Welcome to the latest edition of ASPI’s Cyber & Tech Digest.

This edition covers the period: 20 November to 24 November 2026.

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A note to readers: last Friday's Digest didn't go out because of the global Microsoft 365 outage. We're back with this edition.

What We’re Watching

A weekly scan of notable developments we’re tracking across technology, policy and geopolitics.

🌏 Global policy

🇦🇺 Australia

ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess has warned that Australia’s data centre and AI sector is exposed to foreign interference, saying the risk arises ‘if we don’t understand who the owner is or there’s foreign money and actually it’s not declared where that money’s coming from’, and that adversaries could seek ‘some form of ownership control over that infrastructure’. A Transparency International Australia report found executives from 10 major data centre companies met premiers, treasurers and ministers 119 times in three years, The Age reports.

Financial services firm Bell Financial says some clients’ data may have been accessed after unauthorised access to a limited number of its IT systems, which has been contained. It has notified the Australian Cyber Security Centre and the Australian Federal Police, iTnews reports.

🇺🇸 United States

National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross was ‘fired’ from his role, a person close to the White House told Reuters. Pentagon Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies has been named to replace him, Axios reports.

President Donald Trump says he would block US companies from building data centres overseas or impose a ‘tremendous tax’ on them if they do, Axios reports.

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

Researchers, IT teams and the National Cyber Security Centre have secured tens of thousands of fridges and freezers at UK supermarkets, warehouses, restaurants, petrol stations and stadiums after researchers found a major flaw in late October. The operation followed cyberattacks in Europe that spoiled food at hundreds of stores, BBC News reports.

🇧🇬 Bulgaria

Bulgarian authorities have cut off attackers who had covert access to state administration networks for five years. Since 2021, the attackers had moved through the infrastructure that state institutions use to exchange information and collected sensitive information. The activity went unnoticed because existing protections did not work as a single, integrated system, and the intrusion was found by a new national cybersecurity system, according to Bulgaria’s Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation.

🚀 Strategic competition

Nvidia‘s board has voted unanimously to reinstate Jensen Huang as president, chief executive and board member, saying it received input from ‘senior levels of the United States government’ and, based on that input, is confident his return ‘poses no national security risk’, the company announced. President Donald Trump told CNBC that he spoke to the board and ‘convinced them’, and that the board ‘did ask for assurance on the national security threat’. Trump dialled into the board’s Sunday meeting to argue for Huang’s return, according to Semafor. US lawmakers have criticised the decision and say Congress must pass legislation to crack down on US chip exports to China, Reuters reports.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued an investigative subpoena to Nvidia to examine whether its advanced chips or confidential information were obtained by China and whether the company misled investors, CBS News reports. The Securities and Exchange Commission is also probing Nvidia’s accounting practices, two people briefed on the matter told Reuters.

US intelligence is said to show that Alice Huang, the woman at the centre of the Nvidia chip scandal, was in touch with an officer of China’s Ministry of State Security from spring 2025 until this autumn, and that her business partner Kang Wei also worked with the ministry, The New York Times reports. Her associate Li Ming, whom Singapore charged with fraud in 2025, was central to smuggling restricted AI chips from Southeast Asia to China, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security had approved the sale of more than 879,000 AI chips to Chinese companies, including Alibaba and Tencent, as of May 2026, and some approvals covered companies the Pentagon designates as ‘Chinese Military Companies’, according to documents released by the House Foreign Affairs Committee, CNBC reports. Senate Intelligence Committee chair Tom Cotton says Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick repeatedly ignored his warnings about AI chips being smuggled to China, The Wall Street Journal reports.

AI cloud company Nscale must seek a US licence to give ByteDance remote access to Nvidia GPUs under the new US rules, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. Chip industry insiders say the rules also reach a broader range of chips than advanced AI processors, including systems-on-chip used in consumer electronics, Nikkei Asia reports.

Cursor, the AI coding platform owned by SpaceX, plans to ‘explore phasing out PRC-developed open-weight models because of geopolitical risk’, according to a report by the House Homeland Security Committee and the House Select Committee on China. Cursor built its Composer 2 model on Moonshot AI‘s Kimi K2.5, CNBC reports.

Beijing will not approve requests from Chinese companies registered overseas after 2023 to list outside mainland China, a move that affects tech start-ups, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

🧠 AI models, agents & compute

Levent Alpöge, a mathematician at Anthropic, says he has proven the Riemann hypothesis working with Claude, Scientific American reports. He released the proof on 20 November as a Lean library of 17 million lines of code, and the Lean FRO and the Mathlib Initiative have certified that both the statement and the proof are correct, according to a joint statement.

Chinese AI company Z.ai has launched GLM-5.4, a 750-billion-parameter flagship model built on what it calls a Loop Transformer architecture, the company announced.

🛰️ Defence tech & autonomous weapons

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed that humans should always be involved in military AI decisions, Reuters reports.

Chinese civilian and military studies show growing concern that US AI advances could cut nuclear decision-making time to 90 seconds and undermine Beijing’s deterrent, The New York Times reports.

🛡 Cyber posture

CrowdStrike has agreed to acquire Zscaler in an all-stock deal worth about US$43.9 billion, one of the largest deals in the cybersecurity sector, Bloomberg reports.

The FBI is investigating an apparent breach of its National Crime Information Center, the database law enforcement uses to share information on warrants and background checks, and the second such breach in recent months, CNN reports. Hackers also accessed the Agriculture Department‘s system for payments to farmers, the agency told employees, sources told NBC News.

Researcher HD Moore of Dragos sent nearly two million AI prompts containing unique, trackable secrets through AI routers and inference providers and found them leaking across the chain, including through breaches at three hosting providers. The attackers who compromised one provider reused ‘a couple hundred’ of the planted AWS keys, Ars Technica reports.

Microsoft has told organisations that attackers exploited a flaw in its Entra Connect Health service, introduced on 23 July, to gain read-only access to administrator email addresses and tenant configuration data, BleepingComputer reports.

⚖️ Platform accountability

Oregon and Virginia have sued SpaceX, alleging that the ‘spicy mode’ of its Grok Imagine AI tool violated consumer protection laws by creating more than 1.8 million sexualised images of women and more than 65 of children, The New York Times reports.

Signal will restrict the AI agents built into iOS 27, and into Android versions where it can detect an AI assistant reading the screen, from capturing Signal messages, similar to the screenshot blocking it already uses against Microsoft’s Recall on Windows, the company announced.

🧒 Online harms & child safety

YouTube has reached an agreement in principle to pay about US$3 billion to US school districts that accuse it of fostering addiction, and a final deal may be months away, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

━━━━

🔭 On the horizon

What we expect to land next.

Jensen Huang testifies publicly to the Senate Banking Committee on 3 December. Committee chair Tim Scott says the public testimony by the Nvidia chief executive will focus on the committee’s oversight of US export controls, Bloomberg reports. The hearing comes 10 days after Nvidia’s board reinstated Huang.

Security products start moving off the Windows kernel from the fourth quarter of 2026. Microsoft‘s Windows endpoint security platform, now generally available, reduces security tools’ reliance on the kernel. Bitdefender and Sophos products will use it from the fourth quarter of 2026, and CrowdStrike, ESET, SentinelOne and others in the first half of 2027, according to Microsoft.

A Senate confirmation for the next US national cyber director. Kirsten Davies, the Pentagon’s chief information officer, awaits Senate confirmation as national cyber director after the departure of Sean Cairncross. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton will serve as acting national cyber director in the meantime, Axios reports.

That’s all for this edition. Friday’s Digest — free, and carrying the full week’s news — lands as usual. For more timely analysis and commentary, check out The Strategist and ASPI’s Stop the World podcast—or our other Substack newsletters:

The Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

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