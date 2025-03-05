Good morning. It's Thursday 6th of March.

The Justice Department unsealed charges against a dozen Chinese citizens accused of being part of a sophisticated hacking ring that steals data from American businesses and people. The New York Times

The Italian government is having growing doubts about closing a €1.5 billion deal with Elon Musk’s Starlink in light of the US pullback from commitments to European security. Bloomberg

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday U.S. lawmakers should get rid of a landmark 2022 bipartisan law to give $52.7 billion in subsidies for semiconductor chips manufacturing and production and use the proceeds to pay debt. Reuters

ASPI

A smarter approach to age verification? Apple thinks so

Red Packet

Fergus Ryan

The idea that social media platforms alone should be responsible for keeping kids off their services is outdated. The responsibility needs to be distributed across the entire tech ecosystem.

Australia

Australian publisher slammed over author AI request

The Sydney Morning Herald

Hannah Hammoud

Melbourne-based publisher Black Inc. has requested its writers grant it the “right to reproduce or use, adapt, and exploit the work in connection with the development of any software program, including, without limitation, training, testing, validation and deployment of a machine learning or generative artificial intelligence system”.

Google reports scale of complaints about AI deepfake terrorism content to Australian regulator

Reuters

Byron Kaye

Google has informed Australian authorities it received more than 250 complaints globally over nearly a year that its artificial intelligence software was used to make deepfake terrorism material. The reporting period covered April 2023 to February 2024.

Melbourne start-up launches 'biological computer' made of human brain cells

ABC News

Jacinta Bowler

The team behind it believe it could be used as a type of simple biological AI, but others are cautious about the technology's potential. Researchers in this space highlight the potential ethical ramifications, but say the current systems are too primitive to feel or understand.

Tech companies’ proposed new safety codes won’t protect all kids online

The Conversation

Toby Murray

In July last year, Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, directed tech companies to develop codes of practice to keep children safe from online porn and harmful content. Now, after seven months, the industry has submitted draft codes to eSafety for approval.

Fast and loose: how Aussie companies are using AI

The Australian

Jared Lynch

Australian marketers are embracing artificial intelligence more than their global peers, but their enthusiasm hasn’t been matched by governance as the nation lags the world in setting rules for the use of the much-hyped ­technology. So says a new Canva study based on a global survey of about 2400 marketing and creative leaders, including 500 from Australia.

China

Beijing ramps up efforts for tech independence

The Wall Street Journal

Raffaele Huang

In a speech on Wednesday to the country’s lawmakers, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said AI would be key to boosting China’s digital economy. China’s top economic planning body also said Wednesday that the country aimed to develop a system of open-source models while continuing to invest in computing power and data for AI.

China will relax merger and acquisition loans for technology enterprises

Reuters

Ziyi Tang and Ryan Woo

China's financial regulator said on Wednesday it will launch a pilot program to relax merger and acquisition loan issuance to technology firms, according to a statement released by the National Financial Regulatory Administration.

UBTech Robotics deploys first humanoid ‘team’ in car factory

South China Morning Post

Coco Feng

Hong Kong-listed UBTech Robotics said on Monday that it has completed a test to deploy dozens of its Walker S1 robots in the Zeekr EV factory in the Chinese port city of Ningbo for “multitask” and “multi site” operations. According to photos and videos provided by UBTech, the human-shaped robots work as a team to complete tasks such as lifting heavy boxes and handling soft materials.

Silk Typhoon hackers now target IT supply chains to breach networks

Bleeping Computer

Bill Toulas

Microsoft warns that Chinese cyber-espionage threat group 'Silk Typhoon' has shifted its tactics, now targeting remote management tools and cloud services in supply chain attacks that give them access to downstream customers. The tech giant has confirmed breaches across multiple industries, including government, IT services, healthcare, defense, education, NGOs, and energy.

Defence, not more assertive cyber activity, is the right response to Salt Typhoon

The Strategist

Mark Raymond and Typhaine Joffe

The US should prioritise investments in cyber defence and reconsider its commitment to persistent engagement, a strategic move away from earlier US approaches based on restraint and deterrence. The attack underscores the risks of an increasingly permissive cyber environment: one in which large-scale cyber operations are normalised, restraint is eroded and investments in cyber defence are insufficient.

USA

Justice Dept. indicts 12 Chinese in hacking plot against U.S. targets

The New York Times

Devlin Barrett

The 12 indicted people are highly unlikely to appear in an American courtroom to face charges. But their cases are part of the U.S. government’s long-running “name and shame” policy to impose some costs on the Chinese government and its hackers for what it describes as an ambitious and unrelenting campaign against targets in the United States.

Trump wants to kill $52.7 billion semiconductor chips subsidy law

Reuters

David Shepardson

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday U.S. lawmakers should get rid of a landmark 2022 bipartisan law to give $52.7 billion in subsidies for semiconductor chips manufacturing and production and use the proceeds to pay debt. The comments were Trump's strongest criticism of the bipartisan CHIPS Act to date.

CISA tags Windows, Cisco vulnerabilities as actively exploited

Bleeping Computer

Sergiu Gatlan

CISA has warned US federal agencies to secure their systems against attacks exploiting vulnerabilities in Cisco and Windows systems. While the cybersecurity agency has tagged these flaws as actively exploited in the wild, it has yet to provide specific details regarding this malicious activity and who is behind it.

US communications agency to explore alternatives to GPS systems

Reuters

David Shepardson

The Federal Communications Commission said on Wednesday it plans to vote next month to explore alternatives to GPS after national security concerns have been raised about relying on a single system crucial to modern life.

US congressional panel urges Americans to ditch China-made routers

Reuters

Michael Martina

A U.S. congressional committee on Wednesday urged Americans to remove Chinese-made wireless routers from their homes, including those made by TP-Link, calling them a security threat that opened the door for China to hack U.S. critical infrastructure.

North Asia

South Korea plans $34 bln fund for strategic sectors like chips and autos

Reuters

Jihoon Lee

South Korea will establish a $34 billion policy fund to provide financial support to companies involved in strategic technologies such as chips and autos amid intensifying global competition and protectionism, the government said on Wednesday. Separately, it would offer "top-tier" visas and permanent residency to skilled foreigners with experience working in global firms to make it easier for them to join domestic companies in advanced sectors.

Southeast Asia

Servers used in Singapore fraud case may contain Nvidia chips, minister says

iTnews

Bing Hong Lok

Three men, including a Chinese national, were charged with fraud last week in Singapore. The Singapore case is part of a broader police investigation of 22 individuals and companies suspected of false representation, amid concerns that organised AI chip smuggling to China has been tracked out of nations such as Singapore.

Malaysia bets big on chips with $250m Arm deal

Nikkei Asia

Norman Goh

Malaysia on Wednesday announced a partnership with SoftBank's chip design unit Arm Holdings to establish an ASEAN and Oceania base of operations. The agreement, the first of its kind between U.K.-based Arm and a sovereign nation, is aimed at fostering local innovation and reducing reliance on multinational corporations.

Europe

Italy is getting cold feet over deal to use Musk’s Starlink

Bloomberg

Daniele Lepido, Alessandra Migliaccio and Donato Paolo Mancini

The Italian government is having growing doubts about closing a €1.5 billion deal with Elon Musk’s Starlink in light of the US pullback from commitments to European security, people familiar with the matter said. Musk, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, is also seen as an unreliable partner by some in Meloni’s administration, they said.

Starlink has asked Italy for access to more spectrum

Reuters

Elvira Pollina and Giuseppe Fonte

Starlink applied to the Italian authorities for access to E-band spectrum to boost communications between its three ground stations in Italy and its satellite network two years ago, the two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The application has not previously been reported.

Sweden's Areim secures $481 million for sustainable data centres

Reuters

Louise Breusch Rasmussen

Swedish fund manager Areim has secured 450 million euros to support the design and creation of sustainable data centres, it said on Wednesday, as part of efforts to decarbonise the energy-intensive sector. The rise in data centres is expected to produce around 2.5 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions globally through the end of 2030, Morgan Stanley said last year.

UK

Some British firms ‘stuck in neutral’ over AI, says Microsoft UK boss

The Guardian

Dan Milmo

A Microsoft survey of nearly 1,500 UK senior leaders across public and private sectors, as well as 1,440 employees, found that more than half of executives feel their organisation has no official AI plan. Roughly the same proportion report a growing gap in productivity—a measure of economic efficiency—between employees who use AI and those who do not.

UK drops antitrust probe into Microsoft and OpenAI tie-up

Reuters

Paul Sandle and Muvija M

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said although Microsoft did acquire material influence over OpenAI in 2019, it had not since gained de facto control and therefore it did not qualify for review under the UK's merger control regime. However, it said the conclusion "does not constitute a finding that no competition concerns arise from its operation."

Blackstone's plans for northern England 'hyperscale' data centre get green light

Reuters

Lucy Raitano

Northumberland County Council said on Tuesday that the proposals have been granted planning permission after a unanimous vote in favour of the application. The council said along with hundreds of long-term jobs to operate the centres, it will provide 1,200 long-term construction jobs over several years of construction and also could support up to 2,700 indirect jobs.

Big Tech

Intel defeats shareholder lawsuit over foundry losses, $32 billion plunge

Reuters

Jonathan Stempel

In a decision made public on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Trina Thompson in San Francisco rejected claims that Intel took too long to reveal a $7 billion fiscal 2023 operating loss linked to its business of making chips for outside customers. Intel did not disclose the loss until last April, when it made changes to how it reported financial results.

Meta’s Waterworth: Should we be hyperventilating about hyperscalers’ hyper-infrastructure?

The Interpreter

Cynthia Mehboob

With Google managing approximately 33 undersea cable routes and Meta advancing its ambitious US$10 billion Waterworth project, the governance of global connectivity is undergoing a profound transformation. Are these projects set to make existing subsea systems more resilient, or are we witnessing the silent entrenchment of a digital oligarchy in global connectivity systems?

Judge denies Musk's bid to halt OpenAI's for-profit shift, fast tracks trial

Reuters

Gnaneshwar Rajan, Mike Scarcella and Aditya Soni

A U.S. judge on Tuesday denied billionaire Elon Musk's request for a preliminary injunction to pause OpenAI's transition to a for-profit model but agreed to a fast-track trial in the fall of this year, the latest turn in the high-stakes legal fight. OpenAI welcomed the judge's decision on Tuesday, saying the lawsuit by Musk, who launched rival startup xAI in 2023, has "always been about competition".

Artificial Intelligence

Eric Schmidt argues against a ‘Manhattan Project for AGI’

TechCrunch

Maxwell Zeff

The paper, titled “Superintelligence Strategy,” asserts that an aggressive bid by the U.S. to exclusively control superintelligent AI systems could prompt fierce retaliation from China, potentially in the form of a cyberattack, which could destabilize international relations.

Anthropic quietly removes Biden-era AI policy commitments from its website

TechCrunch

Kyle Wiggers

The commitments, which included pledges to share information on managing AI risks across industry and government and research on AI bias and discrimination, were deleted from Anthropic’s transparency hub last week, according to AI watchdog group The Midas Project. Other Biden-era commitments relating to reducing AI-generated image-based sexual abuse remain.

Research

1 million third-party Android devices have a secret backdoor for scammers

WIRED

Lily Hay Newman and Matt Burgess

At least 1 million Android-based TV streaming boxes, tablets, projectors, and after-sale car infotainment systems are infected with malware that conscripts them into a scammer-controlled botnet, according to new research shared exclusively with WIRED by the cybersecurity firm Human Security. The researchers found that the majority of infected devices are in South America, particularly Brazil. The impacted devices often use generic names and aren’t produced by known brands.

Events & Podcasts

ASPI USA's Executive Intelligence Briefing: National Security & Tech Investment

ASPI

Join us for an exclusive Executive Intelligence Briefing on National Security & Tech Investment, hosted by experts from ASPI USA on Wednesday, 19 March 2025, from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at the American Australian Association (600 3rd Ave Fl 34, New York, NY 10016).

