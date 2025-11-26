Good morning. It's Thursday, 27th of November.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on Bluesky, on LinkedIn, and on X.

The European Parliament endorsed a 16+ minimum age to access social media without parental consent and proposed holding tech CEOs personally liable for repeated violations. The report comes amid rising national restrictions, growing concern over kids’ online safety, and upcoming EU legislation on age checks and minor protections. POLITICO

The Pentagon told Congress that Alibaba, Baidu, BYD and five other Chinese tech firms should be added to its 1260H military-linked list, a move China condemned as politically motivated. Inclusion carries no direct penalties but signals major risks for investors and could escalate US-China tech tensions. Bloomberg

A constitutional challenge to Australia’s upcoming ban on under-16s holding social-media accounts was filed in the Digital Freedom Project and High Court of Australia. Plaintiffs argue the law infringes the implied constitutional right to political communication — while the government insists it will implement the law as planned. ABC News

ASPI

We’re updating ASPI’s Critical Technology Tracker. This expansion incorporates 2025 data, adds 10 new technologies—from generative AI to brain-computer interfaces to geoengineering—and features a new at-a-glance overview of performance across all the technologies we track. Be the first to get early-access invites and launch updates: https://techtracker.aspi.org.au/

Australia

Social media age ban faces High Court challenge as government declares it will not be ‘intimidated’ by legal threats

ABC News

Jake Evans

Australia’s social media age ban is being challenged in the High Court on the grounds it restricts young teens’ implied right to freedom of political communication. Advocacy group Digital Freedom Project announced on Wednesday that proceedings had been filed in the High Court challenging the looming ban on Australians aged under 16 from platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube.

‘Part of China’: Defence expert’s 6G warning after Chinese ambassador proposed co-operation with Australia

News.com

Harrison Christian

The Chinese ambassador has suggested Australia should collaborate with China on cutting-edge 6G technology, but a defence expert warns it would give Beijing the power to “coerce and control” the Aussie economy. The proposal threatens to re-open old wounds after Australia banned China from participating in its 5G rollout in 2018 due to national security concerns.

Optus blames ‘significant’ outage in Frankston and the Mornington Peninsula on vandalism

ABC News

Optus says a major service outage that affected thousands of services south-east of Melbourne was caused by vandals attempting to steal copper. More than 14,000 Optus services in Frankston and the Mornington Peninsula were affected by the mobile phone outage at about 9am on Tuesday, with the telco warning calls to emergency services could be impacted.

Tasmania Police seize 3D-printed firearms, printers, cash and drugs in three raids

ABC News

Jessica Moran

Two men have been charged with a string of offences after police allegedly found 3D printers and 3D-printed firearms at three separate properties in southern Tasmania. Police said officers from the Southern District Drugs and Firearms Unit seized two 3D printers, multiple firearm parts, several 3D-printed firearms and silencers, $44,000 in cash and a quantity of methylamphetamine (ice) during the searches in Glenorchy, Risdon Vale and Austins Ferry on Tuesday.

China

Pentagon cited Alibaba on China military aid in Oct. 7 Letter

Bloomberg

Anthony Capaccio

The Pentagon concluded that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Baidu Inc. and BYD Co. should be added to a list of companies that aid the Chinese military, according to a letter to Congress sent roughly three weeks before Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to a broad trade truce.

Chinese regulators block ByteDance from using Nvidia chips, The Information reports

Reuters

Kritika Lamba

Chinese regulators have barred TikTok-owner ByteDance from deploying Nvidia chips in new data centers, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing two company employees. ByteDance bought more Nvidia chips than any other Chinese firm in 2025 as it raced to secure computing power for its billion-plus users amid concerns Washington could curb supply, according to the report.

The subsea sputnik moment

Lawfare

Kevin Frazier

China’s XLUUV exposes decades of policy negligence, demanding Congress reject bureaucratic inertia and secure the undersea cable system. Earlier this fall, China filled the streets of Beijing with its latest military technology. This recurring show of force generated its fair share of headlines and drew plenty of commentary about the capabilities of various new weapons systems. One innovation, however, was notably absent from the production: the AJX-002 undersea drone and other extra large uncrewed underwater vehicles.

USA

Municipal emergency warning service offline after hackers steal user data

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

An emergency warning service used by municipalities across the U.S. was taken down in recent weeks by hackers who also stole information on the system’s users. Crisis24, a company that provides a variety of security services globally, confirmed that data associated with its mass notification system was stolen by hackers during a recent cybersecurity incident.

Pentagon advances Golden Dome missile defense with new Space Force contracts

Reuters

Mike Stone

The U.S. Space Force has awarded about a half dozen small Golden Dome contracts to build competing missile defense prototypes, kicking off a race for future deals worth tens of billions of dollars, according to two sources briefed on the matter. The awards went to several companies including Northrop Grumman, True Anomaly, Lockheed Martin and Anduril, the sources said.

Why Republican lawmakers are split over banning Chinese drones

POLITICO Pro

Benjamin Guggenheim

A Capitol Hill push by GOP China hawks to impose new restrictions on Shenzhen-based aerial drone maker DJI is facing resistance from Republicans who warn the company’s products have become critical tools for U.S. farming and energy firms. The fight is playing out after Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, a close ally of President Donald Trump, secured the crackdown in the House version of a must-pass defense policy bill. At stake for DJI are new restrictions on its ability to offer products in the U.S.

America’s Polarization Has Become the World’s Side Hustle

404Media

Jason Koebler

A new feature on X is making people suddenly realize that some large portion of the divisive, hateful, and spammy content designed to inflame tensions or, at the very least, is designed to get lots of engagement on social media, is being published by accounts that are pretending to be based in the United States but are actually being run by people in countries like Bangladesh, Vietnam, India, Cambodia, Russia, and other countries.

Trump Is Boosting MAGA X Accounts Operating Overseas

WIRED

David Gilbert

A new feature on X has revealed that a number of major MAGA accounts on the platform are operated by people based overseas. And in the days since these accounts were exposed, President Donald Trump has continued boosting several of them. Many of the accounts, which have large followings and claim to be conservative people based in Texas or “America First” accounts “promoting good resisting evil,” are actually operated everywhere from Chile and Nigeria to Russia and across Eastern Europe.

North Asia

Japan to test 600-km quantum encryption network linking major cities

Nikkei Asia

Akane Kida

Japan will soon build and test a communication network secured by quantum encryption connecting Tokyo with several major cities, Nikkei has learned. The 600-kilometer fiber-optic network will link Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka and Kobe. The work is expected to be completed by March 2027, the end of next fiscal year. Field tests will begin as soon as that fiscal year, with the goal of establishing the technology around 2030.

Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s planned U-16 social media ban draws surveillance concerns

Nikkei Asia

Norman Goh

Malaysia’s plan to bar those under 16 from opening social media accounts beginning next year has some parents and child rights activists supporting the tighter regulations, while critics warn of broader surveillance and a deepening digital divide. Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said on Sunday that the cabinet has decided that children younger than 16 will not be allowed to open social media accounts.

Malaysia’s data center hub tightens approvals on water worries

Bloomberg

Netty Idayu Ismail

Johor, the Malaysian state emerging as a regional data center hub, is raising the bar for new projects as authorities seek to curb the heavy water use that’s straining local supplies. The state, which borders Singapore, will stop approving applications for so-called Tier 1 and Tier 2 data centers that have more basic infrastructure and can guzzle as much as 50 million liters of water a day, the Star reported on Wednesday. That’s equivalent to about 20 Olympic-size swimming pools.

Ukraine – Russia

Russian nationals among 4 people arrested in France over espionage investigation

Associated Press

John Leicester

The leaders of a pro-Russia group in France behind a poster campaign declaring “Russia is not my enemy” have been taken into custody and are being held on suspicion of intelligence-gathering for a foreign power. The SOS Donbass group confirmed the arrest of its founder, Anna Novikova, in a Telegram post. The group’s president, Vincent Perfetti, is also facing charges, his lawyer said.

As Ukraine battles for key city, pro-Russian accounts wage AI war

The Australian

AFP

Fighting for control of Pokrovsk in Ukraine’s east is raging on, but in pro-Russian social media circles, Moscow has already won: viral, AI-generated videos depict a Ukrainian army in retreat, complete with fake, tearful soldiers. Russia has been trying to capture the logistics hub in the eastern Donetsk region for more than a year, intensifying its assault in recent weeks and closing in on its outskirts in a pincer-shaped movement, according to battlefield maps published by the Institute for the Study of War.

Europe

European Parliament backs 16+ age rule for social media

POLITICO

Eliza Gkritsi

The European Parliament on Wednesday called for a Europe-wide minimum threshold of 16 for minors to access social media without their parents’ consent. Parliament members also want the EU to hold tech CEOs like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk personally liable should their platforms consistently violate the EU’s provisions on protecting minors online — a suggested provision that was added by Hungarian center-right member Dóra Dávid, who previously worked for Meta.

European Parliament calls for social media ban on under-16s The Guardians

EU states back away from forcing Big Tech to detect and remove child pornography

Reuters

Alessandro Parodi and Foo Yun Chee

European Union member states have agreed a common position on draft online child protection legislation without forcing global tech companies to identify and remove online child sexual abuse. The position, announced on Wednesday by the European Council, represents a victory for U.S. companies such as Alphabet’s Google, Meta and others as well as for anti-surveillance activists who had argued the draft rules threaten privacy. It is part of a wider pushback against regulation led by U.S. President Donald Trump.

European Parliament to take Commission to court over technology patents

Euronews

Vincenzo Genovese

European lawmakers voted in favour of taking the European Commission to the EU Court of Justice over the withdrawal of a proposal on technology patents. The European Parliament approved on Tuesday a legal action against the Commission over the withdrawal of a proposal on high-tech patents meant to help small and medium-sized enterprises negotiate with tech giants.

Dutch public broadcaster NOS quits X over disinformation

Reuters

Bart Meijer

Dutch public broadcaster NOS on Tuesday said it had stopped posting on Elon Musk’s social media platform X, as it said it did not want to facilitate the spreading of disinformation. “The platform no longer fits our vision on how we want to present news on social media,” the state-funded news organisation said. “The amount of hateful responses and disinformation on X is large and unrestricted. Also under our own messages, making us unintentionally help spread them.”

Europe eyes investments in Africa into clean energy and infrastructure

Euronews

Marta Pacheco

European and African leaders met in Luanda during the EU-African Union summit where they pledged to increase trade in renewable energy and critical raw materials. Shortly before, European leaders met in Johannesburg for the G20, where the bloc struck a trade deal with South Africa. The EU and Africa have agreed to further green investments and regional infrastructure as the bloc’s representatives gathered in Angola’s capital Luanda for two days of the European Union-African Union summit.

Italy’s competition watchdog broadens WhatsApp AI policy probe

The Wall Street Journal

Edith Hancock

Italy’s competition regulator has broadened the scope of an investigation into WhatsApp-owner Meta Platforms over the social media giant’s artificial intelligence chatbot policy, saying the company could face interim measures over its rules. The Autorita Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato said it is now scrutinizing a policy WhatsApp introduced in October excluding rival chatbots from its messaging service and the company’s integration of its own AI features into the messaging platform.

France takes legal action against AliExpress and Joom over childlike sex dolls

Financial Times

Adrienne Klasa and Barbara Moens

France will file legal complaints against ecommerce platforms AliExpress and Joom for selling sex dolls that resemble minors, its commerce minister said, as Shein awaits a judicial ruling on a three-month ban. AliExpress, which is owned by Chinese tech group Alibaba, and Latvia-founded Joom will face new legal processes brought by the French state, commerce minister Serge Papin said on Wednesday.

UK

London councils enact emergency plans after three hit by cyber-attack

The Guardian

Robert Booth

Three London councils have reported a cyber-attack, prompting the rollout of emergency plans and the involvement of the National Crime Agency as they investigate whether any data has been compromised. The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, and Westminster city council, which share some IT infrastructure, said a number of systems had been affected across both authorities, including phone lines. The councils shut down several computerised systems as a precaution to limit further possible damage.

AI could replace 3 million low-skilled jobs in the UK by 2035, research finds

The Guardian

Aisha Down

Up to 3m low-skilled jobs could disappear in the UK by 2035 because of automation and AI, according to a report by a leading educational research charity. The jobs most at risk are those in occupations such as trades, machine operations and administrative roles, the National Foundation for Educational Research said.

Middle East

Saudi Arabia’s push for AI remains a challenge

Forbes

Ariel Cohen

Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently wrapped up a successful visit to the White House, boosting the 80-year-old strategic relationship between Saudi Arabia and the U.S. The desert kingdom’s quest for technological progress was front and center. Yet, making Saudi Arabia a global leader in AI remains challenging.

Big Tech

Binance accused of aiding terrorists in new lawsuit

BBC

Natalie Sherman

Binance and its founders, including billionaire Changpeng Zhao, are facing a lawsuit in the US accusing the company of helping send millions of dollars to US- designated terrorist organisations, including Hamas and Hezbollah. The legal action against the world’s largest cryptocurrency platform was brought by US victims of the 7 October, 2023, attacks in Israel or their families.

Dell bets on rising AI server demand to forecast higher growth

Reuters

Jaspreet Singh

Dell forecast fourth-quarter revenue and profit above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as increasing investments in data centers to support artificial intelligence boost demand for its servers, sending its shares up 4% in extended trading. The company also announced the permanent appointment of David Kennedy as its finance chief. Dell, which raised its annual revenue and profit expectations, offers AI-optimized severs equipped with Nvidia’s powerful chips.

New location feature on Elon Musk’s X ‘weaponised’ to spread misinformation

ABC News

Ahmed Yussuf

A new location tool on Elon Musk’s X, formerly Twitter, is being used to fuel confusion and misinformation, an expert says. The social platform announced last month it planned to show the country where an account was based to “verify authenticity” of profiles, and began to roll it out in the “about this account” feature over the weekend.

Artificial Intelligence

CrowdStrike research: security flaws in DeepSeek-generated code linked to political triggers

CrowdStrike

Stefan Stein

In January 2025, China-based AI startup DeepSeek released DeepSeek-R1, a high-quality large language model that allegedly cost much less to develop and operate than Western competitors’ alternatives. CrowdStrike Counter Adversary Operations conducted independent tests on DeepSeek-R1 and confirmed that in many cases, it could provide coding output of quality comparable to other market-leading LLMs of the time.

US, Chinese firms add AI shopping bells and whistles to dominate all-in-one apps

South China Morning Post

Vincent Chow

US and Chinese artificial intelligence players are ramping up integration of e-commerce solutions in their flagship consumer products in a race to become the “everything app” of the future. OpenAI on Monday unveiled a “shopping research” tool. The function, which can generate detailed shopping guides for ChatGPT users, comes just before the busy holiday shopping season and resembles popular AI shopping services on Chinese e-commerce platforms such as Tmall and Taobao of Alibaba Group Holding. Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.

Anthropic CEO called to testify on Chinese AI cyberattack

Axios

Sam Sabin

The House Homeland Security Committee has asked Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei to testify at a Dec. 17 hearing on how Chinese state actors used Claude Code in a wide-reaching cyber-espionage campaign, according to letters first shared with Axios. Why it matters: It would mark the first time an Anthropic executive appears before Congress about the espionage campaign disclosed earlier this month — the first documented case of an AI-orchestrated cyberattack.

What is Agentic A.I., and would you trust it to book a flight?

The New York Times

Gabe Castro-Root

A bot may soon be booking your vacation. Millions of travelers already use artificial intelligence to compare options for flights, hotels, rental cars and more. About 30 percent of U.S. travelers say they’re comfortable using A.I. to plan a trip. But these tools are about to take a big step.

Research

The hidden risks of platform control over historical memory

Lawfare

Alena Gribanova

In modern conflicts, the first casualty is not truth but visibility. Platforms decide which images of war survive and which disappear. The new Digital Services Act (DSA) in the European Union gives regulators unprecedented powers to shape this process. Information has long been a strategic asset in war. Contemporary conflicts have accelerated this trend to an unprecedented scale due to the vast volume of digital evidence. Control over digital narratives now shapes public perception of war as it unfolds.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

Podcast: Will robots do our dishes by 2030?

Euronews

Alice Carnevali

Robots are slowly making their way into agriculture, healthcare, and our homes. Should we be worried? In a room at the University of Oslo in Norway, Tiago moves around, looking people straight in the eye with a smiling face. Sometimes Tiago gets agitated, like when it plays Connect Four, a board game where players need to line up yellow and blue discs.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

Share