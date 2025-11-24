Good morning. It's Tuesday, 25th of November.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on Bluesky, on LinkedIn, and on X.

Australians who share AI deepfakes of another person without that person’s consent could be sued or face steep fines, under a new proposal before federal parliament today. ABC News

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Qwen app drew more than 10 million downloads in the week after its relaunch, boding well for a platform it hopes to build into its main rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Bloomberg

Malaysia plans to ban social media for users under the age of 16 starting from next year, joining a growing list of countries choosing to limit access to digital platforms due to concerns about child safety. Reuters

ASPI

We’re updating ASPI’s Critical Technology Tracker. This expansion incorporates 2025 data, adds 10 new technologies—from generative AI to brain-computer interfaces to geoengineering—and features a new at-a-glance overview of performance across all the technologies we track. Be the first to get early-access invites and launch updates: https://techtracker.aspi.org.au/

Australia

Victims of AI deepfakes could sue for emotional damages under new bill

ABC News

Ange Lavoipierre

Australians who share AI deepfakes of another person without that person’s consent could be sued or face steep fines, under a new proposal before federal parliament today. Independent senator David Pocock, who is introducing the bill, said the government was yet to respond to rapid advances in the field of AI, and urgent action was needed.

Snap offers Australians bank-linked age proof tool ahead of teen social media ban

Reuters

Snap said on Monday it will offer Australians the chance to verify their age with software owned by the country’s banks as the internet platform complies with a teenage social media ban which takes effect next month. Australia approved last year a world-first social media ban for children aged under 16, in one of the toughest regulations targeting Big Tech.

China

Alibaba’s main AI app debuts strongly in effort to rival ChatGPT

Bloomberg

Luz Ding and Charlotte Yang

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Qwen app drew more than 10 million downloads in the week after its relaunch, boding well for a platform it hopes to build into its main rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Alibaba will gradually add agentic AI features to support shopping on platforms including its marquee Taobao marketplace in coming months, en route to making Qwen a fully functioning AI agent.

Chinese drone maker scores record 1,600 orders at Dubai Airshow

South China Morning Post

Alice Li

A Chinese drone maker has secured 1,600 orders for industrial models at the recently concluded Dubai Airshow – marking the largest ever single-order deal for the country’s manufacturers at the biennial event, as its companies target emerging markets.

USA

A swath of bank customer data was hacked. The FBI is investigating.

The New York Times

Rob Copeland, Stacy Cowley and Devlin Barrett

Some of the nation’s biggest banks were scrambling on Saturday night to assess the fallout from a large-scale hack of a vendor whose compromise could expose sensitive customer data. The vendor, SitusAMC, has been deployed by hundreds of banks and other lenders to help originate and collect money from real estate loans and mortgages.

White House pauses executive order that would seek to preempt state laws on AI, sources say

Reuters

Karen Freifeld

The White House has put on hold a draft executive order that would seek to preempt state laws on artificial intelligence through lawsuits and by withholding federal funds, two sources said on Friday. The draft order, which Reuters reported on earlier this week, would have likely faced significant pushback from states. But its consideration shows how far Trump is willing to go to help AI companies overcome a patchwork of laws they say stifle innovation.

US lab unveils ‘fully open’ AI models in challenge to China’s open-source dominance

South China Morning Post

Vincent Chow

A US non-profit has released a suite of “fully open” artificial intelligence models – disclosing its training data and pipelines in full – in a bid to challenge Chinese dominance in the open-source AI arena. The Allen Institute for AI, also known as Ai2, on Thursday released the latest Olmo series of models with their full training data and training pipelines available for public inspection.

Harvard University discloses data breach affecting alumni, donors

Bleeping Computer

Sergiu Gatlan

Harvard University disclosed over the weekend that its Alumni Affairs and Development systems were compromised in a voice phishing attack, exposing the personal information of students, alumni, donors, staff, and faculty members. The exposed data includes email addresses, telephone numbers, home and business addresses, event attendance records, donation details, and “biographical information pertaining to University fundraising and alumni engagement activities.”

Americas

Hondurans face tense election with fraud claims and international scrutiny

Reuters

Laura García and Diego Oré

Hondurans will go to the polls on Sunday to vote in a tightly fought presidential election beset by heated accusations of fraud in one of Latin America’s poorest countries.

Russian disinformation comes to Mexico, seeking to rupture US ties

The New York Times

Maria Abi-Habib

Russia’s disinformation efforts across Latin America have intensified over the last two years, partly aimed at sowing discord between the United States and its allies in the region, according to an American diplomatic cable and new report by watchdog groups. The campaign is spearheaded by Kremlin-owned media outlets like Sputnik and RT, officials say, describing an effort to stoke anti-American sentiment, especially in Mexico, the world’s largest Spanish-speaking nation and Washington’s biggest trade partner.

North Asia

South Korea sees room for cooperation with Taiwan on US chip tariffs, trade minister says

Reuters

South Korea sees room for cooperation with Taiwan on US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on chips, the country’s trade minister said on Monday. “Taiwan is also in negotiations, so there is room for South Korea and Taiwan to get the most favourable treatment through cooperation,” Minister for Trade Yeo Han-koo said in a radio interview.

Southeast Asia

Malaysia says it plans to ban social media for under-16s from 2026

Reuters

Malaysia plans to ban social media for users under the age of 16 starting from next year, joining a growing list of countries choosing to limit access to digital platforms due to concerns about child safety. Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said on Sunday the government was reviewing mechanisms used to impose age restrictions for social media use in Australia and other nations, citing a need to protect youths from online harms such as cyberbullying, financial scams, and child sexual abuse.

Myanmar state television broadcasts army crackdown on scam centers

Associated Press

Myanmar’s military government has begun broadcasting extensive video on state television of its crackdown on online scam centers, showing buildings being bulldozed and over 1,000 foreigners detained. The unusual length and detail of the reports beginning late last week on MRTV television appear to reflect the military government’s desire to publicize its efforts after months of bad publicity and international pressure.

South & Central Asia

India’s Fraught Push for Digital Decolonization

Foreign Policy

Muhsin Puthan Purayil

India’s government is making a high-profile push to turn the country’s Swadeshi, or self-sufficiency, tech dream into reality. The government has framed its renewed push for homespun technology as part of a broader campaign against a global digital order that is still overwhelmingly dominated by the United States.

UK

UK navy intercepts Russian corvette and tanker as Moscow steps up naval activity

Associated Press

Danica Kirka

A UK patrol ship has intercepted a Russian corvette and a tanker after shadowing them through the English Channel, the Defense Ministry said Sunday, adding that Russian naval activity around UK waters had increased by 30% over the past two years.

Software companies must be held liable for British economic security, say MPs

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

A lack of liability for software vendors is among the most pressing issues putting Britain’s economic and national security at risk, an influential committee of lawmakers warned on Monday. The report by the Business and Trade Committee says economic threats facing the United Kingdom are “multiplying — and, in the years ahead, will grow exponentially” leading to “a huge increase in the private ownership of public risk.”

Big Tech

Amazon is using specialized AI agents for deep bug hunting

WIRED

Lily Hay Newman

On Monday, Amazon will publish details for the first time of an internal system known as Autonomous Threat Analysis which the company has been using to help its security teams proactively identify weaknesses in its platforms, perform variant analysis to quickly search for other, similar flaws, and then develop remediations and detection capabilities to plug holes before attackers find them.

Amazon to invest $15 billion in Indiana to boost data center infrastructure

Reuters

Amazon is planning to invest about $15 billion in Northern Indiana to build data center campuses, the tech giant said as it looks to boost its cloud computing capacity to support booming artificial intelligence demand. The new data center project, which comes on top of an $11 billion outlay announced last year, will add 2.4 gigawatts of capacity in the region, Amazon said on Monday.

Artificial Intelligence

Anthropic’s new model is its latest frontier in the AI agent battle — but it’s still facing cybersecurity concerns

The Verge

Hayden Field

The AI labs never sleep — especially the week before Thanksgiving, it seems. Days after Google’s buzzworthy Gemini 3, and OpenAI’s updated agentic coding model, Anthropic has announced Claude Opus 4.5, which it bills as “the best model in the world for coding, agents, and computer use,” claiming it has leapfrogged even Gemini 3 in different categories of coding.

La Presse sues OpenAI for copyright infringement

Associated Press

La Presse announced today that it has filed suit against OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT generative AI model, for unauthorized use of content protected by copyright. The lawsuit seeks acknowledgement of and compensation for the defendant’s use of thousands of La Presse articles to train its AI model, without consent or payment.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

Share