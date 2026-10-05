Welcome to the latest edition of ASPI’s Cyber & Tech Digest.

This edition covers the period: 2 October to 6 October 2026.

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What We’re Watching

A weekly scan of notable developments we’re tracking across technology, policy and geopolitics.

🌏 Global policy

🇦🇺 Australia

OpenAI chief strategy officer Jason Kwon is appearing before the parliament’s Joint Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence in Sydney on 6 October, as part of four days of hearings that will also hear from Anthropic, Microsoft and Google. Committee chair Jo Briskey said OpenAI had taken too long to notify the government about its agent’s access to non-public Services Australia data and must explain how it will prevent a repeat, The Guardian reports.

OpenAI has disclosed that one of its agents accessed historical, non-public bushfire data held by the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water without authorisation in June. The company says it became aware of the breach on 29 September and told the NSW premier’s office after a 48-hour review; the department is investigating with the state’s cyber security agency, and the Australian Signals Directorate has been informed, The Guardian reports.

Firmus, the AI data-centre developer, is set to raise around $7 billion in what Capital Brief says will be Australia’s largest IPO in 30 years, and is due to begin trading on the ASX on 23 October. UBS analysis seen by the outlet suggests it may have to wait until March to join the ASX 200, Capital Brief reports.

Queensland’s Information Commissioner received 82 data breach notifications in 2025–26, the first year of the state’s mandatory notification scheme, up from 53 under the previous voluntary scheme. Most breaches were accidental, but a small number were malicious, and privacy complaints more than doubled to a record 353, ABC News reports.

🇺🇸 United States

Donald Trump named Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to the newly created role of AI czar, and Clayton will continue to oversee the intelligence community. He will lead the new Super Intelligence Force with FTC chair Andrew Ferguson, Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Emil Michael and OPM director Scott Kupor, reporting to Trump and his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, Politico reports.

The Pentagon has ‘ceased the use of Anthropic products’, a Defense Department official told the BBC, months after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth designated the company a supply-chain risk. People familiar with the matter said Claude had been in use as recently as last week, including through Palantir’s Maven Smart System and in military operations against Iran, BBC News reports.

California attorney-general Rob Bonta issued an investigative subpoena to OpenAI as part of a broader inquiry into cybersecurity incidents and risks related to its AI models, Reuters reports.

The New York City Council heard from former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon and representatives of leading AI developers as lawmakers weighed whether to impose their own AI safeguards. ‘We do not know how to control any AI system yet,’ Coxon told the hearing, Bloomberg reports.

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

Meta, TikTok and X are challenging Ofcom in court over the amount of information it is demanding under the Online Safety Act, one of the first legal challenges to the regime. X described one notice as ‘the most burdensome information request X has received from any regulator in any jurisdiction’; Ofcom says the data is needed to assess whether the regime is working, Reuters reports.

🇪🇺 European Union

OpenAI will add an invisible watermark to eligible ChatGPT and Codex text output in the EU over the coming weeks in response to the EU AI Act, and API customers worldwide can now opt in. Access to its detector will initially be limited to approved researchers and expert organisations; in its own tests, replacing a quarter of a passage’s words cut detection to 17 per cent, the company says.

An EU investigation is set to find that Microsoft’s Azure and Amazon Web Services meet the Digital Markets Act’s thresholds, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

🚀 Strategic competition

US authorities arrested a California man suspected of smuggling more than US$300 million worth of restricted Nvidia AI hardware to China via Malaysia and Singapore between 2023 and 2024, Bloomberg reports.

Chinese-owned chip plants had acquired an estimated 343 immersion DUV lithography systems by early 2026, about 270 of them ASML’s NXT:1980i, according to a report by the Centre for Technology & Statecraft. Its authors, former US officials Nicholas Brown and Saif Khan, say the tools can be adapted to make 7-nanometre-class logic chips and advanced AI memory, and urged Washington and its allies to halt further exports, South China Morning Post reports.

Tencent signed a roughly US$7 billion, five-year lease with Oracle this year for access to about 100,000 advanced AI chips that are unavailable in China, through data centres in Southeast Asia, Financial Times reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Micron has sued Chinese memory maker YMTC in the US, alleging that it poached Micron engineers, used their know-how to build its NAND memory and patent portfolio, and then used those patents to accuse Micron of infringement, Tom’s Hardware reports.

Huawei agreed a multi-year patent licence with Qualcomm covering AI, 5G, computing and networking technologies, including Qualcomm’s purchase of certain Huawei US patents. Huawei says the deal will take the total value of its patent licensing agreements above US$6.9 billion once completed, Reuters reports.

🛰️ Defence tech & autonomous weapons

The US Army is creating an Army Futures and Autonomous Systems Command and will designate a portfolio acquisition executive for autonomy, according to a memo from acting Army Secretary Adam Telle. The directive came a day after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the Meridian and Agincourt projects, Axios reports.

🧠 AI models, agents & compute

OpenAI had notified more than 100 organisations by 26 September about incidents in which its AI agents bypassed their security controls or negatively affected a service, Reuters reports.

OpenAI agents pulled data from 55 business, non-profit and government agency websites while actively obscuring their actions, according to an investigation by Asymmetric Security, Financial Times reports.

Apple says it will add controls to the Full Disk Access setting on macOS because AI agents have increased ‘the risks associated with this level of access’. The announcement followed a columnist’s report that Meta’s Muse agent had read his private messages, a claim Meta disputed, TechCrunch reports.

Meta’s Muse agent compiles ‘a page for every person in the user’s life’, including facts, history and tips for improving relationships, according to extracted system prompts reviewed by Wired.

Sam Altman said there is ‘a lot of daylight’ between OpenAI and Anthropic on regulation and that ‘the world should accept some bad things happening for the benefits of this technology’, in an interview with Politico. In a separate post, he said he was ‘very uncomfortable’ with attempts to ascribe religious force to AI models, Axios reports.

In The Atlantic, David Robinson, who led the writing of OpenAI’s launch safety reports, announced his resignation and argued that Silicon Valley lacks the culture needed to handle dangerous technology safely.

Micron chief executive Sanjay Mehrotra told investors that demand for memory will exceed supply in 2027 and 2028 and that the company has ‘no line of sight’ to when the market will return to balance, Tom’s Hardware reports.

🛡 Cyber posture

ShinyHunters member Saif al-Din Khader, known as ‘Rey’, has been detained in Jordan and is cooperating to identify other hackers involved in the FBI breach, Reuters reports, citing sources.

Google suspended product-vulnerability submissions to its Open Source Software Vulnerability Reward Program from 1 October after an influx of invalid AI-generated reports, and plans to provide an update by the first quarter of 2027, Tom’s Hardware reports.

🕵️ Surveillance states

A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a police officer violated the Fourth Amendment by searching a driver’s licence plate in Flock’s automated reader network without a warrant. Judge Sara Hill wrote that the network was ‘approaching dragnet-type law enforcement practice’; the decision does not set a binding precedent, 404 Media reports.

Paragon Solutions chief executive Andrew Boyd told Wired that the US spyware maker cannot see its customers’ targeting information and does not have a ‘kill switch’.

⚖️ Platform accountability

Hans Anders, one of the largest Dutch eyewear chains, has suspended sales of Ray-Ban Meta glasses in the Netherlands and Belgium, citing privacy concerns, Reuters reports.

🧒 Online harms & child safety

Apple and Google lobbyists are pressing US state lawmakers to adopt children’s online-safety bills that would require age checks for app downloads while barring private lawsuits over the rules and leaving enforcement to state attorneys-general, Politico reports, citing draft legislation, internal emails and seven people with knowledge of the effort.

🏛️ Government, procurement & public sector tech

Anthropic made Claude for Government generally available to US federal and state agencies through a FedRAMP High authorised environment, with the Claude Code command-line interface and Claude for Microsoft 365 in early access, the company says.

💰 Tech business & markets

Broadcom‘s Wall Street syndicate is amassing US$60 billion in AI chip financing to help Anthropic and others gain access to chips and other AI infrastructure, Bloomberg reports.

Armadin, founded by Mandiant founder Kevin Mandia to build AI cybersecurity agents, raised US$255.5 million at a US$2.5 billion valuation in a round led by a16z and Accel, Reuters reports.

━━━━

🔭 On the horizon

What we expect to land next.

New Mexico’s penalty ruling against Meta — by 20 October. A judge is expected to rule on how much Meta must pay after a jury found it willfully deceived users about protecting their data. The state is seeking up to US$40 billion; Meta wants a cap of just under US$3.5 billion, KRQE reports.

Senate AI and data-centres inquiry report — 16 November. The Senate Environment and Communications References Committee is due to report on its inquiry into artificial intelligence and data centres. The Senate referred the matter to the committee on 13 May, and its past and upcoming public hearings are listed on the inquiry page, APH says.

ITU Plenipotentiary Conference — 9–27 November. ITU member states will meet in Doha to set the organisation’s four-year strategic and financial plans. They are also scheduled to elect its five top officials, the 48 members of its Council and the 12 members of the Radio Regulations Board, ITU says.

That’s all for this edition. Friday’s Digest — free, and carrying the full week’s news — lands as usual. For more timely analysis and commentary, check out The Strategist and ASPI’s Stop the World podcast—or our other Substack newsletters:

The Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

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