Thursday 10th of April.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

The European Union will not make any concessions on its digital and technology rules as part of any trade negotiations with the United States, Brussels has warned. Euronews

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has defended his decision to put a review of online safety rules on the table in trade talks with the United States. Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, Starmer said that although Britain needs strong internet safety rules to protect children, it also needs to remain a pioneer of free speech. POLITICO

World

Is there a way for China and the West to cooperate in cyberspace?

World Economic Forum

William Dixon

Cyberspace, like the high seas or space before it, has become another contested arena where nation-states jostle for influence, security and to further their strategic interests. The past shows even in the most fraught circumstances there can be a way forward for great powers and rivals to cooperate in the most contentious policy areas. Now, combating an unfolding financial cybercrime might need to become another example.

Australia

Australia’s cyber strategy needs a vulnerability disclosure upgrade

The Strategist

Adam Dobell and Ilona Cohen

According to IBM’s Data Breach Report, the average cost of a data breach in Australia reached a record $4.26 million in 2024. By contrast, identifying vulnerabilities through ethical hackers costs on average $1670, according to HackerOne’s annual security report. The equation is simple: preventing breaches through the disclosure of vulnerabilities is far cheaper than dealing with the fallout of a successful attack.

China

Chinese semiconductor, auto parts suppliers expect to gain from intensified US trade war

South China Morning Post

Coco Feng

Some Chinese semiconductor and auto parts suppliers expect their businesses to benefit from the country’s escalating trade war with the United States, according to corporate filings. Their assessment reflects Chinese suppliers’ increased confidence in providing highly competitive alternatives to US imports, bolstered by the country’s tech self-sufficiency efforts, at a time when Beijing and Washington’s trade disputes have become increasingly fraught.

China gains dexterous upper hand in humanoid robot tussle with US

Financial Times

Ryan McMorrow, Eleanor Olcott and William Langley

At the headquarters of China’s pioneering robot maker Unitree, visitors are invited to push and kick the G1 — a 1.3-metre-tall, silver humanoid — to test its balance. The Hangzhou-based group is demonstrating the strength of its effort to transform the nascent industry to build humanlike machines. It was an impressive illustration of China’s capabilities in building humanoid hardware that may become the new frontier in US-China tech competition.

USA

Former Facebook executive tells Senate committee company undermined US national security with China

Associated Press

Barbara Ortutay

Former Facebook executive Sarah Wynn-Williams testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday, accusing the social media company of undermining national security and briefing China on US artificial intelligence efforts in order to grow its business there. “Throughout those seven years, I saw Meta executives repeatedly undermine US national security and betray American values. They did these things in secret to win favor with Beijing and build an 18 billion dollar business in China,” she said in her prepared remarks.

Micron to impose tariff-related surcharge on some products from April 9, sources say

Reuters

Brenda Goh, Wen-Yee Lee, Fanny Potkin and Che Pan

US memory chipmaker Micron Technology has told US customers it plans to impose a surcharge on some products from Wednesday to account for US President Donald Trump's new tariffs, four sources familiar with the matter said.

US utilities grapple with Big Tech's massive power demands for data centers

Reuters

Laila Kearney and Seher Dareen

US electric utilities are fielding massive requests for new power capacity as Big Tech scours the country for viable locations for new data centers to keep up with the compute demands of AI. A Reuters survey of 13 major US electric utility earnings transcripts found nearly half have received inquiries from data center companies for volumes of power that would exceed their peak demand or existing generation capacity - that's everything they supply to homes and businesses – a metric that reflects the sheer size of oncoming data center needs.

US to screen social media of immigrants, rights advocates raise concerns

Reuters

Kanishka Singh

The US government said on Wednesday it will begin screening the social media of immigrants and visa applicants for what it called antisemitic activity, leading to swift condemnations from rights advocates, including some Jewish ones, who raised free speech and surveillance concerns. The step will immediately affect those applying for lawful permanent resident status, foreign students and those affiliated with educational institutions linked to antisemitic activity.

Trump administration backs off Nvidia's 'H20' chip crackdown after Mar-a-Lago dinner

NPR

Emily Feng and Bobby Allyn

The planned American export controls on the H20 had been in the works for months, according to the two sources, and were ready to be implemented as soon as this week. The change of course from the White House came after Nvidia promised the Trump administration new US investments in AI data centers.

Silicon Valley’s loss will be China’s gain

Bloomberg

Catherine Thorbecke

There are no winners from a prolonged trade war. But if this drags on, President Donald Trump could see China’s tech sector weather the blows much better than Silicon Valley. While US companies are working to navigate the multilateral tariff battle instigated by Washington, Beijing will no doubt seize the opportunity to gain an edge in key technologies such as artificial intelligence, and end up setting global standards for its use.

Apple built iPhones on globalization. Trump’s tariffs threaten that

The Washington Post

Chris Velazco, Lisa Bonos and Yun-Hee Kim

The iPhone is in many ways the ultimate symbol of the age of globalized supply chains. It’s designed in California by high-paid engineers and designers. But it’s assembled in China and India by parts sourced from many different suppliers, each of which has its own complicated supply chain. The complexity has allowed Apple to become one of the world’s most valuable companies and a cultural and economic force.

Americas

Musk’s Starlink in new Canada spat over access to subsidies

Financial Times

Ilya Gridneff

Elon Musk’s Starlink is in a fight with Canada’s top telecoms group over accessing millions of dollars in subsidies, as the country’s growing anti-US sentiment puts the billionaire’s satellite business under further scrutiny. Bell and its subsidiary Northwestel are lobbying the Canadian authorities to prevent Starlink from getting financial support for internet providers that serve the country’s North region, which includes the Arctic.

Europe

Big Tech probes non-negotiable in US trade talks, Brussels warns

Euronews

Jorge Liboreiro

The European Union will not make any concessions on its digital and technology rules as part of any trade negotiations with the United States, Brussels has warned, drawing a red line after a senior advisor of President Donald Trump openly accused the bloc of waging "lawfare" against the country's Big Tech companies.

German tech startup 1Komma5 joins Klarna in shelving US IPO plans

Reuters

Alessandro Parodi, Gianluca Lo Nostro and Charlie Conchie

German unicorn 1Komma5 Grad has joined Sweden's Klarna in reassessing plans for a US float as President Trump's renewable energy and trade policies have roiled markets. The energy startup, which uses AI to provide solar power, energy storage and e-mobility solutions, says after recent fundraising it is valued at just over $1 billion to join a select club of unicorn status companies in Germany. It was aiming for an initial public offering on NASDAQ in 2025.

AI defense startup Helsing draws fire for tech and tactics

Bloomberg

Christina Kyriasoglou, Mark Bergen and Gian Volpicelli

Today, as EU leaders prepare to commit record amounts to rearmament, Helsing is Europe’s most valuable defense tech startup. With deep pockets and close ties to Germany’s military, the Munich-founded company is, at least on paper, optimally positioned to benefit from the coming spending spree. But interviews with 40 people, including former Helsing employees, investors and military experts have revealed concerns about the company, and whether it can live up to its €5 billion valuation.

UK

Starmer confirms UK online safety rules up for negotiation with US

POLITICO

Tom Bristow

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has defended his decision to put a review of online safety rules on the table in trade talks with the United States. Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, Starmer said that although Britain needs strong internet safety rules to protect children, it also needs to remain a pioneer of free speech.

Brit universities told to keep up the world-class research with less cash

The Register

Lindsay Clark

Despite ambitions to position itself as a science and tech superpower, the UK has cut the budget for the government body responsible for university research funding. As the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology announced nearly £14 billion of R&D funding for sciences, green energy, and space "to improve lives and grow the economy," figures in its 2025-26 budget allocation reveal a slash in funding for UK Research and Innovation, which hands out research grants to universities in England.

UK creating ‘murder prediction’ tool to identify people most likely to kill

The Guardian

Vikram Dodd

The UK government is developing a “murder prediction” programme which it hopes can use personal data of those known to the authorities to identify the people most likely to become killers. Researchers are alleged to be using algorithms to analyse the information of thousands of people, including victims of crime, as they try to identify those at greatest risk of committing serious violent offences. The government says the project is at this stage for research only, but campaigners claim the data used would build bias into the predictions against minority-ethnic and poor people.

Big Tech

Microsoft says it’s ‘slowing or pausing’ some AI data center projects, including $1B plan for Ohio

Associated Press

Matt O'Brien

Microsoft said it is “slowing or pausing” some of its data center construction, including a $1 billion project in Ohio, the latest sign that the demand for artificial intelligence technology that drove a massive infrastructure expansion might not need quite as many powerful computers as expected.

Microsoft workers say they’ve been fired after 50th anniversary protest over Israel contract

Associated Press

Matt O'Brien

Microsoft has fired two employees who interrupted the company’s 50th anniversary celebration to protest its work supplying artificial intelligence technology to the Israeli military, according to a group representing the workers. Microsoft accused one of the workers in a termination letter Monday of misconduct “designed to gain notoriety and cause maximum disruption to this highly anticipated event.”

Alphabet CEO reaffirms planned $75 billion capital spending in 2025

Reuters

Deborah Sophia and Kenrick Cai

Alphabet reiterated on Wednesday it would spend about $75 billion this year to build out data center capacity, doubling down on its generative AI bet even as the payoff remains unclear and a global trade war threatens to raise costs.

Big tech’s new datacentres will take water from the world’s driest areas

The Guardian

Luke Barratt and Costanza Gambarini

Amazon, Microsoft and Google are operating datacentres that use vast amounts of water in some of the world’s driest areas and are building many more, the non-profit investigatory organisation SourceMaterial and the Guardian have found. With Donald Trump pledging to support them, the three technology giants are planning hundreds of datacentres in the US and across the globe, with a potentially huge impact on populations already living with water scarcity.

Artificial Intelligence

Tech experts recommend full steam ahead on US export controls for AI

CyberScoop

Derek Johnson

Technology experts pressed Congress to maintain export controls on semiconductor chips and other technologies, telling lawmakers Tuesday that the restrictions are among the most effective strategies to slow China and other rival countries in the AI race, thereby helping US companies hold a competitive edge.

Tens of thousands of creatives sign petition against unlicensed generative AI training

ABC News

Ned Hammond

More than 50,000 creators from the worlds of music, film and television, literature and academia have signed on to a statement condemning the use of creative work to train generative AI models. It comes amid a flurry of lawsuits lobbed by creative professionals at AI firms, calling out the use of their work without permission to develop AI products.

ChatGPT just passed the Turing test. But that doesn’t mean AI is now as smart as humans

The Conversation

Zena Assaad

There have been several headlines over the past week about an AI chatbot officially passing the Turing test. The Turing test has been popularised as the ultimate indicator of machine intelligence. However, there is disagreement about the validity of this test. In fact, it has a contentious history which calls into question how effective it really is at measuring machine intelligence.

Lightmatter shows new type of computer chip that could reduce AI energy use

Reuters

Stephen Nellis

Silicon Valley startup Lightmatter revealed on Wednesday it had developed a new type of computer chip that could both speed up artificial intelligence work and use less electricity in the process. Valued at $4.4 billion after raising $850 million in venture capital, Lightmatter is one of a number of companies seeking to use beams of light, rather than electronic signals, to move data around more quickly between computers. Lightmatter also believes that it can use beams of light to carry out the computation itself, which was the focus of a paper it published in the scientific journal Nature on Wednesday.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

For more on China's pressure campaign against Taiwan—including military threats, interference and cyberwarfare, check out ASPI's State of the Strait Weekly Digest.