Good morning. It's Thursday, 29th of May.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on X, on LinkedIn, and on BlueSky.

The cyber campaign by APT31 targeted the ministry’s unclassified network from 2022, potentially exposing emails between embassies and EU institutions. Particle News

Chinese authorities have accused a hacker group allegedly backed by Taiwan of carrying out a cyberattack on a local technology company and targeting sensitive infrastructure across the mainland, state media reported. The Record by Recorded Future

The Trump administration has told US companies that offer software used to design semiconductors to stop selling their services to Chinese groups, in the latest attempt to make it harder for China to develop advanced chips. Financial Times

ASPI

A chance for Australia to grab: Europe’s offer of a security pact

The Strategist

Bart Hogeveen

Australia should accept the European Union’s proposal to form a defence and security agreement. The closer relationship would complement Australia’s main security arrangements—the US alliance and AUKUS—and in no way displace them. The government has sounded lukewarm about the agreement that EU European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed on 18 May. This is a mistake. The possible partnership, much like those offered to and accepted by Britain, Japan and South Korea, would offer practical security benefits. Moreover, Australia should recognise that European countries are becoming much more serious in defence and security.

World

Ransomware gangs turn to new aggressive tactics as organisations harden their defences

CyberDaily

David Hollingworth

Organisations across the Asia-Pacific and Japan region are improving their network defences, taking advantage of endpoint detection and response platforms to cut off intrusions at the knees before ransomware and other malware can be deployed. That news is of course welcome, but according to new research from Palo Alto Networks, ransomware operators and other cyber-criminals are adapting to this evolution in hardened defences with more aggressive tactics of their own.

Australia

Obtaining consent to collect facial recognition data ‘impractical,’ says Bunnings

Biometric Update

Joel R. McConvey

One of Australia’s most high-profile court cases over facial recognition in retail continues to see volleys exchanged between the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner and major hardware retailer Bunnings. The OAIC says Bunnings Group breached Australian privacy laws by collecting personal and sensitive information in the form of face biometrics at store locations without the consent of those being recorded. The system of CCTV cameras equipped with facial recognition capabilities was installed in 63 stores. Bunnings says it captured face data and compared it against a database of customers flagged for abusive behavior.

Australia could tax Google, Facebook and other tech giants with a digital services tax – but don’t hold your breath

The Conversation

Fei Gao and Richard Krever

Tech giants like Google, Facebook and Netflix make billions of dollars from Australian users every year. But most of those profits are not taxed here. To address this tax gap, some countries have introduced a new kind of tax called the digital services tax, or DST. It applies to revenue earned from users in a country, even if the company has no physical operations there. Some European Union member countries, the UK and Canada have all introduced such a tax. In Australia, it is estimated the five largest tech giants recorded A$15 billion in revenue in Australia last year, but combined they paid only $254 million in tax.

Circuit boards must be trusted. So we’d better make them in Australia

The Strategist

Jason Van der Schyff

Every secure system, from missile guidance to a water treatment controller, shares an essential part: the printed circuit board. These boards form the skeleton of modern electronics. Australia no longer has the means to fabricate them at scale, let alone verify their integrity. Without this capability Australia puts its defence and research at risk. But if it could make PCBs, it would have less exposure to loss of supply, an ability to get new designs faster, and end-to-end security in design, fabrication and deployment. While national security debates have focused on chips and microelectronics, the role of PCBs in underpinning system trust has gone largely unexamined. In today’s contested environment, that carries strategic consequences.

China

China accuses Taiwan-linked group of cyberattack on local tech company

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Chinese authorities have accused a hacker group allegedly backed by Taiwan of carrying out a cyberattack on a local technology company and targeting sensitive infrastructure across the mainland, state media reported. According to police in Guangzhou, the group — allegedly linked to Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party — has targeted more than 1,000 key networks in over 10 Chinese provinces, including military, energy, transportation and government systems. Authorities said the campaign involved large-scale espionage efforts, crude hacking tools and a range of low-sophistication tactics such as phishing emails, exploitation of known software vulnerabilities and brute-force password attacks.

China's Temu owner sees profit almost halve as US trade war hurt sales

The Straits Times

Chinese e-commerce giant PDD Holdings saw net profit almost halve in the first three months of 2025 as the Temu owner prepared for a blistering trade war between Beijing and Washington. The Shanghai-based company said net profit came in at 14.7 billion yuan (S$2.6 billion) in the three months ending March 31, down 47 per cent year on year. The drop came as the economic superpowers are locked in another bruising trade stand-off that saw US President Donald Trump in April scrap a customs exemption for goods valued under US$800 (S$1,030).

China’s Zhuhai backs new tech company, joining Shenzhen in race to be AI, robotics hub

South China Morning Post

Coco Feng

The municipal government of Zhuhai in southern Guangdong province has launched a new company as part of an ambitious programme to boost its artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics sectors, after the success of DeepSeek and Unitree Robotics sparked a national race to cultivate the next tech leaders. On Wednesday, the city announced its support for the newly established Zhuhai Technology Industry Group, focusing on AI and robotics. It also unveiled incentives for local businesses, including “computing power vouchers” totaling 500 million yuan (US$69.5 million). Eligible companies will be reimbursed for half of their computing power expenditures, capped at 10 million yuan.

China releases plan aimed at upgrading IT manufacturers, boosting self-sufficiency

South China Morning Post

Mia Nulimaimaiti

China has unveiled a detailed plan to upgrade its information technology manufacturers as it doubles down on achieving self-sufficiency in technologies including semiconductors, batteries, satellite navigation and artificial intelligence, and sidestepping US tech curbs. The 18-point action plan calls for the deepening of AI integration and the fostering of a new class of industry service providers by 2027. It aims to see more than 85 per cent of manufacturers using computer numerical control – in which computer programs automate machining – in key processes in the next two years, and to cultivate at least 100 specialised service providers for the sector.

Elon Musk’s Hyperloop can be ‘extremely unpleasant’, China project scientists have ‘cure’

South China Morning Post

Stephen Chen

Chinese scientists claimed to have solved a critical flaw in the futuristic vision of ultra-high speed ground travel, potentially salvaging vacuum-tube maglev technology and casting new light on the challenges faced by Elon Musk’s Hyperloop concept. A study published by China’s peer-reviewed Journal of Railway Science and Engineering on May 16 showed that even minor imperfections – such as uneven coils or bridge deformations – would turn a journey into an ordeal, even in near-airless tunnels.

USA

Donald Trump orders US chip software suppliers to stop selling to China

Financial Times

Demetri Sevastopulo, Zijing Wu and Michael Acton

The Trump administration has told US companies that offer software used to design semiconductors to stop selling their services to Chinese groups, in the latest attempt to make it harder for China to develop advanced chips. Several people familiar with the move said the US Department of Commerce had told so-called electronic design automation groups — which include Cadence, Synopsys and Siemens EDA — to stop supplying their technology to China. The Bureau of Industry and Security, the arm of the US commerce department that oversees export controls, issued the directive to the companies via letters, according to the people.

WeChat denounced for complicity in US fentanyl crisis by North Carolina official

South China Morning Post

Igor Patrick

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson has accused the Chinese social media app WeChat of facilitating cross-border money laundering that helps finance the fentanyl abuse crisis in the US. In a video posted online on Tuesday, Jackson alleged that Mexican drug cartels have been using WeChat to coordinate cash pickups in US cities, arrange currency swaps with Chinese brokers and quietly move drug profits across borders. “You are now a core part of the business model that is killing thousands of Americans a month,” Jackson said, addressing WeChat directly.

US imposes visa bans on foreign officials who censor Americans

Particle News

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on May 28 that foreign nationals complicit in fining, harassing or ordering arrest warrants against US citizens for social media posts will be deemed visa ineligible. The policy invokes Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, allowing visa denial for individuals whose entry could cause serious adverse foreign policy consequences. It underscores US objections to Europe’s Digital Services Act, UK online-safety rules and other measures officials argue export censorship to American users.

Trump administration accelerates pro-crypto agenda at Bitcoin 2025 Conference

Particle News

Vance forecast that U.S. bitcoin ownership will jump from about 50 million to over 100 million as part of the administration’s growth narrative. President Trump signed an executive order creating a strategic bitcoin reserve and Trump Media & Technology Group is set to raise $2.5 billion for bitcoin investment. Federal agencies have rescinded Biden-era crypto guidelines, ended “Operation Choke Point 2.0” and prompted the resignation of former SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

Americas

Brazil calls for urgent measures against networks for disinformation

Prena Latina

In a new legal offensive that could redefine the role of social media in the country, the Attorney General’s Office seeks to curb disinformation, digital violence, and the damage caused by the inaction of social technology companies such as Meta and TikTok. For the Attorney General’s Office, the negligent behavior of these companies constitutes a direct violation of the principles of prevention and security required by Brazilian law. Among the complaints, more than 300 fraudulent ads on Meta’s social media channels are cited, which used manipulated images of officials such as Finance Minister Fernando Haddad to deceive users with false promises of compensation for fraud at the National Social Security Institute.

Southeast Asia

Investors in Vietnam's renewables face jeopardy due to subsidies cut

Nikkei Asia

Mai Nguyen

More than 40 power project owners in Vietnam's wind and solar sectors have said they are at risk of defaulting and have called on the government to uphold the purchasing price at the favorable fixed rate previously agreed. In recent years, Vietnam has promoted renewable energy by committing to purchase electricity at above-market prices for 20 years as part of a global shift towards cleaner energy sources. This move is also intended to address the country's growing electricity demand as its economy expands at one of the fastest rates in the world.

South & Central Asia

India's alarm over Chinese spying rocks the surveillance industry

Reuters

Aditya Kalra

Global makers of surveillance gear have clashed with Indian regulators in recent weeks over contentious new security rules that require manufacturers of CCTV cameras to submit hardware, software and source code for assessment in government labs, official documents and company emails show. The security-testing policy has sparked industry warnings of supply disruptions and added to a string of disputes between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration and foreign companies over regulatory issues and what some perceive as protectionism.

Ukraine - Russia

Russian hospital programmer gets 14 years for leaking soldier data to Ukraine

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

A Russian court sentenced a former hospital programmer to 14 years in a high-security penal colony for allegedly leaking personal data of Russian soldiers to Ukraine, authorities said. The court in the Russian Irkutsk region found 37-year-old Alexander Levchishin guilty of treason after he copied electronic medical records of Russian military personnel from his workplace computer at a hospital in the city of Bratsk in April 2022. Investigators said he sent this data to Ukrainian intelligence services to post on a Telegram channel reportedly operated by Ukrainian agents.

Baby Trump and Musk feature in Russian propaganda cartoon for toddlers

The Telegram

Cameron Henderson

Baby-faced versions of Donald Trump and Elon Musk feature in a new Russian propaganda cartoon for toddlers. Animated characters of the US president and the Doge boss are to appear in a new children’s television show on geopolitics launched by one of Russia’s most infamous propaganda agents. Called Sandpit, the show is designed to “instil patriotism from an early age” and teach Russian pre-school children to “discuss geopolitics”, according to Vladimir Solovyov, the cartoon’s creator.

Europe

Czech republic blames China for cyberattack on foreign ministry communications

Particle News

The cyber campaign by APT31 targeted the ministry’s unclassified network from 2022, potentially exposing emails between embassies and EU institutions. Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský summoned China’s ambassador to warn that hostile cyber actions threaten bilateral relations After detecting the intrusion, the ministry deployed a new, more secure communications system to safeguard sensitive exchanges. NATO and the European Union condemned the breach as a violation of international norms and pledged solidarity with Prague’s response.

Dutch intelligence agencies discover a new Russian APT

Risky Bulletin

Caitlin Cimpanu

Dutch intelligence agencies have uncovered a new Russian cyber-espionage group while investigating a security breach of its police force last September. The new group is tracked as Laundry Bear by Dutch intelligence services AIVD and MIVD and Void Blizzard by Microsoft, which aided in the Dutch investigation. Among the panoply of Russian APTs, the group appears to be a new cluster that was formed and started operations in mid-2024. Its attacks are primarily focused on supporting Russia's war effort in Ukraine, and known targets are the who's who of military and diplomatic targets.

No, Euronews didn't publish a video about corruption in Moldova

Euronews

James Thomas

A fake video has been posted on Russian Telegram channels, featuring Euronews' graphics and claiming that corruption has pushed Moldova to become one of the biggest black markets for arms sales. Euronews neither produced nor published this video. Our graphics and format were copied and used without our consent, and our teams are working to ensure the video is removed from all social platforms. It appeared in a Telegram channel called the "Military Observer" in Russian and has amassed more than 16,000 views at the time of writing.

Africa

The disinformation pandemic: A deep dive into the West African information war

Disinformation Social Media Alliance

The digital age has ushered in an era of unprecedented information access, but it has also opened the floodgates to a torrent of misinformation and disinformation, threatening to erode trust in institutions and destabilize societies. This "infodemic" is particularly potent in West Africa, where geopolitical rivalries and fragile media ecosystems create fertile ground for the manipulation of narratives and public opinion. Major global players, including Russia, China, the US, and the EU, are vying for influence in the region, leveraging disinformation campaigns to sway public sentiment and advance their respective agendas. This battle for hearts and minds has far-reaching consequences, impacting everything from political stability to economic development.

Middle East

Middle East’s Nvidia demand could add $1trn to AI market boom

The Australian Financial Review

Amelia McGuire

Demand for Nvidia chips from the Middle East could add another $1 trillion to the global artificial intelligence market, according to analysts as they waited for the last of the magnificent seven tech stocks to file quarterly earnings reports on Thursday. Wedbush managing director Daniel Ives, an influential tech sector analyst, said he expected AI spending from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to “fill the void” left by China for the $US3.3 trillion ($5.1 trillion) valued chip maker, after Nvidia’s founder Jensen Huang accompanied US President Donald Trump on a four-day visit to the Gulf earlier this month.

Gaza’s youngest influencer aged 11 among children killed by Israeli strikes

The Guardian

Lorenzo Tondo, Malak A Tantesh and Aseel Mousa

Her life was one of war but Yaqeen Hammad somehow found a reason to smile. The 11-year-old was Gaza’s youngest influencer, whose bright smile reached tens of thousands, including other children, while she offered practical survival tips for daily life under bombardment, such as advice on how to cook with improvised methods when there was no gas. In one social media post, Yaqeen wrote: “I try to bring a bit of joy to the other children so that they can forget the war.” On Friday night, she was killed after a series of heavy Israeli airstrikes hit the house where she lived with her family, in Al-Baraka area of Deir al-Bala, in central Gaza. Her body, torn apart by the bombing, was recovered from beneath the rubble.

Big Tech

SpaceX's Starship spins out of control after flying past points of previous failures

Reuters

Joe Skipper and Joey Roulette

SpaceX's Starship rocket roared into space from Texas on Tuesday but spun out of control about halfway through its flight without achieving some of its most important testing goals, bringing fresh engineering hurdles to CEO Elon Musk's increasingly turbulent Mars rocket program. The 400-foot tall (122 meter) Starship rocket system, the core of Musk's goal of sending humans to Mars, lifted off from SpaceX's Starbase, Texas, launch site, flying beyond the point of two previous explosive attempts earlier this year that sent debris streaking over Caribbean islands and forced dozens of airliners to divert course.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's son still hasn't gotten his license and uses ride-hailing instead. He's not alone.

Business Insider

Alex Bitter

Uber's quest to compete with owning a car has come home for CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. Like many young people, Khosrowshahi's son doesn't have his license despite being over 18. The reason: he can get around using the ride-hailing app that his father oversees, the CEO said on an episode of The Verge's Decoder podcast. "I'm still trying to get my son to get his driver's license, but Uber's freed him up," Khosrowshahi said.

Nvidia’s suppliers resolve AI ‘rack’ issues in boost to sales

Financial Times

Nvidia’s suppliers are accelerating production of its flagship AI data centre “racks” following a resolution of technical issues that had delayed shipments, as the US chipmaker intensifies its global sales push. The semiconductor giant’s partners — including Foxconn, Inventec, Dell and Wistron — have made a series of breakthroughs that have allowed them to start shipments of Nvidia’s highly anticipated “Blackwell” AI servers, according to several people familiar with developments at the groups.

Artificial Intelligence

Uncensored AI models pose an urgent risk to global security

The Strategist

Tom Saxton

The global AI race is rapidly accelerating, with states and corporations investing billions into AI for commercial, strategic and defence purposes. But a byproduct of this race is the proliferation of uncensored AI models, which pose a potent security threat. These models, often derived from open-source large language models, lack the safety filters of mainstream tools such as ChatGPT. The result is a system that will respond to virtually any prompt without hesitation or ethical restraint. Need a tutorial on writing malware? Curious how to make explosives, weapons or drugs? An uncensored model will likely provide detailed instructions.

Two paths for A.I.

The New Yorker

Joshua Rothman

Last spring, Daniel Kokotajlo, an A.I.-safety researcher working at OpenAI, quit his job in protest. He’d become convinced that the company wasn’t prepared for the future of its own technology, and wanted to sound the alarm. After a mutual friend connected us, we spoke on the phone. I found Kokotajlo affable, informed, and anxious. Advances in “alignment,” he told me—the suite of techniques used to insure that A.I. acts in accordance with human commands and values—were lagging behind gains in intelligence. Researchers, he said, were hurtling toward the creation of powerful systems they couldn’t control.

BioScout goes global using AI to protect farms, vineyards from disease

The Australian Financial Review

Paul Smith

When people think about the capabilities of new artificial intelligence-powered solutions, they may imagine banks of office computers with AI agents enabled, or perhaps a flashy smart home of the future. Lewis Collins and his team at BioScout were different. For them, the challenge to be tackled by the leading-edge technology was in the air around us and affecting the paddocks of farmers growing the crops needed to sustain the human population. BioScout chief executive Collins is an example of Australian academic prowess translating to promising business success.

‘Stunt double’ helps teachers clone themselves

The Australian Financial Review

Julie Hare

Danny Liu likes to use an analogy straight out of the Hollywood playbook to describe his remarkable AI teaching tool Cogniti to greenhorns who have no concept of what he has created. “We talk about Cogniti as a teacher’s stunt double,” says Liu, who is a professor in the University of Sydney’s educational innovation team. “A stunt double makes the movie experience better for the moviegoer by working alongside the main actor or actress to do the things the lead stars can’t.

Fact check: new pope hit by wave of AI-generated fake news

DW

Sarah Steffen

The 36-minute video took footage from a papal audience with journalists on May 12, as we found through a reverse image search. The video used a morphing technique to make the Pope's lip movements line up with the AI-generated audio recording. That's confirmed by Vatican News, the official news portal of the Holy See. The YouTube channel itself admits that the video is faked, this detail buried after a long wall of text: "This video is a work of fiction" inspired by Traore, who came to power in a 2022 coup condemned by the UN.

Research

The coming AI backlash will shape future regulation

Brookings Institution

Tech companies and executives have gained significant influence within the federal government, including expanded access to sensitive data and a rollback of previous AI regulatory measures. Despite claims from some industry leaders that AI oversight is unnecessary, widespread public concerns and documented problems—including privacy risks, algorithmic biases, and security breaches—underscore the need for responsible regulation. Historical patterns show that as emerging technologies raise public alarm, demands for government intervention grow, making transparency and accountability essential for maintaining trust and the sector’s long-term success.

Covert wars, criminal gangs, and the ‘new threat’ environment

Royal United Services Institute

‘Grey Zone’ operations have become a persistent feature of peacetime, upsetting norms of conduct between states in the international community. In January 2024, the US Department of Justice charged three individuals ‘with conspiracy to use interstate commerce in the commission of a murder-for-hire plot.’ The plot was developed by Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security and targeted an Iranian dissident and his companion. One of the individuals charged was an Iranian drug smuggler, Naji Sharifi Zindashti. The other two individuals were two Canadian citizens. One, Damion Ryan was a member of the outlaw Hells Angels Motorcycle Club. Ryan then contacted another associate, Adam Pearson.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

Share