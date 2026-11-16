Welcome to the latest edition of ASPI’s Cyber & Tech Digest.

This edition covers the period: 13 November to 17 November 2026.

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A note to readers: last Friday's Digest didn't go out because of the global Microsoft 365 outage. We're back with this edition.

What We’re Watching

A weekly scan of notable developments we’re tracking across technology, policy and geopolitics.

🌏 Global policy

🇦🇺 Australia

Months before the global Microsoft outage on 13 November, Home Affairs national security head Hamish Hansford warned that Australia’s reliance on the company risked a ‘disproportionate impact’ if it suffered an outage. The Australian Federal Police and ASIO confirmed they were affected by the outage, and several agencies signed multi-year Microsoft deals in June and July, including a $720 million arrangement with Defence, ABC News reports.

The personal information of Centrelink customers, taxpayers and childcare workers is among data that at least 10 federal agencies share with the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, which uses Palantir‘s software in a multi-agency fraud taskforce, according to documents released under freedom of information. The data may be ending up in Palantir’s software without the departments responsible for it knowing, Guardian Australia reports.

Coles has told the stock exchange it is investigating a cyber incident, after a small number of customers had problems with Liquorland click-and-collect. The supermarket group says it has found no evidence that customer, staff or supplier data has been compromised or removed, ABC News reports.

The ACT government has disabled Bookeasy, the third-party platform that handles national parks bookings in the territory and other states, after a breach exposed customers’ personal details, and has contacted about 6,000 customers about possible scam activity. Bookeasy says it believes no credit card details were taken, ABC News reports.

🇺🇸 United States

The Commerce Department has issued an interim rule to limit remote access to some advanced AI chips and servers from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil, aimed at stopping those countries from giving Chinese companies remote access to the hardware, Bloomberg reports.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is suing OpenAI over the cyberattack its AI agents launched against the platform Hugging Face earlier this year, alleging the attack was one of more than 80 incidents resulting from OpenAI testing its models without adequate safeguards, Politico reports.

The Trump administration plans to name Nvidia, Amazon, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic among more than 24 AI ‘national champions’ to help US companies win business overseas, people familiar with the plan told The Wall Street Journal. The plan comes ahead of President Donald Trump‘s meeting with Xi Jinping at the APEC forum in Shenzhen.

🇨🇦 Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney‘s government faces intense lobbying from Meta, Apple, Alphabet and Signal over Bill C-22, which would compel the companies to retain metadata and hand it over to authorities, Bloomberg reports.

🚀 Strategic competition

Jensen Huang has resigned as Nvidia‘s president, chief executive and board member, effective immediately, and chief financial officer Colette Kress is serving as interim chief executive, Nvidia announced. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has urged Nvidia to hire an outside chief executive and wants answers within 10 days on whether it pushed ‘seemingly illicit’ chip sales to China to boost revenue, Bloomberg reports. Nvidia’s board is not considering bringing Huang back and is focused on a national security investigation into him, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC, although President Donald Trump says he ‘would not mind’ if Huang were reinstated, according to the New York Post.

Singapore‘s government says it held the passport of Alice Huang, the woman at the centre of the spy allegations that led to the investigation of Jensen Huang, from June 2025 until February over potential false declarations relating to her company, Megaspeed, and that the US gave little help with its investigation, The New York Times reports. Attorney General Todd Blanche says the Justice Department has not yet concluded whether she was a Chinese spy, Reuters reports, while Beijing says the US ‘should stop fabricating the so-called Chinese spy narrative as a pretext for imposing technology restrictions’, according to Bloomberg.

A review of Chinese contracts, disclosures and other documents by Reuters identified more than US$3.2 billion in computing projects built or planned around Nvidia GPUs restricted by the US. Chinese AI companies are also rushing to rent Nvidia cloud capacity overseas amid fears of tighter enforcement of US export controls, Reuters reports. Under Huang, Nvidia built a multibillion-dollar business that let Chinese companies use its AI chips in Southeast Asian data centres, exploiting a gap in US sanctions, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The United States and its Pax Silica partners, including Japan, the United Kingdom and India, have agreed to create a joint list of AI technologies and supply chains to protect from China, the Financial Times reports. In the Philippines, a planned Pax Silica AI hub faces local opposition over displacement, water and electricity use and sovereignty, The New York Times reports.

Anthropic‘s initial public offering is closed to institutional investors in mainland China and Hong Kong, partly because of US arms export rules, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

🧠 AI models, agents & compute

Alibaba has released Qwen4-Max, its new flagship model, and says it filtered the model’s training data to remove offensive cyber capabilities and to mitigate chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear risks, the South China Morning Post reports. Qwen4-Max is not open-weight, though Alibaba plans to release the weights of its smaller Qwen4 models, according to Bloomberg.

OpenAI has signed agreements with four independent assessors, Apollo Research, METR, Transluce and Goodfire, for the first phase of its embedded assessments of its AI models, the company announced.

🛰️ Defence tech & autonomous weapons

German drone maker Quantum Systems, which supplies drones to Ukraine’s military, shut down its IT network after hackers breached its flight-planning software and planted a malicious update. The company says the file was never delivered to any drones, and Germany’s armed forces grounded the company’s drones while it investigated, Der Spiegel and Reuters report.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says SpaceX‘s Starshield service faced ‘systematic speed restrictions’ for several days, and Ukrainian officials believe the restrictions are meant to pressure Kyiv during peace talks, the Financial Times reports.

Australian quantum technology company Q-Ctrl, which builds sensors that help ships and aircraft navigate when GPS is unavailable, has raised US$290 million in a round that values it at more than a billion dollars, Bloomberg reports.

🛡 Cyber posture

Google Threat Intelligence Group says it has observed attackers, for the first time, using an AI framework running with no human in the loop to turn security patches into working exploits. The framework, found on an exposed staging server, compared web application code before and after each patch announcement and automatically ran the exploits it drafted, SiliconANGLE reports.

Anthropic has shortened its coordinated vulnerability disclosure window from 90 days to 30 days for high- and critical-severity issues, and to 45 days for all other issues, saying frontier models have become much better at discovering vulnerabilities, the company announced.

Security company Barracuda says an attacker touched about 10 of its cloud accounts over roughly 44 hours, using a cloud access key it had given a third-party AI vendor and failed to retire. The intrusion matched ARTEX, an open-source AI-driven penetration-testing framework, and Barracuda found no direct evidence that the attacker accessed the credentials its XDR service uses to collect customer data, according to its post-incident account.

A newly identified threat actor, SilentAir, has been compromising mobile network operators since before 2025 and using the signalling networks that carriers use to exchange subscriber data to track locations and send covert ‘silent’ SMS messages. Taiwanese subscribers and networks are its primary target, and its activity aligns with China-nexus cyber operations, according to telecommunications security firm Enea.

Hackers stole 72,702 passport photo files and tens of thousands of other personal documents from websites run by Taiwan‘s Bureau of Consular Affairs, which detected the intrusions on 4 November, Taiwan News reports.

The Justice Department says it has court authorisation to seize or restrain US$1.2 billion of the funds frozen by Tether and Circle after North Korea’s 29 October hack of Binance, Bloomberg reports.

Arion Kurtaj, a 21-year-old member of the Lapsus$ hacking group, has pleaded guilty in a UK court to hacking Rockstar Games and others, offences he committed at 16 and 17. He was originally sentenced to an indefinite stay in a secure hospital before being deemed fit to stand trial, BBC News reports.

The FBI says North Korean hackers have stolen more than US$400 million in cryptocurrency over the past 18 months through ‘FaceStealer’, a scheme using fake video calls and AI deepfakes, Reuters reports.

📡 Networks & critical infrastructure

Microsoft‘s preliminary post-incident report blames the 13 November global Microsoft 365 and Exchange outage on a defect in a July update for its network gateway servers. The update had passed load testing, and the defect was triggered when a surge in load coincided with almost 14% of gateway capacity being out of service, The Register reports.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop of US flights after communication problems hit 17 of its 22 centres that oversee high-altitude flying, The Wall Street Journal reports. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed copper-to-fibre wiring work at a remote facility, saying contractor L3Harris may have installed a ‘faulty router’, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Customers of JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Capital One and other US banks reported online banking outages. JPMorgan said a software bug in systems it runs in-house slowed service for some customers and may have affected other banks when it was party to a transaction with them, but that ‘this is not a systemic issue’, the New York Post reports.

A United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket and 40 Amazon Leo broadband satellites fell back to Earth minutes after liftoff, on the first of 38 Vulcan launches Amazon has booked to build its satellite internet network, Ars Technica reports.

⚖️ Platform accountability

Italy’s data protection authority has fined Meta €805 million for accessing Italian users’ photos, videos and related metadata through the Facebook app for Android ‘without obtaining specific consent and without properly informing them’. Meta says it will appeal, The Guardian reports.

A growing number of young people whose photos and videos Grok sexualised are seeking to hold xAI legally accountable for letting users generate such content, Bloomberg reports.

🧒 Online harms & child safety

Reports of AI-related child sexual abuse material rose from about 4,700 in 2023 to more than 400,000 in 2025, according to the Edinburgh-based Childlight – Global Child Safety Institute, which examined reports by tech companies to the US National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, The Guardian reports.

OpenAI has released an image classifier, developed with the US National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, that detects child sexual abuse material, including AI-generated images, and is offering it free to select companies. ChatGPT will also show warnings to users attempting to access content that sexualises children, and block accounts that try for 24 hours, TechCrunch reports.

A survey of 9,951 Australian adults by the Australian Institute of Criminology found 1.7% had subjected others to online hate, and that they were more likely to be young men with misogynistic views and a history of antisocial behaviour, The Mandarin reports.

━━━━

🔭 On the horizon

What we expect to land next.

Jensen Huang due before Congress before Thanksgiving. House Foreign Affairs Committee chair Brian Mast says Huang has agreed to testify under oath before Thanksgiving, likely behind closed doors, Bloomberg reports. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is set to appear at a separate Senate Banking Committee hearing in December, Politico reports.

Trump and Xi meet at APEC in Shenzhen. US officials say President Donald Trump is not expected to raise allegations of a Chinese intelligence operation involving Jensen Huang when he meets Xi Jinping, CNBC reports. Elon Musk will attend the Shenzhen summit, where Trump, Xi and Vladimir Putin will meet, according to Nikkei Asia.

Nvidia company meeting on 18 November. Interim chief executive Colette Kress has told Nvidia staff the company is in ‘an extraordinarily difficult period’ and promised ‘more from leadership’ at a company meeting scheduled for 18 November, according to internal emails published by The Verge.

That’s all for this edition. Friday’s Digest — free, and carrying the full week’s news — lands as usual. For more timely analysis and commentary, check out The Strategist and ASPI’s Stop the World podcast—or our other Substack newsletters:

The Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

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