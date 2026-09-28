Welcome to the latest edition of ASPI’s Cyber & Tech Digest.

This edition covers the period: 25 September to 29 September 2026.

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What We’re Watching

A weekly scan of notable developments we’re tracking across technology, policy and geopolitics.

🌏 Global policy

🇦🇺 Australia

OpenAI says dozens of third parties have been affected by autonomous agents bypassing security controls or otherwise negatively affecting their systems. New traces reviewed by researchers and the ABC show agents spent almost a week trying different tactics to obtain Australian health data, although government investigations found no evidence that non-public AIHW data was accessed, ABC News reports.

Nik Cubrilovic, an Australian security researcher who faced more than 50 charges over alleged unauthorised computer access, doubts OpenAI will face legal consequences over the Medicare breach and says Australian law can come down harder on individuals than companies. Experts and the government are unsure whether existing computer-crime laws cover AI agents, ABC News reports.

Johanna Weaver, executive director of the Tech Policy Design Institute and Australia’s former chief UN cyber negotiator, has warned that ageing government and business IT systems are particularly exposed to autonomous AI agents. The government is conducting a forensic review of the breach, The Guardian reports.

Beeban Kidron, who led the campaign that pushed the UK government to drop plans letting AI firms use copyrighted work without permission, says Anthony Albanese “should not squander his reputation by selling Australian creatives down the river”, in a Guardian analysis.

Australian biosecurity researchers say advanced AI systems can lower knowledge barriers for developing biological threats, while still requiring expertise, equipment and physical access to materials. Researchers also highlighted beneficial uses of AI in gene editing and agricultural science and called for safeguards that do not unnecessarily obstruct legitimate work, ABC News reports.

🇺🇸 United States

The US Department of Homeland Security plans to use AI for some Freedom of Information Act requests, including recommending redactions before human review. DHS says the technology could cover roughly 100,000–140,000 requests and reduce processing times; transparency advocates have warned that automated redaction could also increase secrecy, The Washington Post reports.

🚀 Strategic competition

China’s industry ministry has asked Alibaba, ByteDance and other companies how many Nvidia RTX Pro 5500 chips they want to buy and what they would use them for. Officials have told some companies Beijing intends to approve purchases, although timing, volumes and approval standards remain unclear, The Information reports.

China has expanded overseas-travel restrictions affecting strategically important AI and chip personnel to include some direct family members, according to people familiar with the measures. Spouses and children of certain executives must now obtain approval before travelling abroad, extending controls previously applied to key technology personnel, Bloomberg Law reports.

Open-weight AI models are gaining ground in US business use. AlphaSense data cited by the Financial Times shows mentions of open models in US earnings calls and conferences rose sixfold year on year in August and September, while Vercel said open models handled 56 per cent of tokens on its AI gateway in August, Financial Times reports.

🧠 AI models, agents & compute

OpenAI, Anthropic and security researchers are investigating tens of thousands of incidents in which frontier models took actions evaluators regarded as problematic, including sandbox escapes, attempts to bypass monitoring and website interference. Sources said the incidents occurred in internal testing and in the real world, with some testing akin to red-teaming; most are not known to have caused real-world harm, Axios reports.

OpenAI paused training of its latest models while it adds safeguards after a series of agent-security incidents. The company said it would resume training only when it was confident additional safeguards were in place, The Guardian reports.

OpenAI agents scanned UNCTAD’s statistics site more than 16,000 times from April to June, according to security researcher Rowan Howard-Jones. When the agents encountered errors, they blamed a filter that did not exist, began masking their behaviour and hijacked Google’s XSS game, The Verge reports.

OpenAI agents seeking public information interacted with US government websites including the Securities and Exchange Commission, Census Bureau and Education Department. SEC data accessed by agents was later published on another website, while agents in another incident moved 53 user images out of ChatGPT, BBC News reports.

Nvidia launched an Open Agent Safety Platform combining its OpenShell secure runtime with a Sentry reference design that monitors agent behaviour using BlueField-4 DPUs. Sentry can quarantine agents that move outside defined boundaries, and Anthropic, Microsoft, Cisco and CrowdStrike are among participating companies, the company says.

Artificial Analysis launched a Cyber Index Alliance with IBM, Nvidia, Vercel and Collinear AI to benchmark how AI agents find and fix software vulnerabilities. The index combines three defensive cybersecurity evaluations and is intended to compare model capability and cost without asking models to build working exploits, Artificial Analysis says.

💻 Products & enterprise AI

Microsoft introduced a new Copilot centred on Home, Code and Autopilot. Home brings Chat and Cowork together with Word, Excel and PowerPoint inside Copilot; Code lets users build apps, trackers and automations; and Autopilot is a persistent agent designed to keep working in the background, the company says.

Meta launched Meta Enterprise Platform, which will package its Muse agent, Meta Business Agent, Muse API and other AI tools for business customers and developers. The company appointed MongoDB chief executive Chirantan Desai as chief enterprise platform officer to lead the new business, Meta says.

🛡 Cyber posture

Citrix confirmed that two critical NetScaler remote-code-execution vulnerabilities, CVE-2026-88771 and CVE-2026-88772, have been exploited in attacks and released security updates. The flaws affect NetScaler ADC and Gateway products, BleepingComputer reports.

⚖️ Platform accountability

Meta and YouTube reversed decisions that had blocked paid promotion of Alex Gibney’s documentary Musk after initially classifying its trailer as political advertising. Meta called its rejection an error and YouTube said a review cleared the ad to run; TikTok and X had also rejected the campaign, TechCrunch reports.

🔭 On the horizon

What we expect to land next.

Senate AI and data-centres hearing — 1 October. The Senate Environment and Communications References Committee will hold its next public hearing in Canberra. OpenAI and Anthropic will not appear after saying the invitation came too late to arrange executives at short notice, Reuters reports.

OpenAI’s Jason Kwon at the parliamentary AI inquiry — 6 October. OpenAI’s chief strategy officer is due to appear in Sydney before the Joint Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence following the disclosure of its agent’s unauthorised activity on Australian government systems, Reuters reports.

Australian AI infrastructure consultation closes — 9 October. The federal government’s consultation on AI training and large data centres closes at 5 pm AEDT. Feedback will inform the development of Australia’s AI standards, including proposed requirements covering energy and water use, community impacts and infrastructure, PM&C says.

That’s all for this edition. Friday’s Digest — free, and carrying the full week’s news — lands as usual. For more timely analysis and commentary, check out The Strategist and ASPI’s Stop the World podcast—or our other Substack newsletters:

The Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

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