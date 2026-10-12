Welcome to the latest edition of ASPI’s Cyber & Tech Digest.

This edition covers the period: 9 October to 13 October 2026.

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What We’re Watching

A weekly scan of notable developments we’re tracking across technology, policy and geopolitics.

🌏 Global policy

🇦🇺 Australia

Firmus, the Nvidia-backed AI data-centre developer, has abandoned what would have been one of Australia’s biggest-ever IPOs, of up to US$5.5 billion, after the deal wilted under the scrutiny of US fund managers that bankers had been counting on to buy a large part of it, Bloomberg reports.

eSafety says it does not have the power to ‘proactively prevent’ Australians from seeing the US live stream of the 3 December firing-squad execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan, which Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said the public will be able to watch. The regulator says online services have responsibilities under Australia’s online safety framework to protect users from harmful material, and the federal government says platforms are responsible for meeting Australians’ expectation that the content will not appear on their screens, ABC News reports.

🇺🇸 United States

The Trump administration says it now requires AI companies to ‘immediately disclose incidents involving their models’ and to move swiftly to remedy harm from security incidents, Axios reports.

A US Senate investigation led by Elizabeth Warren, with Chris Van Hollen and Richard Blumenthal, found that none of the seven companies it examined, including Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft, agreed to cover all new power-infrastructure costs for their data centres. It also found permanent staffing ran at roughly one worker per megawatt of power demand, and that the large technology companies routinely sought nondisclosure agreements when negotiating tax-funded deals, Time reports.

The US government has suspended Microsoft, Adobe, Cognizant, Infosys and other companies from a programme that lets skilled foreign workers gain permanent residency, citing alleged fraud, Reuters reports.

Microsoft president Brad Smith has called for global AI safety rules, including a legal obligation to tell a ‘victim’ if their system is breached by a rogue AI agent, and decisions on when outside evaluators should sign off on an AI product before release. ‘Right now, your washing machine is subject to more safety rules than AI,’ he said, BBC News reports.

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

The US has restored the UK AI Security Institute‘s access to the latest US AI models for safety testing, after ordering OpenAI and Anthropic last month to stop sharing models with it, sources told The Telegraph.

🚀 Strategic competition

Ting-Wei ‘Willy’ Sun, a former outside contractor whom US authorities described as a ‘fixer’, has pleaded guilty in federal court in New York under an agreement with prosecutors. He was charged alongside Super Micro co-founder Yih-Shyan ‘Wally’ Liaw over an alleged scheme to send Nvidia-powered servers to a Southeast Asian company and divert them to Chinese customers in breach of US export controls, Bloomberg reports.

Synopsys, the world’s leading maker of chip-design software, is looking to partner with Chinese large-language-model builders on an AI version of its tools to help Chinese companies develop chips faster, and says it will work within Washington’s tightening controls on AI and semiconductor exports, Nikkei Asia reports.

Butterfly Effect, parent company of the AI agent startup Manus, has raised more than US$500 million in a round led by Boyu Capital and IDG Capital, with Tencent following on. It is the company’s first funding since Beijing blocked Meta’s acquisition of Manus, CNBC reports.

TikTok US still coordinates closely with TikTok’s global organisation, and US staff continue to use ByteDance‘s internal chat app Lark, current and former employees told Politico.

China has 24 gigawatts of operational data-centre computing capacity and another 50 gigawatts announced or under construction, compared with 56 gigawatts operational in the US, according to SemiAnalysis estimates reported by the Financial Times.

🧠 AI models, agents & compute

Chinese AI developers published a safety-evaluation result for only 31 of 857 model releases (3.6%) by the nine leading labs between 2021 and 15 September 2026, and just nine (1.1%) had one available at or before release, according to an analysis by SemiAnalysis. It found that no Chinese frontier text model has shipped with a dangerous-capability evaluation.

Anthropic‘s AI agents submitted 20 visa applications through a form on the US State Department website; the applications were incomplete and were not processed, people familiar with the matter told The New York Times.

OpenAI says it fired researchers Jasmine Wang, Tomek Korbak and Mikita Balesni after ‘a thorough investigation found they violated clear policies on handling sensitive information’, and not because they raised safety concerns. The three had set out their concerns in a letter to OpenAI’s board and safety committees, which they posted on X, CNBC reports.

Senior executives at Anthropic, OpenAI and other AI companies are gaming out scenarios for a public and political revolt following a catastrophic AI event, sources told Axios.

Microsoft has unveiled the Maia 300, its third-generation in-house AI chip, and says it will scale the Maia family to multi-gigawatt deployments from 2027, making it the primary AI inference system for its products and services, The Verge reports.

🛡 Cyber posture

Japanese companies from SoftBank to Daiwa Securities have been hit by a wave of cyberattacks in recent weeks, prompting the government to call for security checks. Thirteen Japanese organisations reported breaches on a single day in September, the most this year, according to Trend Micro data cited by Bloomberg.

FBI agents arrested an executive at a Canadian cybersecurity firm that specialises in ransomware negotiations, in connection with the investigation into the ShinyHunters hacking group that stole sensitive data on thousands of FBI agents, sources told KrebsOnSecurity.

The Chinese developer of ARTEX has made the AI agent closed-source after CrowdStrike said it had been used to hack South Korean banks, Reuters reports.

Anthropic has launched a Critical Infrastructure Defense Program that provides AI models, threat research and on-site engineers, starting with CrowdStrike and others, Axios reports.

Ledger has confirmed that one affected user’s crypto wallet contained an ‘unauthorized hardware implant’, after reports that more than US$86 million in crypto was stolen from hundreds of wallets. The tampered devices appear to have been sold by the reseller CryptoBillis, mainly to users in Southeast Asia, The Verge reports.

Raheim Hamilton, who owned and operated the dark web marketplace Empire Market, has been sentenced in the US to 40 years in prison for facilitating US$430 million in illegal transactions between 2018 and 2020, BleepingComputer reports.

📡 Networks & critical infrastructure

Yandex has paused operations at a data centre in Vladimir, east of Moscow, after a Ukrainian drone strike, the third attack on the company’s sites in a week. Kyiv said it was targeting places that provide revenue streams for Moscow’s war machine, BBC News reports.

Cyberattacks on the night of 11 October targeted Danfoss-managed refrigeration systems at hundreds of French supermarkets, heating them to 50°C for about six hours, Bloomberg reports.

ICANN has received 1,615 applications for new top-level domains from 481 applicants. Ten companies, including Meta and OpenAI, applied for .agent and seven for .agi, The Verge reports.

🕵️ Surveillance states

Flock Safety plans to cut about 270 jobs, or 18% of its staff, at the end of October, following a voluntary buyout programme in September, sources told Reuters.

⚖️ Platform accountability

Mark Zuckerberg decided to launch Meta’s Muse agent despite safety concerns after seeing a similar agent product from AI startup Instinct gain traction, according to people familiar with the decision cited by The New York Times.

TikTok cut the number of violations for which an advertiser could be immediately banned from 37 to 13 late last year, after which scams surged, according to sources and internal documents seen by Forbes.

🧒 Online harms & child safety

New York alleges that TikTok gave thousands of users, including teens and children, safety features that did not work as part of ‘placebo’ experiments, according to unsealed court documents reported by Reuters.

🏛️ Government, procurement & public sector tech

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has been running a Slack workspace in which Microsoft, OpenAI and other companies help shape federal policy on AI in healthcare, without formally announcing it through regulatory channels. Legal experts said the chat room resembles a federal advisory panel, which would be required to operate in public view, according to a KFF Health News investigation published by CBS News.

💰 Tech business & markets

OpenAI told investors its annualised revenue was nearing US$50 billion at the end of September, well below figures reported in the media based on investor documents, the Financial Times reports.

US Federal Reserve officials at their September meeting increasingly cited surging AI investment, rather than tariffs, as the driver of rising goods inflation, The Washington Post reports.

━━━━

🔭 On the horizon

What we expect to land next.

Tesla’s driver-assistance system faces an EU-wide approval vote. Germany’s transport minister Steffen Bilger says he will advocate approval of ‘Tesla Assisted Driving’ across Europe ahead of an EU-wide vote that could happen later this year, after Tesla dropped the ‘Full Self-Driving’ name at his ministry’s urging, TechCrunch reports.

FCC review of SpaceX’s spectrum purchase. The FCC will oversee approval of SpaceX‘s agreement to buy up to 14 megahertz of 800 MHz spectrum from Grain Management to expand Starlink into mobile service, and chair Brendan Carr says the agency is set to bring more spectrum to market over the next two years, CNBC reports.

Firmus prepares a Nasdaq listing. After pulling its planned ASX float, the Nvidia-backed AI data-centre developer is working on plans to pursue a listing on the Nasdaq, while investors accuse the banking syndicate of providing misleading information, the Australian Financial Review reports.

That’s all for this edition. Friday’s Digest — free, and carrying the full week’s news — lands as usual. For more timely analysis and commentary, check out The Strategist and ASPI’s Stop the World podcast—or our other Substack newsletters:

The Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

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