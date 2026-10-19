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Dmitry Mintz's avatar
Dmitry Mintz
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The notice announcing that order is in the Federal Register of 20 October 2026. In it the Secretary of Homeland Security has ordered, and two numbered paragraphs follow. The buying one excludes information technology products and services developed by Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence Co., Ltd, to include affiliated entities, from federal civilian agency procurements. The notice writes that affiliate wording twice, and differently: the summary says as defined in applicable regulations, the supplementary information names 48 CFR 2.101.

Read up to its exceptions, 2.101 says: Affiliates means associated business concerns or individuals if, directly or indirectly either one controls or can control the other; or third party controls or can control both. The section's opening sets a rule for a word or a term defined in the section, the same meaning throughout the FAR, and then conditions that: unless the context clearly requires a different meaning, or another part, subpart or section provides a different definition. Where another does, the opening goes on, the definition in this section carries a cross-reference to the other definitions, and that part, subpart or section applies to the term when used there.

2.101 names two exceptions. For use in subpart 9.4, see the definition at 9.403; for use of affiliates in size determinations, see small business concern in the same section. And 9.403 carries what 2.101 does not: Indicia of control include, but are not limited to, interlocking management or ownership, identity of interests among family members, shared facilities and equipment, common use of employees, or a business entity organized following the debarment, suspension, or proposed debarment of a contractor which has the same or similar management, ownership, or principal employees as the contractor that was debarred, suspended, or proposed for debarment. Title 48 displayed as up to date as of 16 October 2026.

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