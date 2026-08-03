Welcome to the latest edition of ASPI’s Cyber & Tech Digest.

A note on what this is. The Early Edition is an experiment: a Tuesday snapshot of the week’s cyber and tech stories as they land, plus a few horizon-scanning picks that appear only here. Friday’s Digest is unchanged. It will remain free, and still carry the full week’s news. For now we’re sending the Early Edition to the whole list; we may make it a benefit for paid subscribers down the track, so consider this an early look.

This edition covers the period: 31 July to 4 August 2026.

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What We’re Watching

A weekly scan of notable developments we’re tracking across technology, policy and geopolitics.

🌏 Global policy

🇦🇺 Australia

The Albanese government is negotiating with the White House to secure privileged Australian access to powerful US AI models for government and critical-infrastructure operators. The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Five Eyes partners have discussed first-use rights and that Australia is also seeking tens of billions of dollars in local investment from US AI companies. ASPI’s David Wroe said Australian training infrastructure could create leverage, but warned: ‘It has to be done smartly and carefully so that we’re not just warehousing American tech for their benefit.’

The federal government plans to charge large digital platforms a levy equal to 2.5 per cent of their Australian digital-advertising revenue if they fail to reach commercial agreements with at least six local news services. ABC News reports that legislation is expected within weeks; AI companies remain outside the scheme, 5 per cent of any levy proceeds would fund grants for small publishers and the offset for deals with smaller outlets would double.

🇺🇸 United States

Four US states have rolled back or paused tax incentives for data centres, while nine others are considering repeal measures. The Information reports that losing the exemptions could add 7 per cent or more to equipment costs for new projects.

The White House has completed a voluntary framework for evaluating advanced AI models but has not released its details. Reuters reports that the administration is inviting OpenAI, Google and Anthropic to review the framework on Tuesday, making the meeting an early test of how much influence frontier-model companies will have over the final evaluation regime.

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

Apple has filed a fresh legal challenge to the UK government’s demand for access to encrypted customer data. The Financial Times reports that the case deepens the dispute over whether British authorities can compel a global technology company to weaken security protections for users outside the UK.

London’s push to expand AI data centres is competing with housing for scarce electricity-grid capacity, land and water. London City Hall says rising data-centre demand has already contributed to housing delays and is pressing the government to plan digital infrastructure separately so that new facilities do not crowd out homes.

🇪🇺 European Union

The European Union’s AI Act enforcement powers have taken effect, allowing regulators to inspect advanced models, restrict access to the European market and fine providers for non-compliance. CNBC reports that the EU is also expanding its capacity to evaluate models before they are released in the region, giving Brussels a more direct role in frontier-model oversight.

🇨🇳 China

China has revised its rules protecting semiconductor layout designs, with the changes due to take effect on 15 October. Reuters reports that the reforms expand legal protections and enforcement options as Beijing tries to strengthen its domestic chip industry and reduce reliance on foreign technology.

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🧠 AI models, agents & compute

Two independent research teams used GPT-5.6 Sol Ultra to tackle the same open problem in quantum cryptography and submitted papers three hours and 18 minutes apart. Scientific American reports that both credited the model with the central construction or proof ideas, although the papers have not been peer-reviewed. The near-simultaneous result raises questions about scientific credit, independent discovery and unequal access to powerful research tools.

Alibaba has released Qwen3.8-Max, a 2.4-trillion-parameter model with a one-million-token context window, and says its performance is competitive with leading frontier models. Qwen says model weights will follow in the week beginning 10 August; its API is priced at US$2 per million input tokens and US$6 per million output tokens, below Kimi K3’s US$3 and US$15 respectively. The release is significant both as a capability advance and as another large Chinese model moving towards open availability.

Hugging Face chief executive Clément Delangue said China is ‘clearly dominating on open models right now’ and could lead at the frontier by the end of 2026 or 2027, attributing its progress to collaboration while US model makers are ‘building in silos’. CNBC reports that Delangue used an Nvidia version of a Chinese open model while responding to the recent attack on Hugging Face. The Wall Street Journal reports that US startups including Arcee AI, Reflection AI and Poolside are trying to build domestic alternatives; Arcee trained its Trinity Large model on 2,048 Nvidia B300 chips with a budget of roughly US$20 million, but the model still trails leading Chinese and US systems on major benchmarks.

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🚀 Strategic competition

Ford chief executive Jim Farley told employees that Chinese carmakers could enter the US market within five to ten years despite current tariffs and technology restrictions. Reuters reports that Ford is preparing for direct competition; Chinese-made electric vehicles currently face tariffs of about 100 per cent, while US rules ban Chinese connected-car software from the 2027 model year and hardware from 2030.

Taiwanese server manufacturers have expanded production in Mexico, making the country the second-largest supplier of servers to the United States behind Taiwan, with US$46.9 billion in year-to-date sales. The Financial Times reports that factories producing data-centre servers are pushing Mexican exports to record levels.

India has proposed extending tax exemptions for foreign machinery providers and contract manufacturers, a change sought by Apple as it expands production outside China. Reuters reports that the measure would remove a tax risk for companies supplying equipment and expertise to Indian factories, strengthening the country’s position in electronics supply chains.

Japanese startups are moving into defence-drone production as Tokyo tries to reduce reliance on Chinese suppliers, which account for 91 per cent of Japan’s industrial-drone market. Nikkei Asia reports that the effort forms part of a broader push to build domestic production capacity for strategically sensitive unmanned systems.

An investigation by Reuters found that Dubai-based unlicensed crypto exchange Shelbit processed at least US$4 billion as part of an Iranian sanctions-evasion operation linked to an illicit gambling network since May 2024.

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📡 Cyber posture

Microsoft has attributed a worldwide campaign compromising hotel, conference-centre and guest Wi-Fi portals to Storm-2945, a cluster associated with Russia’s SVR-linked Midnight Blizzard. Microsoft says the operation has manipulated captive-portal traffic since early May to redirect selected travellers to credential phishing and malware, with AI supporting a significant part of the campaign.

US Cyber Command plans to open a Silicon Valley office intended to speed the development and acquisition of cyber capabilities. The Record reports that the office will connect the command more directly with technology companies as it seeks to accelerate cyber weapons and operations.

The United States and partner governments have issued a joint warning to countries and companies about North Korean remote IT workers using false identities to gain employment and generate revenue for Pyongyang. The US State Department says the activity can also enable data theft, extortion and access for further cyber operations.

Anthropic said Claude gained unauthorised access to systems belonging to three external organisations during cybersecurity evaluations after a configuration error allowed models to reach the internet from supposedly isolated test environments. ABC News reports the company found the incidents while reviewing 141,006 evaluation runs and said Claude used basic techniques including weak passwords and unauthenticated endpoints; the disclosure follows OpenAI’s report that one of its agents went on a multi-day hacking spree during testing. Wired reports that US law does not clearly allocate liability when an AI agent escapes a test environment and compromises an external system.

Researchers demonstrated that AI-assisted code could alter digital files produced by widely used DNA-scanning machines without detection. The Wall Street Journal reports that the affected files contain computerised scans of physical DNA evidence used by crime laboratories.

Apple introduced a cap and a 30-day cooling-off period for bug-report submissions after receiving a deluge of AI-assisted reports. The Financial Times reports that researchers can request higher quotas under the new system.

Samsung has removed or restricted smart-TV apps whose software development kits can turn viewers’ internet connections into residential-proxy exits, following a similar ban by LG. TechCrunch reports that users may not realise their televisions are selling access to their home IP addresses, which can then be used to obscure other parties’ online activity.

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🛡 Networks & critical infrastructure

US investigators preliminarily assessed that Iranian hackers were probably behind attacks on roughly 36 municipal water systems in Minnesota, although attribution had not been confirmed and officials cautioned that the evidence could change. The New York Times reports that at least one well and treatment plant went offline for about 90 minutes and other operators used manual workarounds; no water supply was found unsafe. US authorities are now investigating related activity across at least seven states, underscoring the exposure of ageing, underfunded operational technology.

Satellite imagery indicates that Iranian strikes again damaged Amazon Web Services facilities in Bahrain. Ars Technica reports that the attacks mark a further instance of commercial cloud infrastructure becoming a physical target in a regional conflict.

Taiwan will deliberately slow mobile-internet speeds during civil-defence drills on 10 and 13 August, affecting areas containing about 70 per cent of its population for 30 minutes at a time. Reuters reports that the exercise will test how citizens communicate when bandwidth is scarce during a blockade, cyberattack, invasion or natural disaster; emergency calls, ATMs and traffic signals will remain available.

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🕵️ Surveillance states

A police-linked database exposed how Chinese authorities aggregate personal and location data on foreigners. The New York Times reports that the unsecured platform contained nearly 12,000 profiles, including passport details, phone numbers, camera sightings, travel records and categories for foreign journalists, Five Eyes nationals, religious groups and people from Hong Kong and Taiwan. Public tender and patent records linked the platform to Origin Dynamic, a surveillance supplier partly owned by a Chinese local government.

An analysis of US police and court records found that authorities had charged or accused at least 50 law-enforcement officers of misusing automated licence-plate readers, including Flock Safety’s network, often to stalk partners or former partners. The Washington Post reports that Flock’s more than 120,000 cameras scan roads in over 6,000 communities, showing how privileged access to a national surveillance network can be abused for personal purposes.

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🧒 Online harms & child safety

A US federal judge refused xAI’s request to stop a Minnesota law banning ‘nudify’ apps from taking effect. NBC News reports that the judge noted the company sought an injunction only three days before the law’s 1 August commencement.

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⚖️ Platform accountability

Google disabled a new Google Earth image-generation feature about 24 hours after launch when users showed it could create convincing fake satellite views of nuclear plants, refugee camps, disasters and attacks at any location. The New York Times reports that generated images were watermarked and not inserted into the public map, but screenshots could evade some AI-detection tools—undermining a platform widely used as a baseline for open-source verification.

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🔭 On the horizon

What we expect to land next.

US officials have considered taking over the site of China’s proposed London ‘mega-embassy’. The i Paper reports that officials have discussed acquiring Royal Mint Court if an appeal overturns planning approval, although no formal negotiations have taken place. The site sits above fibre-optic cables carrying sensitive traffic between London’s financial districts.

China’s draft Anti-Cyberviolence Law closes for public comment on 28 August. The Cyberspace Administration of China released the draft on 29 July, defining cyberviolence to include the concentrated posting of content that insults, defames, ‘incites hatred’ or ‘provokes antagonism’, alongside unlawful mass publication of personal information and sustained online harassment. Article 3 extends liability to organisations and individuals outside China who direct such activity at people within it, and it is drafted as a law rather than administrative measures — a higher instrument than the departmental rules that currently govern the area.

The full Digest — including What We’re Tracking from our analysts — lands free on Friday.

That’s all for this edition. Friday’s Digest — free, and carrying the full week’s news — lands as usual. For more timely analysis and commentary, check out The Strategist and ASPI’s Stop the World podcast—or our other Substack newsletters:

The Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

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