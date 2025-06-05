Good morning. It's Friday, 6th of June.

On June 1, Ukraine targeted several Russian air bases using first-person view drones, cheap aerial vehicles which are remotely operated by pilots using camera feeds. As companies and governments race to develop Artificial General Intelligence, the operation provides a glimpse into the future of warfare. TIME

Anthropic on Thursday announced Claude Gov, its product designed specifically for U.S. defense and intelligence agencies. The AI models have looser guardrails for government use and are trained to better analyse classified information. The Verge

ASPI

On climate, new administration must go beyond South Korea’s borders

The Strategist

Afeeya Akhand

Regional climate cooperation will consolidate South Korea’s status as a trusted and reliable partner of choice. As well as this, by helping to build regional counterparts’ resilience to climate effects, South Korea can reduce the severity of flow-on effects such as migration and demand for aid. In particular, the country can leverage the expertise of its tech companies to build and support regional climate-resilient infrastructure. For example, the world’s first floating city prototype, released in 2022 by a South Korean company in partnership with the United Nations and the city of Busan, offers an innovative model for other countries to emulate.

USA

Cyber cuts are freaking out China watchers

POLITICO

Maggie Miller

More than 1,000 cybersecurity professionals have either left or are set to walk off their jobs in the federal government in the coming months, as the Department of Government Efficiency initiative drives layoffs and buyouts across agencies. The timing could not be worse: staff numbers are plummeting just as China is ramping up its cyberattacks — and these efforts have soared in recent years.

Trump’s national cyber director nominee grilled about his resume, proposed spending cuts

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

National cyber director nominee Sean Cairncross faced questions from senators Thursday morning about how someone with no cyber experience or background could take over a role previously held by cybersecurity experts. Cairncross — the chief operating officer for the Republican National Committee and a former senior adviser to President Donald Trump — focused nearly all of his answers on the need for the U.S. to engage in more offensive cyber operations, a refrain echoed by many administration officials since Trump took office in January.

FTC chair implores Congress to strengthen children’s online privacy protection law

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

Federal Trade Commission Chair Andrew Ferguson on Wednesday said that under his tenure the agency will “aggressively” enforce a newly formalised and tougher rule designed to protect children’s privacy online and, notably, called on Congress to strengthen relevant federal laws. While hailing the enhanced power the FTC’s newly revised Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule will give the agency to crack down on websites and online service providers which violate kids’ privacy, Ferguson said Congress needs to do more by updating its own version of COPPA. Without action from Congress, the FTC is limited in its ability to further bolster its rule.

Trump and Musk’s relationship flames out just as intensely and publicly as it started

Associated Press

Michelle L. Price

Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s alliance took off like one of SpaceX’s rockets. It was supercharged and soared high. And then it blew up. The spectacular flameout Thursday peaked as Trump threatened to cut Musk’s government contracts and Musk claimed that Trump’s administration hasn’t released all the records related to sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein because Trump is mentioned in them. The tech entrepreneur even shared a post on social media calling for Trump’s impeachment and skewered the president’s signature tariffs, predicting a recession this year.

Ross Ulbricht got a $31 million donation from a dark web dealer, crypto tracers suspect

WIRED

Andy Greenberg

When Ross Ulbricht received a $31 million bitcoin donation last weekend from an unknown source, many observers saw it as more than a very nice welcome-home gift. Rumours swirled that the creator of the Silk Road, less than five months after receiving a pardon from Donald Trump that saved him from a lifetime in prison, was sending himself a trove of his stashed criminal proceeds from his days running the dark web's first black market more than a decade prior.

US still reigns over China in tech race, but gaps are quickly closing: Harvard report

South China Morning Post

Holly Chik

The United States continued to lead China in critical technologies, namely artificial intelligence, biotechnology, semiconductors, space and quantum, according to a report released on Thursday by Harvard University. The authors of the Critical and Emerging Technologies Index, released by the university’s Belfer Centre for Science and International Affairs, said the US maintained its competitive edge because of large-scale American public and private investment, a top-notch and diverse research workforce, and a decades-old decentralised innovation ecosystem.

South & Central Asia

How misinformation overtook Indian newsrooms amid conflict with Pakistan

The Washington Post

Karishma Mehrotra

Shortly after midnight on May 9, an Indian journalist received a WhatsApp message from Prasar Bharati, the state-owned public broadcaster. Pakistan’s army chief had been arrested, the message read, and a coup was underway. The “breaking news” was entirely false. There had been no coup in Pakistan. Gen. Asim Munir, far from being behind bars, would soon be elevated to the rank of field marshal. It was the most glaring — but far from the only — example of how misinformation swept through Indian newsrooms last month during several of the most violent nights between the nuclear-armed neighbours in decades.

Latent AI and InferQ to deliver real-time edge AI solutions, enhancing Indian defense forces’ operational precision

Associated Press

Latent AI, a leader in edge AI solutions tailored for national security and defense applications, and Inferigence Quotient Pvt, an Indian defense tech innovator and solution provider, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on delivering advanced AI technologies to the Indian Defense Forces. This strategic partnership will deploy Latent AI’s proven edge AI capabilities, including AI model compression and deployment technology, along with futuristic warfare AI that empower remote tactical edge devices and warheads with deeper AI without excessive burden of size-weight-power constraint.

Ukraine - Russia

Ukraine just demonstrated what AGI war could look like

TIME

Harry Law

On June 1, Ukraine targeted several Russian air bases using first-person view drones, cheap aerial vehicles which are remotely operated by pilots using camera feeds. According to reports, Ukraine used machine-learning algorithms to guide the drones to the target area. The attack, dubbed “Spider’s Web”, demonstrated the current hardware capabilities of modern warfare. And as companies and governments race to develop Artificial General Intelligence—in which advanced artificial intelligence systems can quickly understand, learn, and apply knowledge—the operation also provides a glimpse into what the future of warfare could look like.

Ukrainian police arrest hacker who used hosting firm's servers to mine cryptocurrency

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Ukrainian police, with assistance from Europol, have arrested a 35-year-old man accused of hacking into thousands of user accounts at an international hosting company and using its infrastructure to illegally mine cryptocurrency, authorities said Wednesday. The suspect, a native of the central Ukrainian city of Poltava, had been conducting cyberattacks since at least 2018, police said. He allegedly gathered information from open sources to identify vulnerabilities in the systems of various international companies.

Europe

Microsoft makes a 'proactive investment' in EU cybersecurity amid bloc's tensions with US

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

Microsoft announced on Wednesday it was launching a new European Security Program that would involve the company providing free “AI-based” threat intelligence to European governments amid ongoing geopolitical tensions between the continent and the United States. The move mirrors what Microsoft already offers to the United States government. The announcement stresses the AI features of its tools “to protect traditional cybersecurity needs” although the company did not provide any details about these features.

How the maker of the ‘Most complex machine humans ever created’ is navigating trade fights

The New York Times

Adam Satariano

Seemingly every week, Christophe Fouquet, the chief executive of the Dutch technology company ASML, has found himself grappling with political firestorms. Last month, President Trump announced 50 percent tariffs on European goods sold to the United States, potentially raising some costs for ASML’s lithography machines, which are critical for producing advanced microchips. Two days later, he paused the tariffs. Around the same time, the foreign minister of the Netherlands was in Beijing, partly to discuss lifting the rules that bar Chinese companies from buying ASML’s equipment. Then this week, the Dutch government collapsed, throwing any trade talks into question.

Middle East

Iran-linked hackers target Kurdish and Iraqi officials in long-running cyberespionage campaign

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

A cyberespionage group with suspected ties to Iran has been targeting Kurdish and Iraqi government officials in a years-long cyber espionage campaign, according to a new report. Researchers at the Slovakia-based cybersecurity firm ESET attributed the activity to a threat actor dubbed BladedFeline, believed to be a subgroup of OilRig, a well-documented Iranian state-backed actor active since at least 2014.

Cellebrite to acquire mobile testing firm Corellium in $200 million deal

CyberScoop

Greg Otto

Security technology company Cellebrite has announced plans to acquire Florida-based mobile testing startup Corellium for $170 million in cash, with an additional $20 million converted to equity at closing and the potential for $30 million more based on performance milestones. The Israel-headquartered Cellebrite, known for its forensic equipment that unlocks smartphones, said the acquisition would enhance its capabilities for the accelerated identification of mobile vulnerabilities and exploits. The company’s technology often leverages unknown vulnerabilities, including zero-day exploits, to access encrypted data stored on mobile devices.

Big Tech

Fans around the world queue up in long lines for the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 launch

Associated Press

Ayaka Mcgill

Throngs of gamers stood in long lines outside of stores hours before they opened Thursday from Tokyo to New York City in hopes of snaring a long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2 video game console. Enthusiasts have been clamouring for an upgrade to Nintendo’s eight-year-old predecessor for years. Nintendo, which is counting on the Switch 2 to boost sagging sales, has added new social features meant to lure players into online gaming.

Google warns of cybercriminals targeting Salesforce app to steal data, extort companies

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

The cybercriminal operation known as “The Com” is tricking companies into giving them widespread access to a popular Salesforce tool, allowing them to steal sensitive data and move through other parts of the organisations, according to researchers from Google. The hackers are exploiting Data Loader, a legitimate Salesforce tool designed to help companies import, export and update large tranches of data within the Salesforce platform. The tool also allows for integrations with other apps.

Artificial Intelligence

Anthropic launches new Claude service for military and intelligence use

The Verge

Hayden Field

Anthropic on Thursday announced Claude Gov, its product designed specifically for U.S. defense and intelligence agencies. The AI models have looser guardrails for government use and are trained to better analyze classified information. The company said the models it’s announcing “are already deployed by agencies at the highest level of U.S. national security,” and that access to those models will be limited to government agencies handling classified information. The company did not confirm how long they had been in use.

Reddit sues AI company Anthropic for allegedly ‘scraping’ user comments to train chatbot Claude

Associated Press

Matt O'Brien

Social media platform Reddit sued the artificial intelligence company Anthropic on Wednesday, alleging that it is illegally “scraping” the comments of millions of Reddit users to train its chatbot Claude. Reddit claims that Anthropic has used automated bots to access Reddit’s content despite being asked not to do so, and “intentionally trained on the personal data of Reddit users without ever requesting their consent.” Anthropic said in a statement that it disagreed with Reddit’s claims “and will defend ourselves vigorously.” Reddit filed the lawsuit Wednesday in California Superior Court in San Francisco, where both companies are based.

Amazon ‘testing humanoid robots to deliver packages’

The Guardian

Dan Milmo

Amazon is reportedly developing software for humanoid robots that could perform the role of delivery workers and “spring out” of its vans. The $2tn (£1.47tn) technology company is building a “humanoid park” in the US to test the robots, said the tech news site the Information, citing a person who had been involved in the project. The Information reported that the robots could eventually take the jobs of delivery workers. It is developing the artificial intelligence software that would power the robots but will use hardware developed by other companies.

X’s new policy prevents companies from using posts to ‘fine-tune or train’ AI models

The Verge

Emma Roth

X has updated its developer agreement to add a new restriction on using posts on the platform to train AI. The updated policy, spotted earlier by TechCrunch, says developers can’t use content from X or its API to “fine-tune or train a foundation or frontier model.” The policy change could set up X to make AI training deals with third-party companies, similar to the deal Reddit struck with Google. Reddit, which has a similar policy to block AI crawlers, sued Anthropic on Wednesday over claims the company’s AI crawlers accessed the site more than 100,000 times since July 2024. Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, acquired X for $33 billion on paper in March.

OpenAI takes down covert operations tied to China and other countries

NPR

Shannon Bond

Chinese propagandists are using ChatGPT to write posts and comments on social media sites — and also to create performance reviews detailing that work for their bosses, according to OpenAI researchers. The use of the company's artificial intelligence chatbot to create internal documents, as well as by another Chinese operation to create marketing materials promoting its work, comes as China is ramping up its efforts to influence opinion and conduct surveillance online.

Research

Experts call for greater focus on children’s AI use as research shows nearly 1 in 4 children use AI for learning and play

The Alan Turing Institute

Experts are calling for more involvement of children in AI decision making, better policy frameworks and more industry action to protect the wellbeing of children interacting with AI tools such as ChatGPT as nearly one in four children (22%) aged 8-12 are using the technology, according to new research published by the Alan Turing Institute on Tuesday. Despite being among those most likely to be most impacted by the technology over their lifetimes, they are the least represented in decision-making processes about its development, use and regulation.

