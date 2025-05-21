Good morning. It's Wednesday 21st of May.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on X, on LinkedIn, and on BlueSky.

The Netherlands passed a law criminalizing broader espionage, including cyber-espionage, to protect national security and sensitive technologies. It introduces harsher penalties—up to 12 years—for digital offenses, amid rising threats from China and Russia targeting Dutch infrastructure, research institutions, and international organizations. The Record by Recorded Future

Amid U.S.-China tensions, Chinese battery giant CATL raised $4.6 billion in its Hong Kong debut—2025’s largest listing—while blocking U.S. onshore investors. The move reflects deepening financial decoupling, rising geopolitical risks, and the exclusion of U.S. capital from strategic Chinese tech firms. The New York Times

Google is overhauling search with AI chatbot features, launching “AI Mode” for U.S. users. Competing with OpenAI, it introduces paid tiers, agentic assistants, and Project Astra. Despite privacy concerns, Google bets on Gemini and user scale to regain leadership in the AI race. The Financial Times

ASPI

China’s geopolitical dominance game in the South China Sea

The Strategist

Euan Graham

For all the talk about the South China Sea’s complexity as a security issue, its geopolitical significance to China is simple: China wants to condition Southeast Asian states to subordinate status. Southeast Asian countries would do well to consider this when assessing Beijing’s motivations and behaviour. With the standout exception of the Philippines, things are currently trending in Beijing’s direction. Indeed, from Beijing’s perspective, ASEAN’s collective trajectory might be summarised as ‘losing without fighting’.

Australia

Labor’s second-term defence priorities – could they include a pact with Europe?

The Conversation

Peter Layton

An apt metaphor for the Department of Defence in Labor’s second term might be the Titanic. The good ship “defence” has hit an iceberg: the senior officers are reassuring all is fine, the band is playing and the crew are busy. But the ship is gradually sinking. The iceberg is the $A368 billion AUKUS nuclear submarine project. The scale of the program in terms of money, time and workforce is progressively damaging the rest of the defence portfolio. AUKUS is now so large it is seen as a fourth service, alongside the navy, army and air force.

Bold strategy will help carve out our place in AI race

The Australian

Kate Pounder

The Productivity Commission on Monday identified artificial intelligence as a key driver of productivity – a welcome recognition that the nation urgently needs a plan to manage this technology. Astoundingly, we are one of the world’s only major economies without an AI strategy, yet AI will be in the 21st century what manufacturing was in the 20th century. It will bring fundamental changes to the way we work, make goods and deliver services across the economy. It’s also the key tool to lift productivity in the next decade.

Australia should establish a unit dedicated to financial warfare capabilities

The Strategist

James Tennant

In an age of great-power competition, the next major conflict may be waged not in the skies over the Indo-Pacific or in the South China Sea, but through sanctions regimes, targeted financial disruptions and coercive use of trade and capital. Finance has emerged as a sixth domain of warfare. Economic and financial warfare has become a critical instrument of statecraft, from Iran’s isolation from SWIFT to China’s creation of the Cross-border Interbank Payment System. The ability to shape behaviour through financial tools is now a strategic reality. Australia, as a middle power with limited kinetic mass but outsized regulatory and technological clout, must take financial warfare seriously.

Australia must rethink cybercrime to tackle it effectively

The Strategist

Annie-Mei Forster and Anika Guenov

Let’s face it: Australia is seen as a soft target for cybercriminals. Its fragmented cybercrime response makes both individuals and institutions more vulnerable. Australia’s cybercrime framework must be informed by diverse perspectives, and it must focus on victims as much as on perpetrators. This means dismantling outdated binaries between ‘technical’ and ‘non-technical’, challenging the militaristic culture of cybersecurity and building a workforce that reflects the public it serves.

China

How the Trade War shaped a Chinese battery giant’s Hong Kong debut

The New York Times

Alexandra Stevenson

It is the world’s biggest maker of batteries for electric cars. It is expanding its business globally. And it is one of China’s most strategically important technology companies. But when Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd., or CATL, started selling shares for the first time in Hong Kong on Tuesday, surging 16 percent, American investors were largely shut out. It was the world’s biggest stock listing so far this year, according to the data provider Dealogic.

Hong Kong IPO surge fuels China tech ambitions

DimSum Daily

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange roared back into the global spotlight this week as Contemporary Amperex Technology, the world’s largest electric vehicle battery manufacturer, surged 18% on its trading debut this morning. The landmark US 4.6 billion listing—the largest globally in 2025—not only revitalised confidence in Hong Kong’s capital markets but cemented the city’s status as the linchpin of China’s technological ambitions. Against a backdrop of escalating U.S.-China trade tensions and Western scrutiny, Hong Kong’s resurgence as a financial powerhouse demonstrates its unmatched ability to channel international capital into China’s high-tech sectors, fortifying the nation’s quest for self-reliance and global leadership in critical industries.

For more on this topic, see ASPI’s special strategist report: Australia’s climate ambitions have a modern slavery problem: examining the origins of our big batteries The Strategist



Sing when you’re winning: how karaoke in cars heralds the triumph of Chinese firms

The Guardians

Jasper Jolly

If Chinese carmakers are to be believed, a lot of people really love karaoke. Those people love karaoke so much that they want it in their family car. This was not something the European mind could comprehend a few years ago, according to Volkswagen’s chief financial officer, Arno Antlitz. Yet the technology, included in electric cars sold by China’s BYD and Xpeng, is just one example of the lessons that Volkswagen and its European counterparts have had to learn as they scramble to keep up with Chinese rivals on track to dominate the global electric car market.

China’s smartphone producers take on the world

Hinrich Foundation

Michael Enright

Smartphones have become China’s largest export, an object lesson in corporate strategy and industrial policy, and a focal point in the US-China technology competition. The recent tariff wars, and the exemptions for smartphones and smartphone components from both sides, show how this modern consumer necessity now represents a convergence of national security, corporate interests, and supply chain economics.

How could China’s military use AI? An expo gives some hints

The Star

YuanYue Dang

Chinese defence firms showcased AI’s potential to improve combat decisions at an annual military expo in the capital last week, giving a glimpse of what could be available to the armed forces. Vendors at the China Military Intelligent Technology Expo also showed how artificial intelligence could be applied to daily training, intelligence gathering, and even physical training for soldiers.

USA

Victims of explicit deepfakes will now be able to take legal action against people who create them

CNN

Clare Duffy

In recent years, people ranging from Taylor Swift and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to high school girls around the country have been victims of non-consensual, explicit deepfakes — images where a person’s face is superimposed on a nude body using artificial intelligence. Now, after months of outcry, there is finally a federal law criminalizing the sharing of those images.

Senate overcomes key hurdle to pass crypto bill

Axios

Stef W. Kight and Stephen Neukam

The Trump family's stablecoin ventures — especially the recent $2 billion crypto deal with Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund — sparked outrage among Democrats and complicated what had been bipartisan support for the bill. With bipartisan support, the Senate took an important step forward on legislation that seeks to regulate stablecoin cryptocurrencies.The procedural vote is a win for GENIUS Act backers after partisan fights and ethics concerns about the Trump family's crypto ventures derailed a vote earlier this month.

China’s head start on clean energy is shaping the debate on the Republicans’ megabill

POLITICO

Zack Colman and Karl Mathiesen

The Republican clean-energy feud complicating President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful” megabill comes down to a fundamental divide in Washington over how to confront China. One camp wants the United States to compete with Beijing in the race to dominate the energy technologies of the future, from solar panels and wind turbines to batteries and electric cars.

North Asia

South Korea’s digital regulation proposal sparks U.S. pushback

Lawfare

Andrew Yeo

Although the Trump administration’s tariff proposal has sucked much of the wind from U.S.-South Korea trade discussions, a different battle—over South Korea’s proposed online platform regulation—has been brewing for more than a year. The current legislation, known as the Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Act, has drawn the ire of several major U.S. tech companies, including Google, Apple, and Meta. These companies have criticized the act as discriminatory and urged the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, industry lobby groups, Congress, and the U.S. trade representative to push back against it.

Singapore envoy eyes stronger cyber and digital links with Japan

The Japan Times

Gabriel Dominguez

Cybersecurity and digitalization are among five key areas where Japan and Singapore plan to take relations to fresh highs next year as the partners look to step up cooperation on emerging technologies such as quantum computing, according to the city-state’s envoy to Tokyo. “When it comes to cybersecurity, there are so many different areas that you can look at,” Ambassador Ong Eng Chuan said in an interview with The Japan Times ahead of the two countries’ 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026.

Taiwan’s ReTech turns semiconductor waste into gold

Taiwan News

Michael Nakhiengchanh

Hsinchu-based ReTech Environmental Solutions has developed a way to recycle semiconductor waste into export-grade cryolite, reshaping its entire business model. ReTech’s breakthrough began in June 2017, when ReTech Chair Lu Tsung-lung received an unexpected call from TSMC’s Taichung facility requesting a meeting. Initially skeptical, Lu spent a week preparing and was surprised when the TSMC team approved a trial after a 90-minute pitch.

Southeast Asia

Disinformation campaigns target women and minorities in Bangladesh: Study

Asia News Network

Zarif Faiaz

In the lead-up to Bangladesh’s January 2024 general elections, Facebook became a digital battlefield—not just for political rhetoric, but for the insidious spread of gender-based disinformation. A study by the Tech Global Institute has shed light on how coordinated networks exploit social media platforms to disseminate gendered abuse, disproportionately targeting women and marginalised communities in Bangladesh. Drawing from an analysis of nearly 25,000 Facebook posts, the research highlights the shortcomings of traditional disinformation frameworks—many of which were developed in the Global North—when applied to complex, hyper-local contexts such as Bangladesh.

Russia

Unpacking Russia’s cyber nesting doll

Atlantic Council

Justin Sherman

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 challenged much of the common Western understanding of Russia. How can the world better understand Russia? What are the steps forward for Western policy? The Eurasia Center’s new “Russia Tomorrow” series seeks to reevaluate conceptions of Russia today and better prepare for its future tomorrow.

Europe

Dutch government passes law to criminalize cyber-espionage

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

The Dutch government has approved a law criminalizing a broader range of espionage activities, including digital espionage, in an effort to protect national security, critical infrastructure and sensitive technologies. The new legislation, passed over the weekend, extends existing espionage laws that already make it a criminal offense to share state secrets. Under the updated law, leaking sensitive information that is not classified as a state secret or engaging in activities on behalf of a foreign government that harm Dutch interests can also result in criminal charges.

European customers report Oracle Cloud identity outage, Big Red is silent

The Register

Lindsay Clark

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure experienced an outage in Europe earlier today, according to users and online metrics. The Register understands that OCI's identity platform was down in parts of Europe around 0700 UTC this morning, even though Big Red's official status page did not acknowledge the issue. The Downdetector website, which records and confirms outage reports, received a surge in reports of an OCI outage after 0800 UTC, peaking at 111 reports at about 0830 UTC, and continued to show reported problems through about 1400 UTC.

France barred Telegram founder Pavel Durov from traveling to US

POLITICO

Océane Herrero and Victor Goury-Laffont

French authorities have denied Telegram founder Pavel Durov's request to travel to the U.S. for "negotiations with investment funds." The Paris prosecutor's office told POLITICO that it rendered its decision on May 12 "on the grounds that such a trip abroad did not appear imperative or justified." Durov was arrested in August 2024 at a French airport and has been under strict legal control since last September, when he was indicted on six charges related to illicit activity on the messaging app he operates.

The tech industry is huge—and Europe’s share of it is very small

The Wall Street Journal

Tom Fairless and David Luhnow

Europe lacks any homegrown alternatives to the likes of Google, Amazon or Meta. Apple’s market value is bigger than the entire German stock market. The continent’s inability to create more big technology firms is seen as one of its biggest challenges and is a major reason why its economies are stagnating. The issue is even more urgent with the prospect of higher tariffs threatening to further curb economic growth.

UK

AI skills shortage more than doubles for UK tech leaders

The Register

Lindsay Clark

The number of UK tech leaders reporting a dearth in AI skills has more than doubled in the last year, according to research. A survey by tech recruitment specialist Harvey Nash found that around half UK tech leaders (52 percent) say they are suffering an AI skills gap in the past year, compared with 20 percent who said the same the year before.

Africa

Does Africa Have the Skills to Benefit from AI?

SAP News

Africa stands to reap substantial benefits from artificial intelligence—but only if organisations are able to skill up in time. This is among the findings from a new SAP report, ‘Africa’s AI Skills Readiness Revealed,’ which provides research into how African companies are transforming their skills development efforts to meet the demands of the AI age.

Middle East

U.S., UAE partner to boost defense-tech ecosystems

Mirage news

DIU and the Tawazun Council of the UAE sign a memorandum of understanding to strengthen defense cooperation and develop cutting-edge technologies. Following the Departments announcement to establish a comprehensive U.S.-UAE Major Defense Partnership, the Defense Innovation Unit and the Tawazun Council signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen defense cooperation and enhance mutual capacity for finding solutions to military requirements by developing and accessing cutting-edge technologies through non-traditional processes.

Microsoft denies its AI helped Israel in Gaza conflict

Techi

Munazza Shaheen

In the post-truth era, in which facts have lost their importance in public discourse, and the polarization of personal beliefs is preferred over factual accuracy, Microsoft made an ironic statement about the use of its AI technology and Azure cloud in the ongoing Gaza conflict. The tech giant claimed that Microsoft works with customers around the world, including the Israeli Ministry of Defence. Still, no evidence has been found indicating that Microsoft’s technology has been used to harm people in Gaza.

NZ & Pacific Islands

On the up: The AI disruptors – Kiwis using new tech to boost their businesses and lead the way

The New Zealand Herald

Chris Keall

Some Kiwis, and their organisations, are tentatively prodding around the edges of artificial intelligence. Our AI disruptors have grabbed it by the scruff of the neck and used it to create new opportunities for their business or help their organisations adapt to the new terrain. Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk’s mid-2024 move to require local authorities to offer remote building inspections – and adopt inspection-by-app as their default option – came with a hat tip to a local software firm.Penk’s initial release came with a Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment video detailing how Zyte has been used by the Mackenzie District council to do remote video inspections across its 7000 square kilometres, with only one building control officer. MBIE made a similar clip promoting Auckland Council’s use of Zyte.

Big Tech

Google offers ‘AI mode’ in ‘total reimagining of search’

Financial Times

Stephen Morris, Cristina Criddle and Melissa Heikkilä

Google plans to overhaul its search engine to add features that will allow it to function similarly to an AI chatbot, as the company races to compete with rivals such as OpenAI. From Tuesday, all US users will be able to activate “AI mode” in Google search and Chrome browser that will provide a conversational, question and answer experience akin to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, rather than a traditional list of links.

Bluesky is plotting a total takeover of the social internet

WIRED

Kate Knibbs

All the lefties fled to Bluesky following Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover. But CEO Jay Graber says the app is for everyone—and could revolutionize how people communicate online. Graber’s tenure at Bluesky has had this felicitous quality, starting with her given name, Lantian, which—in a triumph for the nominative determinism crowd—means “blue sky” in Mandarin. When Graber joined Bluesky in 2019, it was an experiment within Twitter. The idea was to spin off a social platform that would give users more control. That happened when Bluesky launched as an invite-only service in 2023, and by the time it opened up to the general public a year later, Twitter had become the right-wing echo chamber known as X. Bluesky swiftly became a refuge for a coalition of leftists, liberals, and never-Trumpers.

GitHub, Microsoft embrace Anthropic’s spec for connecting AI models to data sources

TechCrunch

Kyle Wiggers

GitHub and Microsoft, GitHub’s corporate parent, are joining the steering committee for MCP, Anthropic’s standard for connecting AI models to the systems where data resides. The announcement, which was made at Microsoft’s Build 2025 conference on Monday, comes as MCP gains steam in the AI industry. Earlier this year, both OpenAI and Google said they would support MCP in their respective AI products.

Nvidia plans to sell tech to speed AI chip communication

Reuters

Max A. Cherney and Wen-Yee Lee

Nvidia plans to sell a technology that will tie chips together to speed up the chip-to-chip communication needed to build and deploy artificial intelligence tools, it said on Monday. The company launched a new version of its NVLink tech called NVLink Fusion that it will sell to other chip designers to help build powerful custom AI systems with multiple chips linked together. CEO Jensen Huang made the announcement about NVLink Fusion at the Taipei Music Center, site of the Computex AI exhibition that runs from May 20 to 23.

Nvidia’s strategic NVLink fusion play could be a major market mover

Forbes

Dave Altavilla

At Computex 25 this week in Taiwan, Nvidia made a strategic move that underscores its broader long-term effort in shaping AI infrastructure: the unveiling of NVLink Fusion. More than just a new interconnect technology, NVLink Fusion marks a strategic shift in Nvidia’s approach to the modern AI data center, positioning the company not only as a supplier of high-performance accelerator and infrastructure solutions, but as a foundational platform for a modular, highly optimized AI-driven computing future.

Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft adds Grok – the most unhinged chatbot – to Azure AI buffet

The Register

Thomas Claburn

Microsoft has added xAI's Grok 3 family to its Azure AI Foundry platform, seemingly unfazed by the firm's rivalry with Microsoft investee OpenAI or the chatbot's recent descent into conspiracy territory. Azure AI Foundry is a cloud-based platform for creating and managing AI apps and agents, which Microsoft says is used by "more than 70,000 enterprises and digital natives" – a figure that obscures its actual popularity by failing to differentiate corporate adoption from individual adoption.

Misc

Climate scientists are trusted globally, just not as much as other scientists – here’s why

The Conversation

I. Noyan Yilmaz

Societies increasingly rely on scientists to guide decisions in times of uncertainty, from pandemic outbreaks to the rise of artificial intelligence. Addressing climate change is no different. For governments wanting to introduce ambitious climate policies, public trust in climate scientists is pivotal, because it can determine whether voters support or resist those efforts.

Untangling the green transition, one tech at a time

IO+

Mauro Mereu

Since American President Donald Trump took office again, geopolitical tensions have escalated. Among the executive orders signed by the White House occupant on his inauguration day, there was also the US withdrawal from the Paris agreement on climate change. These recent geopolitical developments worry the postdoctoral researcher. “The climate transition calls for cooperation and a shared sense of purpose to distribute the benefits and burdens that come with it. Although the whole world may not cooperate, I still hope that significant parts of it will continue to work together and even strengthen their partnerships,” she underlines.

Events

The Future of AI and Democracy: Risks and Opportunities

Australian Institute of International Affairs for WA, Forrest Research Foundation, Indo-Pacific Research Centre of Murdoch University

Our speaker, Nardine Alnemr, whose research is focused on the interaction of democracy, participation and technology, will speak to the AIIA WA on the risks and opportunities posed by AI to deliberative democracy. This event is organised in collaboration with the Forrest Research Foundation and the Indo-Pacific Research Centre of Murdoch University.

Share

For more on China's pressure campaign against Taiwan—including military threats, interference and cyberwarfare, check out ASPI’s State of the Strait Weekly Digest.