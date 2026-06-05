Welcome to the latest edition of ASPI’s Cyber & Tech Digest.

Each week, ASPI curates and contextualises the most important developments in cyber, technology, and geopolitics — highlighting what matters and why.

This edition covers the period: 30 May 2026 to 5 June 2026.

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What We’re Tracking

Five Eyes warn China is using job platforms to recruit government insiders

What happened: The Five Eyes intelligence alliance, ASIO, CSIS, FBI, MI5 and NZSIS, issued a rare joint bulletin warning that China’s military intelligence services are using professional networking and online recruitment platforms, including LinkedIn, Indeed, and Upwork, to target individuals with access to sensitive government, military, and economic information. The bulletin, published simultaneously by partner agencies and available via MI5 and CSIS, describes the tactic as a scaled, methodical approach to identifying and cultivating sources through seemingly legitimate employment opportunities.

According to the bulletin, operatives pose as recruiters, consultants, or think-tank staff linked to fictitious companies outside China. They advertise fabricated roles, conduct virtual hiring processes, and progressively seek non-public material — often through encrypted communications and with financial incentives — from government employees, military personnel, academics, and journalists. Officials noted that even unclassified information can contribute to broader intelligence collection and expose individuals to legal risk.

China rejected the allegations, as reported by Reuters.

Why we’re tracking this: The bulletin is described by officials as an unprecedented coordinated public warning from the alliance’s domestic security agencies, as noted by the Washington Post. That unusualness is itself significant, joint public attribution at this level signals a deliberate escalation in how Five Eyes partners are choosing to communicate espionage threats to potential targets, including think-tank and policy staff directly relevant to the defence and strategic community.

What people are saying:

‘We’ve been clear that it is in the national interest to engage with China , not least because it enables us to directly challenge behavior which we will not tolerate.’ — Dan Jarvis , UK Minister of State for Security, Politico Europe.

‘There are plenty of naive experts out there who seem quite happy to sell their expertise without understanding the risks of doing so.’ — Clive Hamilton , professor of public ethics at Charles Sturt University , ABC News Australia.

‘We’re not saying don’t use social media or professional networking sites - just don’t tell the world you hold a national security clearance or work with sensitive government or military information.’ — Andrew Hampton, director-general of NZSIS, RNZ.

My view: The recruitment techniques described in the bulletin are broadly consistent with methods Five Eyes agencies have warned about for years so there’s no surprise there. What is notable is the decision to issue a coordinated public warning, which provides a deterrence signal to Beijing that these activities are being detected and attributed, raising operational costs for those involved. It also serves a resilience function, prompting officials and experts to scrutinise unsolicited approaches more carefully. The more meaningful indicators to watch are whether suspicious approaches are reported more frequently and whether engagement with recruitment attempts declines. Another is on tradecraft adaptation: if mainstream professional networking sites attract greater scrutiny, recruiters may migrate to industry-specific forums, encrypted messaging applications, academic networks, or private professional groups, platforms where awareness of this threat is lower and protective security guidance has less reach.

— Fitriani, CTS

Florida sues OpenAI and Sam Altman over chatbot safety risks

What happened: The US state of Florida filed a civil lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, alleges that the company aggressively marketed ChatGPT to the public as safe and reliable while deliberately concealing serious safety risks and possible dangers. As reported by The New York Times, the state became the first to sue the ChatGPT maker over claims that its technology posed a risk to children. The legal action comes as Florida is pursuing a criminal investigation into whether ChatGPT played a part in the murder of two people during a mass shooting at Florida State University last year, noted the BBC.

An OpenAI spokesperson defended the company's safety records in statements to The Guardian, pointed to the platform's minor-specific safeguards, including age-prediction tools and parental monitoring features.

Why we’re tracking this: This case marks the first time a US state has sued an artificial intelligence developer while also seeking to hold its chief executive personally liable for product safety failures. The enforcement action explicitly separates Florida leadership from federal Republican alignment under President Donald Trump, who has actively pursued deregulation for the domestic AI sector.

What people are saying:

‘ OpenAI and Altman ignored internal and external safety warnings, put children at great risk, and allowed a dangerous product to reach millions of Floridians.’ — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier , The Guardian.

‘This lawsuit is a significant development, but it has not arrived in a vacuum. Across the US , the courts are filling with cases accusing tech companies of harming young people.’ — Alexandra Andhov , Chair in Law and Technology, University of Auckland , Waipapa Taumata Rau, The Conversation.

‘The law that the state of Florida is enforcing is a law against unlawful or deceitful business practices … that is a pretty broad line.’ — Bahrad Sokhansanj, Senior Research Scholar at the Institute for Law and AI, ABC.

My view: While the regulatory response to social media harms lagged for decades, the profound threat artificial intelligence poses to youth mental health and critical thinking requires immediate intervention. As generative models provide explicit, tailored advice rather than passive content feeds, companies must be held to a far stricter standard of legal accountability. Enforcing regulatory frameworks that preserve human-in-the-loop professional oversight for medical and psychological guidance is essential to stop children from naively relying on automated systems. Ultimately, establishing corporate consequences early in this judicial cycle is critical to prevent a broader governance failure where accountability is completely offloaded to autonomous tech.

— Lucy Haley, CTS

What We’re Watching

A weekly scan of notable developments we’re tracking across technology, policy, and geopolitics.

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🧠 AI models, agents & compute

The Anthropic Institute published a paper arguing that AI systems are already accelerating AI development, citing internal data showing engineers shipping code at eight times the rate seen in the preceding four years. The paper warns that continued advances could eventually allow AI systems to autonomously design and develop their successors, a process it describes as recursive self-improvement, and flags the attendant risks for monitoring, governance, and human oversight.

Sixteen mathematicians published the Leiden Declaration on Artificial Intelligence and Mathematics, warning that rapid advances in AI-driven theorem proving could reshape or distort mathematical research. The declaration raises concerns about reliability, transparency, and overreliance on proprietary systems, and cautions that AI may shift research priorities toward problems better suited to machine methods at the expense of openness and independent verification.

In The New York Times, Ezra Klein argued that policy discussions about AI have focused heavily on risks while neglecting a coherent agenda for ensuring AI produces public benefits. Klein called for governments to actively shape AI development through funding, data infrastructure, and compute access, including the possibility of publicly controlled frontier models.

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🛡 Cyber posture

Researchers at the University of Toronto demonstrated an AI-assisted prototype computer worm capable of autonomously spreading across a controlled test network by adapting its attack strategies to each machine it encountered. The study found that AI systems capable of code generation can be used to create more sophisticated self-propagating malware, and researchers warned that increasingly powerful open-source AI systems could make similar techniques more viable in real-world environments.

President Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to strengthen cybersecurity using advanced AI capabilities and expanding cooperation with private-sector AI developers. The order mandates creation of an AI cybersecurity clearinghouse, expansion of AI-enabled defensive tools, and development of a voluntary framework for government access to certain frontier AI models before release. The order also prioritises criminal enforcement against malicious use of AI in cyber intrusions. Politico noted that the administration scaled back an earlier proposal seeking 90 days’ notice before model release to a voluntary 30-day process led by the National Security Agency.

Meta began notifying Instagram users after a hacking campaign reportedly exploited its AI chatbot to gain unauthorised access to accounts. Attackers allegedly tricked the chatbot into linking victim accounts to attacker-controlled emails by falsely claiming account ownership, enabling password resets and takeovers. Meta said it has secured affected accounts and issued reset notifications, but has not disclosed the total number of victims.

Security researcher Ammar Askar publicly released a proof-of-concept exploit for a flaw in Microsoft‘s VS Code that could allow attackers to steal GitHub access tokens through a single malicious link. Askar said he bypassed Microsoft’s vulnerability disclosure process after dissatisfaction with the company’s handling of previous reports, including disagreement over security impact and a lack of recognition, reflecting broader tensions over disclosure practices within the security research community.

Russia’s Federal Security Service claimed it uncovered a large-scale espionage operation in which malware was allegedly deployed on the mobile devices of senior Russian officials, enabling access to communications, geolocation data, contacts, and audio and video. Russian authorities have opened a criminal investigation, though the FSB did not identify the malware involved or provide technical evidence supporting its claims.

The World Food Programme is investigating a security breach that exposed personal information submitted by Palestinians seeking humanitarian assistance in Gaza. Compromised data included names, identification numbers, phone numbers, and location details collected through the agency’s self-registration platform, with information from approximately 600,000 Palestinian households potentially exposed. WFP suspended the affected application and implemented additional security measures.

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🕵️ Surveillance states

Russia’s Supreme Court is considering a request to designate the Belarusian Cyber Partisans and Silent Crow hacker groups as extremist organisations. Both groups have claimed responsibility for cyberattacks against Russian and Belarusian government institutions and critical infrastructure, including a major 2025 attack on Aeroflot.

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🚀 Strategic competition

The Five Eyes intelligence alliance issued a joint bulletin warning that Chinese military intelligence services are using professional networking sites and online job platforms to target individuals with access to classified or privileged information. According to the bulletin, intelligence officers are posing as recruiters and consultants linked to fictitious companies to facilitate recruitment and information collection, with Reuters noting that journalists, think-tank staff, and others with indirect access to government data are also being targeted.

Congress is considering legislation that would provide a 25% tax credit for buyers of U.S.-made printed circuit boards and $3 billion in grants for domestic manufacturers, amid growing concern over U.S. dependence on Chinese-made PCBs that underpin AI systems and defence electronics. Industry and defence officials warn that supply-chain concentration in China creates security risks including potential hardware compromise, with domestic producers including TTM Technologies and Sanmina expanding capacity.

Former CIA Director David Petraeus said unmanned and autonomous systems will be the defining challenge and investment opportunity in defence over the next decade, arguing that recent conflicts have exposed inadequate defences against drones and warning that autonomous drone swarms capable of coordinating without human operators could overwhelm existing military defences.

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⚖️ Platform accountability

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer accused Elon Musk of interfering in British politics and using the Henry Nowak murder case to create division. Starmer backed Labour MP Jess Asato‘s legal action against xAI, alleging Grok generated fake sexualised images and videos of her in breach of UK laws, and said the government would continue challenging AI platforms over harmful content.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is considering whether to modify or set aside a 2022 settlement that fined Twitter $150 million for using security-related account data for targeted advertising. X argues the order applies to a company that no longer exists, that responsible personnel have departed, and that current privacy controls make existing restrictions unnecessary. The FTC has opened a public consultation before deciding whether to alter the settlement terms.

New York Times publisher AG Sulzberger criticised AI companies at the World News Media Congress, accusing them of mass unauthorised use of news content and describing the practice as theft of intellectual property. Sulzberger argued that AI firms are weakening journalism’s economic model by extracting value from news websites without permission or compensation and warned that continued consolidation of data and attention by technology firms could reduce the viability of original reporting.

Constraints around compute, energy, data sovereignty, and chip access are driving AI infrastructure development beyond traditional technology hubs, according to Rest of World. The article highlights major AI infrastructure projects in India, Africa, Brazil, and the UAE, where governments and companies are building sovereign cloud, data centre, and GPU capacity to reduce dependence on U.S. hyperscalers.

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🧑‍⚖️ Courts, enforcement & regulation

OpenAI released a policy proposal calling for mandatory evaluations of advanced AI models and assigning oversight to the Commerce Department‘s Center for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI). The proposal diverges from a recent White House executive order that established a voluntary evaluation framework led by the National Security Agency, with OpenAI executives indicating they will lobby the White House and Congress to expand CAISI’s role and establish mandatory evaluation requirements for developers of advanced AI systems.

CFTC Chair Michael Selig said the agency is seeking to reverse what he described as a politically motivated enforcement action against Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange run by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. The agency moved to vacate a January 2025 order that imposed a $5 million penalty and injunction on Gemini over alleged false statements made during its 2017 application for a bitcoin futures product, with Selig framing the move as part of a broader effort to roll back crypto enforcement actions initiated during the Biden administration.

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💰 Tech business & markets

SpaceX filed for a $75 billion initial public offering that would value the company at approximately $1.77 trillion in what would be the largest IPO on record. The company plans to sell 555.6 million shares at $135 each, with proceeds directed toward AI, launch, and satellite infrastructure, and the filing disclosed a $1.25 billion-per-month AI compute contract with Anthropic. Bloomberg separately reported that ten Trump administration officials disclosed financial interests in SpaceX or xAI worth between $9.9 million and $43.8 million in aggregate, with the company a major federal contractor and several officials retaining holdings through waivers or indirect investment vehicles. Reuters reported that the deal includes governance elements such as strong founder control and restrictions on share sales by Musk post-listing.

Alphabet is planning to raise $80 billion through equity offerings, including a $10 billion investment from Berkshire Hathaway, to fund large-scale AI infrastructure spending. The raise reflects accelerating compute demand and the growth of Google Cloud alongside Alphabet’s core advertising business. Google, meanwhile, is offering selected Android developers on the Play Store participation in a confidential pilot program that pays them to share access to their app codebases, with the stated purpose of improving AI-assisted coding systems using real-world production code.

Meta launched its Meta Business Agent globally on WhatsApp Business after testing in markets including India and Mexico. The AI agent handles customer support tasks including answering questions, recommending products, booking appointments, and escalating conversations to human staff, with Meta also extending the agent to Instagram DMs.

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🌏 Global policy

Australia

In The Strategist, Jack Evans argued that Australia’s geographic distance from active conflict zones, stable governance, legal predictability, and growing renewable-energy capacity make it an increasingly attractive location for AI data centres. The piece cited major planned investments by Microsoft and AWS in Australia, while warning that the country could lose this advantage if energy, grid, and approvals infrastructure fail to keep pace with growing AI-related demand.

China

China is deploying AI across its healthcare system to address structural problems including uneven access to medical services and shortages of qualified doctors in rural areas, with government policy accelerating adoption of diagnostic systems, patient-tracking bots, and large language model-based medical assistants across hundreds of hospitals, according to The Wire China. Experts warn that rapid deployment without sufficient regulation and clinical validation could lead to misdiagnosis and uneven quality of care. China’s AI industry is also facing rising computing, energy, and infrastructure costs as demand shifts toward more resource-intensive AI agents and workflows, with major firms including Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, and Zhipu raising prices for AI services.

JinkoSolar, one of China’s largest solar manufacturers, sold its Florida-based subsidiary while retaining a minority stake, reflecting a broader retreat of Chinese clean-tech firms from the U.S. market amid regulatory and political scrutiny. The company’s U.S. operations have faced tariffs, government investigations, and concerns over supply chain links to forced labour in Xinjiang, with more than half of planned Chinese clean-tech investments in the U.S. since 2022 reportedly cancelled, paused, or delayed.

That’s all for this week. For more timely analysis and commentary, check out The Strategist and ASPI’s Stop the World podcast—or our other Substack newsletters:

The Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

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