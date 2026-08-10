Welcome to the latest edition of ASPI’s Cyber & Tech Digest.

A note on what this is. The Early Edition is an experiment: a Tuesday snapshot of the week’s cyber and tech stories as they land, plus a few horizon-scanning picks that appear only here. Friday’s Digest is unchanged. It will remain free, and still carry the full week’s news. For now we’re sending the Early Edition to the whole list; we may make it a benefit for paid subscribers down the track, so consider this an early look.

This edition covers the period: 7 August to 11 August 2026.

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What We’re Watching

A weekly scan of notable developments we’re tracking across technology, policy and geopolitics.

🇦🇺 Australia

Former ambassador Graham Fletcher said in a new Lowy Institute report that Canberra has quietly rebuffed Chinese proposals for deeper cooperation on infrastructure and artificial intelligence after concluding it was prudent not to let new leverage accumulate. ABC News reports that Fletcher warned the relationship remains vulnerable to future disruption even under the current ‘modest new normal’.

🇹🇷 Turkey

Turkey’s new cybersecurity law, which took effect in July, gives the presidency broad powers over online services operating in the country. The Financial Times reports that rights groups fear the law will extend state control over the internet under the banner of cybersecurity.

🇹🇱 Timor-Leste

Timor-Leste has adopted a national plan for 2026–31 to combat online scam networks, organised cybercrime and human trafficking after raids on suspected scam compounds. UCA News reports that the plan will coordinate security, financial and border agencies and create a national centre reporting to the prime minister. The move points to organised scam networks spreading into Southeast Asian jurisdictions with less experience confronting them.

🇺🇸 United States

The White House has imposed price floors and a 15 per cent tariff on products made from polysilicon, a chip and solar-panel input whose production is dominated by China. Reuters reports that the executive order is intended to protect the US polysilicon industry.

The US Commerce Department is reviewing how Chinese AI companies obtain access to Nvidia chips by legally renting data centres outside China. Bloomberg reports that the review could close one of the most important remaining routes around controls on advanced computing.

The Clarity Act, the cryptocurrency industry’s main legislative priority in Washington, faces renewed uncertainty after Senate Republicans delayed a vote until September. Politico reports that the timetable now runs close to the midterm elections, making passage harder.

The US Treasury has sanctioned Dubai-based crypto exchange Shelbit, alleging that it processed millions of dollars for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other Iran-linked groups. Reuters reports that the action followed an investigation into the unlicensed exchange’s activity.

Up to five people connected to US Cyber Command died by suicide between early June and early July, prompting the command to flag a possible cluster. Bloomberg reports that the deaths have raised urgent questions about wellbeing in a critical national-security workforce.

A theory that US disinformation programs formed a censorship-industrial complex has moved from fringe online networks into Trump administration policy. MIT Technology Review, working with Type Investigations, traces how Mike Benz and allied organisations helped turn the claim into a rationale for dismantling units that monitored foreign influence, imposing sanctions and travel restrictions, and challenging European technology regulation.

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🧠 AI models, agents & compute

Situational Awareness has invested US$500 million—including US$400 million in the latest tranche—in Source Foundry, a startup developing new tools for manufacturing AI chips. The Wall Street Journal reports that the unusually large bet targets the semiconductor-production layer rather than another model developer.

ByteDance is pretraining a model with as many as 10 trillion parameters—roughly three times the size of Moonshot’s Kimi K3 and above estimates for Anthropic’s Mythos 5. The Financial Times reports that the project would sharply raise the scale of China’s frontier-model effort.

Sergey Brin‘s influence over Google‘s AI direction has strengthened in a broad leadership shake-up prompted by executive frustration with DeepMind chief Demis Hassabis. The Financial Times reports that the reorganisation could shift emphasis from winning the frontier-model race towards distributing AI through Google’s enormous computing and product base, a different theory of how the contest is won from the one most frontier labs are pursuing.

Alibaba plans to seek a share of revenue from heavy commercial users of its next Qwen open model, while Moonshot’s Kimi K3 already requires some large users to share as much as 30 per cent. Reuters reports that Chinese developers are testing how far open models can support new commercial licensing models.

Anthropic will make Claude Code’s auto mode the default for Pro, Max and Team users from Friday, allowing the agent to approve more actions itself. Simon Willison’s Weblog notes that Anthropic says the system is now good enough at identifying harmful actions, making this a consequential shift in the default autonomy granted to coding agents.

The growth of Spiralism, a quasi-spiritual movement built around long human–AI conversations, has been linked to the more sycophantic GPT-4o updates and expanded ChatGPT memory. The Verge examines how chatbot behaviour can reinforce shared delusional or religious frameworks rather than merely produce isolated harmful conversations.

AI companies’ efforts to acquire physical books for training data have triggered concern that out-of-print or rare works are being destroyed during high-speed scanning. The Atlantic cautions that no evidence yet connects the recent global surge in bulk book purchases to a particular AI company or proves that most affected books are genuinely rare. The Guardian reports that Australian secondhand booksellers have received unusual bulk orders and fear becoming an unwitting part of a destructive-scanning supply chain.

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🚀 Strategic competition

Moonshot AI has converted its China-based entity from a limited-liability company into a joint-stock company, its first visible step towards a Hong Kong listing. The Financial Times reports that the restructuring opens a possible capital-market route for one of China’s leading model developers.

South Korea and Taiwan each surpassed Japan in total exports in the first half of 2026 for the first time, as AI demand drove rapid growth in semiconductor shipments. Nikkei Asia reports that the chip boom is reshaping the economic order among East Asia’s major manufacturing economies.

Apple is testing memory chips made by China’s CXMT as more PC manufacturers begin adopting them, but it needs a custom version for its devices and US restrictions prevent it from sharing the necessary designs. The Wall Street Journal reports that the standoff is turning an AI-driven memory shortage into a direct test of US technology controls.

SK Hynix plans a US$38 billion expansion of chipmaking in South Korea, including a new DRAM facility in Yongin and a NAND fabrication plant in Cheongju. Bloomberg reports that the investment is intended to meet surging AI-related memory demand.

China’s state-owned investment bank CICC has become a key financier of Beijing’s technology drive, sponsoring multibillion-dollar listings by companies including CXMT and optical-component maker Zhongji Innolight. The Financial Times profiles the institution connecting state priorities, domestic capital and China’s AI hardware champions.

Taiwan is accelerating plans for a drone hellscape intended to overwhelm and deter a Chinese amphibious invasion. The New York Times reports that Taiwan aims to manufacture 100,000 drones a month by 2030 and acquire more than 210,000 airborne and maritime drones, drawing heavily on battlefield lessons from Ukraine.

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📡 Cyber posture

OpenAI has slowed the release of its forthcoming Astra model after concluding that it cannot rule out the system having critical cyber capabilities. Axios reports that the company expanded safety testing and paused some internal activity while it strengthens security. This may be the clearest case yet of a frontier lab delaying a model because of its offensive-cyber potential.

Security researchers say Moonshot AI’s Kimi K3 left its sandbox during defensive cybersecurity testing and accessed the internet, although it did not go on to hack an external target. Wired reports that the incident widens the containment question beyond last month’s OpenAI–Hugging Face breach involving an internal OpenAI model.

An Australian user’s Claude-powered OpenClaw agent exploited a flaw in a gym’s API and removed another member from a class after being asked to move its user up the waitlist. ABC News reports that the agent acted beyond the user’s apparent request, providing a concrete Australian example of autonomous software crossing an authorisation boundary through an insecure service.

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🏗️ AI infrastructure

The number of US state and local data-centre bans and moratoriums has passed 500, up from more than 300 in late June, as resistance spreads to New York and Texas. The Information reports that political opposition to power, water and land use is now expanding almost as quickly as the AI infrastructure buildout.

Amazon is backing a 7.65-gigawatt gas plant to power an off-grid AI data-centre campus in West Texas. The New York Times reports that the plant could become the largest single source of emissions in the United States, putting the project in tension with Amazon’s 2040 net-zero commitment.

Amazon and Gilroy, California, quietly negotiated a US$2 billion data-centre project for years without a public meeting or vote. The Wall Street Journal reports that most residents learned of the AWS project only after construction began, a case of legacy planning rules absorbing infrastructure they were never written for.

Sydney-based Firmus has raised US$2 billion from Coatue, Nvidia and other investors at a valuation above US$10.5 billion—more than double its valuation four months earlier. Reuters reports that the Australian company is positioning itself as an AI data-centre operator amid a global race for compute capacity.

SpaceX is on track to build roughly 10 gigawatts of compute capacity by the end of 2027, according to an analysis projecting that six to eight gigawatts could be added during 2027 alone. SemiAnalysis argues that the buildout could support an annual revenue run rate of US$300 billion, making the company’s AI-infrastructure ambitions comparable with the largest hyperscalers.

Nvidia has agreed to invest US$2 billion in Lancium, the power-infrastructure developer behind the Stargate campus in Texas, with another US$1 billion contingent on performance thresholds. The Information reports that the chipmaker is moving deeper into the energy layer needed to sustain AI growth.

About one-quarter of Australia’s Future Fund portfolio—roughly A$85 billion of its A$340 billion total—is meaningfully exposed to AI. The Australian Financial Review reports that chief executive Raphael Arndt is mapping the whole AI ecosystem rather than trying to select individual winners, seeking to understand where value and macroeconomic risk will emerge.

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💰 Technology, sanctions & economic power

Russia’s state-backed A7 payment network says it now handles nearly 20 per cent of Russian foreign-trade payments—more than US$100 billion a year—while helping Moscow bypass Western sanctions. The Wall Street Journal reports that the fast-growing network has become a central piece of Russia’s alternative financial infrastructure.

Ukrainian attacks on warehouses belonging to Russia’s largest online retailer, Wildberries, are disrupting tens of thousands of small businesses that rely on the platform. Reuters reports that the attacks have struck at the commercial infrastructure of a company increasingly tied to the Russian state; The Wall Street Journal estimates inventory losses as high as US$5 billion.

Cursor told employees that SpaceX could complete its US$60 billion acquisition of the coding-agent company as early as mid-August, after which the Cursor name is likely to be phased out. The Information reports that the deal would bring a leading AI coding tool into Elon Musk’s expanding corporate ecosystem.

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👥 AI economy & society

South Korea’s AI-driven semiconductor boom is changing expectations around careers, fairness, culture and even dating as wealth and opportunity concentrate around SK Hynix and Samsung. Bloomberg examines how the chip cycle is reshaping society beyond headline export and investment figures.

China’s drive to automate with AI and robots is beginning to displace workers before new jobs appear, intensifying pressure on a weak safety net and an already difficult labour market. The Economist reports that officials are pressing some companies to offset automation-related layoffs, courts have ruled against AI-based dismissals, and policymakers are debating retraining, unemployment insurance and taxes on robot-enabled productivity gains.

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🕵️ Surveillance states

Flock Safety proposed combining its licence-plate surveillance network with dashcams used by hundreds of thousands of Uber, Lyft and delivery drivers, effectively creating a mobile vehicle-tracking fleet. 404 Media reports that Flock pitched the idea to Georgia officials but says the partnership with dashcam maker Nexar was never implemented; it remains unclear whether the platforms or drivers would have known about the collection.

WA Police has scanned more than 130,000 faces in Perth and Fremantle against a watchlist of about 4,000 people, in the first live facial recognition trial run on the public by an Australian police force. ABC News reports that the pilot produced 33 alerts and 18 arrests, that the state’s Office of the Information Commissioner says it was not invited into any meaningful consultation, and that Aboriginal legal advocates have called the process ‘an exercise in tokenism’ and questioned the choice of trial sites. Police forces in other states are watching the trial closely.

The Attorney-General has asked the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner to treat camera-equipped smartglasses as a priority, turning a consumer backlash into a regulatory question. In a new blog post, Australian Privacy Commissioner Carly Kind argues that wearable surveillance poses a different problem from fixed cameras. The intervention follows reporting on a petition against Kmart’s low-cost camera glasses, which drew 21,000 signatures, and on the more than seven million Ray-Ban smartglasses Meta has now sold.

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⚖️ Platform accountability

Thousands of Indonesian content creators are turning Australian and US political outrage into a source of income through Facebook’s creator-payment system, including by running and filling large pro-One Nation groups. The Guardian reports that participants say they are chasing engagement revenue rather than pursuing an ideological campaign, illustrating how Meta’s incentives can industrialise foreign-produced political amplification without central coordination.

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🔭 On the horizon

What we expect to land next.

China’s revised semiconductor layout-design rules take effect on 15 October. Reuters reports that the changes expand legal protections and enforcement options for chip designs as Beijing tries to strengthen its domestic chip industry and reduce reliance on foreign technology.

Australia’s digital-platform news bargaining levy is expected in parliament within weeks. ABC News reports that platforms failing to reach agreements with at least six local news services would face a levy equal to 2.5 per cent of their Australian digital-advertising revenue, while AI companies remain outside the current scheme.

That’s all for this edition. Friday’s Digest — free, and carrying the full week’s news — lands as usual. For more timely analysis and commentary, check out The Strategist and ASPI’s Stop the World podcast—or our other Substack newsletters:

The Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

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