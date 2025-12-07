Good morning. It's Monday, 8th of December.

Kenya has long been a data labor hub for U.S. tech giants like Meta and OpenAI, reporting shows that in recent months, Chinese AI firms have been moving in, but with less transparency with opaque systems built on WhatsApp groups, middlemen, and bargain-basement wages. Rest of World

ASPI

China’s global technology and engineering ascendancy continues

ABC News

Alan Kohler

China now dominates in every technology that defines the modern world. According to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s 2025 Strategic Technology Tracker, released last week, China leads in seven out of eight AI categories, 13 out of 13 advanced materials and manufacturing technologies, in all seven categories of defence, space, robotics and transportation, nine out of 10 in energy and environment and five out of nine in biotechnology, genes and vaccines. China’s global technology ascendancy is pretty much total, yet it has only half the number of billionaires as the US and that number grew this year by only half as much, so how is this possible?

Want an explanation for China’s nuclear build-up? It’s not in the new white paper

The Strategist

Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan and Rajesh Rajagopalan

China has been engaged in an unprecedented nuclear weapons build-up, almost doubling its number of nuclear warheads in a short time. There has been little indication of how far this will go, and there’s no insight in the white paper published on 27 November. China’s nuclear expansion has been spectacular. For several decades it held around 300 warheads, with only a third being in intercontinental delivery systems. It now has around 600, according to the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, with most of the expansion apparently in intercontinental missiles.

ADF autonomous warfare: go big, go fast

The Strategist

Malcolm Davis

The Australian Defence Force needs to expand and accelerate acquisition of autonomous equipment to achieve a rapid increase in force-structure numbers and capability. This is necessary to reinforce Australia’s strategy of deterrence by denial and to be ready to protect sea lanes of communication as the country faces an increasingly powerful and assertive China. In a new ASPI report, I argue that the ADF and defence industry should ensure rapid and continuous adaptation and modernisation of autonomous systems. This would allow them to make the most of what Biden administration defence official Michael Horowitz referred to as ‘the age of precise mass.’

We’ve updated ASPI’s Critical Technology Tracker. This expansion incorporates 2025 data, adds 10 new technologies—from generative AI to brain-computer interfaces to geoengineering—and features a new at-a-glance overview of performance across all the technologies we track. Be the first to get early-access invites and launch updates: https://techtracker.aspi.org.au/

Australia

Top Australian university chief led ‘special zone’ at Chinese military tech university

The Daily Telegraph

James King

One of Australia’s newest university chiefs once headed a “special zone” licensed to take “unconventional measures” inside a top Chinese military technology university. This masthead can reveal University of Wollongong vice-chancellor Max Lu once served as the director of the Chemical Physics Institute at the Beijing Institute of Technology. BIT is known as one of China’s “Seven Sons of National Defence” for its enduring prominence in weapons research.

Facial age verification: Can it be fooled and how safe is it?

The Sydney Morning Herald

Tim Biggs

Facial age estimation is just one form of technology that will be used to comply with the social media ban. As part of the new laws, social media companies will be legally required to keep Australian under-16s off their services to the best of their abilities. But the government has also been clear that they’re not to rely solely on government-issued photo IDs, which are by far the most reliable and accurate way of verifying someone’s age. It’s not that it’s impossible to safely verify your age online with a photo ID. Similar systems work for age verification from photo IDs as well.

Australia, Canada and India team up for technology future

The Strategist

Saima Afzal

Without careful coordination, the Australia–Canada–India Technology and Innovation Partnership risks becoming another partnership that under-delivers on its ambitious objectives. Managed effectively, however, it could form the nucleus of an intercontinental democratic technology coalition, combining complementary strengths in technology, minerals and clean energy. Australia, Canada and India launched the ACITI partnership at the G20 summit in Johannesburg in November, at a time when critical minerals, clean-energy supply chains and artificial intelligence are emerging as key areas of global competition.

China

Chinese-linked hackers use back door for potential ‘sabotage,’ US and Canada say

Reuters

A.J. Vicens

Chinese-linked hackers used sophisticated malware to penetrate and maintain long-term access to unnamed government and information technology entities, U.S. and Canadian cybersecurity agencies. The Chinese-linked hacking operations are the latest example of Chinese hackers targeting critical infrastructure, infiltrating sensitive networks and “embedding themselves to enable long-term access, disruption, and potential sabotage,” Madhu Gottumukkala, the acting director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said.

Tensions flare as China fighter jet aims radar at Japan planes

Bloomberg

Kanoko Matsuyama

China and Japan ties came under further strain after a Chinese fighter aircraft trained fire-control radar on Japanese military jets for the first time. The two countries gave conflicting accounts of events, with Tokyo saying a Chinese aircraft had locked radar on its planes over international waters, and Beijing accusing Japanese jets of disrupting its air training. The incident is set to further fuel tensions between the two nations sparked by the Japanese premier’s comments on Taiwan, which Beijing has accused of interfering in its internal affairs.

Where China stands in the nuclear medicine gold rush

Nikkei Asia

Wen Simin

Often tucked in out-of-the way corners of Chinese hospitals, nuclear medicine departments have for much of their history been mysterious places where few knew exactly what they do there. What exactly they do there, though, is quickly becoming one of the more technologically promising fields of medicine and active areas of investment in the global pharmaceutical industry. China got a reminder of this on Nov. 5, when the National Medical Products Administration made headlines after granting approval to Novartis AG’s blockbuster radioligand therapy drug Pluvicto.

Chinese phonemakers seize on Apple’s AI struggles to grab market share

Financial Times

William Langley and Gloria Li

Chinese phonemakers are promoting apps that help users switch from the iPhone in a race to gain market share as Apple struggles to roll out artificial intelligence features in the world’s largest smartphone market. The top five domestic phonemakers, which compete fiercely in China, have all touted programs this year that make it easier for customers to migrate from Apple’s iOS operating system or to use their Chinese phones alongside Apple devices. The campaigns come as China’s internet regulator has delayed the approval of Apple’s planned rollout of AI features because of geopolitical tensions with the US.

USA

Superpower competition: The missing chapter in Trump’s security strategy

The New York Times

David E. Sanger

The last time President Trump issued a national security strategy, eight years ago, it heralded a return to superpower competition, describing China and Russia as “revisionist” powers seeking to upend American dominance around the world. Russia is mentioned in only four paragraphs, and never in tones of condemnation for its invasion of a neighboring state, leading to a war that has produced more than 1.5 million casualties. And there is virtually no discussion of the daily battle in cyberspace against China’s state-sponsored hackers, after the administration warned last week of another deep penetration of American corporate and government computer networks.

Maryland man sentenced for N. Korea IT worker scheme involving US government contracts

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

A 40-year-old Maryland man has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for his role in a scheme where he allowed North Korean nationals to use his identity to work in software development roles at several U.S. government agencies, including the Federal Aviation Administration. Minh Phuong Ngoc Vong will also have to serve three years of supervised release as part of his plea agreement with the Justice Department. Court documents said Vong allowed North Korean nationals to use his name to apply for technology positions at U.S. companies. Between 2021 and 2024, Vong was paid more than $970,000 in salary at 13 different U.S. companies, several of which contracted his services to U.S. government agencies.

Phantom’ data centers distort US power demand forecasts

Nikkei Asia

Yuji Ohira

U.S. power providers are being swamped with data center plans by builders trying to secure electricity for future projects -- some of which may never be built, distorting perceived demand as well as future planning and pricing. In the midwestern state of Ohio, local power provider AEP Ohio received applications from data center companies for 90 planned locations for combined over 30,000 megawatts of electricity, equivalent to 30 nuclear power plants. But after tightening requirements, the number of applications plummeted by 60% to 36, with the requested capacity falling to under 13,000 MW.

Tech elites are starting their own for-profit cities

Financial Times

Hannah Murphy

For years, the entrepreneur has preached to clubby tech gatherings that they should gather their online comrades and set up a physical homeland — a network state, be that a city or a country — by joining together to buy land. He has hailed this as the “ultimate exit” by Silicon Valley from “failing” US institutions and democracy. But what was a fringe concept a matter of years ago is now attracting more interest as scrappy start-up chief executives and aggrieved billionaires contemplate the allure of tech-friendly havens unbound by legacy rules and regulation.

North Asia

Japan eyes bigger R&D tax credit for AI, quantum computing

Nikkei Asia

Japan is weighing larger tax breaks for R&D in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing, aiming to encourage research in fields where profit prospects remain unclear. The government and ruling coalition are considering adding a new category for “strategic technologies” to the system of corporate tax credits for research and development, likely with a cap of 30% to 40%. This is expected to cover areas that Tokyo is prioritizing for growth or economic security, including semiconductors, biotechnology, nuclear fusion and space.

Learning from RedNote ban angst

Taipei Times

Editorial

Taiwan Ministry of the Interior on Thursday last week said it ordered Internet service providers to block access to Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu (known as RedNote in English) for a year, citing security risks and more than 1,700 alleged fraud cases on the platform since last year. The order took effect immediately, abruptly affecting more than 3 million users in Taiwan, and sparked discussions among politicians, online influencers and the public. Authorities reached out to RedNote’s Shanghai-based operator in October, requesting that it apply improved measures within 20 days, but it failed to respond, so the block was imposed in accordance with fraud crime prevention law, the agency said.

Southeast Asia

Thailand’s food tech startups bloom, from superfoods to plant-based milk

Nikkei Asia

Kenya Akama

Food technology startups are on the rise in Thailand, with support from the government and private sector driving the development of plant-based alternative proteins. Advanced Greenfarm is turning Wolffia, a genus of grainy, free-floating pond plant related to duckweed, into food. Wolffia has been attracting attention in recent years for its potential to be used in supplements and health foods. The plant is known to be rich in protein, vitamins and minerals.

South & Central Asia

India’s digital dream, hacked

Bloomberg

Natalie Obiko Pearson and Suparna Sharma

India proved Gates right, undergoing the fastest, most ambitious digital transformation in history. It became the world’s top consumer of mobile data per user. Its Internet users are set to surpass 900 million. Its instant payment system processes half of all global real-time transactions. The Aadhaar program was lauded by experts for its scalability and security. But it had a fundamental flaw: India had created a lockbox, yet kept giving a peek inside—to telecom companies, banks, courier companies, airlines, you name it. By mid-2017 the government began restricting access for private operators.

Ukraine – Russia

As sea drones force Russia to retreat, Ukraine examines ways to launch more complex attacks

Associated Press

Derek Gatapoulos, Efrem Lukatsky and Dmytro Zhyhinas

The commander of sea-drone operations for Ukraine’s military intelligence agency says more complex strikes against Russian forces are expected next year, after Kyiv’s uncrewed fleet succeeded in curbing the movements of Russia’s once-dominant Black Sea navy. In an interview with The Associated Press, the head of the specialized maritime drone unit, Group 13, said Ukraine’s attacks have forced Russia to adapt, limiting opportunities for major Black Sea strikes seen earlier in the war. “Today, we’ve likely reached a plateau,” said the officer, who is identified only by the call sign “13th” under Ukrainian military protocol.

Europe

EU fines X $140 mln for breaching online content rules, TikTok settles with concessions

Reuters

Foo Yun Chee

Elon Musk’s social media company X was fined 120 million euros by EU tech regulators for breaching EU online content rules, the first sanction under landmark legislation which will likely draw the U.S. government’s ire. Rival TikTok staved off a penalty with concessions. Europe’s crackdown on Big Tech to ensure smaller rivals can compete and consumers have more choice has been criticised by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which says it singles out American companies and censors Americans. The European Commission, the EU’s executive, said its laws do not target any nationality and that it is merely defending its digital and democratic standards which usually serve as the benchmark for the rest of the world.

European industry faces ‘life or death,’ Macron says — and China needs to help

POLITICO

Tom Nicholson

European industry is facing a “life or death” moment, says French President Emmanuel Macron, squeezed between an ultra-competitive China and a protectionist America — and Beijing should ride to its rescue with long overdue foreign investment. “The Chinese have to do in Europe what the Europeans did 25 years ago by investing in China,” Macron told the Les Echos financial newspaper upon returning from his fourth official trip to Beijing since 2018. The continent’s trade deficit with China was €306 billion in 2024, on some €213 billion in exports against €519 billion in imports.

France intercepts illegal drone overflight at nuclear submarine base

Associated Press

French officials are investigating an illegal drone overflight of the Atlantic coast base for France’s nuclear-armed submarines. French media reported that several drones were detected Thursday night over the Île Longue base in Brittany, western France, but military authorities wouldn’t detail their number or type. The base is the home port of France’s four nuclear ballistic missile submarines — Le Triomphant, Le Téméraire, Le Vigilant and Le Terrible. Defense Minister Catherine Vautrin confirmed that troops at the base intercepted an overflight, without detailing whether they fired shots, used electronic jamming or other means against the aerial intruders. It wasn’t clear who was responsible.

UK

Don’t use ‘admin’: UK’s top 20 most-used passwords revealed as scams soar

The Guardian

Shane Hickey

Even in the face of repeated warnings to protect online accounts, a new study reveals that “admin” is the most commonly used password in the UK. The annual review of the top 200 most common passwords by the tech company NordPass makes depressing reading for security experts, the police and anti-fraud bodies. In the UK, words, number combinations, and common keyboard patterns dominate the top 20. Different variations of the word “password” take up as many as five of these spots, with simple numeric combinations, including “12345678” and then “123456789” using another five.

Africa

The hidden Kenyan workers training China’s AI models

Rest of World

Damilare Dosunmu and Tessie Waithira

An unemployment crisis has created fertile ground for companies to step in with opaque systems built on WhatsApp groups, middlemen, and bargain-basement wages. Chinese AI companies are quietly tapping into Kenya’s young workforce, hiring students and recent graduates to label thousands of videos a day. Kenya’s weak labor protections and soaring youth unemployment have made it a hot spot for cheap AI labor, prompting officials and unions to warn of a new form of digital colonialism as the government rushes to draft regulations.

Big Tech

SpaceX to offer insider shares at record-setting $800 billion valuation

Fortune

Edward Ludlow, Loren Grush, Lizette Chapman, Eric Johnson and Bloomberg

SpaceX is preparing to sell insider shares in a transaction that would value Elon Musk’s rocket and satellite maker at as much as $800 billion, people familiar with the matter said, reclaiming the title of the world’s most valuable private company. The details, discussed by SpaceX’s board of directors on Thursday at its Starbase hub in Texas, could change based on interest from insider sellers and buyers or other factors, said some of the people, who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

The Instagram loophole that can enable predators to reach teens

The Wall Street Journal

Julie Jargon

Two moms researched and found a workaround whereby adults can connect with youths and even exchange nude photos. When Instagram began fencing off teen accounts last year for safety reasons, content from people under 18 all but vanished for adults. The two moms conducted six tests over a six-month period. In one instance, a test teen account commented on a public reel of a Taylor Swift singalong. The adult test account replied to the fake teen’s comment, and asked for a follow. Once granted, the fake accounts could exchange direct messages, and even swap nude images, as in the sextortion cases that are plaguing social media.

Artificial Intelligence

AI-powered police body cameras, once taboo, get tested on Canadian city’s ‘watch list’ of faces

Associated Press

Matt O’Brien and Garance Burke

Police body cameras equipped with artificial intelligence have been trained to detect the faces of about 7,000 people on a “high risk” watch list in the Canadian city of Edmonton, a live test of whether facial recognition technology shunned as too intrusive could have a place in policing throughout North America. But six years after leading body camera maker Axon Enterprise, Inc. said police use of facial recognition technology posed serious ethical concerns, the pilot project — switched on last week— is raising alarms far beyond Edmonton, the continent’s northernmost city of more than 1 million people.

Misc

Small, smart, many: what maritime autonomy can teach us about self-reliance

The Strategist

Jason Van der Schyff

Much of our thinking on military innovation is shaped by recent conflict, including littoral operations in the Persian Gulf and drone warfare in the Black Sea. But Australia’s problem set is different. Our northern approaches are vast; the operational geography resembles the Atlantic more than the Persian Gulf. In a drawn-out Indo-Pacific conflict, with both sides evolving their tactics, we’ll need persistence, adaptability and the ability to push capability forward. If Australia wants to lead in autonomous systems, we should start by building the vessels we already know how to make: smaller, cheaper, simpler if necessary, but ready. Because the goal isn’t just smarter autonomy but better capability.

Research

Intellexa’s global corporate web

The Record by Recorded Future

Julian-Ferdinand Vögele

Insikt Group identified several individuals and entities linked to Intellexa and its broader network of associated companies. These connections span technical, operational, and corporate roles, including backend development, infrastructure setup, and company formation. Using export and import data, Insikt Group identified one entity linked to the previously reported Czech cluster that facilitated the shipment of Intellexa products to clients. In at least one instance, a direct delivery was made to an end user, while additional entities in Kazakhstan and the Philippines appear to have been involved in product imports, indicating an expanding network footprint.

