Welcome to the latest edition of ASPI’s Cyber & Tech Digest.

Each week, ASPI curates and contextualises the most important developments in cyber, technology, and geopolitics — highlighting what matters and why.

This edition covers the period: 2 May 2026 to 8 May 2026

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What We’re Tracking

EU blocks public funding for Chinese solar inverters over security risks

What happened: The European Commission has announced it will block public funding for solar projects using inverters from “high-risk” vendors, effective November 1. The measure explicitly names Huawei and other Chinese manufacturers, citing risks that such technology could enable remote disruption of electricity networks or unauthorised data access, as reported by Politico.

China controls more than half the global inverter market. But the Commission said European and non-Chinese alternatives are available and that switching would add less than 2% to solar installation costs, according to the Financial Times.

The policy extends EU scrutiny of Chinese technology beyond telecoms into energy infrastructure, part of broader efforts to reduce strategic dependencies and secure supply chains.

Why we’re tracking this: A separate expert report, covered by The Guardian, warns that Europe‘s reliance on Chinese green technology, spanning solar panels, batteries, and key components, creates compounding economic and national security vulnerabilities. While remote “kill switch” scenarios are considered unlikely outside active conflict, the report argues that dependency could constrain Europe‘s geopolitical choices and increase exposure across energy, defence and AI sectors.

What people are saying:

‘Europe risks sleepwalking into a series of economic and geopolitical national security problems because of over-reliance on Chinese low-carbon technology,’ Michael Collins in a report for Loom Strategy, a think tank.

‘The more you use these technologies in Europe, the more it allows China to map energy systems in Europe,’ Joseph Dellatte, head of energy and climate studies at the Institut Montaigne.

‘We risk being caught up in issues that are strictly speaking unrelated to what we do as companies,’ Jens Eskelund, chairman of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China.

My view: The Commission‘s move is a reasonable precaution, but its case rests heavily on the claim that non-Chinese alternatives can absorb substituted demand quicky and at minimal cost. Given China‘s dominance of the global inverter market, short-term supply constraints and pricing pressures are plausible risks the policy does not squarely address. Over the longer term, alternative suppliers may well scale to meet demand, but the pace of that adjustment matters. If substitution stalls, Europe may face a slower energy transition and prolonged dependence on overseas hydrocarbon supply chains, a national security risk of a different kind. Ultimately, the policy’s effectiveness will depend less on the principle behind it than on whether the market can deliver what the Commission is assuming.

— Stephan Robin, CTS

What We’re Watching

A weekly scan of notable developments we’re tracking across technology, policy, and geopolitics.

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🛡 Cyber posture

The UK National Cyber Security Centre warned organisations to prepare for a surge in software updates as AI accelerates vulnerability discovery and exploitation, potentially exposing large volumes of previously hidden flaws.

The Australian Cyber Security Centre issued parallel warnings that AI-enabled cybercrime will intensify over the next 12–18 months, with smaller organisations particularly at risk from faster, more scalable attacks, including those enabled by advanced models such as Anthropic‘s Mythos, which can identify software vulnerabilities within hours.

The ACSC separately warned of an active ClickFix campaign distributing Vidar Stealer malware through compromised WordPress websites, using fake verification prompts to trick users into executing malicious commands.

The UK AI Security Institute published its evaluation of OpenAI’s GPT-5.5 on cybersecurity tasks, finding it among the strongest models tested, and the second to complete a full multi-step corporate network attack simulation. The evaluation also identified jailbreak vulnerabilities in the model’s safeguards.

Separately, a critical Linux vulnerability, dubbed “CopyFail” (CVE-2026-31431), triggered global concern after exploit code was released publicly before patches were widely deployed, enabling local privilege escalation to root access across multiple distributions.

A related multi-day outage affecting Ubuntu and Canonical infrastructure, including security update servers and developer portals, followed shortly after the CopyFail disclosure, with the timing heightening suspicion of coordinated activity.

CISA also ordered US federal agencies to patch a critical cPanel and WHM vulnerability (CVE-2026-41940, CVSS 9.8) by May 3, citing active exploitation since February, while separately warning of active exploitation of a critical Palo Alto Networks PAN-OS flaw (CVE-2026-0300) affecting firewall infrastructure.

The Five Eyes cybersecurity agencies jointly issued guidance warning that agentic AI systems pose growing security risks in critical infrastructure and defence contexts. The document recommends zero-trust architectures, least-privilege access, and human oversight for high-impact decisions, while flagging prompt injection and identity management as key vulnerabilities.

CISA also launched its CI Fortify initiative, aimed at helping critical infrastructure operators continue functioning during cyberattacks and telecommunications outages, referencing lessons from China-linked Volt Typhoon intrusions.

Palo Alto Networks separately announced plans to acquire Portkey to strengthen enterprise security for autonomous AI agents, positioning it as an “AI Gateway” within its Prisma AIRS platform.

A newly identified phishing platform, Bluekit, integrates AI assistance and over 40 campaign templates, targeting email providers, cloud platforms, and cryptocurrency services. Researchers described end-to-end capabilities that lower the barrier for conducting sophisticated phishing operations.

The FBI warned that cyber-enabled cargo theft reached nearly US$725 million in losses across the US and Canada in 2025, with criminals hacking logistics brokers, posting fraudulent shipping listings, and rerouting goods, in some cases also demanding ransoms for stolen cargo.

North Korean hackers stole approximately US$577 million in cryptocurrency through April 2026, amounted to 76% of all crypto hack losses this year, through just two operations: the Drift Protocol hack ($285 million) and the KelpDAO hack ($292 million), the latter exploiting a LayerZero bridge design flaw. TRM Labs assessed both attacks showed increasing precision and possible AI-assisted reconnaissance.

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🧠 AI models, agents & compute

The White House Office of the National Cyber Director requested input from major tech and cybersecurity firms on defending against AI-driven threats, with questions focused on vulnerability prioritisation and government-industry coordination.

The Trump administration is also considering an executive order to introduce pre-release government evaluation of advanced AI models, a departure from its earlier hands-off stance, with proposals including a working group of officials and industry representatives and formal security reviews.

Google, Microsoft, and xAI agreed to provide the US government early access to their models for pre-release evaluation, joining existing arrangements already in place with OpenAI and Anthropic. The Commerce Department’s Center for AI Standards and Innovation will conduct assessments through this expanding framework.

Anthropic also made several significant product and infrastructure announcements. The company unveiled a suite of 10 AI agents targeting financial services tasks including pitch deck drafting, financial statement review, and compliance workflows, triggering share price declines in several financial data companies.

Anthropic expanded its Managed Agents platform with a “dreaming” feature, enabling agents to review past sessions, identify patterns, and update memory systems, alongside new multi-agent orchestration tools.

On the compute side, Anthropic signed an agreement with SpaceX granting access to the full capacity of the Colossus 1 supercomputing cluster, more than 220,000 Nvidia GPUs and 300 megawatts, with both companies also signalling interest in orbital AI compute infrastructure.

xAI launched Grok 4.3 alongside a voice-cloning suite, positioning aggressive pricing and a one-million-token context window as competitive differentiators against OpenAI and Anthropic. The model supports agentic workflows including autonomous generation of spreadsheets and reports, while the voice-cloning feature enables replication from short audio samples, a capability raising concerns about fraud and impersonation despite geographic restrictions and enterprise gating.

OpenAI, meanwhile, rolled out GPT-5.5 Instant as the default ChatGPT model, introducing stronger personalisation, expanded memory use, and a reported 52.5% reduction in hallucinated claims on high-stakes prompts. OpenAI and partners including AMD, Broadcom, Intel, Microsoft, and Nvidia also unveiled a new networking protocol, MRC, designed to reduce compute bottlenecks in large GPU clusters, and released the specification under an open licence.

On the infrastructure side, Nvidia announced an investment of up to $3.2 billion in Corning to expand US optical fibre manufacturing through three new facilities in North Carolina and Texas, creating at least 3,000 jobs.

1X Technologies opened a 58,000-square-foot factory in California targeting 10,000 humanoid robots in its first year and 100,000 by 2027, backed by OpenAI.

Nvidia’s Asian supply chain partners, including LG Electronics, Nanya Technology, and Huizhou Desay SV Automotive, saw stock rallies as the company deepened regional integration.

SoftBank separately announced plans to develop next-generation data centre batteries without lithium or cobalt, in partnership with South Korean startup Cosmos Lab and based at a former Sharp plant in Japan.

NIST‘s Center for AI Standards and Innovation assessed DeepSeek V4 Pro as the most capable Chinese model across multiple domains but roughly eight months behind leading US systems on overall capability, while also identifying discrepancies between the model’s self-reported and independently evaluated performance.

A Claude-powered AI coding agent deleted a company’s production database and backups within seconds, despite explicit safeguards prohibiting destructive actions, forcing restoration from older backups and prompting concerns about AI agents deployed in critical infrastructure.

⸻

🚀 Strategic competition

Tensions between Anthropic and the Pentagon intensified this week, with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth calling Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei a “lunatic” while defending military AI use. Anthropic’s tools are already integrated into military platforms such as Maven, while the company has raised concerns about cybersecurity risks from its own technology.

A White House draft policy memo called for agencies to adopt multiple AI providers to reduce dependency risks and recommended contractors respect military command structures, reflecting broader efforts to govern AI in defence contexts.

The US Department of Defense separately expanded agreements with Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle, and Reflection AI to deploy advanced AI tools on classified military networks. Scale AI won a $500 million Pentagon contract to support AI-enabled data analysis and decision-making, significantly expanding a previous $100 million agreement.

The US Army convened major technology and cybersecurity firms for an AI tabletop exercise simulating an Indo-Pacific crisis, focused on how AI models accelerate vulnerability discovery and how commercial technologies can be rapidly adapted for cyber defence. The exercise explored deception tactics against adversarial AI and tested two agentic AI defence units.

The US Navy separately awarded up to $100 million to Domino Data Lab to enhance AI-driven underwater mine detection in the Strait of Hormuz, reducing model update times from months to days under Project AMMO.

Washington and Beijing are also considering formal recurring discussions on AI risks, potentially including autonomous military applications and nonstate actor misuse, with talks possibly on the agenda of a May 14–15 Trump–Xi summit.

US lawmakers launched a joint investigation into national security risks from Chinese-developed AI models, citing concerns over data security, “model distillation” of US AI capabilities, and the potential for systems aligned with CCP narratives to proliferate widely.

India’s military drone industry is positioned for rapid export growth following recent conflict with Pakistan, with domestic manufacturers positioning as cost-effective alternatives to China and Turkey in global markets.

In Africa, the Lobito Corridor railway is central to U.S. efforts to secure critical minerals from the Democratic Republic of the Congo amid China's dominance in mining and processing, though China previously rebuilt the railway and retains strong influence in the region, with shipments remaining limited despite U.S. investment and political backing.

The cancellation of RightsCon 2026 in Zambia, the world’s largest digital rights conference, organised by Access Now, has been linked by organisers to indirect pressure from the People’s Republic of China over the participation of Taiwanese civil society representatives. The Zambian government cited “administrative and security clearances,” but warnings issued to Taiwanese participants and the event’s last-minute cancellation, with thousands already en route to Lusaka, indicate a strong link to diplomatic sensitivities around Taiwan’s international status. Planned discussions included digital authoritarianism, censorship technologies, and disinformation operations.

In The Strategist, Allison Pytlak and Gatra Priyandita argued that the commercial cyber intrusion capabilities market is rapidly expanding in the Indo-Pacific, driven by AI-enabled tools and online marketplaces, with existing governance efforts including the UK–France-led Pall Mall Process facing limitations due to weak enforcement and limited regional participation.

⸻

🕵️ Surveillance

Iran‘s internet blackout, now in its second month, is deepening the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps‘s grip on civilian life while prompting growing criticism from senior government officials. The prolonged shutdown has expanded military influence over communications and daily activity during the ongoing ceasefire with the US.

Australia’s ABC News reported that a Bluetooth security flaw in Axon tasers and body-worn cameras allows Australian police officers, including undercover personnel, to be tracked in real time via fixed MAC addresses detectable by common apps. The vulnerability has been known to authorities since 2024, with limited visible remedial action taken.

In a separate development, Germany‘s federal cabinet advanced draft legislation enabling police to use AI-powered biometric image matching to identify individuals from publicly available internet data, drawing opposition from civil society groups over mass surveillance risks.

The Atlantic reported that emotion AI tools, analysing facial expressions, vocal tone, and biometric signals, are being deployed in workplaces across sectors including call centres, trucking, and white-collar environments.

The EU has banned most workplace uses, while US legal protections remain limited, and the global market for such tools is projected to grow rapidly.

⸻

🏛️ Government, procurement & public sector tech

Australia established a Cyber Incident Review Board to conduct independent, no-fault reviews of major cyberattacks affecting government and industry, with powers to compel information from entities if needed.

The initiative follows major incidents such as the Optus and Medibank breaches and is modelled on a US counterpart, though with stronger authorities. Separately, the Department of Parliamentary Services monitored Senior Executive Service email accounts between October and December 2024 as an “assurance mechanism” to detect potential media leaks, raising questions about workplace surveillance and information security controls.

Australian government AI pilots are succeeding in deploying tools for drafting, classification, and summarisation, but face challenges scaling into operational use, with institutional readiness, governance confidence, and accountability emerging as central constraints.

Assistant Minister for Productivity Andrew Leigh argued that AI’s most significant economic contribution may come from incremental productivity gains for small businesses, in areas such as scheduling, quoting, and compliance, rather than high-profile breakthroughs.

Scrutiny of Palantir‘s role in Australian government contracts is increasing, with federal and state agencies having spent tens of millions on the company’s data analytics platforms used in defence, law enforcement, and financial intelligence. Critics have raised concerns over data governance, transparency, and reliance on foreign technology providers.

Australia and Japan announced the Australia–Japan Strategic Cyber Partnership following a leaders’ meeting in Canberra, committing to information sharing on threats and critical technologies, consultation on cyber-related contingencies, and public-private collaboration on Indo-Pacific resilience.

The partnership will operate through an annual Cyber Dialogue mechanism, and forms part of broader bilateral agreements covering economic security, defence, energy, and critical minerals signed during Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi‘s visit.

⸻

⚖️ Platform accountability

New Mexico is seeking $3.7 billion in damages and major platform changes in a lawsuit against Meta, alleging harm to young users through addictive design and inadequate protections. A judge will determine whether Meta’s platforms constitute a “public nuisance,” which could enable sweeping court-ordered reforms, following a prior jury ruling that Meta violated consumer protection laws.

Meta also asked a California judge to overturn a landmark verdict that found the company liable for a young woman’s depression, arguing Section 230 shields it from liability for harms stemming from user-generated content rather than platform design features such as autoplay and infinite scroll.

ChatGPT and OpenAI are facing growing legal, regulatory, and political scrutiny following cases in which individuals involved in mass shootings allegedly used AI chatbots to discuss violent scenarios. The reporting details internal disagreements at OpenAI over when to escalate concerning conversations to law enforcement, with multiple flagged conversations not reported, including one linked to a later shooting. Studies cited in the article suggest many chatbots still provide actionable guidance when prompted about violence.

A study analysing 280,000 AI-generated responses found that platforms including ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews referenced Nigel Farage more frequently than other UK political leaders when responding to political prompts, with Reform UK appearing in 88% of tested Google AI Overviews queries. Researchers warned AI systems amplifying actors with strong online visibility are vulnerable to manipulation.

Pennsylvania sued Character Technologies, alleging chatbots on Character.AI falsely posed as licensed medical professionals, including one claiming to be a licensed psychiatrist, in violation of state laws against the unauthorised practice of medicine. The case adds to existing legal scrutiny of Character.AI over child safety and self-harm concerns.

⸻

🧒 Online harms & child safety

The US Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the bipartisan GUARD Act, which would prohibit minors from using AI companion applications, require chatbots to disclose they are not human, and mandate age verification, with penalties of up to $100,000 per violation. Critics argue the measures are overly broad and could restrict basic AI tool access.

South Korea is expanding enforcement of its 2023 election disinformation laws ahead of June 3 local elections, deploying hundreds of staff to monitor AI-generated political content, with reports of AI-generated false content rising 27-fold between the 2024 general election and the 2025 presidential campaign.

In The Strategist, Takahiko Kei argued that China-linked disinformation campaigns targeting Japan have sought to influence public opinion using coordinated narratives across regional platforms, while Japan lacks legal powers to compel content removal or sanction perpetrators, highlighting the need for stronger regulatory tools and closer cooperation with partners including Australia.

Meta announced it will expand AI-driven teen safety features to all 27 EU member states and extend them to Facebook users in the United States, using AI systems to identify underage accounts and detect users who misreport their age. The company is also deploying AI systems on Facebook and Instagram that analyse account activity, photos and videos, including height and bone structure, to identify users under 13 and automatically apply restricted Teen Account settings, following the New Mexico jury ruling that found Meta had failed to protect children from predators.

The BBC reported cases of users developing delusions after prolonged chatbot interactions, including beliefs that AI systems were sentient and collaborating on real-world missions, with a support group tracking over 400 similar cases globally.

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🧑‍⚖️ Courts, enforcement & regulation

Two cybersecurity professionals were sentenced to four years in prison for conducting ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware attacks while employed in incident response roles, successfully extorting $1.2 million and leaking patient records.

A Latvian national, Deniss Zolotarjovs, was separately sentenced to more than eight years in US prison for his role in ransomware operations linked to Conti and Akira, having contributed to attacks on more than 50 companies with at least $56 million in losses.

The US Justice Department disclosed that members of the Karakurt ransomware gang used access to Russian government databases and law enforcement connections to intimidate victims and avoid state scrutiny, with prosecutors alleging bribery arrangements with Russian officials.

The US Federal Trade Commission reached a settlement with data broker Kochava banning it from selling sensitive location data, including visits to health clinics and places of worship, without explicit consumer consent, reinforcing scrutiny of commercial location-data markets.

Forbes Media agreed to a $10 million preliminary settlement in a California wiretapping class action alleging it tracked users without consent using third-party tools shared with LinkedIn and Microsoft for behavioural profiling.

Five major publishers and author Scott Turow filed a class-action lawsuit against Meta and Mark Zuckerberg, alleging the company used millions of pirated books and articles to train its Llama AI model without permission.

Court proceedings in the Musk v. Altman dispute produced testimony suggesting Sam Altman may have been negotiating on both sides of a proposed deal involving OpenAI‘s nonprofit and for-profit entities, with Jared Birchall‘s testimony raising scrutiny of valuation arrangements and governance structures.

At a separate trial over OpenAI’s shift to a for-profit model, expert witness Stuart Russell warned of risks from an AI arms race driven by competition to achieve artificial general intelligence.

⸻

🎬 IP, media & creative industries

China‘s microdrama industry is being rapidly transformed by AI video tools, with nearly 50,000 AI-generated short dramas uploaded to Douyin in March alone, close to matching the platform’s total 2025 output, at production costs as low as $30 per minute. The market is projected to exceed $3 billion this year. xAI’s newly launched voice-cloning suite, which enables replication from short audio samples, is raising concerns about impersonation and fraud, despite enterprise gating and geographic restrictions.

⸻

💰 Tech business & markets

OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar is working to prepare the company for a potential IPO, with discussions held with stock exchange officials but no formal process begun. Friar has reportedly urged more caution on data centre commitments and suggested the company may need until 2027 to be ready for public-market reporting standards. Anthropic‘s compute partnership with SpaceX and product expansion announcements triggered share price declines in several financial data companies and broader market reactions.

HMC Capital is pivoting away from the US data centre market, selling a $1 billion Chicago asset and redirecting investment into Australia, citing more reliable energy supply and regulatory constraints including data centre development bans in multiple US states.

Stack Infrastructure, owned by Blue Owl Capital, is considering a sale of Asia-Pacific data centre assets, including facilities in Australia, Japan, and Malaysia, valued at more than $30 billion.

Microsoft is in discussions to delay or abandon its 2030 clean energy target matching hourly electricity consumption with renewable purchases, as data centre expansion increases energy demand.

⸻

🌏 Global policy

🇦🇺 Australia

Australian Assistant Minister Andrew Charlton urged governments and businesses to prioritise domestic AI procurement to strengthen national capability and reduce reliance on foreign providers, warning that dependence on overseas AI firms could shift economic value offshore and increase strategic vulnerability.

The government has adjusted procurement rules to prioritise Australian AI firms and has highlighted Australia’s growing AI sector, now comprising over 1,500 companies. New research, however, found only 1% of Australians fully trust AI, with 44% expressing no trust, ranking Australia near the bottom globally; 70% of respondents said stronger regulation would increase their confidence.

In a piece for The Age, Australia was urged to deepen AI cooperation with Japan as a hedge against dependence on both the US and China, framing Tokyo as a key regional partner aligned with Australia’s strategic outlook, a framing reinforced by the formal Australia–Japan Strategic Cyber Partnership announced this week.

In The Strategist, Jason Van der Schyff and James Corera argued that Microsoft‘s A$25 billion investment in Australian AI and cloud infrastructure positions Australia as a potential trusted digital hub in the Indo-Pacific, but that gaps in domestic crisis prioritisation, cross-border coordination and regulatory clarity must be addressed for Australia to realise a strategic leadership role in regional digital resilience.

Separately, Australia allocated $74 million to establish a Counter Terrorism Online Centre led by ASIO and the AFP to monitor online radicalisation, following the Bondi terror attack.

A cyber breach involving Instructure‘s Canvas learning management system affected major Australian universities and TAFE providers, with the National Cyber Security Coordinator assessing the scale of compromised Australian data.

ALS separately restored most services after a cyber incident involving unauthorised third-party access, with data impacts under ongoing review. Ransomware actors SafePay claimed a breach of Australian energy management firm Energy Action, threatening to release stolen data within days.

🇺🇸 United States

The Trump administration is considering tighter oversight of advanced AI models before public release, including a vetting regime requiring government approval, stricter federal contracting rules, and measures to limit private sector resistance to government AI use, marking a departure from its earlier deregulatory approach.

US Congress passed a short-term extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to June 12, following disagreement over provisions in a longer-term bill.

US House Democrats are focusing AI messaging on data centre energy costs ahead of midterm elections, with critics arguing this avoids broader debates over job losses, privacy, and safety.

State-run US health insurance websites were found sharing sensitive user data, including race, location, and citizenship status, with Meta and TikTok through advertising trackers, highlighting gaps in federal privacy protections.

🇪🇺 Europe

EU lawmakers and member states agreed to delay high-risk AI obligations under the EU AI Act until December 2027, exempt industrial AI applications from parts of the law following pressure from Germany and industry groups, and introduce new bans on AI-generated sexualised deepfakes and child sexual abuse material.

The European Commission separately blocked EU funding for solar projects using inverters from “high-risk” vendors including Huawei, citing risks to energy infrastructure from remote interference, extending EU supply chain scrutiny from telecoms into energy.

European institutions and member states increased pressure on Anthropic over its restricted access to the Mythos model, with 30 MEPs requesting a European mitigation plan and the European Commission signalling it may compel model access once the EU AI Office‘s enforcement powers begin in August 2026.

The EU’s €20 billion AI computing hub initiative is facing criticism over unclear demand and strategic direction, with concerns about reliance on US chip suppliers and limited European AI firms capable of using such infrastructure. The EU and UK agreed to begin negotiations on British access to a new €5 billion tech scale-up fund designed to address funding gaps for late-stage technology companies.

France and Spain are pushing for EU rules prioritising European companies in upcoming satellite spectrum allocations ahead of the expiry of existing US operator licences in 2027.

EU officials are considering a Cloud and AI Development Act that a senior Commission official said would reduce dependence on foreign cloud providers, with European industry groups warning that hybrid arrangements involving US firms could undermine sovereignty provisions.

Belgium‘s foreign minister urged the EU to adopt stronger measures against Chinese industrial overcapacity across chemicals, pharmaceuticals, automotive, metals, and critical minerals sectors.

EU officials warned that proposed social media restrictions for minors require broader measures beyond a simple ban, with political momentum building for EU-wide age restrictions while enforcement and age-verification concerns remain unresolved.

That’s all for this week. For more timely analysis and commentary, check out The Strategist and ASPI’s Stop the World podcast—or our other Substack newsletters:

The Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

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