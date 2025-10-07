Good morning. It's Wednesday, 8th of October.

At the IEEE International Conference on Dependable Systems and Networks, FIU computer scientists unveiled SHIELD, a defensive system that can detect and neutralize cyberattacks on drones in real time and, crucially, allow the drone to finish its mission. Associated Press

The Danish prime minister says the country will ban social media for under-15s, as she accused mobile phones and social networks of “stealing our children’s childhood”. The Guardian

OpenAI said on Tuesday it has banned several ChatGPT accounts with suspected links to the Chinese government entities after the users asked for proposals to monitor social media conversations. Reuters

Australia

Australia’s innovation crisis: the case for a national tech scale-up ecosystem

Forbes

Greg Miller

Australia is a nation of ideas. We boast world-class universities, Nobel laureates, breakthrough scientists, and a thriving startup community. But in the hard metrics – economic complexity, technology exports, and sovereign industrial capability – we are quickly slipping behind our OECD peers.

China

China proposes global drive to build AI-powered satellite mega network for all

South China Morning Post

Ling Xin

Chinese researchers have proposed that the world work together on a shared satellite mega constellation to deliver real-time services for everyone on Earth while preventing space from becoming dangerously overcrowded. Instead of separate projects by companies and governments to build their own constellations, the plan envisions a common infrastructure network of about 48,000 multifunctional, AI-driven satellites, coordinated through a shared orbital cloud system.

Civilian tech is powering China’s military

Foreign Policy

Cole McFaul, Andrew W. Marshall and Sam Bresnick

China is a dominant player in emerging technologies. It is a renewable energy superpower, controls the global commercial drone market, and has installed more industrial robots than the rest of the world combined. At the same time, it is pouring resources into outcompeting the United States in artificial intelligence. It also seeks to develop the world’s premier military capabilities by integrating its civilian commercial ecosystem and defense industrial base.

In silicon wafers, China’s emerging local stars rattle global giants

Nikkei Asia

Cheng Ting-Fang and Lauly Li

After more than a decade in the business, Hu, a representative of a distributor selling foreign-made silicon wafers in China, says he has been shaken by a recent trend: the rapid rise over the past two years of Chinese manufacturers offering the products at just half the price of leading Japanese rivals. Many Chinese electronics manufacturers are encouraging their chip suppliers to adopt more domestically produced silicon wafer materials, sources familiar with the matter told Nikkei Asia.

Young people in China are embracing AI therapy

Rest of World

Yi-Ling Liu

Young people and urbanites, many of whom have tried online therapy, are now turning to AI chatbots instead of professional therapists in China. On social media, users avidly chronicle their heart-to-heart conversations with chatbots, attempting to address anxiety, depression, and relationship issues.

USA

FIU cybersecurity researchers develop midflight defense against drone hijacking

Associated Press

FBI is warning companies to patch their Oracle databases immediately

Forbes

Thomas Brewster

An infamous ransomware group called Clop is back in town and causing chaos. Over the past week, Google, the FBI and numerous security firms have warned about the hackers’ “mass extortion” attempts, where they threaten execs with leaking information stolen from their companies’ Oracle databases unless a ransom is paid. “This is a ‘stop-what-you’re-doing and patch immediately’ vulnerability,” wrote FBI cyber division assistant director Brett Leatherman.

Americas

Courts don’t know what to do about AI crimes

Rest of World

Juliana Bedoya

Increasing adoption of AI is transforming Latin America’s justice system by helping tackle case backlogs and improve access to justice for victims. But it is also exposing deep vulnerabilities through its rampant misuse, bias, and weak oversight as regulators struggle to keep up with the pace of innovation.

North Asia

‘Qilin’ cybercrime gang claims hack on Japan’s Asahi Group

Reuters

A.J. Vicens and Raphael Satter

Qilin, a ransomware group with a track record of intrusions against major entities around the world, claimed responsibility on Tuesday for a hack on Japan’s Asahi Group Holdings, which disrupted production at the beer and beverage giant. Asahi Group’s beer-making subsidiary, Asahi Breweries, said on Monday that it had restarted production at its six Japanese beer plants on October 2. It first said it had been hacked on September 29.

Taiwan-made constellation satellite ‘Chi Po-lin’ heads for high-stakes US launch

South China Morning Post

Lawrence Chung

Taiwan is poised to launch its first locally made observation constellation satellite in the US later this year, signalling a major boost for its lagging space programme. The move marks a critical step for the island in a global space race increasingly dominated by powers such mainland China, which is making rapid advances.

North Korean hackers stole over $2 billion in crypto so far in 2025, researchers say

TechCrunch

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai

Hackers working for the North Korean government have stolen more than $2 billion in crypto so far this year, according to blockchain analysis firm Elliptic. On Tuesday, Elliptic published a blog post with this new estimate, which the company says is the “largest annual total on record, with three months still to go,” and is based on more than 30 hacks this year.

Southeast Asia

Myanmar groups to sue Telenor over data sharing with junta

Reuters

Poppy McPherson and Gwladys Fouche

Myanmar civil society groups said on Tuesday they are suing the Norwegian telecoms giant Telenor, alleging it shared customer data with the Southeast Asian nation’s ruling military that allowed the junta to track, imprison and kill civilians. The firm, which is majority-owned by the Norwegian government, sold its business in Myanmar after the 2021 military coup that unseated an elected government, to avoid European Union sanctions after pressure from the junta to activate intercept surveillance technology.

South & Central Asia

Security bug in India’s income tax portal exposed taxpayers’ sensitive data

TechCrunch

Jagmeet Singh

The Indian government’s tax authority has fixed a security flaw in its income tax filing portal that was exposing sensitive taxpayers’ data, TechCrunch has exclusively learned and confirmed with authorities. The flaw, discovered in September by a pair of security researchers Akshay CS and “Viral,” allowed anyone who was logged into the income tax department’s e-Filing portal to access up-to-date personal and financial data of other people.

Europe

Denmark plans social media ban for under-15s as PM warns phones ‘stealing childhood’

The Guardian

Miranda Bryant

The Danish prime minister says the country will ban social media for under-15s, as she accused mobile phones and social networks of “stealing our children’s childhood”. Mette Frederiksen used her speech on Tuesday at the opening of Folketing, the Danish parliament, to announce the proposal, in which she said: “We have unleashed a monster.” She added: “Never before have so many children and young people suffered from anxiety and depression.”

UK

UK police hit criminal gang for smuggling stolen phones to China

Nikkei Asia

London police said they have broken up a criminal gang suspected of smuggling 40,000 stolen mobile phones to China in their largest operation against phone theft to date, resulting in 46 arrests over the last two weeks. The gang could be behind about 40% of all the phone theft in London, police said, which like other global cities has seen a surge in the number of devices stolen in recent years, driven by a lucrative international market and facilitated by fast getaways on e-bikes.

Big Tech

Elon Musk names former Morgan Stanley banker as new xAI CFO

Financial Times

Hannah Murphy, Stephen Morris and Oliver Barnes

Elon Musk has appointed former Morgan Stanley banker Anthony Armstrong as the new chief financial officer of his artificial intelligence group xAI, marking the latest shake-up to his executive ranks. The financier, who advised on the Twitter takeover, has emerged as a key lieutenant to Musk in recent years, including during the billionaire’s time in Washington at the so-called Department of Government Efficiency.

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI’s computing deals top $1tn

Financial Times

Tabby Kinder and George Hammond

OpenAI has signed about $1tn in deals this year for computing power to run its artificial intelligence models, commitments that dwarf its revenue and raise questions about how it can fund them. Monday’s deal with chipmaker AMD follows similar agreements with Nvidia, Oracle and CoreWeave, as OpenAI races to find the computing power it thinks it will need to run services such as ChatGPT.

OpenAI bans suspected China-linked accounts for seeking surveillance proposals

Reuters

OpenAI said on Tuesday it has banned several ChatGPT accounts with suspected links to the Chinese government entities after the users asked for proposals to monitor social media conversations. In its latest public threat report, OpenAI said some individuals had asked its chatbot to outline social media “listening” tools and other monitoring concepts, violating the startup’s national security policy.

OpenAI bans suspected Chinese accounts using ChatGPT to plan surveillance The Register

Anthropic plans to open India office, eyes tie-up with billionaire Ambani

TechCrunch

Jagmeet Singh

Anthropic co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei is in India this week, with plans to set up an office in Bengaluru and explore a partnership with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries, TechCrunch has learned. The move signals the AI startup’s push to deepen its presence in its second-largest market after the US.

Misc

Discord says sensitive info stolen during cyberattack on customer service provider

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Instant messaging giant Discord warned its users that a recent cyberattack on a third-party customer service provider exposed the sensitive information of an unstated number of customers. In a notice on October 3, the company said hackers stole information concerning users who had communicated with their customer support or trust and safety teams.

Research

BIETA: A technology enablement front for China’s MSS

The Record by Recorded Future

Devin Thorne

The Beijing Institute of Electronics Technology and Application, a communications technology and information security research organization previously unexplored in public reporting, is almost certainly affiliated with China’s principal civilian intelligence service, the Ministry of State Security (MSS). Based on publicly available sources, it is very likely led by the MSS and likely a public front for the MSS First Research Institute.

Petri: An open-source auditing tool to accelerate AI safety research

Anthropic

Kai Fronsdal, Isha Gupta, Abhay Sheshadri, Jonathan Michala, Stephen McAleer, Rowan Wang, Sara Price, and Samuel R. Bowman

Petri (Parallel Exploration Tool for Risky Interactions) is our new open-source tool that enables researchers to explore hypotheses about model behavior with ease. Petri deploys an automated agent to test a target AI system through diverse multi-turn conversations involving simulated users and tools; Petri then scores and summarizes the target’s behavior.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

