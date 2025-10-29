Good morning. It's Thursday, 30th of October.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on Bluesky, on LinkedIn, and on X.

An Australian national formerly associated with the Australian Signals Directorate is accused by U.S. prosecutors of selling eight trade secrets to a Russian purchaser between April 2022 and August 2025, allegedly receiving almost US $2 million. ABC News

China’s new five‑year plan (2026–2030) doubles down on advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, and industrial innovation to counter U.S. and Western competition. Xi Jinping urges “extraordinary measures” to secure technological leadership and strengthen export‑control and resource‑security mechanisms, prioritizing productive capacity over welfare spending to boost domestic consumption. The New York Times

When Google and Amazon negotiated Israel’s $1.2 billion cloud‑computing deal in 2021, the Israeli government mandated a “winking mechanism”: covert payments tied to international legal orders signalling when Israeli data is handed to foreign authorities. The Guardian

ASPI

Australia’s digital Snowy Hydro moment is here

The Strategist

James Corera and Jason Van der Schyff

Australia has always thrived when it builds for the future. The Snowy Hydro Scheme—a major hydroelectricity system that remains Australia’s largest engineering project—wasn’t developed in response to crisis. It was a bold investment made early, knowing that modern industry, energy security and population growth demanded it. That project, called for by the NSW Labor government in 1949 and delivered with national resolve, became an intergenerational asset. What needs building today is not dams and turbines, but rather the digital foundations for the next generation’s national resilience: data, cloud and control.

Artificial intelligence and the future of espionage

The Strategist

Chris Taylor

Artificial intelligence is not simply another technological tool; it’s a transformative force reshaping the foundations of intelligence and national security. In remarks to the 11 October Aspen-Otago National Security Forum in New Zealand, Anne Neuberger, former US deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology, provided an illuminating account of how AI could revolutionise the future of intelligence operations, analysis and organisation, but also challenge democratic governance of national security.

🚀 We’ve rebuilt ASPI’s China Defence Universities Tracker from the ground up. The major expansion adds richer profiles, rankings powered by the Critical Technology Tracker, new mapping of links to China’s state-owned defence industry, analysis of China–Russia research ties, and data on the surge in dual-use research centres—now covering 180+ entities with faster search. Be among the first to subscribe and explore new data and exclusive insights: https://unitracker.aspi.org.au/

Australia

Former Australian Signals Directorate employee accused of selling trade secrets to Russia by US prosecutors

ABC News

Stephen Dziedzic and Olivia Caisley

An Australian man in the United States who has been accused of selling trade secrets to a Russian buyer for almost $2 million used to work for Australia’s signals intelligence agency. US prosecutors have alleged in court documents that Peter Williams — who worked for a US-based defence and cyber intelligence contractor — sold eight “trade secrets” to a “buyer based in the Russian Federation” between April 2022 and August 2025.

Australian man Peter Williams faces lengthy US jail term after selling trade secrets to Russian broker

ABC News

Riley Stuart

An Australian intelligence insider and cybersecurity executive is facing more than a decade in a US jail after pleading guilty to selling a Russian broker his employer’s trade secrets. Peter Joseph Williams faced the US District Court in Washington DC on Wednesday, local time, charged with stealing eight trade secrets — a business term used to describe confidential and often valuable material that gives organisations a competitive edge.

Sorry, China: Albanese and Rudd work up new tech deal for Trump

The Sydney Morning Herald

Paul Sakkal

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is pushing for a deal with US President Donald Trump on new technological frontiers as the US fights a tech and trade war with China. Months after the Albanese government rejected a Chinese offer to incorporate artificial intelligence in the Australia-China free trade agreement, US ambassador Kevin Rudd has revealed Australia is racing towards making a pact with the US on advanced technologies.

Regulator fines crypto ATM operator Cryptolink as part of crackdown that is too late for many

ABC News

Rhiana Whitson

Australia’s financial crimes regulator has taken action against a second cryptocurrency ATM operator as evidence grows that the machines are used for scams and money laundering. Crypto ATMs have become a major laundering risk, according to AUSTRAC, which imposed new restrictions on the sector in July, including transaction limits. But for 72-year-old Perth pensioner Dorothy Dyall, the regulatory crackdown has come too late.

China

Ahead of Trump-Xi meeting, China doubles down on tech ambitions

The New York Times

Chris Buckley

Days before meeting President Trump in South Korea, the Chinese leader Xi Jinping laid out the next stage in a strategy of long-term competition with the United States and the West that centers on securing a global lead in advanced manufacturing and technology. The plan makes clear that Beijing wants to double down on industrial and technological strength even as its trading partners worry that China’s expanding exports are undercutting their own industries.

China pledges ‘immigration system for hi-tech talent’ as part of new 5-year plan

South China Morning Post

Zhao Ziwen

China’s top leadership has pledged to build an immigration system to lure foreign talent in a move that may help increase its competitiveness amid the ongoing technological competition with the United States. In the blueprint for the five-year plan that starts next year, Beijing said it would “establish an immigration system for hi-tech talent”, and “attract and cultivate outstanding talent from around the world”.

Most Chinese AI apps losing customers despite massive 700 million user base, report shows

South China Morning Post

Iris Deng

China’s artificial intelligence mobile apps have over 700 million users, but most services are losing customers as the sector continues to consolidate, according to a new report. The number of monthly active users (MAU) for AI mobile apps – which include AI-native apps as well as those with integrated AI features – reached 729 million in September, according to a report released by research firm QuestMobile on Tuesday. That compared with 680 million in June, based on previous data compiled by the firm.

USA

US government allowed and even helped US firms sell tech used for surveillance in China, AP finds

Associated Press

Garance Burke, Dake Kang And Byron Tau

U.S. lawmakers have tried four times since September last year to close what they called a glaring loophole: China is getting around export bans on the sale of powerful American AI chips by renting them through U.S. cloud services instead. But the proposals prompted a flurry of activity from more than 100 lobbyists from tech companies and their trade associations trying to weigh in, according to disclosure reports.

Donald Trump’s Truth Social to allow trading on election results

Financial Times

Joe Miller and Alex Rogers

Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform is to offer users the chance to trade on the outcome of elections and sports games, extending the US president and his family’s involvement in the booming prediction markets sector. The Trump Media & Technology Group, which controls the social media platform, on Tuesday announced it would partner with Crypto.com to introduce “Truth Predict”, which would allow users “to react instantly to developments in major current events”.

Donald Trump’s Truth Social is launching a polymarket competitor

WIRED

Joel Khalili

Truth Social, the social media platform majority-owned by US President Donald Trump and his family, is launching a cryptocurrency-based gambling service that will compete directly with the wildly popular Polymarket. The new service, Truth Predict, will allow Truth Social users to place crypto bets on the outcome of particular events, from sports contests to political races to shifts in the economy. Truth Social is operated by Trump Media & Technology Group, a publicly traded company.

ICE and CBP agents are scanning peoples’ faces on the street to verify citizenship

404 Media

Joseph Cox

“You don’t got no ID?” a Border Patrol agent in a baseball cap, sunglasses, and neck gaiter asks a kid on a bike. The officer and three others had just stopped the two young men on their bikes during the day in what a video documenting the incident says is Chicago. One of the boys is filming the encounter on his phone. He says in the video he was born here, meaning he would be an American citizen.

Why Trump’s White House is using video game memes to recruit for ICE

The Guardian

Alyssa Mercante

Just days after Microsoft announced Halo: Campaign Evolved, the next game in its famous science-fiction series, the White House shared an interesting picture on X. The image, which appears to be AI-generated, shows President Donald Trump wearing the armour of Halo’s iconic protagonist, Master Chief, standing in salute in front of an American flag that’s missing several stars. In his left hand is an energy sword, a weapon used by the alien enemies in the Halo games.

The popular 3D-printed gun globalizing the Second Amendment

Bloomberg

Samantha Subramanian

Does any firearm announce its ideology as explicitly—and profanely—as the FGC-9 semiautomatic? The “9” refers, in millimeters, to the diameter of its bullets, but the “FGC” stands for “F--- gun control.” The exact manner by which the FGC-9 aspires to f--- gun control is built into its very existence: It’s a physible, a portmanteau from “physical” and “printable,” meaning the gun can be 3D-printed into being (or much of it, anyway).

Radio Free Asia suspends editorial operations amid funding cuts, government shutdown

Axios

Sara Fischer

Radio Free Asia, one of several government-funded international broadcasters, announced Wednesday it would suspend operations and formally lay off its furloughed staff on Friday amid fiscal uncertainty. Why it matters: It’s the first time the outlet has gone dark since its founding in 1996. RFA was created to provide free and accurate news and information to Asian audiences following the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989, and the subsequent information crackdowns in China thereafter.

Southeast Asia

Stragglers from Myanmar scam center raided by army cross into Thailand as buildings are blown up

Associated Press

The number of people fleeing from Myanmar to Thailand after Myanmar’s military shut down a major online scam center has slowed to a trickle, a Thai regional army commander said Tuesday, after more than 1,500 had left in the past week. The KK Park site, identified by Thai officials and independent experts as housing a major cybercrime operation, was raided by Myanmar’s army in mid-October as part of operations starting in early September to suppress cross-border online scams and illegal gambling.

Ukraine – Russia

Red hands and pig heads: Russia’s plan to destabilize France goes on trial

POLITICO

Marion Solletty and Laura Kayali

The banks of the Seine were still cloaked in early morning darkness when a security guard at the Paris Holocaust Museum, seated just a stone’s throw from the Notre Dame Cathedral, noticed a suspicious scene. Two men in dark clothes were spraying red paint across the Wall of the Righteous — a stone monument inscribed with the names of those who saved Jews in France during World War II.

Europe

CEO of spyware maker Memento Labs confirms one of its government customers was caught using its malware

TechCrunch

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai

On Monday, researchers at cybersecurity giant Kaspersky published a report identifying a new spyware called Dante that they say targeted Windows victims in Russia and neighboring Belarus. The researchers said the Dante spyware is made by Memento Labs, a Milan-based surveillance tech maker that was formed in 2019 after a new owner acquired and took over early spyware maker Hacking Team.

French lawmakers progress tax on American Big Tech amid huge pushback

POLITICO

Mathieu Pollet and Océane Herrero

French lawmakers are moving ahead with plans to double a tax on big tech firms — backing away from a more aggressive push amid fears of provoking U.S. trade retaliation. France’s National Assembly voted Tuesday night in favor of hiking a digital service tax on tech companies including Google, Apple, Meta and Amazon to 6 percent, up from 3 percent.

Big Tech ups lobbying firepower, €€ in Brussels

POLITICO

Mathieu Pollet

Tech firms are spending more than ever on lobbying the EU amid mounting opposition to the bloc’s digital rules, according to new analysis. The 733 digital industry groups registered in Brussels now spend €151 million a year pushing their interests, up from €113 million two years ago, per an analysis of disclosures to the EU’s transparency register by two campaign groups.

Middle East

Israel demanded Google and Amazon use secret ‘wink’ to sidestep legal orders

The Guardian

Harry Davies and Yuval Abraham

When Google and Amazon negotiated a major $1.2bn cloud-computing deal in 2021, their customer – the Israeli government – had an unusual demand: agree to use a secret code as part of an arrangement that would become known as the “winking mechanism”.

Will Israel’s Algorithmic Counter-Insurgency Proliferate to the West?

War on the Rocks

Muhanad Seloom

Israel’s recent campaign in Gaza marks a turning point in modern warfare: the fusion of counter-insurgency and artificial intelligence. Will Western states, with different traditions of counter-insurgency that emphasize legitimacy and population control, be influenced by Israel’s algorithmic model? This question carries high stakes. If Israel’s approach, which is characterized by automation, scale, and attrition, becomes a template for liberal democracies, it could normalize a form of warfare that values computational efficiency over human judgment.

Big Tech

OpenAI’s promise to stay in California helped clear the path for its IPO

The Wall Street Journal

Keach Hagey and Berber Jin

Nearly two weeks ago, OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman sat down for a call with California Attorney General Rob Bonta to deliver a simple message: He really wanted OpenAI to stay in California. Behind it was a subtle threat. As Bonta weighed whether to bless OpenAI’s controversial conversion to a more traditional company structure, OpenAI had spent months making the case that it was the economic heart of the California economy—and would be willing to leave if Bonta blocked its plan to convert to a simpler corporate structure.

Google sued by University of Southern California over imaging technology

Reuters

Blake Brittain

The University of Southern California has sued Google in Texas federal court, alleging that the tech giant’s Google Earth, Maps and Street View applications violate its patent rights. USC said in the complaint, filed Monday that Google’s map and navigation products infringe two patents related to technology for overlaying two-dimensional images onto three-dimensional models.

Nvidia CEO praises Trump in MAGA-themed speech ahead of trade talks

The Wall Street Journal

Robbie Whelan and Amrith Ramkumar

Jensen Huang said Nvidia has helped reinvigorate U.S. manufacturing less than a year into President Trump’s second term and praised his policies days before a key trade meeting that could determine Nvidia’s access to the Chinese market. In a rollicking keynote speech at Nvidia’s first-ever technology conference in the nation’s capital, Huang highlighted a slew of partnerships with prominent American companies, including tech giants like Uber, Palantir, Amazon and Microsoft.

YouTube will age-restrict more content showing ‘graphic violence’ in video games

The Verge

Emma Roth

YouTube is updating its policy to age-restrict more content containing video game scenes with “graphic violence,” the company announced on Tuesday. The update will go into effect on November 17th and will prevent accounts under 18 and signed-out users from watching videos with games focused on showing “realistic human characters” involved in scenes of “mass violence against non-combatants” or torture.

Artificial Intelligence

Inside the data centers that train A.I. and drain the electrical grid

The New Yorker

Stephen Witt

Drive in almost any direction from almost any American city, and soon enough you’ll arrive at a data center—a giant white box rising from graded earth, flanked by generators and fenced like a prison yard. Data centers for artificial intelligence are the new American factory. Packed with computing equipment, they absorb information and emit A.I. Since the launch of ChatGPT, in 2022, they have begun to multiply at an astonishing rate. “I do guess that a lot of the world gets covered in data centers over time,” Sam Altman, the C.E.O. of OpenAI, recently said.

OpenAI may move forward with new business structure, partnership with Microsoft, regulators say

Associated Press

Matt O’brien and Thalia Beaty

OpenAI said Tuesday it has reorganized its ownership structure and converted its business into a public benefit corporation after two crucial regulators, the Delaware and California attorneys general, said they would not oppose the plan. The restructuring paves the way for the ChatGPT maker to more easily profit off its artificial intelligence technology even as it remains technically under the control of a nonprofit.

An ex-Intel CEO’s mission to build a Christian AI: ‘hasten the coming of Christ’s return’

The Guardian

Adam Willems

In March, three months after being forced out of his position as the CEO of Intel and sued by shareholders, Patrick Gelsinger took the reins at Gloo, a technology company made for what he calls the “faith ecosystem” – think Salesforce for churches, plus chatbots and AI assistants for automating pastoral work and ministry support. The former CEO’s career pivot is taking place as the US tech industry returns to the political realm as a major revenue stream. Some of its most prominent present-day leaders have funded Donald Trump’s re-election and renewed their pursuit of government contracts as the second Trump administration has revitalized religious conservatism in Washington DC.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

Share