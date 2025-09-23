Good morning. It's Tuesday, 23rd of September.

In a bid to slash red tape, the European Commission wants to eliminate one of its peskiest laws: a 2009 tech rule that plastered the online world with pop-ups requesting consent to cookies. POLITICO

The future of TikTok in the U.S. is coming into focus, and users likely won’t have to download a new app to access it. The Wall Street Journal

Australia on Monday foreshadowed changes to the country’s telecommunications industry after a major company’s failure to connect hundreds of emergency calls last week was linked to four deaths. Associated Press

World

Hackers target supply chains’ weak links in growing threat to companies

Financial Times

Kieran Smith

Hacking groups are increasingly targeting the supply chains of major corporate groups, as criminals hunt for “weak links” in cyber security defences as part of the booming and illicit multibillion-dollar ransomware sector. The number of attacks on third-party suppliers to companies around the world doubled in 2024, according to cyber experts, who said the issue would probably increase further this year.

Australia

Australia will overhaul telecommunications after Optus emergency call failure linked to 4 deaths

Associated Press

Rod Mcguirk

Australia on Monday foreshadowed changes to the country’s telecommunications industry after a major company’s failure to connect hundreds of emergency calls last week was linked to four deaths. Optus, Australia’s second-largest telecom company, blamed a “technical failure” on Thursday last week for 624 calls failing to connect to emergency services. While Americans call “9-1-1” in an emergency, Australians call “0-0-0.” Someone died in four of those Australian emergencies.

China

‘Stargate of China’ plan emerges to challenge US as AI superpower

Financial Times

Eleanor Olcott, Nian Liu and Chris Cook

On a 760-acre island on the Yangtze River, rice fields are being turned into a series of huge server farms as part of China’s effort to consolidate its position as an artificial intelligence superpower. The building work in the farming city of Wuhu is an effort to “build the Stargate of China”, said an executive at a supplier for one of the projects, referring to the $500bn plan by OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank to build the world’s largest AI data centre in Texas.

China cracks down on online content inciting hostility, pessimism

Reuters

China's internet regulator on Monday declared a two-month nationwide campaign to curb any online content that promotes violent or hostile sentiment in society. Even pessimistic comments about the slowing economy will not be spared. The campaign follows recent disciplinary actions against major platforms including short-video app Kuaishou, microblogging site Weibo and Instagram-like Xiaohongshu, also known as RedNote, over content violations.

USA

Deal to keep TikTok in U.S. is near. These are the details.

The Wall Street Journal

Meghan Bobrowsky, Amrith Ramkumar and Alex Leary

The future of TikTok in the U.S. is coming into focus, and users likely won’t have to download a new app to access it. After months of negotiations between the Trump administration and China over the U.S. operations of the popular short-form video app, the two sides have a preliminary deal.

US tech shares hold steady after Trump unveils $100,000 H-1B visa fee

Reuters

Akash Sriram

U.S. tech shares were little changed on Monday after President Donald Trump announced a $100,000 one-time fee for H-1B visas, part of his immigration crackdown that has raised concerns about higher labor costs and limited access to skilled workers. The H-1B program allows U.S. employers to hire foreign workers in specialty fields such as technology and engineering, and higher fees threaten to raise labor costs for tech companies that depend heavily on this talent pipeline.

Meta's AI system Llama approved for use by US government agencies

Reuters

Courtney Rozen

U.S. government agencies will be able to use Meta Platforms' artificial intelligence system Llama, a senior administration official said, as the Trump administration pushes to integrate commercial AI tools into government operations. The General Services Administration, the government's purchasing arm, will add Llama to its list of approved AI tools for federal agencies, said Josh Gruenbaum, the GSA's procurement lead, in an interview ahead of announcing the initiative.

Seattle, tech boomtown, grapples with a future of fewer tech jobs

The Wall Street Journal

Sebastian Herrera and Nancy Keates

Hannah Andrews, a manager at Five Stones Coffee Co. in Redmond, Wash., is used to seeing tech workers in her store just off Microsoft’s main campus. But a few months ago, she started to notice a new phenomenon: People who listed Microsoft and other tech companies on their résumés were applying to become baristas. The applicants typically had master’s degrees and experience in graphic design or marketing roles, Andrews said—sometimes senior ones.

North Asia

Taiwan's MediaTek in talks with TSMC to make chips in Arizona

Nikkei Asia

Cheng Ting-Fang

Taiwan's MediaTek, the world's largest mobile chip developer by shipments, is in talks with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) to produce some of its chips on U.S. soil, a senior company executive told reporters. The plan is not finalized but could include chips for automotive use or "sensitive" applications, according to MediaTek Corporate Vice President JC Hsu.

South & Central Asia

Indian IT stocks and rupee hit by H-1B fee impact

Nikkei Asia

Soumyajit Saha, Kiran Sharma and Sayan Chakaraborty

Indian information technology stocks were deep in the red and the rupee slightly weaker in early trading on Monday as investors digested the potential impact for tech companies of a new, hefty fee on U.S. visas for highly skilled workers. U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas on Friday, almost three-fourths of which went to Indian immigrants last year, is set to hurt India's IT services sector, which deploys thousands of workers on-site to help clients with projects.

Why Bangladesh’s unlikely satellite engineers are still waiting for liftoff

Rest of World

Jesmin Papri

The launch of Bangladesh’s first satellite sparked an explosion of national pride and a mini space race in the country’s colleges seven years ago. Now, the local engineers who control it are wondering what’s next. The South Asian nation’s first satellite was built in France and launched on a SpaceX rocket in 2018. Bangladeshi engineers have since kept it orbiting.

Europe

Europe’s cookie law messed up the internet. Brussels wants to fix it.

POLITICO

Ellen O'Regan

In a bid to slash red tape, the European Commission wants to eliminate one of its peskiest laws: a 2009 tech rule that plastered the online world with pop-ups requesting consent to cookies. It’s the kind of simplification ordinary Europeans can get behind. Cookies are a foundation of the internet that allow website holders to collect information about visitors — everything from whether they’ve logged in with a password to what items they’re looking to buy and therefore, might want to see advertising about.

EU to block Big Tech from new financial data sharing system

Financial Times

Barbara Moens and Paola Tamma

Big Tech groups are losing a political battle in Brussels to gain access to the EU’s financial data market, despite Donald Trump’s threats to punish countries that “discriminate” against US companies with higher tariffs. With the support of Germany, the EU is moving to exclude Meta, Apple, Google and Amazon from a new system for sharing financial data that is designed to enable development of digital finance products for consumers.

Major European airports work to restore services after cyberattack on check-in systems

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Europe’s busiest airports are still struggling to restore normal operations on Monday after a suspected ransomware attack on a U.S. aviation technology provider crippled check-in systems in London, Brussels, Berlin and Ireland. The attack targeted Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of defense giant RTX, whose vMUSE self-service software is used for passenger check-in, baggage tagging and boarding. The disruption, which began Friday night, forced thousands of travelers into long lines at manual counters and led to hundreds of flight delays and cancellations over the weekend.

Nordic data center boom fueled by low prices, empty land and cool weather

Bloomberg

Maggie Shiltagh

Data-center power demand in the Nordics could rise fourfold by 2032, Bloomberg Intelligence data shows, boosting the earnings potential for Vattenfall AB, Statkraft AS, Fortum Oyj and Orsted A/S. Regional consumption could grow by 14% to 19% annually until then, faster than the European Union average — including larger markets like Germany, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Joao Martins and Patricio Alvarez said.

UK

Inside the Jaguar Land Rover hack: stalled smart factories, outsourced cybersecurity and supply chain woes

The Guardian

Barbara Moens and Paola Tamma

The first external signs of the chaos about to hit JLR, Britain’s largest automotive employer, came on the quiet last Sunday of August. Managers at a factory in Halewood, Merseyside, told industry contacts there might have been a hack – although it was not clear then just how bad the situation was. That changed quickly on the Monday morning. JLR, the maker of the Jaguar and Land Rover brands, quickly shut down systems after realising the severity of the cyber-attack.

A Cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover Is Causing a Supply Chain Disaster

WIRED

Matt Burgess

For almost three weeks, the production lines at global car giant Jaguar Land Rover have stood still. Usually busy turning out an estimated 1,000 vehicles per day, staff at multiple JLR factories across Britain have been told to stay at home as the automotive firm responds to a damaging cyberattack. But as its recovery has stretched from days to weeks, the knock-on impacts are being felt at the hundreds of companies that supply JLR with parts and materials and risk turning the attack into a full-blown crisis.

Big Tech

Google seeks to avoid ad tech breakup as antitrust trial begins

Reuters

Jody Godoy

Alphabet's Google is seeking to avoid a forced sale of part of its online advertising business in its latest face-off with U.S. antitrust enforcers that began on Monday in Alexandria, Virginia. The trial is the government's next best shot at curbing what a judge has ruled is Google's monopoly power, after losing a separate bid to make Google sell its Chrome browser earlier this month. Online publishers and rival ad tech developers, some of whom have separately sued Google for damages, will be watching the case closely.

Google’s Ad Monopoly Under Microscope as Judge Weighs Remedies The Wall Street Journal

I thought I knew Silicon Valley. I was wrong

WIRED

Steven Levy

For decades, Mark Lemley’s life as an intellectual property lawyer was orderly enough. He’s a professor at Stanford University and has consulted for Amazon, Google, and Meta. “I always enjoyed that the area I practice in has largely been apolitical,” Lemley tells me. What’s more, his democratic values neatly aligned with those of the companies that hired him.

Nvidia to invest $150b in OpenAI for data centres

The Australian Financial Review

Ian King and Shirin Ghaffary

Nvidia will invest as much as $US100 billion ($US150 billion) in OpenAI to support new data centres and other artificial intelligence infrastructure, a blockbuster deal that underscores booming demand for tools such as ChatGPT and the computing power needed to make them run. The companies announced the agreement on Monday (Tuesday AEST), saying they’d signed a letter of intent for a strategic deal.

