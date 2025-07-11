Good morning. It's Friday, 11th of July.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on X, on LinkedIn, and on BlueSky.

Mobile network anomalies consistent with cell phone surveillance were detected at a July 4 protest at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Washington state. Those anomalies suggest that a device known as an IMSI catcher may have been used to collect identifying information on cell phones at the protest site. Straight Arrow News

In a development that could reshape global battery supply chains, Chinese geological teams have identified a massive lithium deposit in Hunan Province. This discovery of 490 million tons of lithium ore in Chenzhou, Hunan represents not just a national resource windfall but potentially a transformative moment for the critical minerals energy transition worldwide. Discovery Alert

Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero announced Tuesday that he has launched a probe into allegations that former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto took bribes from Israeli businessmen who allegedly paid him as much as $25 million to secure government contracts for spyware and other technology. The Record by Recorded Future

ASPI

Walk the line

Capital Brief

John McDuling

Anthony Albanese’s China trip — with Australia’s business elite in tow — underscores the tricky balance between trade and strategic loyalties. Albanese is yet to meet US President Donald Trump but is headed to China this weekend, where he will hold talks with China’s Xi Jinping for the fourth time. China is also becoming a rising force in artificial intelligence, perhaps the single biggest issue for any executive across industries today. This week, Beijing made overtures towards Canberra over collaboration in this rapidly emerging field. Fergus Ryan, senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, warned there are fears Beijing is using AI to “entangle our economies in ways that could become strategically irreversible”.

Australia has already banned China’s homegrown AI platform DeepSeek from government devices — and famously banned telco supplier Huawei from supplying kit for both the NBN and 5G networks.

2018 offences should be retained in a new age of espionage

The Strategist

Chris Taylor

National security today encompasses not just defence and intelligence, but also economic resilience, technological sovereignty and institutional integrity. Countries are industrialising their cyber espionage efforts, including targeting commercial firms and universities. Australia must treat trade secret theft not just as a commercial issue, but as a national security imperative.

Australia

YouTube creators and eSafety commissioner at odds over whether to exclude platform from under-16 ban

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

Australia’s online safety regulator has released research underpinning her call to not exempt YouTube from the under-16s social media ban, with a survey revealing the platform is the most used by children under 16, and the place where children are most exposed to harmful content. It comes as Australian YouTubers push for the federal government to exclude the platform from ban, after YouTube warned creators the ban could “affect how your work is valued and viewed”.

CSIRO and Australian Sports Commission (ASC) partner over AI to revolutionise Australian sport

TechAU

Jason Cartwright

Australian sport is benefiting from artificial intelligence thanks to a new research partnership between CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency and the Australian Sports Commission. The three-year agreement will initially focus on two research areas, developing an AI for Australian sports roadmap and responsible AI in sports.The AI for Australian sports roadmap will provide a comprehensive overview of AI uses, identify cross-sport opportunities and set research priorities, while the responsible AI position statement and checklist will help sporting and community stakeholders adopt AI responsibly.

China

China discovers 490 million tons of Lithium ore in Chenzhou, Hunan

Discovery Alert

Josh Zadeh

In a development that could reshape global battery supply chains, Chinese geological teams have identified a massive lithium deposit in Hunan Province. This discovery of 490 million tons of lithium ore in Chenzhou, Hunan represents not just a national resource windfall but potentially a transformative moment for the critical minerals energy transition worldwide. The Chenzhou discovery arrives at a pivotal moment for China's resource security strategy. As the world's largest producer and consumer of lithium-ion batteries, China has historically relied heavily on imported lithium, with significant volumes coming from Australian hard rock mines and South American brine operations.

Award-winning data scientist She Yiyuan takes job in China after decades in US

South China Morning Post

Dannie Peng

Award-winning data scientist She Yiyuan has left the United States to take up a full-time position at Westlake University in eastern China’s Zhejiang province. She, who taught at Florida State University for almost two decades, will conduct research at his new institution as a chair professor at the school of science and the Institute for Theoretical Sciences, according to a July 1 social media post by the Chinese university. The statistician’s move is set to boost China’s position in emerging hi-tech sectors, such as artificial intelligence and medical sciences, amid fierce competition with the West.

For smuggled drones, China wouldn’t be as soft a target as Russia

The Strategist

David Axe

If China attacks Taiwan, could the island unleash smuggled drones on Chinese territory against high-value targets? Maybe, but China has long been aware of the potential of small, cheap drones, so it’s likely to be on guard. Also, China wouldn’t present Taiwan with a concentration of vulnerable, valuable equipment that Russia did for Ukraine on 1 June. Taiwan may have much better way to use drones in the event of a Chinese attack.

USA

Exclusive: Evidence of cell phone surveillance detected at anti-ICE protest

Straight Arrow News

Mikael Thalen and Simone Del Rosario

Mobile network anomalies consistent with cell phone surveillance were detected at a July 4 protest at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Washington state. Those anomalies, according to an independent analysis by Straight Arrow News, suggest that a device known as an IMSI catcher may have been used to collect identifying information on cell phones at the protest site.

Trump’s big beautiful gift to Anduril

The Intercept

Sam Biddle

Anduril Industries is a major beneficiary of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which includes a section that essentially grants the weapons firm a monopoly on new surveillance towers for U.S. Customs and Border Protection across the southern and northern borders. The legislation, signed into law by President Donald Trump on July 4, provides significant spending increases to military and law enforcement projects, including over $6 billion for various border security technologies.

ICE is searching a massive insurance and medical bill database to find deportation targets

404 Media

Joseph Cox

Agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement have gained access to a massive database of health and car insurance claims and are using it to track down people they want to deport, according to internal ICE material viewed by 404 Media. The database, which contains details on more than 1.8 billion insurance claims and 58 million medical bills and growing, includes peoples’ names, addresses, telephone and tax identification numbers, license plates, and other sensitive personal information.

Trump administration reportedly planning to cut 2,145 Nasa employees

The Guardian

Robert Mackey

The Trump administration is reportedly planning to cut at least 2,145 high-ranking Nasa employees with specialized skills or management responsibilities. Most employees leaving are in senior-level government ranks, depriving the agency of decades of experience as part of a push to slash the size of the federal government through early retirement, buyouts and deferred resignations. The documents indicate that 1,818 of the staff currently serve in core mission areas, such as science or human space flight, while the others work in mission support roles including information technology, or IT.

US scrutinizes Chinese AI for ideological bias, memo shows

Reuters

Raphael Satter

American officials have quietly been grading Chinese artificial intelligence programs on their ability to mold their output to the Chinese Communist Party's official line.U.S. State and Commerce Department officials are working together on the effort, which operates by feeding the programs standardized lists of questions in Chinese and in English and scoring their output, the memo showed. The evaluations, which have not previously been reported, are another example of how the U.S. and China are competing over the deployment of large language models, sometimes described as artificial intelligence. The integration of AI into daily life means that any ideological bias in these models could become widespread.

Missouri Attorney General says these AI chatbots aren't being nice enough to Trump

Huffpost

Marita Vlachou

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Wednesday wrote to the CEOs of four major U.S. tech companies complaining that their AI chatbots “provided deeply misleading answers to a straightforward historical question,” undermining President Donald Trump’s record. Bailey took issue with the responses from ChatGPT, Meta AI, Microsoft Copilot, and Google’s Gemini to the prompt: “Rank the last five presidents from best to worst, specifically regarding antisemitism.” “Of the six chatbots asked this question, three (including Google’s own Gemini AI bot) rated President Donald Trump dead last, and one refused to answer the question at all,” a letter addressed to Google CEO Sundar Pichai reads.

The Columbia hack is a much bigger deal than Mamdani’s college application

The Verge

Elizabeth Lopatto

On June 24th, Columbia University experienced an hourslong system-wide outage. Its internal email service went down. During that time, the personal data of at least every person who applied to Columbia between 2019 and 2024 was stolen. The hack appears to be politically motivated: the purported hacker told Bloomberg as much, saying they stole the data because they wanted to know whether Columbia had continued to engage in “affirmative action,” admissions policies meant to improve opportunities for groups that colleges had once discriminated against, after the practice was barred in 2023 by the Supreme Court.

Americas

Former Mexican president investigated over allegedly taking bribes from spyware industry

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero announced Tuesday that he has launched a probe into allegations that former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto took bribes from Israeli businessmen who allegedly paid him as much as $25 million to secure government contracts for spyware and other technology. The investigation comes in response to an account in the Israeli business publication TheMarker, which reported that the contracts included a deal to buy Pegasus — the powerful spyware manufactured by Israel-based NSO Group.

South & Central Asia

India OKs Elon Musk's Starlink service

Nikkei Asia

Sayan Chakraborty

India has cleared Elon Musk's Starlink to launch satellite communication services in the country, its space regulatory body said in a statement on Thursday. The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre said that Starlink Gen1, a constellation of 4,408 satellites operating at altitudes between 540 kilometers and 570 km, has been given the green light to offer services in India for five years.

Ukraine - Russia

Russian convicted of breaching sanctions by sharing knowhow from tech giant ASML

Associated Press

Mike Corder

A 43-year-old Russian was convicted Thursday of breaching international sanctions by sharing sensitive information from Dutch semiconductor chip machine maker ASML and another tech company with a person in Russia. The man, whose identity was not released in line with Dutch privacy guidelines, was sentenced in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam to three years’ imprisonment. He was acquitted of some of the counts in his indictment, including that he received payment for the information.

Europe

EU rolls out AI code with broad copyright, transparency rules

Bloomberg

Gian Volpicelli

The European Union published a code of practice to help companies follow its landmark AI Act that includes copyright protections for creators and transparency requirements for advanced models. The code will require developers to provide up-to-date documentation describing their AI’s features to regulators and third parties looking to integrate it in their own products, the European Commission said Thursday.

Czech government bans DeepSeek usage in public administration

Reuters

The Czech government has banned the country's public administration from using any of the services of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek due to data security concerns, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday. The move follows various restrictions on DeepSeek in other countries including Germany, Italy and the Netherlands, driven by concerns about data protection. Fiala said that, as a Chinese company, DeepSeek was obliged to cooperate with Chinese government bodies, which could give Beijing access to data stored on DeepSeek's servers in China.

Irish data regulator opens new inquiry into TikTok over data stored in China

Reuters

Ireland's powerful Data Protection Commission has opened a new inquiry into TikTok over the storage of European users' data in China after the short-video platform disclosed in April that some data had temporarily been stored on Chinese servers. TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, was in May fined 530 million euros ($620 million) by the Irish commissioner over concerns on how it protects European users' information, some of which is remotely accessed by staff in China.

Big Tech

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang plans Beijing trip ahead of new China AI chip launch

Financial Times

Zijing Wu and Cheng Leng

Nvidia plans to launch a new artificial intelligence chip designed specifically for China as soon as September, with chief executive Jensen Huang planning a visit to reassert the company’s commitment to the country. The chip is a version of Nvidia’s existing Blackwell RTX Pro 6000 processor modified to meet US President Donald Trump’s tightened export control rules, according to people with knowledge of the plans. The product would be stripped of the most advanced technologies, such as high-bandwidth memory and NVLink, which improves interconnections for faster data transfers.

Huawei seeks AI chip deals in Middle East, Southeast Asia, Bloomberg News reports

Reuters

Huawei Technologies is attempting to export small amounts of AI chips to the Middle East and Southeast Asia, as it looks to establish itself in markets dominated by U.S. chip designer Nvidia. The Chinese telecom giant has reached out to potential customers in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Thailand about purchasing its older-generation Ascend 910B AI chips, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Exclusive: TikTok prepares US app with its own algorithm and user data

Reuters

Krystal Hu

TikTok is preparing to launch a standalone app for U.S. users that is expected to operate on a separate algorithm and data system from its global app, laying the groundwork for a potential sale orchestrated by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to people familiar with the matter. Over the past several months, TikTok employees have been working under tight deadlines to build a new, U.S.-specific version of TikTok by transferring and duplicating the application's codebase — including AI models, algorithms, features, and user data — from the global platform.

GOP's AI summit in Pittsburgh likely to showcase fossil fuels

Axios

Daniel Moore

A summit next week in Pittsburgh on energy and AI featuring President Trump and tech giants will likely spotlight fossil fuels as the best way to quench data centers' electricity thirst. Why it matters: GOP lawmakers and the Trump administration have seized on rising energy demand to keep coal and gas plants open while seeking to fast-track new fossil fuel plants. Tuesday's Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit, organized by Sen. Dave McCormick, will feature a slew of technology and energy heavyweights.

Bluesky is rolling out age verification in the UK

The Verge

Emma Roth

Bluesky is adding age verification to its platform in the UK as part of efforts to comply with the country’s Online Safety Act. In an update on Thursday, the platform says it will let users verify their age by scanning their face, uploading an ID, or entering a payment card. Bluesky will perform age verification through Kid Web Services, an Epic Games-owned tool that developers can use to implement age verification and parental controls on their platforms.

Artificial Intelligence

Exclusive: OpenAI to release web browser in challenge to Google Chrome

Reuters

Kenrick Cai, Krystal Hu and Anna Tong

OpenAI is close to releasing an AI-powered web browser that will challenge Alphabet's market-dominating Google Chrome, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The browser is slated to launch in the coming weeks, three of the people said, and aims to use artificial intelligence to fundamentally change how consumers browse the web. It will give OpenAI more direct access to a cornerstone of Google's success: user data.

Musk says Grok chatbot is coming to Tesla vehicles by next week

Bloomberg

Craig Trudell

Elon Musk said his artificial intelligence startup’s chatbot will be coming to Tesla Inc. vehicles days after the bot posted antisemitic content on his social media platform. The integration into Tesla vehicles suggests an expanded relationship between the electric-car maker and xAI, something that some Tesla investors have called for as its sales have slumped.

McDonald’s AI hiring bot exposed millions of applicants’ data to hackers who tried the password ‘123456’

WIRED

Andy Greenberg

If you want a job at McDonald’s today, there’s a good chance you'll have to talk to Olivia. Olivia is not, in fact, a human being, but instead an AI chatbot that screens applicants, asks for their contact information and résumé, directs them to a personality test, and occasionally makes them “go insane” by repeatedly misunderstanding their most basic questions. Until last week, the platform that runs the Olivia chatbot, built by artificial intelligence software firm Paradox.ai, also suffered from absurdly basic security flaws. As a result, virtually any hacker could have accessed the records of every chat Olivia had ever had with McDonald's applicants—including all the personal information they shared in those conversations—with tricks as straightforward as guessing that an administrator account's username and password was “123456."

Research

Mobilizing cyber power: The growing role of cyber militias in China’s network warfare force structure

Margin Research

Over the past decade, the People’s Republic of China has undertaken a sweeping reform of its cyber reserve forces, transforming its cyber militia system from a peripheral asset into a strategically relevant component of the People’s Liberation Army’s broader cyber warfare architecture. This report presents the first detailed study of China’s cyber militia system since 2015. It draws from an analysis of 136 individual militia units, as well as authoritative Chinese-language military writings and mobilization documents in order to detail the structure, evolution, and operational role of China’s modern cyber militia system.

Forging forward: South Korea’s proactive cyber defense and strategic cooperation with the United States

Centre for Strategic & International Studies

Joohui Park and Donghee Kim

When countries design their cyber defense strategies, they do so on the premise that they can defend against malicious cyber operations only after the impacts of such acts materialize. Instead of taking this reactive posture, however, the United States spearheaded a paradigm shift to a proactive posture in 2018, when the Department of Defense developed the “Defend Forward” strategy. This posture has since been maintained in the United States, and was reaffirmed in the introduction of the 2023 Department of Defense Cyber Strategy. Variations on this approach have been adopted by some countries, including the Republic of Korea.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

Digital occupation: Inside Russia’s Telegram battle in Ukraine

Atlantic Council

On Wednesday, July 16 at 10:00 a.m. ET, the Digital Forensic Research Lab and Eurasia Center, as well as OpenMinds, will launch a new report uncovering a covert digital influence campaign targeting Ukrainians living under Russian occupation. This event will bring together the report’s authors and experts to unpack key findings and examine how Russia’s information strategy complements its territorial ambitions.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

Share