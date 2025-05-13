Good morning. It's Wednesday 14th of May.

ASPI

Trump’s science cuts threaten public research data

The Strategist

Bart Hogeveen

US President Donald Trump’s cuts to scientific research create anxieties about the accessibility of research data. Scientists worldwide fear websites and data sets hosted in the United States will be deleted or decommissioned. While private initiatives in and outside of the US have emerged to transfer and archive data elsewhere, a more concerted approach is needed to safeguard globally relevant data holdings, especially when our strategic policy is meant to be data driven.

Australia

High Court to decide if information gathered on encrypted messaging app AN0M was legally obtained

ABC News

Elizabeth Byrne

The High Court will on Tuesday delve into the murky world of organised crime and encrypted messaging on an app known as AN0M, which was secretly controlled by the FBI and the Australian Federal Police. The operation known as "Ironside" began in 2018, when phones with the app began to circulate among criminal elements, encouraged by people the police identified as "criminal influencers", who unwittingly recommended the devices. But now two South Australian men, who are alleged members of the Comancheros bikie group, want the High Court to find that information was not legally obtained.

The 'fact check' network waging a war on truth

AAP News

Jim McManagan

Russia has launched a purported fact-checking organisation that lists a controversial Australian academic among its contributors. The Global Fact-Checking Network, launched in April by Russian state news agency TASS, presents itself as an international hub for unbiased verification in the ""fight against fake news"". However, experts warn the site is intentionally trying to mirror the work of the 179 active member organisations of the US-based Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network.

Australia's JORN defence radar is being bought by Canada, the decision is part of a wider shift

ABC News

Norman Hermant

In the red dirt near Laverton in Western Australia, two rows of poles sit side by side, stretching three kilometres into the distance. They are antennas — 480 sets of them — and they are just one part of a vast radar system that lets Australia monitor the sky and sea thousands of kilometres from our shores. The system is called JORN, which stands for Jindalee Operational Radar Network. The system is recognised as a world leader in over-the-horizon radar. And Canada has taken note, announcing plans last month to spend $6.5 billion to purchase JORN for its Arctic defence.

What did the parties say on TikTok in the election, and how? Here’s the campaign broken down in 5 charts

The Conversation

Hannah Oates and Intifar Chowdhury

TikTok emerged as a key battleground in an election where young voters comprised a dominant share of the electorate. All the prominent political parties used the platform – especially after tactics by Labor contributed to its electoral success in 2022. With 60% of Gen Z now getting their news primarily from social media, this shift reflects a welcome effort to meet young voters where they are. But on these platforms, visibility alone isn’t enough. What you say, and how you say it, matters just as much.

China

China’s Manus AI offers free registration after fresh funding amid AI agent competition

South China Morning Post

Ben Jiang

The artificial intelligence agent Manus AI is now open for public registration, eliminating its previous wait-list system following new funding and growing competition. Since its invite-only launch in early March, the general-purpose AI agent, developed by a team of Chinese entrepreneurs, has captured the attention of the global AI community, thanks in large part to its ability to handle complex tasks. This has made it one of the hottest AI start-ups to emerge from China since DeepSeek.

China's AI-powered humanoid robots aim to transform manufacturing

Reuters

Brenda Goh, Eduardo Baptista and Qiaoyi Li

In a sprawling warehouse in a Shanghai suburb, dozens of humanoid robots are manoeuvred by their operators to carry out tasks like folding a T-shirt, making a sandwich and opening doors, over and over again. Operating 17 hours a day, the site's goal is to generate reams of data that its owner, Chinese humanoid startup AgiBot, uses to train robots it hopes will become ubiquitous and change the way humans live, work and play. The importance of humanoid robots to Beijing, as it looks for solutions to pressing issues including trade frictions with the U.S., population decline, and slowing growth, was underscored when Chinese President Xi Jinping inspected AgiBot's robots in Shanghai last month.

USA

Airline carrying out deportation flights confirms cyberattack to SEC

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

An airline involved in deportation flights on behalf of the Trump administration confirmed reports of a cybersecurity incident with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. Global Crossing Airlines Group said a cyberattack on May 5 gave hackers access to “systems supporting portions of its business applications.” The filing with the SEC confirms reporting this week from the news outlet 404 Media, which was contacted by a hacker with information allegedly stolen from the company about ICE deportation flights.

US envoy says the Trump administration insists NATO allies raise defense investment to 5%

Associated Press

Lorne Cook

The Trump administration wants to hear this week how NATO’s European member countries and Canada plan to boost defense investment to 5% of gross domestic product, new U.S. envoy Matthew Whitaker said Tuesday. Whitaker also said that any European investments in “defense industry capabilities must also include the fair treatment for American defense technology firms.” He said that excluding the U.S. and others “would undermine NATO interoperability, slow Europe’s rearming, raise costs and stifle innovation.”

US can curb AI chip risks without halting tech exports, US official says

South China Morning Post

The US does not need to block the global spread of its AI chips and technology to manage national security risks, a White House official said on Tuesday, signalling a more open stance on exports to trusted allies such as Saudi Arabia. David Sacks, the White House’s AI and crypto tsar, made his comments in Riyadh days after Washington announced plans to rescind and modify a Biden-era regulation that would limit global access to artificial intelligence chips. “The Trump administration has just announced that we will be rescinding what’s known as the Biden diffusion rule … it literally restricted the diffusion or proliferation of American technology all over the world,” Sacks told the Saudi-US Investment Forum at the start of a tour of Gulf states by President Donald Trump.

US mulls letting UAE buy over a million leading Nvidia chips

Bloomberg

Mackenzie Hawkins, Jenny Leonard, and Ben Bartenstein

The Trump administration is weighing a deal that would allow the United Arab Emirates to import more than a million advanced Nvidia Corp. chips, people familiar with the matter said, a quantity that far exceeds limits under Biden-era AI chip regulations — and one that’s raised concerns that American hardware risks ending up in China’s hands. The deal, which is still being negotiated and could change, would let the UAE import 500,000 of the most advanced chips on the market each year from now to 2027.

North Asia

Chinese-speaking hackers disrupt drone supply chains in Taiwan, researchers say

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

A cyber espionage group with suspected links to Chinese-speaking state-sponsored hacking groups targeted software service providers and military firms in Taiwan and South Korea in several supply chain attacks, according to a new report. Earth Ammit, as the group is known, launched two waves of campaigns from 2023 to 2024, affecting a range of industries including military, satellite, heavy industry, media, technology, software services and healthcare.

South Korean researchers uncover another cyber-espionage campaign from the North

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

A hacker group known as APT37 has launched a new espionage campaign against organizations in South Korea with interests in national security, researchers have found. The group, also known as ScarCruft, impersonated a North Korea-focused expert and a think tank to lure victims into opening phishing emails, reports South Korean cybersecurity firm Genians.

Tech companies have a remote worker problem: North Korean operatives

POLITICO

Dana Nickel

“I’ve talked to a lot of CISOs at Fortune 500 companies, and nearly every one that I’ve spoken to about the North Korean IT worker problem has admitted they’ve hired at least one North Korean IT worker, if not a dozen or a few dozen,” Charles Carmakal, chief technology officer at Google Cloud’s Mandiant, said during a media briefing on the sidelines of the RSAC Conference. North Korea’s playbook: Cyber experts found that the scheme sticks to a similar plot: A North Korean operative will use generative artificial intelligence to create a fake LinkedIn profile posing as an American job seeker, often using stolen information belonging to a real person

Southeast Asia

IP25058 Harnessing emerging technologies in defence: Strategic approach for ASEAN unity

RSIS

Muhammad Faizal Bin Abdul Rahman

At a retreat in Penang, Malaysia, on 26 February 2025, the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting adopted a joint statement on Cooperation in the Field of Artificial Intelligence in the Defence Sector. The defence ministers committed themselves to promoting the “accountable and responsible use of AI in the defence sector” and “foster inclusivity in the advancement of AI and progressively bridge the existing disparities in AI among ASEAN Member States.” Their emphasis on inclusivity could indicate better cooperation in addressing the security risks from emerging technologies and in defence industry collaboration.

Thai PM to visit Vietnam this week

Bangkok Post

Anucha Charoenpo

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will visit Vietnam on May 15-16 for talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, with both nations set to upgrade their partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership — the highest tier of diplomatic relations Vietnam offers its allies. The agreement prioritises cooperation in science, technology and innovation through cross-border transactions and startups, while promoting knowledge exchange in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

South & Central Asia

Drones proliferate along the border between India and Pakistan

The Guardian

Blake Montgomery

Though India and Pakistan have reached a tenuous ceasefire, the four days of open conflict between the two hostile neighbors offered yet another instance of a phenomenon that has accelerated in recent years: drones now play a central part in modern warfare. The New York Times reports that India accused Pakistan of using drones made by Turkey for its attacks; Pakistan alleged India mobilized Israeli drones, though neither could be verified. Indian military officials claimed that Pakistan had sent between 300 to 400 drones on the offensive at 36 locations on the night of 8 May. Pakistan said it had shot down some 70 drones flown from India.

India develops quantum key systems for drone networks

OpenGov Asia

Samaya Dharmaraj

In a forward-looking move to bolster national capabilities in quantum-secure communication, the Centre for Development of Telematics, the leading telecom research and development organisation under the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly develop Quantum Key Distribution technologies specifically suited for drone-based systems. These systems will be designed to achieve a Technology Readiness Level of 6 or higher, ensuring they are suitable for real-world deployment and testing.

Indian tech stocks may get a lift from US-China trade truce

Bloomberg

Chiranjivi Chakraborty

India’s relative haven status following President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement in early April drew over $2 billion in inflow from global investors. However, with the US-China trade deal easing risks to China’s exports, a reversal of these haven trades is likely. Adding to this is the strengthening US dollar, which typically tends to weigh on Indian stocks. The coming weeks will reveal whether the return of foreign funds was related to improving signals of domestic growth or was simply a short-term move for safety amid trade turmoil.

Ukraine - Russia

South African influencers-for-hire target Ukraine’s president in influence campaign, researchers say

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

South African influencers have reportedly been involved in an online influence campaign targeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, researchers have found. The campaign, which criticized Zelensky’s rejection of a proposed ceasefire by Russia, appears to be part of a larger, coordinated effort linked to an African influence-for-hire network. A new analysis from the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab identified over 40 accounts involved in the traffic manipulation campaign, which garnered 290,000 views.

North Korea ramps up cyberspying in Ukraine to assess war risk

Bleeping Computer

Bill Toulas

The state-backed North Korean threat group Konni was observed targeting Ukrainian government entities in intelligence collection operations. The attackers use phishing emails that impersonate think tanks, referencing important political events or military developments to lure their targets. Proofpoint researchers who discovered the activity in February 2025 suggest that it's likely an effort to support the DPRK's military involvement alongside Russia in Ukraine and evaluate the political status underpinning the conflict.

Europe

3 Germans go on trial accused of spying for China by exporting military tech

South China Morning Post

Agence France-Presse

Three Germans went on trial on Tuesday, accused of spying for China by supplying it with information on hi-tech equipment with military use. The defendants are a married couple identified only as Herwig F. and Ina F., aged 73 and 69, and another man, 60-year-old Thomas R., on trial in the western city of Düsseldorf. The three were arrested in April of last year. Prosecutors say they collected information on technology including boat engines, sonar systems, propulsion systems for armoured vehicles and military-grade drones.

Spain investigates cyber weaknesses at small power plants after blackout, FT reports

Reuters

Spain is demanding information from small electricity generators on their cyber defences as investigators probing last month’s blackout seek to determine whether they were a weak link exploited by bad actors to bring down the country’s power grid, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. Senior government officials have “concerns” about the robustness of cyber defences at small and medium-sized power facilities, notably solar and wind farms, the report said citing one person familiar with the matter.

Meta ordered to stop training AI using EU user data by German data protection watchdog

CyberDaily

Daniel Croft

Last month, Meta announced its new standalone ChatGPT rival Meta AI, which differentiates itself from other AI chatbots like ChatGPT and DeepSeek by drawing on information it already knows about users through their social media accounts for years and years. Privacy regulators from Belgium, France, and the Netherlands have already found issue with the new AI and warned users to restrict data access before the company begins the training on 27 May as part of its new privacy policy by objecting through Meta’s website. Now, the Verbraucherzentrale North Rhine-Westphalia, a regional German data protection authority, has ordered Meta to halt the training altogether, sending the company a cease and desist letter, which will follow legal action if Meta doesn’t cooperate.

Middle East

Saudi Arabia launches new AI firm ahead of Trump’s visit

Bloomberg

Omar El Chmouri

Saudi Arabia has launched a new firm to invest across the artificial intelligence value chain, ahead of a visit by US President Donald Trump, where the technology is expected to feature prominently on the agenda. HUMAIN, owned by the kingdom’s $925 billion Public Investment Fund, will provide data centers, AI infrastructure and cloud capabilities, as well as Arabic large language models, according to a statement from the Saudi Press Agency. The firm will also serve as an AI hub for sectors such as energy, health care, manufacturing and financial services, the statement added, without disclosing the scale of planned investments.

Nvidia sending 18,000 of its top AI chips to Saudi Arabia

CNBC

Kif Leswing

Nvidia will sell more than 18,000 of its latest artificial intelligence chips to Saudi company Humain, CEO Jensen Huang announced Tuesday. The announcement was made as part of a White House-led trip to the region that includes President Donald Trump and other top CEOs. Nvidia said its first deployment will use its GB300 Blackwell chips, which are among Nvidia’s most advanced AI chips at the moment, and which were only officially announced earlier this year.

AWS enters into ‘strategic partnership’ with Saudi Arabia-backed Humain

TechCrunch

Kyle Wiggers

Amazon says it will work with Humain, the AI company recently launched by Saudi Arabia’s ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, to invest “$5 billion-plus” in a strategic partnership to build an “AI Zone” in Saudi Arabia. The AI Zone will include dedicated Amazon Web Services AI infrastructure, servers, networks, and training and certification programs, according to a press release. Humain is pledging to develop AI solutions using AWS technologies and to work with AWS on providing access to tools and programs for Saudi Arabia-based AI startups.

Microsoft spots zero-day use in spy campaign against Kurdish military in Iraq

The Record by Recorded Future

Joe Warminsky

A cyber-espionage group aligned with the Turkish government appears to have exploited a zero-day vulnerability in a messaging app to spy on Kurdish military operations in Iraq, researchers said Monday. The hackers, tracked as Marbled Dust, have been breaking into accounts of Output Messenger — an app commonly used for workplace and organizational chats — since April 2024, according to Microsoft Threat Intelligence. The team said it “assesses with high confidence that the targets of the attack are associated with the Kurdish military operating in Iraq, consistent with previously observed Marbled Dust targeting priorities.”

Big Tech

TikTok, Meta face tough curbs in Asia even as US efforts stall

Bloomberg

Newley Purnell

Some of the toughest new laws attempting to rein in TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat aren’t coming from Washington or Brussels. They’re emerging from capitals such as Canberra, Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur. Governments across the Asia-Pacific region are leading the global charge to protect children from online harms, presenting an unprecedented challenge to the likes of ByteDance Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc. and Snap Inc. in markets with some of their largest and most youthful user bases.

Why one obscure app could help crumble Meta’s empire

The Verge

Lauren Feiner

If the question, “Who is Meta’s biggest rival?” were on a Family Feud survey, TikTok would likely be the winning answer. In the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust case against the Facebook and Instagram owner, the government’s response probably wouldn’t even make the top 10: a small blockchain-based platform called MeWe. The claim that MeWe is a closer competitor to Facebook and Instagram than TikTok might be baffling if you’re not steeped in antitrust law or the specifics of the FTC’s complaint.

Seven things we learned from WhatsApp vs. NSO Group spyware lawsuit

TechCrunch

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchiera

On Tuesday, WhatsApp scored a major victory against NSO Group when a jury ordered the infamous spyware maker to pay more than $167 million in damages to the Meta-owned company. The ruling concluded a legal battle spanning more than five years, which started in October 2019 when WhatsApp accused NSO Group of hacking more than 1,400 of its users by taking advantage of a vulnerability in the chat app’s audio-calling functionality. Even before the trial began, the case had unearthed several revelations, including that NSO Group had cut off 10 of its government customers for abusing its Pegasus spyware, the locations of 1,223 of the victims of the spyware campaign, and the names of three of the spyware maker’s customers: Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Uzbekistan.

