Good morning. It's Thursday, 25th of September.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on Bluesky, on LinkedIn, and on X.

European leaders have hailed Australia’s world-first move to limit young people’s access to social media, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he will consider ways that Australia could contribute to an international peacekeeping mission in postwar Gaza. The Age

Would you rather a Chinese-owned TikTok or one run by a consortium of Trump-supporting billionaires? That’s the choice Australia is being asked to consider. The Guardian

An Indian court has dismissed an attempt by Elon Musk’s X to challenge the Indian government’s content takedown orders, ruling that the social media platform, as a foreign company, does not have a constitutional right to free speech under Indian law. TechCrunch

ASPI

Without rules, space logistics are left floating aimlessly

The Strategist

Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan

Space logistics technologies are gaining greater momentum as we deepen our reliance on space. These are the various technologies that provide reliable delivery of supplies to satellites and space stations and in future to lunar and Martian orbits too. They can remotely repair and refuel satellites to increase their lifespan and put off the cost of replacement. These technologies can also help in clearing space debris. Their benefits across the space domain are significant.

🚀 We’ve rebuilt ASPI’s China Defence Universities Tracker from the ground up. The major expansion adds richer profiles, rankings powered by the Critical Technology Tracker, new mapping of links to China’s state-owned defence industry, analysis of China–Russia research ties, and data on the surge in dual-use research centres—now covering 180+ entities with faster search. Be among the first to subscribe and explore new data and exclusive insights: https://unitracker.aspi.org.au/

Australia

Australia may have to choose between a Chinese TikTok and one owned by Trump’s billionaire backers

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

Would you rather a Chinese-owned TikTok or one run by a consortium of Trump-supporting billionaires? That’s the choice Australia is being asked to consider. The Trump administration has outlined that a proposed deal for TikTok to remain in operation in the United States would transfer the control of TikTok’s US operations to a US company that will have seven seats on the board, with six filled by Americans. Donald Trump has suggested a consortium of US businesses, including Larry Ellison’s Oracle and Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch’s Fox Corporation, are involved in the deal.

Australia’s under 16s social media ban could extend to Reddit, Twitch, Roblox and even dating apps

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

Twitch, Roblox, Steam, Lego Play, X and Reddit are among the companies eSafety has approached about whether the under 16s social media ban applies to them from December. Companies approached by the eSafety commissioner this month about the requirement to prevent under 16s from holding social media accounts from 10 December have conducted a self-assessment that the commissioner will use to decide if they need to comply with the ban.

Optus CEO to keep job as human error blamed for Triple Zero failure

The Sydney Morning Herald

David Swan

Optus chief executive Stephen Rue says human error by staff at home and abroad was responsible for the catastrophic Triple Zero failure that cost four lives. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Rue said emergency calls were not diverted away from the core part of the network in what he described as a “process breakdown”. He said the network engineers were based across Australia and Chennai, India. “The first step in the process was not followed,” Rue said.

China

China seeks to end reliance on US AI chips as Alibaba, Huawei race ahead

Nikkei Asia

Tomoko Wakasugi, Itsuro Fujino and Ryosuke Eguchi

Major Chinese companies like e-commerce giant Alibaba and telecommunications titan Huawei Technologies have begun competing to develop their own artificial intelligence semiconductors. Beijing has ordered that Chinese development of semiconductors, and AI chips in particular, become less reliant on the U.S. amid ongoing trade tensions with Washington.

USA

Trump will sign TikTok executive order on Thursday, source says

Reuters

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday that declares a deal being negotiated by the White House to sell TikTok’s U.S. operations will meet requirements set out in a 2024 law, a White House source with knowledge of the matter said. Earlier this week, the White House said Trump will declare that a deal to divest TikTok’s U.S. operations from its Chinese owner ByteDance will meet requirements set out in a law passed by Congress that bans the short video app unless its Chinese owner is ended.

Trump turns Biden’s TikTok law into a big win The Washington Post

DHS has been collecting US citizens’ DNA for years

WIRED

Dell Cameron

For years, Customs and Border Protection agents have been quietly harvesting DNA from American citizens, including minors, and funneling the samples into an FBI crime database, government data shows. This expansion of genetic surveillance was never authorized by Congress for citizens, children, or civil detainees. According to newly released government data analyzed by Georgetown Law’s Center on Privacy & Technology, the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees CBP, collected the DNA of nearly 2,000 US citizens between 2020 and 2024 and had it sent to CODIS, the FBI’s nationwide system for policing investigations.

The Trump administration just can’t stop leaking its chats

The Verge

Emma Roth

Months into an administration that has already suffered several basic security slipups, it’s not exactly surprising to see President Donald Trump airing complaints in a public Truth Social post that seemed intended for Pam Bondi’s DMs. In the post, Trump directly addresses US Attorney General Bondi, criticizing the lack of legal action against his adversaries.

US opens tariff probes into medical equipment, robotics, machine tools

Nikkei Asia

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it has opened new national security investigations into the import of personal protective equipment, medical items, robotics and industrial machinery. The “Section 232” investigations, which were opened on September 2 but not publicly disclosed previously, could be used as a basis for even higher tariffs on a wide swath of medical and industrial goods including imported face masks, syringes, and infusion pumps as well as for robotics and industrial machinery like programmable computer-controlled mechanical systems and industrial stamping and pressing machines.

Americas

TikTok collected sensitive data on Canadian children, investigation finds

Reuters

Ryan Patrick Jones and Maria Cheng

TikTok has agreed to improve its measures to keep children off its website and app after a Canadian investigation found its efforts to block children and protect personal information were inadequate, Canadian privacy officials said on Tuesday. The joint investigation into TikTok by Canada’s privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne and privacy protection authorities in the provinces of Quebec, British Columbia, and Alberta found that hundreds of thousands of Canadian children accessed TikTok each year despite the company stating its platform is not intended for people under the age of 13.

North Asia

As incidents rise, Japanese Government’s cybersecurity falls short

Dark Reading

Robert Lemos

Japan faces increased cyberattacks from nation-state actors and cyber criminals, but has fallen behind in managing the cybersecurity of critical government systems, according to reports. Earlier this month, Japan’s Board of Audit identified 58 critical systems at a dozen government agencies that lacked appropriate security controls and management, according to the group’s latest report.

South & Central Asia

India court rejects X’s “free speech” argument, backs government takedown powers

TechCrunch

Jagmeet Singh

An Indian court has dismissed an attempt by Elon Musk’s X to challenge the Indian government’s content takedown orders, ruling that the social media platform, as a foreign company, does not have a constitutional right to free speech under Indian law. The Karnataka High Court ruled Wednesday in favor of the Indian government’s use of a centralized online portal to issue content takedown orders, determining that foreign platforms cannot invoke free speech protections under Article 19 of the Indian Constitution.

Europe

‘We are inspired’: European leaders back Australia’s under-16 social media ban

The Age

Matthew Knott

European leaders have hailed Australia’s world-first move to limit young people’s access to social media, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he will consider ways that Australia could contribute to an international peacekeeping mission in postwar Gaza. On the last day of his visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, Albanese hosted an event at UN headquarters to promote Australia’s ban on children aged under 16 from operating social media accounts and to discuss other ways to prevent young people from being harmed by online bullying and radicalisation.

EU asks Apple, Google and Microsoft what they are doing to tackle finance scams

Reuters

Sudip Kar-Gupta

Apple, Google and Microsoft have been asked by EU tech regulators about the measures they are taking to prevent their platforms being used for financial scams, underscoring Europe’s concern about the cost of online fraud. The EU is increasing its regulatory scrutiny of major U.S. technology companies via the Digital Services Act, landmark legislation that requires Big Tech to do more to tackle illegal and harmful content on their platforms.

Man arrested in connection with cyber-attack on airports

BBC

Imran Rahman-Jones and Joe Tidy

A person has been arrested in connection with a cyber-attack which has caused days of disruption at several European airports including Heathrow. The National Crime Agency said a man in his forties was arrested in West Sussex “as part of an investigation into a cyber incident impacting Collins Aerospace”. There have been hundreds of flight delays after Collins Aerospace baggage and check-in software used by several airlines failed, with some boarding passengers using pen and paper.

OpenAI pairs with SAP to bring ChatGPT to German Government

Bloomberg

Mark Bergen

SAP SE will work with OpenAI to bring the artificial intelligence company’s services, including ChatGPT, to Germany’s public sector. The effort, called “OpenAI for Germany,” will offer services via SAP’s Delos Cloud, which stores data locally and in compliance with European laws, the two companies said in a statement on Wednesday. SAP’s shares rose more than 2% in trading on Wednesday after the announcement.

Big Tech

Boeing’s defense and space unit partners with Palantir for AI adoption

Reuters

Boeing has partnered with Palantir Technologies to use the software firm’s AI solutions platform across the planemaker’s defense and space unit, the companies said on Tuesday. The tie-up will help Boeing standardize data analytics across its production lines. Boeing has also tapped Palantir to supply AI tools for several classified projects aimed at supporting sensitive military missions.

Alibaba shares leap on Nvidia partnership, data center plans

Reuters

Liam Mo and Eduardo Baptista

Alibaba announced on Wednesday a partnership with Nvidia, global data center expansion plans and new artificial intelligence products, as it positions AI as a core business priority alongside its traditional e-commerce operation. The announcement helped send Hong Kong-listed shares of the Chinese company up nearly 10% to a four-year high on Wednesday, as investors welcomed its plan to double down on AI amid grueling competition with local peers that include DeepSeek and Tencent.

Ransomware now targeting backups, warns Google’s APAC security chief

TechWire Asia

Muhammad Zulhusni

Cyber criminals are changing their playbook. Instead of just locking down live systems, financially motivated groups are now targeting backup infrastructure, aiming to cut off recovery and increase ransom pressure. According to Google Cloud’s latest Cloud Threat Horizons Report, which highlights rising security risks in the region, groups such as UNC3944, UNC2165, UNC4393, and UNC2465 have been caught accessing backup data, deleting routines, and changing permissions to stop businesses from restoring operations. In 2024, ransomware events made up more than one-fifth of all Mandiant incident response cases, showing just how central this problem has become.

WhatsApp adds built-in text translations on iPhone and Android

The Verge

Jess Weatherbed

A new translation feature for WhatsApp on iPhone and Android that translates messages into your preferred language is rolling out “gradually,” starting today in 1:1 chats, groups, and Channel update messages. It can be activated by long-pressing down on messages and tapping the “Translate” option to choose the language you want the message to be translated from or to.

SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle look to conquer $4tn AI industry with Stargate

Nikkei Asia

Yusuke Yagi and Ryotaro Yamada

SoftBank Group has announced that its Stargate partnership is on a clear path to securing the full $500 billion in infrastructure investment envisioned for the project. Together with U.S.-based OpenAI and Oracle, SoftBank plans to build data centers across the U.S. to compete in artificial intelligence, which Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son expects to become a 600 trillion yen industry in a decade from now.

Microsoft looks to build AI marketplace for publishers

Axios

Sara Fischer and Kerry Flynn

Microsoft is in talks with select U.S. publishers about a pilot program to help launch a two-sided marketplace that would compensate publishers for their content used by AI products, starting with its Copilot assistant. Microsoft would become the first major tech company to build an AI marketplace for publishers, a milestone in building a sustainable business model for content companies in the AI era. The new Publisher Content Marketplace, as Microsoft is calling it, will launch as a pilot program with a limited set of publishers, according to publishing executives briefed on the matter.

Artificial Intelligence

AI ‘carries risks’ but will help tackle global heating, says UN’s climate chief

The Guardian

Fiona Harvey

Harnessing artificial intelligence will help the world to tackle the climate crisis, but governments must step in to regulate the technology, the UN’s climate chief has said. AI is being used to make energy systems more efficient, and to develop tools to reduce carbon from industrial processes. The UN is also using AI as an aid to climate diplomacy.

Meta launches super PAC to fight AI regulation

Axios

Ashley Gold

Meta launched a new super PAC on Tuesday to help fight off what it sees as onerous AI and tech policy bills across the country, per an announcement shared exclusively with Axios. As the federal government fully embraces AI and looks unlikely to pass significant tech policy regulation any time soon, busy state houses are tech companies’ biggest problem. Meta’s nonfederal PAC — which will be run by longtime Republican operative Brian Baker and Democratic consulting firm Hilltop Public Solutions — will focus on electing state candidates from both parties.

AI models are using material from retracted scientific papers

MIT Technology Review

Ananya

Some AI chatbots rely on flawed research from retracted scientific papers to answer questions, according to recent studies. The findings, confirmed by MIT Technology Review, raise questions about how reliable AI tools are at evaluating scientific research and could complicate efforts by countries and industries seeking to invest in AI tools for scientists. AI search tools and chatbots are already known to fabricate links and references. But answers based on the material from actual papers can mislead as well if those papers have been retracted.

Misc

‘It’s prime time for rapture talk’: TikTok gets its first ‘world is ending’ moment

The Guardian

Alaina Demopoulos

If you believe a vocal cohort of evangelical Christians on social media, consider Tuesday 23 September – or maybe Wednesday 24 September – a wrap on this whole society thing. For the first time, the rapture is playing out on TikTok. Believers have taken to the app to disclose their preparation for impending doom, claiming to have sold their cars or requested “eternity leave” from their employers, and fretting over whether the family dog gets to come to heaven too. One woman advised her followers to do away with their phones’ password protections, so that any loved ones that get left behind can easily access their personal information.

A cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover is causing a supply chain disaster

WIRED

Matt Burgess

For almost three weeks, the production lines at global car giant Jaguar Land Rover have stood still. Usually busy turning out an estimated 1,000 vehicles per day, staff at multiple JLR factories across Britain have been told to stay at home as the automotive firm responds to a damaging cyberattack. But as its recovery has stretched from days to weeks, the knock-on impacts are being felt at the hundreds of companies that supply JLR with parts and materials and risk turning the attack into a full-blown crisis.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

Share