Chinese semiconductor company Wingtech said on Monday it will take actions to protect its rights and will seek government support, after Dutch authorities ordered an intervention at its Netherlands-based subsidiary Nexperia. Reuters

Chinese local governments have been told they may use artificial intelligence to help decision-making, but must ensure they do not leak any sensitive data or “blindly” pursue technological superiority. South China Morning Post

Can artificial intelligence really think—and do we care?

Rajiv Shah

Even before artificial intelligence burst into public consciousness, there had been an ongoing debate about whether such systems—large language models in particular—could really think. A 2021 research paper suggested that LLMs do no more than probabilistically linking words and sentences together without considering meaning, and suggested they were mere ‘stochastic parrots’. This paper also asked whether language models can be too big, but their massive growth suggests the answer is ‘not yet’.

Annual Cyber Threat Report highlights persistent threat to individuals and across the Australian economy

Australian Government’s Department of Defence

The Australian Signals Directorate’s Annual Cyber Threat Report for 2024-25 highlights the persistent threat of malicious cyber activity to the nation, underscoring the urgency of action by all Australians and Australian businesses to raise the nation’s cyber defences. This year’s report illustrates how cyber criminals continue to impact many Australians, leveraging new technologies and techniques to expand their destructive attacks and cause widespread financial harm.

Qantas says stolen customer data posted online after cyberattack Bloomberg

Massive scam campaign targeting big 4 Aussie banks revealed

CyberDaily

David Hollingworth

Sophisticated scammers posing as Australia’s big four banks sent more than 70,000 scam emails throughout July 2025, targeting organisations in the insurance, legal, and education sectors. Risk management firm Mimecast spotted the campaign, but admitted that many more emails may have gone undetected. And according to the company, the campaign is ongoing. “This campaign is particularly concerning because it blends two powerful tactics – the trust Australians place in their banks and the urgency created by fraudulent transaction alerts,” Garrett O’Hara.

Exclusive: Brotherhood ransomware group claims cyber attack on WA trade supplier

CyberDaily

Daniel Croft

Kevmor Trade Supplies, a Belmont, WA based flooring and trade supply store, was listed on the dark web leak site of the Brotherhood ransomware gang. The threat actors claimed to have exfiltrated 45 gigabytes of data from Kevmor Trade Supplies, including sales and payment documents spreadsheets and more. Within the listing was a sample containing passport scans, drivers licenses, an invoice and an excel spreadsheet screenshot.

From zero to neo-Nazis: what under-16s may see under Australia’s social media ban, simply by not logging in

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

It was a news report related to Charlie Kirk’s assassination that flicked the switch. In an experiment over a week in September, on an iPhone that had been wiped and factory reset, YouTube Shorts and TikTok were accessed without logging into either app. Both platforms allow users to endlessly scroll short-form videos without needing to log in.

Australians join race for fusion energy as AI pressure on electricity sector starts to bite

ABC News

Alan Kohler

The two great technology revolutions of the modern era — artificial intelligence and renewable energy — are colliding. In September, more electricity was generated by solar and wind in Australia than by coal for the first time. Globally, it happened a few months ago. In its 2025 Electricity Statement of Opportunities, published in August, the Australian Energy Market Operator predicted that electricity demand from AI data centres would increase at 25 per cent a year for 10 years which, with transport and household electrification, will more than triple the rate of growth in electricity demand generally.

Chinese local governments warned not to give AI access to sensitive data or state secrets

South China Morning Post

Phoebe Zhang

Chinese local governments have been told they may use artificial intelligence to help decision-making, but must ensure they do not leak any sensitive data or “blindly” pursue technological superiority. New guidelines, published by the Cyberspace Administration of China and the National Development and Reform Commission on Friday, said AI models could make government more efficient and benefit the public. It listed areas where AI models could be used.

Young people in China are embracing AI therapy

Rest of World

Yi-Ling Liu

Jiying Zhang, a nutritionist and health coach, saw a therapist for four years before she decided to try DeepSeek. She was immediately impressed. The artificial intelligence model provided support instantly, offered a wide range of insights, and could be customized to sound like her favorite inspirational speakers, psychologist Carl Rogers and author Cheryl Strayed. Zhang shared her experience on Xiaohongshu, the Chinese social media app, and urged others to try DeepSeek: “Imagine having a therapist available 24/7, who never judges you and is completely free.”

Chinese crypto scam victims face uphill battle after record $7bn seizure

Nikkei Asia

Lopretta Chen

Hundreds of thousands of Chinese victims caught in a bitcoin Ponzi scheme likely face years of legal battles to recover their losses, due to challenges in linking their claims with 61,000 bitcoins seized by the U.K. government. Qian Zhimin, also known as Zhang Yadi, a 47-year-old accused of masterminding a bitcoin investment scam in China, pleaded guilty in a London court at the end of last month to two charges related to money laundering using cryptocurrencies.

California becomes first state to regulate AI companion chatbots

TechCrunch

Rebecca Bellan

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a landmark bill on Monday that regulates AI companion chatbots, making it the first state in the nation to require AI chatbot operators to implement safety protocols for AI companions. The law, SB 243, is designed to protect children and vulnerable users from some of the harms associated with AI companion chatbot use. It holds companies — from the big labs like Meta and OpenAI to more focused companion startups like Character AI and Replika — legally accountable if their chatbots fail to meet the law’s standards.

AI is juicing the economy. Is it making American workers more productive?

The Wall Street Journal

Justin Lahart

Investment in artificial intelligence is helping the U.S. economy grow. But the tools themselves aren’t substantially boosting the productivity of American workers in the way AI enthusiasts hope they will—at least not yet. Instead, the main way that AI has boosted growth so far has been more pedestrian: through a surge in investment, and a stock-market rally that has spurred some Americans to spend more freely.

JPMorgan Chase says it will invest $10 billion into industries critical for national security

CNBC

Hugh Son

JPMorgan Chase on Monday said it is launching a decade-long plan to help finance and take direct stakes in companies it considers crucial to U.S. interests. The bank said in a statement it would invest up to $10 billion into companies in four areas: defense and aerospace, “frontier” technologies including artificial intelligence and quantum computing, energy technology including batteries, and supply chain and advanced manufacturing.

The White House fired 176 CISA employees on Friday, with more layoffs feared

Metacurity

Cynthia B Brumfield

The Trump administration on Friday began laying off more than 4,000 federal workers as the government remains shut down, a reduction in force that includes the firing of 176 employees at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Those 176 cut jobs are likely the beginning of further mass layoffs at CISA during the government shutdown, sources close to the situation tell Metacurity. In a statement sent to Metacurity, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson seemed to suggest that further firings are in the offing for the nation’s cybersecurity agency.

The United States has always prepared to fight a space war

Lawfare

Clayton Swope

The U.S. military has long understood it must prepare to fight in space and protect satellites that play a critical role in winning wars on Earth—a fact that U.S. allies increasingly recognize as well. The creation of the Space Force and reestablishment of the Space Command, announcement of the Golden Dome missile shield, and increased defense space spending by Germany are merely recent chapters in the story. However, some experts and countries—including, not surprisingly, Russia and China—suggest these developments signal a pivot, threaten peace, or might run afoul of international law.

The US is behind on deploying hypersonic weapons. why it matters

Bloomberg

Roxana Tiron

Hypersonic weapons are so fast, their speed can change the surrounding air molecules. They can carry a nuclear warhead, fly low and be hard to detect. Because of their potential to transform modern warfare, these weapons have become a key front in the intensifying race for military dominance between the US on one side and Russia and China on the other. The US’s two chief rivals already deploy hypersonic projectiles. China’s military parade in September showed off a hypersonic “carrier killer” ballistic missile built to attack high-value naval targets.

Courts don’t know what to do about AI crimes

Rest of World

Juliana Bedoya

Shortly after Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay was shot at a political rally in June, hundreds of videos of the attack flooded social media. Some of these turned out to be deepfakes made with artificial intelligence, forcing police and prosecutors to spend hours checking and debunking them during the investigation. A teenager was eventually charged. Increasing adoption of AI is transforming Latin America’s justice system by helping tackle case backlogs and improve access to justice for victims.

Japan electronic parts makers rejig production to avoid US-China tensions

Nikkei Asia

Yoshika Kaku, Fumie Yaku and Eisaku Nitta

Japan’s electronic component makers are reorganizing global production amid U.S.-China trade tensions, with transformer producer Tamura reducing its bases in China by 30%. Tamura, which has 11 locations in China including sales bases, will cut that number as much as 30% by March 2028. “We will promote production in Europe and Mexico, where geopolitical risk is lower,” President Mitsutaka Nakamura said.

Russia and Ukraine deploy unmanned ground vehicles into “kill zones”

Forbes

Vikram Mittal

The battlefields of Ukraine have become dominated by drones, transforming vast stretches of terrain into lethal “kill zones.” In these areas, Russian and Ukrainian drones search for exposed enemy soldiers or military equipment and destroy them. In some regions, these drone-monitored zones extend more than 25 kilometers deep from the front lines, creating a modern equivalent of World War I’s “No Man’s Land.”

Russia considered a suspect in JLR cyber attack investigation

CyberDaily

Daniel Croft

The car manufacturer, owned by Tata Motors in India, revealed that it had suffered a cyber attack at the beginning of September, announcing that it had shut down its systems to prevent further damage. “JLR has been impacted by a cyber incident. We took immediate action to mitigate its impact by proactively shutting down our systems,” Jaguar Land Rover said in an undated statement on its corporate website.

China’s Wingtech seeks government help after Dutch intervention at Nexperia unit

Reuters

Chinese semiconductor company Wingtech said on Monday it will take actions to protect its rights and will seek government support, after Dutch authorities ordered an intervention at its Netherlands-based subsidiary Nexperia. On Sunday, the Dutch government said it is intervening at Nexperia, which manufactures computer chips for the car and consumer electronics industries, due to worries about the possible transfer of crucial technology to its parent Wingtech.

UK security services step up work with business to fight cyber threats

Financial Times

Ashley Armstrong, Charles Clover, Kieran Smith and Rachel Millard

UK security services including MI5 are stepping up work with some of Britain’s largest companies as fears rise that the economy could be damaged by more targeted cyber attacks. Ministers are increasingly concerned about the level of resilience within UK businesses and potential ripple effects through supply chains and essential services across Britain. As a result more discussions are taking place about improving the UK’s preparedness against cyber warfare, according to three people familiar with discussions.

Britain issues first online safety fine to US website 4chan

Reuters

Britain said on Monday it had issued U.S. internet forum site 4chan with a 20,000 pound fine for failing to provide information about the risk of illegal content on its service, marking the first penalty under the new online safety regime. Media regulator Ofcom said 4chan had not responded to its request for a copy of its illegal harms risk assessment nor a second request relating to its qualifying worldwide.

UK MPs urged to investigate TikTok’s plans to cut 439 content moderator jobs

The Guardian

Dan Milmo

Trade unions and online safety experts have urged MPs to investigate TikTok’s plans to make hundreds of jobs for UK-based content moderators redundant. The video app company is planning 439 redundancies in its trust and safety team in London, leading to warnings that the jobs losses will have implications for online safety. The Trades Union Congress, Communication Workers Union and leading figures in online safety have signed an open letter to Chi Onwurah MP, the Labour chair of the science, innovation and technology committee, calling for an investigation into the proposals.

Telcos are becoming banks for the next 2 billion customers

Forbes

Douglas B. Laney

Telecommunications companies across Africa and Latin America spend $15-21 billion annually on customer retention programs. According to GSMA Intelligence’s State of the Industry Report, telcos in Sub-Saharan Africa lose up to 67% of their customers each year, despite spending 10-14% of their revenue on customer retention efforts. Meanwhile, these same customers desperately need financial services that traditional banks often fail to provide. The fix might already exist. Every smartphone in Lagos or Lima contains more processing power than major banks had twenty years ago.

Elon Musk’s xAI joins race to build ‘world models’ to power video games

Financial Times

Cristina Criddle

Elon Musk’s xAI is pushing to build so-called world models, joining rivals such as Meta and Google in the race to develop artificial intelligence systems that can navigate and design physical environments. The San Francisco-based start-up hired specialists from Nvidia over the summer to work on these next-generation AI models, which train on videos and data from robots to understand the real world.

Browser wars, a hallmark of the late 1990s tech world, are back with a vengeance—thanks to AI

Fortune

Beatrice Nolan and Jeremy Kahn

The early days of the internet saw intense competition between graphical web browsers: Netscape Navigator faced off against Microsoft’s Internet Explorer. No sooner had Explorer won that conflict than a new war for marketshare erupted between Explorer, Mozilla’s Firefox, and Google Chrome. This time Chrome emerged as the dominant player, with a marketshare that has been above 60% for most of the past decade, while the next closest rival, Apple’s Safari, has been stuck in the mid-teens.

