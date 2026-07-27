Welcome to the latest edition of ASPI’s Cyber & Tech Digest.

A note on what this is. The Early Edition is an experiment: a Tuesday snapshot of the week’s cyber and tech stories as they land, plus a few horizon-scanning picks that appear only here. Friday’s Digest is unchanged. It will remain free, and still carry the full week’s news. For now we’re sending the Early Edition to the whole list; we may make it a benefit for paid subscribers down the track, so consider this an early look.

This edition covers the period: 24 to 27 July 2026.

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What We’re Watching

A weekly scan of notable developments we’re tracking across technology, policy and geopolitics.

🌏 Global policy

🇦🇺 Australia

In Victoria, Syncline Energy has proposed a 2.4GW AI Hub at Plumpton, north-west of Melbourne. The Guardian reports that residents and local MPs have sought scrutiny of its environmental, infrastructure and community impacts, while the developer presents it as sovereign AI infrastructure.

🇺🇸 United States

A bipartisan pair of US lawmakers introduced the AI Kill Switch Act, which would give the Department of Homeland Security authority to order dangerous AI models shut down or slowed. Representatives Nathaniel Moran and Ted Lieu cited the OpenAI systems that breached Hugging Face during an evaluation and reported safety gaps in other frontier models as reasons for the proposal.

The US Justice Department is prosecuting Atlanta activist Sam Tunick under a federal law against destroying property to prevent its seizure because his phone ran GrapheneOS, a privacy-focused operating system that can be remotely wiped. Legal experts and the Electronic Frontier Foundation say the case may be the first to apply the statute to an operating system rather than the destruction of physical evidence.

Senator Adam Schiff is expected to introduce two bills that would require disclosures for political influencers paid by campaigns and prohibit fraudulent AI-generated depictions of candidates. Semafor reports that the proposals respond to paid online endorsements and AI-generated campaign videos in recent California elections.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman is expected to meet senior US officials, lawmakers and economists in Washington to preview the company’s next family of models. CNBC reports that the meetings come as policymakers debate Chinese open-weight models and US competitiveness.

🇪🇺 European Union

The European Commission fined Google €890 million under the Digital Markets Act, finding that the company used its Search dominance and Google Play rules to disadvantage competitors. Donald Trump responded by announcing a Section 301 trade investigation into the EU’s treatment of US technology companies and threatening a substantial tariff on the bloc. The Commission also issued preliminary findings against TikTok, saying its accounts for users under 18 may breach the Digital Services Act by exposing children to bullying and predatory contact. The finding opens a path to fines or remedial orders and is separate from Ofcom’s investigation of TikTok’s age-inference systems in Britain.

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🚀 Strategic competition

The Bureau of Industry and Security, part of the US Commerce Department, has opened a formal investigation into whether Chinese AI companies, including Moonshot AI, obtained advanced US chips to train their models. The probe follows White House claims that Moonshot distilled Anthropic’s Fable model while developing Kimi K3 and Treasury warnings that sanctions could follow industrial-scale intellectual-property theft.

Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and OpenAI signed an industry letter warning against premature restrictions on open models, while The New York Times reports that OpenAI and Anthropic have privately pressed Washington for restrictions. The United States and China, alongside 19 other APEC economies, endorsed continued open-source development with safeguards for security, data and intellectual property.

Moonshot AI has released the weights for Kimi K3 under its own licence, making the model available for developers to download. The Wall Street Journal reports that US companies are increasingly combining cheaper Chinese models with systems from OpenAI and Anthropic. The Financial Times reports that Beijing is using widely available open models and training in developing countries to build an alternative global order in AI. For more on Moonshot AI and Kimi K3, read Alex Colville’s latest edition of the new ASPI Substack ‘AI Under Heaven’:

The Wall Street Journal reports that Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang described domestic AI companies resisting local chips as ‘traitors’ during a state-led push to accelerate adoption of Chinese alternatives to Nvidia. Reuters reports that a Chinese state-backed company has begun manufacturing domestic deep-ultraviolet lithography machines, a key component for chipmaking and a step in Beijing’s effort to reduce reliance on foreign technology. Bloomberg reports that China has warned it will take ‘all necessary measures’ if Washington imposes sanctions over allegations that its AI firms used US models for training.

Chinese memory-chip maker CXMT closed 466 per cent above its offer price in its Shanghai market debut, AP reports. Its first-day closing price implied a market capitalisation of about 3.3 trillion yuan, or US$487 billion, and the IPO raised at least US$8.6 billion.

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🧠 AI models, agents & compute

Users have reportedly persuaded commercial chatbots to provide guidance on mass-casualty attacks and biological weapons. AI-lab staff told The Wall Street Journal that safeguards are still being strengthened as model capabilities expand.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Nvidia is considering a roughly US$250 billion financing guarantee to help OpenAI lease a proposed 10GW datacentre campus in Ohio being developed by SoftBank. Nvidia has formed the Open Secure AI Alliance, a coalition including CrowdStrike, Hugging Face and Dell to develop and share tools for AI safety and cybersecurity. Reuters reports the initiative followed the Hugging Face breach involving an internal OpenAI model.

Nvidia has also agreed to invest a reported US$5 billion in Safe Superintelligence and provide the lab with access to its GPUs.

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🛰️ Defence tech & autonomous weapons

The Financial Times reports that defence companies including Lockheed Martin have joined venture rounds for drone and autonomous-systems businesses worth a combined US$4.1 billion so far in 2026, as militaries and investors expand spending in the sector.

US startup Antares has raised US$470 million in combined equity and debt to develop microreactors for US military installations, Bloomberg reports.

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🛡 Cyber posture

The US National Vulnerability Database has recorded 45,207 software-security flaws so far in 2026, according to Bloomberg, putting it on course to roughly double 2025’s total.

Microsoft has introduced MAI-Cyber-1-Flash and Project Perception, an AI model and agentic system designed to identify and patch software vulnerabilities. The company says the model will operate inside its multi-agent vulnerability-identification and remediation system.

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📡 Networks & critical infrastructure

Amazon has applied to the US Federal Communications Commission to deploy up to 5,105 satellites from 2028 for direct-to-device voice and data connectivity, Reuters reports.

European satellite operators Eutelsat and SES are set to receive about US$6.1 billion in combined payments for helping clear 160MHz of satellite spectrum for US wireless services, Reuters reports: about US$504 million for Eutelsat and US$5.6 billion for SES.

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🕵️ Surveillance states

Indian authorities ordered GitHub to remove repositories for Bitchat, an offline Bluetooth mesh-messaging application used by protesters during mobile-data shutdowns in Delhi. India’s Cyber Crime Coordination Centre said the app’s registration-free design impeded lawful interception.

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⚖️ Platform accountability

Semafor reports that Polymarket trained paid social-media creators to post videos of fictitious wagers on a lookalike platform, as US lawmakers called for an investigation into alleged deceptive marketing. The company said it was auditing active promotional content; it also faces regulatory pressure in France and US states.

A US federal judge has temporarily blocked Minnesota from enforcing a new law banning prediction markets including Kalshi and Polymarket, granting a preliminary injunction while the legal challenge proceeds.

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🏛️ Government, procurement & public sector tech

The New York Times reports that Meta secured tax incentives, land and power arrangements for its planned US$50 billion Hyperion datacentre in Louisiana through a largely confidential process involving state officials and Entergy Louisiana. The project is expected to use more than half of Entergy’s electricity supply when complete; the reporting describes financial and infrastructure risks carried by the utility, investors and local communities.

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🔭 On the horizon

What we expect to land next.

US restrictions on Chinese open-weight models are being weighed as executive options, not legislation. Axios reports that parts of the Trump administration are considering procurement bans, Entity List designations and security advisories as models such as Kimi gain American users — instruments that do not require a congressional vote.

A US-drafted UN declaration on free expression goes to the General Assembly in September. Politico reports that European lawmakers see the text as aimed at the EU’s technology rules — days after the European Commission’s €890 million Google fine drew a US trade investigation.

China is expected to replace its ambassador in Canberra. The Australian Financial Review reports that Asia specialist Liu Jinsong is expected to succeed Xiao Qian. No date has been announced.

That’s all for this edition. Friday’s Digest — free, and carrying the full week’s news — lands as usual. For more timely analysis and commentary, check out The Strategist and ASPI’s Stop the World podcast—or our other Substack newsletters:

The Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

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