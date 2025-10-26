Good morning. It's Monday, 27th of October.

Adopted by the General Assembly in December 2024 after five years of negotiation, the Convention against Cybercrime establishes the first universal framework for investigating and prosecuting offences committed online – from ransomware and financial fraud to the non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

The former executive of a US government contractor allegedly stole eight trade secrets of two unnamed companies from April 2022 to June 2025, with the intent to sell those secrets to a Russian-based buyer. Reuters

Australia has earmarked US$54.4 million to build cyber-security capacity across the Indo-Pacific, saying global cooperation is key as online crimes become more complex and sophisticated.

ASPI

World

Sixty-five nations sign first UN treaty to fight cybercrime, in milestone for digital cooperation

Scoop

Vibhu Mishra

The new treaty criminalises a range of cyber-dependent and cyber-enabled offences, facilitates the sharing of electronic evidence across borders and establishes a 24/7 cooperation network among States. The new treaty criminalises a range of cyber-dependent and cyber-enabled offences, facilitates the sharing of electronic evidence across borders and establishes a 24/7 cooperation network among States. It also makes history as the first international treaty to recognise the non-consensual dissemination of intimate images as an offence – a significant victory for victims of online abuse. The signing ceremony was hosted by Viet Nam in collaboration with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, drawing senior officials, diplomats and experts from across regions.

Australia

Australia unveils cyber security push for Indo-Pacific region

Bloomberg

Richard Henderson

Australia has earmarked A$83.5 million to build cyber-security capacity across the Indo-Pacific, saying global cooperation is key as online crimes become more complex and sophisticated. The financial commitment will be spread across four years to 2028 through Australia’s Southeast Asia and Pacific Cyber Program, said Matt Thistlewaite, assistant minister for immigration and for foreign affairs and trade. He was speaking in Hanoi on Saturday during a signing ceremony for the United Nations plenary on the convention against cybercrime, for which Australia is a signatory.

Labor rejects big tech’s AI copyright swindle

The Australian

James Madden and Thomas Henry

Labor will enshrine crucial copyright protections for the nation’s creative industries, after staring down a brazen push by tech giants to train their AI systems by ripping off content produced by Aus­tralia’s musicians, artists, authors and journalists. The government announced that while it was still “consulting” on possible updates to Australia’s copyright laws, it will not consider a proposed exception for “text and data mining” – a practice that allows artificial intelligence developers to access the works of content creators for free, and without permission, to inform its AI models.

Staff in regional Australian Community Media newsrooms concerned about rollout of generative AI model

ABC News

Emile Pavlich and Ethan Seiderman

Staff at Australian Community Media say the rollout of generative artificial intelligence to assist their journalism has been problematic. Staff say AI has misattributed quotes, wrongly identified people within headlines, and provided misleading media law advice. The rollout of the technology is also being used to analyse a news story’s legal risk. RMIT University AI and media expert TJ Thomson said the technology was increasingly being used in newsrooms for “all sorts of things”.

China

China vows to become high-tech superpower as trade tensions simmer

The Australian Financial Review

Jessica Sier

China released its policy overview for the next five years, which aims to maintain manufacturing and grow the economy by further modernising its industries as well as bolstering its science and technology sectors. China is the world’s biggest manufacturer, accounting for roughly 30 per cent of global manufacturing output and about a quarter of its overall economy. The new calls for keeping manufacturing at an “appropriate level” with advanced industries as the backbone.

China upgraded missiles using UAE technology, Biden spies said

Financial Times

Demetri Sevastopulo

US spy agencies obtained intelligence in 2022 that the United Arab Emirates gave Huawei technology that they believe China used to extend the range of air-to-air missiles, giving its fighter jets an advantage over American warplanes. The technology allegedly transferred to China by G42, the UAE’s flagship AI group, was used to upgrade long-range missiles fired from fighter jets. Two of the people said the technology was passed to Huawei.

Nexperia crisis: Sino-Dutch dispute over chipmaker puts car industry supply chain at risk

South China Morning Post

Xiaofei Xu, Wency Chen, and Coco Feng

All eyes are on Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao’s meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels to defuse the row over Nexperia. There were no banner headlines to be found about talks in Brussels between China’s Minister of Commerce, Wang Wentao, and his counterparts in the European Union to defuse a row over Chinese-owned chipmaker Nexperia, which the Dutch government seized control of on September 30 by invoking an obscure 1952 law known as the Goods Availability Act.

USA

US alleges executive sold secrets to Russia for $1.3 million

Reuters

A.J. Vicens

U.S. prosecutors have accused a former executive of a government contractor that provides cyber intelligence tools to federal agencies of selling trade secrets to a buyer in Russia for $1.3 million. U.S. District Court in Washington, prosecutors said Peter Williams stole eight trade secrets of two unnamed companies from April 2022 to June 2025, with the intent to sell those secrets to a Russian-based buyer. Williams is listed as general manager of L3Harris Trenchant from October 2024 until his resignation on August 21. The company develops hacking tools that support national security operations and says it has U.S. government contracts.

Trump Jr-linked drone company wins Pentagon contract

Financial Times

Joe Miller, Alex Rogers, Steff Chávez and George Steer

A little-known drone company backed by Donald Trump Jr has won its largest contract from the Pentagon, as the US government expands its procurement of the drones. Florida-based Unusual Machines, in which Trump Jr has held a $4mn stake, said the US army had contracted it to manufacture 3,500 drone motors, alongside various other drone parts. The procurement, announced last week, comes after President Donald Trump in June signed an executive order aimed at boosting the US’s nascent drone industry, for commercial and military use.

Inside the tech CEO campaign to stop Trump from sending troops to San Francisco

The Wall Street Journal

Keach Hagey, Sebastian Herrera and Robbie Whelan

Sam Altman, Jensen Huang and Marc Benioff helped Mayor Daniel Lurie to persuade the president not to deploy the National Guard. A frenzy of phone calls and text messages between Trump and members of his administration, Mayor Daniel Lurie and chief executives of major Bay Area technology companies culminated in Trump’s announcement that he had decided not to do a law enforcement “surge” in San Francisco using federal forces.

Trump pardons Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, high-profile cryptocurrency figure

Associated Press

Will Weissert and Alan Suderman

President Donald Trump has pardoned Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, who created the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange and served prison time for failing to stop criminals from using the platform to move money connected to child sex abuse, drug trafficking and terrorism. The pardon caps a monthslong effort by Zhao, a billionaire commonly known as CZ in the crypto world and one of the biggest names in the industry. He and Binance have been key supporters of some of the Trump family’s crypto enterprises.

North Asia

Japan, US to sign cooperation deal on AI, 6G as China gains ground

Nikkei Asia

Ryuto Imao and Sachiko Kawahara

Japan and the U.S. are set to sign an agreement to work together on artificial intelligence and next-generation wireless standards, with an eye on exporting those technologies to Global South, where China is expanding its technological influence. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Tokyo on Tuesday. On the sideline of the summit, cabinet ministers from both countries will sign a memorandum of cooperation on technological prosperity, calling for a “new golden age of innovation.”

Japan successfully launches new cargo spacecraft to deliver supplies to International Space Station Associated Press

North Korean hacking group targeting European drone maker with ScoringMathTea malware

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

One of the most prolific hacking groups in North Korea has targeted at least three European companies manufacturing drones and other military equipment. Researchers at ESET said they found evidence of a new tentacle of the long-running Operation DreamJob campaign — where North Korea’s Lazarus group sends malware-laden emails purporting to be from recruiters at top companies.

South & Central Asia

Do India’s EV policies discriminate against China? Experts weigh in

Rest of World

Ananya Bhattacharya

The world’s largest EV producer, China has requested the World Trade Organization to settle a dispute with India over incentive schemes, which it claims discriminate against Chinese goods. China is making more EVs than it can sell at home, and Western countries are blocking Chinese imports with higher tariffs. India’s market has become crucial for Chinese EV makers seeking new buyers. At the same time, India is trying to break into an industry where China controls almost 80% of global production.

Ukraine – Russia

Ringleader behind ‘Russian-inspired’ arson discussed kidnapping Revolut founder

Reuters

Michael Holden

The ringleader of an arson attack on Ukraine-linked businesses in London last year discussed kidnapping the co-founder of finance app Revolut and torching a warehouse in the Czech Republic with his Russian handler, a British court heard. Dylan Earl, 21, who admitted aggravated arson over the 2024 blaze which targeted companies delivering satellite equipment from Elon Musk’s Starlink to Ukraine, had also sought to pay a serving British soldier for intelligence.

Cyberattack on Russia’s food safety agency reportedly disrupts product shipments

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

A cyberattack on Russia’s agricultural and food safety watchdog earlier this week disrupted food shipments across the country, local media reported. It was targeted by a large-scale distributed denial-of-service attack that affected its online infrastructure. The disruption caused serious delays in food deliveries after the electronic veterinary certification platform Mercury.

Europe

Former Polish official indicted over spyware purchase

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

Poland’s former deputy justice minister was indicted for allegedly illegally transferring $6.9 million from a fund meant to help crime victims to a Polish government office which used the money to purchase powerful commercial spyware. Michał Woś faces a possible 10-year prison sentence for facilitating the transfer, which prosecutors say took place in 2017. The charges are the latest development in a long-running Polish investigation into the use of the NSO Group’s zero-click Pegasus spyware to snoop on opposition politicians between 2017 and 2022.

European giants strike deal on €6B space champion to rival Elon Musk

POLITICO

Francesca Micheletti

Aerospace companies Airbus, Leonardo and Thales said they had reached a preliminary agreement to combine their space activities. Announcing “a leading European player in space,” the companies said they would combine their satellite and space systems manufacturing into a €6.5 billion business that will employ around 25,000 people across Europe. The three-way deal seeks to create a challenger to Musk’s SpaceX — especially in low-earth orbit satellites of the type that power his Starlink internet service. The deal — initially named Project Bromo after a volcano in Indonesia — has been a long time coming.

Huawei’s solar tech sparks fears of Europe’s next dependency crisis

POLITICO

Sam Clark and Jordyn Dahl

The Chinese tech giant is at the heart of a brewing storm over the security of Europe’s energy grids. Lawmakers are writing to the European Commission to urge it to “restrict high-risk vendors” from solar energy systems. Such restrictions would target Huawei first and foremost, as the dominant Chinese supplier of critical parts of these systems. The warnings come as European governments have woken up to the risks of being reliant on other regions for critical services — from Russian gas to Chinese critical raw materials and American digital services.

EU accuses Meta and TikTok of breaching transparency rules

Associated Press

Sam McNeil

The European Union said Meta and TikTok had breached their transparency obligations after an investigation that could result in billions of dollars in fines. The inquiry found both companies had violated the Digital Services Act, the EU’s trailblazing digital rule book that imposes a set of strict requirements designed to keep internet users safe online, including making it easier to report counterfeit or unsafe goods or flag harmful or illegal content like hate speech, as well as a ban on ads targeted at children.

Middle East

Phishing campaign across Mideast, North Africa is attributed to Iranian group

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

A state-sponsored Iranian hacking group known as MuddyWater has been linked to a large-scale phishing campaign targeting more than 100 government entities and international organizations across the Middle East and North Africa. The campaign — attributed by cybersecurity firm Group-IB to MuddyWater — used a compromised email account to distribute an updated version of the Phoenix backdoor, a piece of Windows malware that allows remote control and data collection from infected systems.

Africa

Malawi’s new farmhand: AI that speaks the local language

Rest of World

Stephanie Wangari

In Malawi, small-scale farmers are turning to an AI chatbot called Ulangizi for instant farming advice in their own language. The tool uses ChatGPT, and is trained on government data and traditional knowledge to help fight pests, drought, and misinformation. As farmers struggle with increased droughts and floods, the chatbot is helping fill gaps left by traditional knowledge and government support.

Big Tech

Amazon reveals cause of AWS outage that took everything from banks to smart beds offline

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

Amazon has revealed the cause of this week’s hours-long AWS outage, which took everything from Signal to smart beds offline, was a bug in automation software that had widespread consequences. Platforms including Signal, Snapchat, Roblox, Duolingo, as well as services such as banking sites and the Ring doorbell company were some of the 2,000 companies affected by the outage.

Google Earth gets an AI chatbot to help chart the climate crisis

WIRED

Boone Ashworth

New AI features in Google Earth let users ask chatbot-style questions to find changes in the climate. The system could eventually predict disasters and identify the communities likely to be affected. Google Earth AI, a fusion of Google’s Earth and Gemini AI systems, was introduced in July. Part of that effort is an AI model called AlphaEarth Foundations, which turns terabytes of satellite data into useful data layers tracking the history of what happens across the surface of the planet.

Artificial Intelligence

Collaboration, not competition, should shape AI governance

The Strategist

Max Scott

The debate over open-source AI highlights contrasting governance philosophies. China promotes open-source AI to foster inclusivity and reduce reliance on US technology, while US leaders advocate caution, with some recommending restrictions on releasing frontier model weights. These tensions illustrate the strategic and ethical complexities shaping AI’s future. Regional initiatives such as the African Union’s AI and Data Policy Framework and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ AI governance working group demonstrate promising models for cross-border cooperation.

Misc

Meet the real screen addicts: the elderly

The Economist

As today’s 60-somethings, already familiar with digital technology, enter retirement, time spent on smart devices is shooting up among the elderly. Tech companies have identified oldies as a growing market. Apple makes earphones that double as hearing aids and watches that can carry out electrocardiograms or call an ambulance if the wearer falls. Older people’s enthusiasm for digital technology shows no sign of slowing down. The next frontier may be virtual reality, which allows the housebound to enjoy immersive excursions to whatever place or time they want to visit.

A $60 mod to Meta’s Ray-Bans disables its privacy-protecting recording light

404Media

Joseph Cox and Jason Koebler

Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses are the tech giant’s main attempt at bringing augmented reality to the masses. The glasses can take photos, record videos, and may soon use facial recognition to identify people. Meta’s glasses come with a bright LED light that illuminates whenever someone hits record. The idea is to discourage stalkers, weirdos, or just anyone from filming people without their consent. Or at least warn people nearby that they are. Meta has designed the glasses to not work if someone covers up the LED with tape. One hobbyist is charging a small fee to disable that light, and has a growing list of customers.

Research

Dark Covenant 3.0: Controlled impunity and Russia’s cybercriminals

The Record by Recorded Future

Insikt Group

Recorded Future intelligence shows that the Russian government’s relationship with cybercriminals has evolved from passive tolerance to active management. Since 2023, Insikt Group has identified a measurable shift in how Russian authorities engage with cybercriminal groups: selective enforcement, choreographed arrests, and public “examples” used to reinforce state authority. Leaked communications expose direct, tasking-level coordination between cybercriminal leaders and Russian intelligence intermediaries.

