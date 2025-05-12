Good morning. It's Tuesday 13th of May.

China's Embassy in Solomon Islands has become embroiled in a foreign interference controversy after allegedly forcing a newly appointed minister in the Pacific island nation to quit an international group pushing back against Beijing's growing global influence. Rural Development Minister Daniel Waneoroa announced on Sunday he had left the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China. ABC News

ASPI

Albanese’s visit shows Indonesia is still a foreign policy priority

The Strategist

Gatra Priyandita

Since taking office, the Albanese government has prioritised Southeast Asia, laying important groundwork through initiatives such as the 2024 Defence Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia and the Southeast Asia Economic Strategy. Even as Indonesian officials cautiously welcome some aspects of these arrangements, such as the potential for technology sharing or regional deterrence, they remain uneasy about their long-term impact. This divergence is not academic.

Beyond the percentage: Australia’s defence debate needs a smarter metric

The Strategist

Andrew Horton and Putri Handrianti

The global strategic landscape is undeniably shifting. Great power competition is reasserting itself, technological disruption is accelerating, and the familiar certainties of decades past are eroding. For a trading nation such as Australia, deeply connected to global flows and situated in a dynamic Indo-Pacific, understanding this new reality is paramount. Yet, in discussions about our preparedness, we too often default to a seemingly simple metric: defence spending as a percentage of GDP.

Australia

Cyber resilience urged as ransomware costs hit AUD $3 billion

Security Brief

Melania Watson

Commvault has highlighted the evolving tactics of ransomware attackers and urged both businesses and individuals to assess and strengthen their cyber resilience in recognition of Anti-Ransomware Day. The persistence and sophistication of ransomware and data theft extortion continue to present significant challenges in Australia, with business email compromise and fraud consistently ranking among the most commonly self-reported cybercrimes for both businesses and individuals during the 2024 financial year.

Tech champion but with a dark side: Axed Husic speaks

The Australian Financial Review

Paul Smith and Tess Bennett

Ed Husic has vowed to keep advocating for the technology sector from the backbench after he was axed as science minister in a Labor factional power play that some industry heavyweights condemned. In his first public comments since news broke of his removal from the cabinet, Husic told AFR Weekend on Friday his political focus of backing innovation would be unchanged.

Ed Husic: Ten years to build technology policy expertise

InnovationAus

James Riley

In his extraordinary interview on ABC TV’s Insiders program on Sunday, outgoing Industry and Science minister Ed Husic said he spent 10 years working and listening to understand the needs of the tech industry.

'A real loss': Australian VCs mourn Ed Husic’s cabinet exit

Capital Brief

Daniel van Boom

Investors at Australia’s largest venture capital firms are mourning the loss of Ed Husic, who on Thursday lost his post as minister for industry due to internal Labor Party horse trading.

Keating slams brutal dumping of ministers as factions sully Labor win

The Australian Financial Review

Ronald Mizen and Phillip Coorey

Former Labor prime minister Paul Keating has slammed the dumping of Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus and Industry Minister Ed Husic from cabinet as a display of poor judgment, unfairness and diminished respect for the contribution of others.

CSIRO outlines cyber security roadmap

iTnews

Eleanor Dickinson

CSIRO is uplifting cyber security across its enterprise and research functions with an emphasis on protecting core systems, tightening access controls and improving incident response. Speaking to the iTnews Podcast, the research agency’s recently appointed chief information security officer Jamie Rossato shared his roadmap for embedding a robust cyber security posture across both the agency's enterprise and research functions.

Hundreds of nextgen scholarships in advanced technology being offered by CSIRO

Cosmos

Australia’s advanced technology fields including AI, data science, cybersecurity, quantum computing, and robotics will get a boost with hundreds of scholarships being offered to science nextgen graduates by CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency. The Next Generation Graduates Program has committed funding for up to 500 positions, ranging from Honours to PhD levels, focused on applying artificial intelligence and emerging technologies across a wide range of sectors.

Responsibility for cybersecurity shifts from IT desk to boardrooms

The Australian Financial Review

Gus McCubbing

Technology outages can cost Australian businesses nearly $10,000 a minute on top of longer-term reputation damage, according to studies, meaning the push to improve operational resilience is a high-stakes game. Australia has been hit by multiple incidents post-COVID, including a four-hour outage at the Reserve Bank of Australia in October 2022 that disrupted 800,000 transactions worth almost $1 billion, and took down more than 85 Australian banks. The 2023 Optus outage was estimated to have cost the economy as much as $2 billion.

China

Why the world keeps getting shocked by China's technological progress

Bloomberg

Joe Weisenthal and Tracy Alloway

Over the last several years, the world has watched as China edges close to or past the technological frontier in more and more areas. Earlier this year, US investors were jolted even further when DeepSeek's AI model proved to be close to the state of the art American models. So what is the process by which China actually develops new tech? Why has it worked out so well? And how do priorities set by President Xi Jinping actually get transmitted to researchers and businesses?

USA

Republicans try to cram ban on AI regulation into Budget Reconciliation bill

404 Media

Emanuel Maiberg

Late last night, House Republicans introduced new language to the Budget Reconciliation bill that will immiserate the lives of millions of Americans by cutting their access to Medicaid, and making life much more difficult for millions more by making them pay higher fees when they seek medical care. While a lot of attention will be justifiably given to these cuts, the bill has also crammed in new language that attempts to entirely stop states from enacting any regulation against artificial intelligence.

Southeast Asia

Disinformation 'weaponized' by Marcos, Duterte camps

The Manila Times

Franco Jose C. Baroña

Legal and academic experts said both the Marcos and Duterte camps have weaponized disinformation to launch attacks at each other. In an interview, Tony La Viña, founding president of the Movement Against Disinformation, and JM Lanuza, assistant professor at the University of the Philippines Manila and lead researcher at the First Digital Research Center, exposed the inner workings and key players behind the country's disinformation networks.

Thailand: Nationwide collaboration to drive “cyber security year”

OpenGov Asia

Samaya Dharmaraj

Dr Ekapong Harimcharoen, Inspector General of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, announced a significant step forward in Thailand’s digital security landscape at a high-level forum. He unveiled a major collaborative initiative that unites the power of secure networks to drive the country’s national mission, “Cyber Security Year.” This collective effort is supported by the National Security Council, the Royal Thai Police, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission and a leading digital service provider.

Europe

Disinformation campaign targeting President Macron with fabricated cocaine allegations debunked

Disinformation Social Media Alliance

A grainy video capturing a fleeting moment on a train to Kyiv became the unlikely epicenter of a whirlwind of accusations against French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The footage, showing Macron seemingly concealing a small white object while Merz made a similar gesture, ignited social media, with claims rapidly spreading that the object was cocaine and Merz was hiding a spoon. This narrative, fueled by numerous posts, many traceable to Russian accounts, quickly gained traction

French cyber agency warns TikTok manipulation could hit Romania's vote, again

RFI

Jan van der Made

Viginum, the French government body responsible for monitoring foreign digital interference, published a detailed report uncovering a large-scale Russian influence operation that used TikTok to sway Romania’s presidential race in December last year. The campaign, backed by Russian-linked networks, boosted fringe candidate Calin Georgescu and ultimately led Romanian authorities to annul the vote.

NZ & Pacific Islands

China accused of foreign interference in Solomon Islands after minister quits international group

ABC News

Stephen Dziedzic and Chrisnrita Aumanu-Leong

China's Embassy in Solomon Islands has become embroiled in a foreign interference controversy after allegedly forcing a newly appointed minister in the Pacific island nation to quit an international group pushing back against Beijing's growing global influence. Rural Development Minister Daniel Waneoroa announced yesterday he had left the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China — which draws in politicians from more than three dozen countries — saying he made the decision "in the interest of fostering stability and aligning with a collective national vision" under Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele.

Big Tech

Mark Zuckerberg manages Meta through a 'core team' of 30, says: 'When I say I don’t have one-on-ones, I don’t...'

Times of India

Zuckerberg, the co-founder and CEO of Meta, has long been known for his unconventional approach to leadership and management. Recently, during a conversation with Stripe President John Collison at Stripe Sessions in San Francisco, Zuckerberg revealed a distinctive aspect of his leadership philosophy: he directly oversees only a small group of around 25 to 30 employees, whom he calls his “core team.” Mark Zuckerberg's approach to management reflects his belief in minimizing hierarchy and encouraging self-management among his direct reports.

Uber CEO to employees who want to keep working from home: You have “to make a choice”

Times of India

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has sent a warning to employees who prefer full-time remote work, saying that they will “have to make a choice” between adhering to the new mandate and seeking opportunities elsewhere, a report has said. The development comes soon after it is reported that Uber is facing significant internal tension over its stricter return-to-office policy. According to a report by Fortune, Khosrowshahi is standing by the company’s recent decision to increase in-office work days, igniting fierce employee pushback, with staff voicing criticism on internal forums.

Artificial Intelligence

Pope Leo XIV names AI one of the reasons for his papal name

The Verge

Wes Davis

As Pope Leo XIV laid out his vision for the papacy in an address to the College of Cardinals, he also explained why he picked his papal name. Incredibly, artificial intelligence played a big part. In the Vatican’s translation of his speech, Pope Leo XIV explained that his name references Pope Leo XIII, who presided over the church at the dawn of the industrial revolution.

I knew AI was coming for my job. I wasn't prepared for it to come for my heart

ABC News

Julia Baird

As a journalist, I usually studiously avoid ChatGPT. It's ripped off my work, downloaded my books, the fruit of my own sweat and torment, and used them to increase its own intelligence. I'm regularly told it's coming for my job. I'm fastidious about research, so the idea that a tool like that could make up facts (you need to type in "real facts", apparently, if you want "true" ones) or fabricate footnotes, and slyly, blithely pop them into texts would cause me waking nightmares if I relied on it. I know it is revolutionary, but, like many others, I am cautious.

Research

The road to 5G innovation: Exploring O-RAN through experimentation

Observer Research Foundation

Sameer Patil and Tanya Aggarwal

The advent of 5G technology marks a new age in telecommunications that promises to redefine industries and everyday life. Unlike older cellular network technologies, 5G is designed to enhance mobile broadband and catalyse transformative advancements across sectors. Its higher speeds, ultra-low latency, and massive connectivity capabilities are revolutionising applications, from autonomous vehicles to remote surgeries, heralding the era of the Internet of Things and smart cities.

Research on cyber security in enterprise connected devices

UK Government

Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and Feryal Clark MP

“Enterprise connected devices” (or “IoT devices”) are devices used by businesses and organisations such as office printers, internet-connected telephones, building entry systems and room booking systems. The government is concerned about the security of these products as vulnerable devices can provide a route for hostile actors to attack the IT systems used by businesses.

