” by Meta and is free for any school, parent, or organization to access.

Microsoft fixes 63 vulnerabilities, including 2 zero-days

CyberScoop

Matt Kapko

Microsoft patched 63 vulnerabilities affecting some of its underlying systems and core products, the company said in its latest security update Tuesday, including Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Office, Windows CoreMessaging and Windows Storage. More than two-thirds of the vulnerabilities covered in the update are high-severity flaws on the CVSS scale.

iPhones: Apple pairs with Alibaba to develop AI features for China

South China Morning Post

Zhou Xin

China’s Alibaba Group Holding has entered a partnership with US consumer electronics giant Apple to develop AI features for iPhones in China in a sign of the growing recognition of Alibaba’s capabilities on the fast-moving AI front, sources familiar with the matter said.

Apple suppliers exploring iPhone production in Indonesia

Nikkei Asia

Lauly Li and Cheng Ting-Fang

Apple suppliers are taking steps to potentially make iPhones in Indonesia as the US company continues its efforts to have a government sales ban on its latest handsets lifted, multiple sources told Nikkei Asia. This move, if it materialises, would mark Apple's first-ever iPhone production in the Southeast Asian nation, where it has almost no supply chain ecosystem.

Artificial Intelligence

Leaders at the Paris AI Summit must set global standards or risk a destructive race

Time

Henry Papadatos and Chloé Touzet

The Paris AI Action Summit is a crucial opportunity—and perhaps one of the last—for leaders to agree on common risk management standards and prevent large-scale AI misuse or accidents. It brought together key AI powers, notably the US and China, at a critical juncture, offering a rare window of opportunity to establish pivotal measures.

How the world stopped worrying and learned to love AI

POLITICO

Pieter Haeck, Tom Bristow and Océane Herrero

At the AI Action Summit, world leaders aren't worried that AI will make humanity extinct or be misused by terrorists. They seemed much more concerned about not winning the global AI race. French President Emmanuel Macron, US Vice President JD Vance, India’s Narendra Modi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the United Kingdom’s tech secretary Peter Kyle all focused on innovation and investment in their speeches at the event.

Eric Schmidt warns west to focus on open-source AI in competition with China

Financial Times

Melissa Heikkilä

At the AI Action Summit, former Google chief Eric Schmidt has warned that western countries need to focus on building open-source AI models or risk losing out to China in the global race to develop the cutting-edge technology. Schmidt, said the majority of the top US LLMs are closed — meaning not freely accessible to all — which includes Google’s Gemini, Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s GPT-4, with the exception being Meta’s Llama.

AI chip startup Groq secures $1.5 billion commitment from Saudi Arabia

Reuters

Stephen Nellis

U.S. semiconductor startup Groq said on Monday it has secured a $1.5 billion commitment from Saudi Arabia to expand the delivery of its advanced AI chips to the country. The Silicon Valley firm, founded by a former Alphabet AI chip engineer, is known for producing AI inference chips that optimize speed and execute commands of pre-trained models.

Events & Podcasts

Safeguarding AI for economic and security progress

ASPI

Join us at 5pm on 13 February to explore international trends associated with AI, particularly from a security perspective, including privacy, governance, responsible usage and ethics. The conversation will explore Australia and Canada’s global position on AI, and some of the collaborative opportunities available, both between companies and drawing on the broader ecosystem.

The Australian innovation system - Policy innovation to foster a new Australian business model

Cooperative Research Australia & National Innovation Policy Forum

A panel of experts will provoke discussion of what a future Australian business model could be to ensure the nation is able to prosper into the future. If what got us here won’t get us to where we want to go, what do we need to change and how do we do it? Join on the 28th of February 2025 from 7:30 - 9:30 am at the Aerial Function Centre.

Melbourne event 2025: The future of AI for workforce, SMEs, enterprises and innovation

SMEC AI

AI is revolutionising industries, and businesses must adapt to stay competitive. This event brings together industry leaders, startups, and academics for an in-depth discussion on AI’s role in workforce transformation, enterprise innovation, and SME growth. Whether you’re a business leader, startup founder, AI enthusiast, academic, or professional exploring innovation, this event is designed for anyone looking to stay at the forefront of AI-driven change.

