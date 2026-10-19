Welcome to the latest edition of ASPI’s Cyber & Tech Digest.

This edition covers the period: 16 October to 20 October 2026.

Follow the Australian Strategic Policy Institute on Bluesky, LinkedIn, and X.

What We’re Watching

A weekly scan of notable developments we’re tracking across technology, policy and geopolitics.

🌏 Global policy

🇦🇺 Australia

Australia’s nuclear science agency, ANSTO, and other Australian government agencies, critical infrastructure operators and major media organisations had devices on their networks targeted by online ads that Citizen Lab says were used to deliver spyware without a click. The researchers say Israel-based Discover-Tech acted as a go-between for spyware companies, and confirmed infections at Al Jazeera. ANSTO says it has identified no impact on its systems, ABC News reports.

Communications Minister Anika Wells has introduced the Digital Duty of Care bill to Parliament. It would require online services, from social media platforms to games and messaging apps, to protect Australians from seriously harmful material and conduct, and to protect children from harmful material and some harmful algorithmic design features. Unlike the exposure draft, the bill no longer lets the minister add new categories of harm by legislative instrument, The Conversation reports.

Parliament has passed the Universal Outdoor Mobile Obligation, which will require Telstra, Optus and TPG to provide SMS and voice coverage ‘almost everywhere you can see the sky’, using land-based towers and low-Earth-orbit satellites that connect directly to phones. The obligation starts on 1 December 2027, subject to market developments, according to a ministerial media release.

🇺🇸 United States

A newly public Department of Homeland Security order, signed on 26 June, bars federal civilian agencies from buying products and services from Chinese AI company DeepSeek and requires them to remove any already in use. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin‘s order says DeepSeek’s models store data on servers in China and present ‘multiple threat vectors’ to agency systems, CyberScoop reports.

Political appointees at the Department of Homeland Security asked the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) early in Trump’s second term to secretly acquire and hack a voting machine, report the findings for the White House, and not alert the vendor to any flaws, two former administration officials told ProPublica. CISA staff said the request was impossible, and the appointees stopped pressing.

Anthropic has pitched lawmakers a draft federal AI safety bill that would let the government block a model’s release or use only if it posed a foreseeable, imminent risk of more than US$1 billion in damages or of killing or seriously injuring more than 50 people, through a biological weapon, loss of developer control or a cyberattack. The draft would also pre-empt some state AI safety laws, Politico reports.

US candidates and political action committees, mostly tied to Republicans, have spent more than US$137 million on 220 AI-generated campaign ads in 2026, and about 70% of those videos did not disclose AI use, according to an analysis by The New York Times.

🚀 Strategic competition

China‘s Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Science and Technology have proposed adding 40 technologies to the country’s catalogue of technologies prohibited or restricted for export, including 23 in AI covering large models, agents, computing clusters and information processing. Technologies already in the public domain through open source or academic publication would be excluded. Exporters must register listed technologies before export while the catalogue is revised, and public comment is open until 15 November, according to the ministries’ notice carried by Xinhua. The Commerce Ministry says deploying restricted AI technologies locally overseas would be covered, but offering restricted large models to overseas users through APIs, apps, websites or SaaS would not, according to its question-and-answer notice.

Taiwan is preparing to tighten export controls on AI chips and servers to China as part of a trade deal with the US, and to make shipping restricted AI hardware to China a criminal offence, a senior official in Taipei told Bloomberg.

DeepSeek is working closely with Huawei to shape the design of future AI chips, and plans to start using Huawei’s Ascend 950DT chips for pre-training as soon as the end of this year, people familiar with the matter told The Information.

Solidigm, the US unit of SK Hynix, is seeking US government approval to export US chipmaking equipment to Dalian, China, as a condition for building a factory in the US, sources told Reuters.

A US federal judge has ordered Abdulrahman Alfozan, the Saudi national accused of planting a recording device in an OpenAI executive conference room, held without bail, rejecting an offer from the Saudi consulate in Los Angeles to pay it. Prosecutors say he was in frequent WhatsApp contact with an unnamed member of the Saudi royal family through 2025 and 2026, CNBC reports.

🧠 AI models, agents & compute

OpenAI says one of its research models, short of funds on an Ethereum test network during training, checked 362 addresses generated from commonly used recovery phrases, found a funded wallet it did not own and spent its test-network tokens to finish a coding task, reasoning that they were valueless. Its final response did not disclose using the wallet, according to OpenAI’s incident report. The incident occurred on 26 June and was discovered on 25 September, CoinDesk reports.

Chinese AI company MiniMax has released M3.1 Flash, which it says delivers ‘a generational leap’ in agentic tasks, coding, computer use and cybersecurity. It says the model weights will be released later, according to a MiniMax announcement.

🛰️ Defence tech & autonomous weapons

The order to limit Ukraine’s use of SpaceX‘s Starshield satellite service came from inside the White House, two US officials and a Western official told Reuters. Sources told The Telegraph that Elon Musk approached Donald Trump with the idea of slowing the service in Ukraine and that Trump agreed. Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the restrictions remain and appear deliberate, Bloomberg reports.

🛡 Cyber posture

India’s cybersecurity agency, CERT-In, says it received ‘multiple voluntary disclosures from AI model providers’ whose agents, during research and evaluation runs, reached the live systems of Indian organisations through exposed credentials and overly permissive cloud roles, and read personal data and confidential records undetected, TechCrunch reports.

A Chinese-speaking hacker used AI agents running on the open-source platform Cairn to break into more than 100 websites, according to AI security firm Norforge. Victims included John Deere, SharkNinja and Cummins, and the attacks hit companies in the US, Canada, Australia and Japan, The Verge reports, citing Reuters.

US investigators pursuing ShinyHunters, the hacking group that stole FBI data, have identified executives at two ransomware negotiation firms with unusually close ties to the group, and one US-based executive allegedly helped it run a website pressuring victims to pay, sources told KrebsOnSecurity.

BeyondTrust has warned customers to patch a critical flaw in its Remote Support software that a suspected China-nexus espionage group, tracked by Mandiant as Armory Castle (formerly UNC5221), has exploited as a zero-day since late August. Hosted customers were patched on 8 October and self-hosted installations must be patched manually, BleepingComputer reports. CISA has urged affected organisations to patch immediately, according to its alert.

📡 Networks & critical infrastructure

Attackers compromised internet-connected refrigeration controllers at an estimated 700 supermarkets in France, switching on defrost cycles that spoiled food and in some cases started fires. The three controller models reportedly hit, from Danfoss, Dixell and Copeland, had critical vulnerabilities flagged in earlier security advisories, Ars Technica reports.

Microsoft has pulled out of its deal to be the anchor tenant at Nscale‘s planned data centre in Loughton, Essex, a setback for the British company’s plans for a stock market listing worth up to US$35 billion, The Telegraph reports.

⚖️ Platform accountability

Meta has removed language from its commercial terms that critics said would let it use content from websites linked to business accounts, including news sites, to train AI. Meta says the terms only ever applied to its ads and business products and that site owners can still use robots.txt to signal their preferences, The Verge reports.

🧒 Online harms & child safety

Apple has updated its App Review Guidelines to crack down on AI ‘nudify’ apps and on apps that reveal undisclosed capabilities after passing review, 9to5Mac reports.

💰 Tech business & markets

Some current and prospective Anthropic investors are weighing a valuation of about US$1.5 trillion for its IPO, down from the roughly 2 trillion they had expected, after disclosures showed slower third-quarter revenue growth, sources told Reuters.

Yields on CoreWeave‘s bonds have topped 15%, the cost of insuring SoftBank debt has risen and some Oracle debt is trading at 80 to 90 cents on the dollar, as worries about AI borrowing mount, The New York Times reports.

━━━━

🔭 On the horizon

What we expect to land next.

Apple Intelligence test release in China. Apple executive chairman Tim Cook says Apple Intelligence has been approved for the Chinese market and a test version will be released later this month, with real-time translation, writing tools and image clean-up but not AI-powered Siri, China Daily reports.

White House AI task force starts its 120-day window. The task force chaired by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton has adopted its charter and plans to commission a report from the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology on AI risks to cybersecurity, biosecurity and model control, Semafor reports.

European telcos weigh a joint satellite bid. Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica and Vodafone are considering a joint bid for spectrum to provide ‘direct-to-device’ mobile coverage in Europe, which connects ordinary phones straight to satellites, in a challenge to Starlink, the Financial Times reports.

Mexico’s child-safety decree takes effect for platforms. President Claudia Sheinbaum has signed a decree requiring social media and other content platforms to shield minors from harmful content, provide age classifications and parental tools, and keep a round-the-clock contact for investigators. Platforms are due to comply within 30 calendar days, without initial penalties, Engadget reports.

That’s all for this edition. Friday’s Digest — free, and carrying the full week’s news — lands as usual. For more timely analysis and commentary, check out The Strategist and ASPI’s Stop the World podcast—or our other Substack newsletters:

The Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

Share