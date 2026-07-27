ASPI's Cyber and Tech Digest

ASPI's Cyber and Tech Digest

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dmitry Mintz's avatar
Dmitry Mintz
13h

The striking symmetry is that both governments are turning technical ecosystems into political loyalty tests. Washington investigates Chinese access to advanced chips and debates constraints on open models; Beijing pressures firms toward domestic silicon. Each side describes these moves as defensive, yet each makes technological separation more rational for the other. Industrial policy is no longer merely responding to strategic rivalry; it is becoming one of the mechanisms that reproduces it.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 ASPI Cyber Policy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture