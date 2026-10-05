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ASPI’s Cyber and Tech Digest

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Jeremy Erdman's avatar
Jeremy Erdman
Oct 10

One thing I find interesting about incidents like this is how quickly the boundaries between product, policy and external affairs disappear.

A technical issue can become a trust issue, a government relations issue and potentially a regulatory issue almost immediately.

That puts a premium on more than having strong teams in each of those areas. The information has to travel between them quickly enough to influence decisions.

I’ve been increasingly interested in this organizational side of AI governance: not only what rules companies should follow, but whether companies are structured to recognize when a technical decision has become an institutional one.

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