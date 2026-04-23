Welcome to the latest edition of ASPI’s Cyber & Tech Digest.

Each week, ASPI curates and contextualises the most important developments in cyber, technology, and geopolitics — highlighting what matters and why.

This edition covers the period: 18 April 2026 to 24 April 2026.

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What We’re Tracking

Europe weighs sovereignty against dependence on US cloud and software

What happened: Across Europe, governments are trying to reduce their reliance on American tech vendors, but the process is proving slow, expensive and operationally messy. Amsterdam’s Deputy Mayor Alexander Scholtes told POLITICO that the concern is no longer abstract: if Microsoft stopped offering services, core city functions could be disrupted.

That anxiety has resulted in a policy shift. Reuters reported that the European Commission awarded a €180 million sovereign cloud contract to four European providers, including StackIT, Scaleway and Proximus, under its Cloud Sovereignty Framework.

In France, RFI reported that the state plans to replace Windows with Linux across government computers, though officials have not published a full timeline. The move extends into AI, with Forbes reporting that Mistral is pitching itself as an independence play — a French AI company offering open-weight models to customers who want more control over data, deployment and geography.

Why we’re tracking this: With Washington’s increasing unpredictability, dependence on US software, cloud and AI is now considered a continuity and sovereignty problem, especially where public administration, finance and sensitive data are involved.

The constraints are real. Per POLITICO, Schleswig-Holstein‘s migration to open-source software produced disruption, missing functions and more work for staff. Even advocates of switching describe the alternatives as less mature, or the transition itself as costly and long-term.

What people are saying:

EU Digital Chief Henna Virkkunen told Reuters that scaling EU cloud use is central to strengthening Europe’s digital sovereignty.

A spokesperson for De Nederlandsche Bank told Techzine that the bank is explicitly assessing geopolitical risks and looking for ways to reduce dependency with each new cloud step.

Arthur Mensch, co-founder and CEO of Mistral, told Forbes that being France-based has become central to the company’s product pitch.

My view: Europe’s push for technological independence is a strategic choice born from a long-overdue reckoning. For years, the continent sleepwalked into dangerous dependency, allowing American tech giants to quietly become the backbone of its cloud and data infrastructure. With an increasingly volatile Washington having already shown willingness to weaponise digital access against its own allies — most starkly illustrated when Trump’s executive order sanctioning International Criminal Court officials left a Canadian judge’s bank accounts frozen and a French judge locked out of her digital services last year — Europeans are waking up to an uncomfortable truth: sovereignty means little when your servers answer to someone else’s laws. The response is self-preservation in practice: France is migrating off Windows and Schleswig-Holstein in Germany is embracing Linux. Full decoupling is a long slog and the economic pain is real. But for Europe, the greater risk is doing nothing.

— Dr Fitriani, CTS

What We’re Watching

A weekly scan of notable developments we’re tracking across technology, policy, and geopolitics.

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🚀 Strategic competition

China’s National Security Commission triggered a multi-agency review of Meta’s $2bn acquisition of AI start-up Manus, with regulators examining export control, foreign investment and competition issues and Manus co-founders barred from leaving the country. Chinese authorities also tightened scrutiny of AI firms trying to move ownership, talent or research offshore, with Manus and MiroMind cited as examples of companies facing official pressure. DeepSeek is preparing to release its V4 model, with speculation it may be trained on domestic chips. Japan plans to tighten cybersecurity procurement rules to exclude Chinese IT equipment at the municipal level.

The White House accused China-linked actors of industrial-scale efforts to extract capabilities from US AI models through distillation and surrogate accounts. Nvidia has not yet sold H200 AI chips to Chinese firms despite US approval, with Howard Lutnick saying Beijing is holding back purchases to prioritise domestic chip development. Micron is lobbying US lawmakers to tighten export controls on semiconductor equipment used by Chinese competitors, including YMTC, CXMT and SMIC.

The US and Philippines agreed to establish a high-tech manufacturing zone on Luzon focused on critical minerals, AI-related industries and automated manufacturing. Nigerian drone start-up Terrahaptix is opening a manufacturing facility in Accra to produce drones and counter-drone systems for regional military customers.

In The Intercept, a network of Middle Eastern news sites was linked to US government-funded propaganda operations tied to Pentagon psychological operations programs. Dutch military intelligence chief Peter Reesink warned that China’s cyber-espionage capabilities are now as advanced as those of the United States and are increasingly targeting Western defence industries.

Palantir published a 22-point summary of Alex Karp’s book outlining its view that Silicon Valley should support national security and that AI will underpin military deterrence. The document also criticised pluralism and inclusivity while linking technological leadership to economic growth and security.

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🧠 AI models, agents & compute

Anthropic is in discussions with the US government to provide access to Mythos, with agencies including Treasury seeking access while the White House considers authorisation. Senior officials including Scott Bessent and Susie Wiles met Dario Amodei to discuss cybersecurity, AI safety and access to Mythos. Donald Trump later said a Department of Defense deal was possible, after the Pentagon had designated Anthropic a supply chain risk. The National Security Agency is using Mythos despite the Pentagon’s position.

Amodei said he supports government use of advanced AI for national security but opposes domestic mass surveillance and autonomous weapons. He also said Mythos has identified thousands of cybersecurity vulnerabilities through Project Glasswing and that rival models, including from Chinese developers, could replicate similar capabilities within 6–12 months.

Global financial officials warned that advanced AI models such as Claude Mythos could expose critical banking system vulnerabilities, with discussions at IMF and World Bank meetings focused on cyber risk and weak regulatory frameworks. Anthropic plans to extend Mythos access to European and UK banks after an initial rollout to major US institutions including JPMorgan Chase.

Mozilla said Mythos found 271 vulnerabilities in Firefox 150, after an earlier model found 22 bugs in Firefox 148. Anthropic is investigating claims that unauthorised users accessed Claude Mythos through a third-party vendor environment. A separate account said the group appeared to combine leaked data, open-source intelligence techniques and insider access to interact with the restricted model.

Anthropic briefed Australian critical infrastructure operators on AI-enabled cyberattack risks to essential services such as energy, telecommunications and healthcare. The Department of Home Affairs confirmed the meetings, but the company did not discuss details of its forthcoming Mythos model.

DeepSeek entered talks to raise at least $300mn at a $10bn valuation, before later talks with Tencent and Alibaba put the proposed valuation above $20bn. The company is seeking external funding partly to retain researchers whose compensation depends heavily on stock options.

Tencent opened an international beta for QClaw, a consumer AI agent built on the open-source OpenClaw framework and designed for use through messaging platforms. French AI company Mistral reached a $14bn valuation while selling open-weight models and local deployment to governments and enterprises seeking data control.

Chinese humanoid robots outperformed human runners in a Beijing half-marathon, with the fastest robot completing the race in 50 minutes and nearly half of the machines operating without remote control. Sony AI’s robot Ace defeated elite and some professional table tennis players in regulated matches using high-speed perception and AI-driven control.

Anthropic briefly removed Claude Code from its US$20-a-month Pro subscription tier for some new users, then reversed the change. The company said it was a limited test affecting a small share of new sign-ups, while existing users retained access.

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🛡 Cyber posture

Australia’s 2026 National Defence Strategy allocates $15–21bn to cyber capabilities as part of broader cyber and space investment. The 2026 Integrated Investment Program will invest up to $38bn in space, cyber and electronic warfare over the next decade. The strategy identifies artificial intelligence as a major source of future disruption and a core innovation priority.

In The Strategist, Fitriani and James Corera argued that the new US Cyber Strategy formalises offensive cyber operations as a routine tool of statecraft and signals a more permissive stance toward private-sector involvement in disruption. It said allies such as Australia face coordination and legal questions, including through joint operations such as Operation Aquila.

Canada launched CIREN, a program focused on critical infrastructure resilience against AI-enabled and escalated cyber threats. The UK National Cyber Security Centre assessed that around 100 countries have acquired spyware capable of hacking British infrastructure. Sean Plankey withdrew his nomination to lead CISA after Senate Republicans failed to advance his confirmation.

LayerZero said preliminary indicators point to Lazarus Group as the likely actor behind the $292mn Kelp DAO exploit, which involved forged cross-chain messages after verifier infrastructure was disrupted. Former ransomware negotiator Angelo Martino pleaded guilty to secretly aiding ALPHV/BlackCat while working for victims, including by sharing insurance limits and negotiation strategies.

Analysis of dark web listings found Australian identity packages selling for about US$200, alongside cheap access to credit cards, passports, social media accounts and corporate accounts. France’s ANTS confirmed a breach that may have exposed names, contact details, birth data and account identifiers, while a threat actor claimed to have stolen up to 19mn records. Fraudulent messages offered ships safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for cryptocurrency, according to maritime risk firm MARISKS.

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🧒 Online harms & child safety

Australia briefed around 50 countries on its under-16 social media ban model, with similar proposals emerging in Europe and elsewhere. Office of the Australian Information Commissioner concerns about a government-funded age-verification trial were raised repeatedly during the process, with internal emails saying privacy claims were overstated and not tested against Australian law.

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner issued legally enforceable transparency notices to gaming platforms including Roblox and Minecraft, requiring details on measures to protect children from grooming, exploitation and radicalisation. The regulator also named Fortnite and Steam among the platforms asked to explain safety systems, staffing and compliance processes. Separately, eSafety identified game-like versions of real-world terrorist violence circulating online after the Bondi attack, alongside widespread distribution of raw footage.

Cybersecurity experts identified major vulnerabilities in the European Commission’s new age-verification app within hours of release, including unprotected storage of sensitive data and bypassable biometric safeguards. In The Verge, Emma Roth set out privacy, security and accuracy trade-offs across AI age inference, ID verification, app-store checks and zero-knowledge proof approaches.

The UK government will introduce a statutory ban on mobile phones in schools in England by amending the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill. Ofcom opened an investigation into Telegram over suspected failures to prevent the spread of child sexual abuse material. Parallel probes also target teen chat platforms and risks linked to AI-generated explicit content.

Turkey passed legislation restricting social media access for children under 15 and requiring age verification, parental controls and rapid removal of harmful content. The Los Angeles Unified School District voted to impose system-wide screen-time limits, including a ban on device use for early-grade students and parental opt-outs.

In The Washington Post, analysis of more than 1,400 hours of streams found far-right streamer Nick Fuentes received nearly $900,000 in superchat donations from about 11,000 donors between January 2025 and March 2026. The article said a small core of donors supplied a disproportionate share of the money after bans from mainstream platforms.

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🕵️ Surveillance states

Meta plans to deploy software capturing employees’ mouse movements, clicks, keystrokes and screen activity to train AI systems capable of performing workplace tasks. The company says the data will not be used for performance evaluation, while experts cited in the source warned about workplace surveillance and privacy risks.

The UK High Court ruled that London’s Metropolitan Police can continue deploying live facial recognition, finding the technology complies with human rights law despite a privacy challenge. A US federal judge blocked government pressure on platforms to remove apps and groups tracking immigration enforcement activity using public information.

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🧑‍⚖️ Courts, enforcement & regulation

Australia’s Federal Court issued new rules for generative AI in legal proceedings, requiring lawyers to verify citations, disclose AI use in filings and avoid entering confidential information into AI systems. Florida prosecutors opened a criminal probe into OpenAI over whether ChatGPT could bear legal responsibility after a mass shooter allegedly used the chatbot to plan an attack.

The Consumer Federation of America sued Meta, alleging the company misled users about its efforts to combat scam advertising on Facebook and Instagram. India’s Competition Commission escalated its antitrust case against Apple after the company failed to submit financial data needed to assess penalties tied to alleged abuse of dominance in the iPhone app ecosystem.

Kalshi suspended and fined three US congressional candidates for trading on the outcomes of their own elections. Justin Sun sued World Liberty Financial, alleging the Trump family-backed crypto project unlawfully froze his $WLFI tokens and misrepresented investor rights.

The US Justice Department refused to assist French authorities investigating Elon Musk’s X, arguing the probe seeks to regulate an American company and implicates free speech protections. French prosecutors are examining X over alleged algorithmic bias, deepfakes and illegal content.

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🏛️ Government, procurement & public sector tech

Google is in talks with the US Department of Defense to deploy Gemini models in classified environments, with provisions reportedly covering domestic surveillance and autonomous weapons. The European Commission awarded a €180mn sovereign cloud contract to Post Telecom, StackIT, Scaleway and Proximus for cloud services across more than 40 EU agencies.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called for lighter EU regulation of industrial AI, saying Germany would push to ease regulatory burdens and potentially exempt industrial uses from stricter consumer AI rules. European governments are pursuing open-source and local technology alternatives, while US firms retain around 70% of the EU cloud market.

Australia is proposing stricter data centre security rules requiring executives and directors to undergo security vetting and introducing foreign ownership, control or influence tests for facilities handling government data. LinkedIn is expected to be excluded from Australia’s planned News Media Bargaining Incentive laws, with draft legislation expected soon and existing media-platform deals expiring over the next few months.

The OAIC and eSafety Commissioner formalised an MOU on cooperation, information sharing and regulatory coordination under the Privacy Act and Online Safety Act. Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett outlined plans to expand sovereign capability, invest in AI-enabled policing tools and deepen industry partnerships.

Whistleblower nurses at Royal Darwin Hospital said staff are using ChatGPT to calculate medication doses and YouTube to learn clinical procedures amid understaffing and training concerns. Western Australian authorities withdrew about 2,000 seatbelt-related fines issued by AI-assisted road safety cameras over six months.

In The Strategist, Lorraine Finlay, Australia’s Human Rights Commissioner, and Patrick Hooton, a human rights adviser at the Australian Human Rights Commission, argued that China’s latest five-year plan identifies brain-computer interfaces as a strategic future industry and that Australia needs stronger safeguards for military neurotechnology. It called for lifecycle-based reviews and clearer ethical limits as Australia develops its own defence capabilities.

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💰 Tech business & markets

Sam Altman sought OpenAI backing for ventures in which he holds personal stakes, including Helion and Stoke Space, as OpenAI prepares for a planned IPO valued at about $850bn. OpenAI declined some proposals but entered related commercial agreements that could still benefit Altman financially.

OpenAI began rolling out advertising on ChatGPT in Australia, extending an earlier US pilot. Ads will appear only for logged-in adult users on free tiers, while paid users remain ad-free.

Elon Musk promoted broad government payments funded by increased output from AI and robotics as a response to AI-driven job losses. Data showed AI adoption heavily skewed toward higher earners and more experienced workers, with daily use much lower among lower earners. Major Wall Street banks cut about 15,000 employees while reporting strong earnings, with executives attributing efficiency gains to AI.

Microsoft will invest A$25bn in Australia by 2029 to expand AI and cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity and workforce training. The plan omits details on data centre locations, energy sources and job creation, while analysis in the source said much of the capital may flow offshore through imported hardware.

Australian AI data centre firm Firmus Technologies is pitching itself as core infrastructure for the AI economy ahead of a potential ASX listing. Global tech companies including Amazon, Google, Meta, OpenAI and Anthropic are committing tens of billions to Australian AI infrastructure, with large contracts driving new equity, debt and private capital financing.

Proposed US data centre projects powered by natural gas and linked to major AI firms could emit more than 129mn tons of greenhouse gases annually, based on permit data reviewed by WIRED. Data centre expansion in the US is drawing local backlash over energy use, water consumption, noise, environmental damage and utility costs. US tech firms including Microsoft lobbied the EU to include confidentiality provisions in data centre emissions reporting rules.

ByteDance’s planned TikTok data centre in Brazil is facing environmental and social opposition over water use, energy allocation and local consultation. Officials are reviewing environmental licensing, while Indigenous groups and activists cited in the source raised concerns about local resource strain.

SpaceX warned in a pre-IPO filing that its plans for space-based AI data centres and interplanetary infrastructure rely on unproven technologies and may not be commercially viable. The company cited technical complexity, harsh space conditions and dependence on the delayed Starship rocket.

Telstra deployed an internal AI agent in its boardroom to help directors navigate large volumes of company documents. Built with Accenture, the system draws only on curated internal materials and is not used for decision-making.

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🎬 IP, media & creative industries

YouTube opened its AI deepfake detection tool to a broad set of public figures, including actors, musicians, athletes and creators. The system lets users upload their likeness, scan for synthetic copies and request removal, while parody and satire may remain protected.

AI safety groups are funding and training content creators to spread awareness of existential AI risks through fellowships, paid collaborations and social media campaigns. The push moves outreach beyond policy circles and technical research into mass public persuasion. The creator push is intensifying political polarisation, with critics accusing AI safety advocates of exaggeration and hindering innovation.

That’s all for this week. For more timely analysis and commentary, check out The Strategist and ASPI’s Stop the World podcast—or our other Substack newsletters:

The Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

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