Welcome to the latest edition of ASPI’s Cyber & Tech Digest.

A note on what this is. The Early Edition is an experiment: a Tuesday snapshot of the week’s cyber and tech stories as they land, plus a few horizon-scanning picks that appear only here. Friday’s Digest is unchanged. It will remain free, and still carry the full week’s news. For now we’re sending the Early Edition to the whole list; we may make it a benefit for paid subscribers down the track, so consider this an early look.

This edition covers the period: 14 August to 18 August 2026.

Follow the Australian Strategic Policy Institute on Bluesky, LinkedIn, and X.

What We’re Watching

A weekly scan of notable developments we’re tracking across technology, policy and geopolitics.

🌏 Global policy

🇦🇺 Australia

Guardian Australia found six erroneous or untraceable references in the emerging-technologies chapter of the A$3.48 million age-assurance trial used to support Australia’s under-16 social-media ban. The contractor, Age Check Certification Scheme, initially denied using AI, then acknowledged using ChatGPT to tighten prose after links carrying ChatGPT metadata were identified; it denies AI generated the research. The department is examining the concerns, while Senate evidence says officials have not independently verified the contractor’s explanation, Guardian Australia reported.

The Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman has called for individual remedies when regional, rural and remote Australians face significant delays accessing mobile services, and for service standards that give consumers remedies when universal-service obligations are not met. The report says consumers outside major cities have fewer connectivity options and often wait longer for faults to be resolved, according to The Conversation.

Steiner Education Australia will not build a generative-AI learning tool, citing risks to healthy cognitive development, as government systems in New South Wales, South Australia and Queensland expand classroom AI. Queensland’s Corella tool uses a Socratic model, while educators warned that excessive cognitive ‘offloading’ could weaken independent problem-solving. Other schools are pursuing controlled assistants for lesson preparation, explanation and early identification of struggling students, ABC News reported.

🇨🇳 China

China’s National Data Administration plans to make the country a leading supplier of high-quality training data by 2028 and share datasets internationally, including the multilingual WanJuan collection aligned with ‘mainstream Chinese values’. Researchers have already found that Chinese-language answers from Western chatbots reflect state-media narratives more strongly than their English answers. ‘The downside of this will be that it gives greater power for authoritarian states to dictate a chatbot’s values,’ Alex Colville, who researches China’s AI ecosystem at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, told The New York Times.

World Liberty Financial is collaborating with Hong Kong-based WorldClaw, which offers 90 AI models and accepts World Liberty’s USD1 stablecoin. Reuters found 43 models come from Chinese developers including Alibaba, Baidu, Z.ai, DeepSeek and Moonshot; several face US military-alignment, Entity List or technology-theft allegations. The Trump family owns 38 per cent of World Liberty and earns revenue from its tokens, while the president’s sons have promoted WorldClaw, Reuters reported.

🇫🇷 France

France’s Constitutional Council has struck down legislation that would have barred children under 15 from social media, finding the restrictions disproportionate to freedom of expression and privacy. President Emmanuel Macron asked the prime minister to prepare a revised proposal, Le Monde reported.

🇺🇸 United States

Nevada has granted Tesla a robotaxi permit but capped its initial fleet at 10 vehicles rather than the 5,000 the company sought. The permit also excludes airport pickups and imposes operating restrictions, Axios reported.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the administration opposes Apple sourcing memory from sanctioned Chinese producers CXMT and YMTC, while Apple’s chief operating officer reportedly left open the possibility of using commodity Chinese memory, The Wall Street Journal reported.

🧠 AI models, agents & compute

Anthropic has raised its broad estimate of misalignment risk in high-stakes situations from ‘very low’ to ‘low’, citing recent cybersecurity incidents. Its latest risk report also says the company does not plan to release a stronger internal system called ‘Model 2’, Axios reported.

Anthropic says future Claude models will probabilistically alter token choices to embed a detectable watermark in generated text longer than 200 tokens. It is applying the system globally because it says it cannot yet scope the EU transparency requirement by region. The approach has prompted criticism that provenance marking may affect wording while remaining easy for determined users to remove through rewriting, Daring Fireball reported.

🛡 Cyber posture

France’s Finance Ministry has confirmed attackers stole detailed tax records for more than 600,000 taxpayers and businesses after accessing an internal DGFiP tool. Le Monde reviewed a sample containing civil-status details, addresses, phone numbers, taxable income, tax rates and dependants; the ministry said investigations are continuing with ANSSI and it will notify CNIL.

Greg Brockman says the OpenAI–Hugging Face incident showed OpenAI underestimated its models’ real-world cyber capabilities. OpenAI is responding by strengthening safety requirements, using models for code security and infrastructure defence, probing attack paths continuously and limiting advanced cyber capabilities to trusted defenders. Brockman argues organisations should deploy bounded defensive agents now while retaining human control over consequential actions, The Defender’s Window says.

🕵️ Surveillance states

A website impersonating Brisbane consultancy Horizzen was among 13 domains seized by the US Department of Justice in an investigation into alleged Chinese intelligence recruitment. The FBI says the sites used aliases, stolen identities and AI-generated photographs to solicit defence, trade and Indo-Pacific expertise, sometimes moving recruits toward paid requests for sensitive information. Five Eyes agencies have separately warned that Chinese intelligence officers pose as recruiters and consultants through convincing cover companies and professional platforms, Guardian Australia reported.

Documents reviewed by Reuters show Binance gave Russian investigators transaction records and identity documents used to bring terrorism-financing charges against a Russian IT specialist who sent more than US$700 to Ukrainian military fundraisers, including the Azov Regiment, which Moscow designates a terrorist organisation. The material included his passport, Bulgarian residency permit, address and telephone number, despite Binance saying in 2023 that it had fully exited Russia. A lawyer said EU privacy rules may have restricted the transfer if the customer was registered as an EU resident; Binance disputes that interpretation, Reuters reported.

⚖️ Platform accountability

Apple has proposed commissions of 5 to 15 per cent on purchases made outside its US App Store, after an appeals court said it could recover reasonable costs. In a separate Epic case, a judge ordered Google to remove ‘anticompetitive friction’ from installing rival app stores and make changes within a week, according to 9to5Mac and The Verge.

Apple will change its App Tracking Transparency prompts after Germany’s Federal Cartel Office found its own apps received more favourable treatment than third-party developers. The commitments require neutral language and design across almost all EU countries, take effect within four months and will be monitored for seven years. France and Italy have separately fined Apple over the framework, Reuters reported.

A coalition of 29 US attorneys-general has begun trial against Meta over alleged addictive design and children’s privacy violations. The states seek nationwide remedies that could include deleting data and models trained on information from children under 13 and removing features such as infinite scroll, autoplay and engagement-optimised algorithms. Meta says the claims are unsupported and the financial demands disproportionate, CNBC reported.

━━━━

🔭 On the horizon

What we expect to land next.

Australia’s app-store age-assurance obligations are due to take effect on 9 September. Apple has blocked 18+ downloads without adult confirmation since February and Microsoft switched on age assurance on 10 August, so the question is now not compliance but which age signals sit on the device by default, and who can read them.

The EU’s Cyber Resilience Act begins requiring vulnerability reports on 11 September. Manufacturers will have 24 hours to warn ENISA and their national CSIRT of an actively exploited vulnerability, 72 hours to notify fully and 14 days to report finally, under rules covering products already on the market, with penalties to €15 million or 2.5 per cent of turnover. Australia has no equivalent duty.

The European Commission is expected to propose a minimum-age framework for social media after the summer. Ursula von der Leyen has flagged an EU ‘social media start date’ for minors built on gradual access rather than a single cut-off, the Financial Times reports.

That’s all for this edition. Friday’s Digest — free, and carrying the full week’s news — lands as usual. For more timely analysis and commentary, check out The Strategist and ASPI’s Stop the World podcast—or our other Substack newsletters:

The Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

Share