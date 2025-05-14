Good morning. It's Thursday, 15th May.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

As President Trump cuts billions of federal dollars from science institutes and universities, restricts what can be studied and pushes out immigrants, rival nations are hoping to pick up talent that has been cast aside or become disenchanted. “This is a once-in-a-century brain gain opportunity,” the Australian Strategic Policy Institute declared, as it encouraged its government to act. The New York Times

President Donald Trump’s administration has taken a tougher stance on Chinese technology advances, warning companies around the world that using artificial intelligence chips made by Huawei could trigger criminal penalties for violating US export controls. Financial Times

Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok appeared to experience a bug on Wednesday that caused it to reply to dozens of posts on X with information about “white genocide” in South Africa, even when the user didn’t ask anything about the subject. TechCrunch

ASPI

The world is wooing US researchers shunned by Trump

The New York Times

Patricia Cohen

In 2024, the United States spent nearly $1 trillion — roughly 3.5 percent of total economic output — on research and development. When it came to the kind of long-term basic research that underpins American technological and scientific advancements, the government accounted for about 40 percent of the spending. That’s the reason political, education and business leaders in advanced countries and emerging economies have long fretted over a brain drain from their own shores. Now they are seizing a chance to reverse the flow. “This is a once-in-a-century brain gain opportunity,” the Australian Strategic Policy Institute declared, as it encouraged its government to act.

As Trump sacks scientists, Australia should hire them. US drain is our brain gain

ASPI

Danielle Cave

US President Donald Trump, his powerful offsider Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency are slashing public spending in an effort to save US taxpayers anywhere between US$500 billion and US$2 trillion. Caught up in these enormous cuts are scientists, researchers, medical experts, technologists and PhD scholars who are losing jobs, grants and scholarships at an unprecedented rate as funding streams are cancelled or put on hold. Believe it or not, there is an enormous opportunity for Australia in this unusual situation. If the government acts quickly, this is a once-in-a-century brain gain opportunity.

AUKUS and deterrence: what, exactly, are we trying to deter?

ASPI

Nishank Motwani

AUKUS is one of the most ambitious allied defence undertakings in decades. But for all the high-end platforms and advanced capabilities it promises, a fundamental question remains underexplored: what, exactly, is AUKUS seeking to deter? AUKUS has often been described as a way to ‘complicate Beijing’s decision-making calculus’ and ensure that President Xi Jinping wakes up every morning and says, ‘not today.’ Australia’s 2024 National Defence Strategy establishes a strategy of denial as the cornerstone of defence planning, but this broad ambition lacks the precision needed to guide investment, prioritise technologies and convey clear thresholds of unacceptable behaviour to adversaries.

Australia

Australian-made underwater glider drones equipped with artificial intelligence could soon bolster UK naval surveillance

ABC News

Andrew Greene

A small underwater drone designed in Perth that harnesses artificial intelligence has been showcased in the United Kingdom where the Royal Navy is considering using the technology to enhance anti-submarine warfare. The makers of the "SG-1 Fathom" autonomous glider, which has been fitted with European developed software and AI, claim it can analyse and classify acoustic data up to 40 times faster than human operators.

People interviewed by AI for jobs face discrimination risks, Australian study warns

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

Job candidates being interviewed by AI recruiters risk being discriminated against if they speak with accents, or are living with a disability, a new study has warned. This month, videos of job candidates interacting with at-times faulty AI video interviewers as part of the recruitment process have been widely shared on TikTok.

Gilmour Space Technologies delays launch of Australia's first home-grown rocket, with hopes for take-off on Friday

ABC News

The stage is set for a Queensland company to enter the record books as the first to launch a locally-made rocket into orbit from Australian soil — but history won't be made today. After years of planning and preparations, Gold Coast-based Gilmour Space Technologies finally has clearance to launch its 23-metre Eris rocket from a purpose-built pad in the north Queensland town of Bowen.

China

China is using Pakistan to test its military tech — and that should worry the West

Business Insider

Tom Porter

China was likely watching the recent clashes between Pakistan and India with strong interest, hoping to gain valuable intelligence about the performance of its own weapons, according to military analysts. In clashes earlier this month, India reportedly deployed Israeli and Western-made weapons in strikes on militant groups and Pakistani air defenses, while Pakistan retaliated with Chinese-made jets and missiles.

China pauses rare earth export restrictions on 28 US entities after trade truce

Interesting Engineering

Neetika Walter

In a significant step toward easing trade tensions, China on Wednesday lifted export restrictions on rare earths and military-use technologies for 28 US entities. The move comes just two days after Washington and Beijing struck a breakthrough agreement to temporarily lower tariffs, marking the first major de-escalation in a trade war that had threatened to upend global supply chains and economic stability.

China’s Baidu in talks to launch robotaxis in Europe

Financial Times

Edward White, Gloria Li and Mercedes Ruehl

Baidu is in discussions to launch robotaxi tests in Europe as Chinese technology groups look to dominate the global market for autonomous driving. The Beijing-based group, often viewed as China’s rival to Google, aims to partner with the national postal service of Switzerland, and is also planning on launching in Turkey, according to people familiar with the matter.

China’s tech hub Shenzhen launches $692m fund for chip industry

TechinAsia

Shenzhen, a major technology hub in southern China, has launched a 5 billion yuan semiconductor industry fund. The fund, named Saimi, is managed by the state-owned Shenzhen Capital Group. The fund aims to boost the city’s semiconductor capabilities and is primarily financed by the Shenzhen municipal government guidance fund and the Longgang District’s guidance fund.

China’s back in Spain: MásOrange turns to Huawei for 5G advanced and netautonomy tech

TelcoTitans

Anne Morris

MásOrange’s bold pivot back to Huawei for 5G Advanced and Level 4 autonomous networks could mark a seismic shift in European telecom strategy. Uncover the implications of this renewed partnership amid EU scrutiny and evolving China relations.

USA

US warns against using Huawei chips ‘anywhere in the world’

Financial Times

Demetri Sevastopulo, Zijing Wu and Ryan McMorrow

President Donald Trump’s administration has taken a tougher stance on Chinese technology advances, warning companies around the world that using artificial intelligence chips made by Huawei could trigger criminal penalties for violating US export controls. The commerce department issued guidance to clarify that Huawei’s Ascend processors were subject to export controls because they almost certainly contained, or were made with, US technology.

US close to letting UAE import millions of Nvidia's AI chips

Reuters

Karen Freifeld and Hadeel Al Sayegh

The US has a preliminary agreement with the United Arab Emirates to allow it to import 500,000 of Nvidia's most advanced AI chips per year, starting in 2025, two sources familiar with the situation said, boosting the Emirates' construction of data centers vital to developing artificial intelligence models. The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the agreement was at least through 2027, but that there was a chance it could be in place until 2030.

What’s at stake as the US gives Saudis access to state-of-the-art AI chips

Bloomberg

Ian King

President Donald Trump’s administration has changed the direction of US AI policy toward two oil-rich states in the Middle East. Previously, the US had restrictions on delivering advanced technology to the region as part of broader controls on the spread of US AI-related tech. Those constraints have been motivated by national security concerns and, more broadly, the desire to keep the capabilities out of China’s hands.

Trump strikes a blow for AI by firing the US copyright supremo

The Guardian

Blake Montgomery

Over the weekend, Donald Trump fired the head of the US copyright office. Register of Copyrights, Shira Perlmutter, was sacked after she issued a report questioning AI companies’ growing need for more data and casting doubt on their expressed need to circumvent current copyright laws. In a statement, New York Democratic representative Joe Morelle pointed specifically to Trump’s booster-in-chief Elon Musk as a motivator for Perlmutter’s firing: “Donald Trump’s termination of register of copyrights, Shira Perlmutter, is a brazen, unprecedented power grab with no legal basis”.

US extradites Kosovo national charged in operating illegal online marketplace

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

A 33-year-old Kosovo citizen, Liridon Masurica, has been extradited to the US to face charges related to his alleged role in operating an illegal online marketplace, according to a statement from the US Department of Justice. Masurica, also known as ‘blackdb,’ is accused of committing fraud using stolen account information. He was arrested by authorities in Kosovo last December, made his initial appearance in a Tampa federal court on Monday.

DHS won’t tell Congress how many people it’s cut from CISA

CyberScoop

Tim Starks

The Department of Homeland Security won’t tell Congress how many employees at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency it has fired or pushed to leave. “You’ve overseen mass reductions in the workforce at CISA”, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the top Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee, told DHS Secretary Kristi Noem at a hearing of the panel. “Despite repeated requests from this committee on how many people have been fired or have been bullied into quitting … DHS has refused to share that information".

White House scraps plan to block data brokers from selling Americans’ sensitive data

TechCrunch

Zack Whittaker

A senior Trump administration official has scrapped a plan that would have blocked data brokers from selling Americans’ personal and financial information, including Social Security numbers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said in December 2024 it planned to close a loophole under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the federal law that protects Americans’ personal data collected by consumer reporting agencies.

Ghost in the machine? Rogue communication devices found in Chinese inverters

Reuters

Sarah Mcfarlane

US energy officials are reassessing the risk posed by Chinese-made devices that play a critical role in renewable energy infrastructure after unexplained communication equipment was found inside some of them. Power inverters, which are predominantly produced in China, are used throughout the world to connect solar panels and wind turbines to electricity grids.

Americas

Brazil first lady complains to Xi about TikTok’s effects on kids

Bloomberg

Simone Iglesias

Brazil first lady Rosangela da Silva complained to China’s leader about potentially harmful effects of TikTok on women and children during an official dinner in Beijing, continuing a crusade against social media companies that has sparked controversy before.

North Asia

North Korean IT workers are being exposed on a massive scale

WIRED

Matt Burgess

Two members of a cluster of North Korean developers, who allegedly operated out of Laos before being relocated to Russia by the beginning of 2024, are today being identified by researchers at cybersecurity company DTEX. The men are alleged to have been involved in raising money for the brutal North Korean regime as part of the widespread IT worker epidemic, with Murano alleged to have previously been linked to a $6 million heist at crypto firm DeltaPrime last year.

Japan urges banks to block hackers with 'post-quantum' tech

Nikkei Asia

Takako Gakuto

Japan's financial regulator wants domestic banks to adopt next-generation encryption technology to safeguard against hackers and cyberattacks using quantum computers, which are expected to emerge in the middle of the next decade, Nikkei has learned. The Financial Services Agency is instructing lenders to take immediate action begin shifting to post-quantum cryptography as their cybersecurity tool. The banks are to develop plans, with management involved in those projects.

South & Central Asia

No truce in India-Pakistan disinformation war

France 24

Narinder Nanu

Platforms such as Facebook and X are still awash with misrepresented footage of the attacks that killed at least 60 people and sent thousands fleeing. AFP fact-checkers have debunked many of the clips, which actually show the Israeli-Palestinian conflict or the war in Ukraine. Indian and Pakistani media outlets have also amplified misinformation, including false or unverifiable claims of military victories that experts say have exacerbated tensions and contributed to a flood of hate speech.

Europe

France accuses enemies of spreading fake news after 'cocaine bag' claims

Reuters

Michel Rose and Andreas Rinke

President Emmanuel Macron's office has accused France's enemies of spreading fake news by suggesting that he and other European leaders had taken drugs on a train during a visit to Kyiv. Video footage published online showed Macron Macron removing a crumpled white object from the table. Some social media users suggested - without providing evidence - that the object was a "cocaine" bag and Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova reposted the footage. Both Paris and Berlin rejected the allegation.

EU launches vulnerability database to tackle cybersecurity threats

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

The European Union launched on Tuesday its new vulnerability database to provide aggregated information regarding cybersecurity issues affecting various products and services. Despite being known as the European Vulnerability Database, the service is more of a notification platform than a repository for vulnerability reports, resembling MITRE and the US Department of Homeland Security’s Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures Program.

CVE Foundation eyes year-end launch following 11th-hour rescue of MITRE program

CyberScoop

Cynthia Brumfield

In late March, the nonprofit research organization MITRE celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Common Vulnerability and Exposures program, a widely hailed scientific achievement funded by the U.S. government and administered by MITRE. The CVE program is the global bedrock of contemporary vulnerability management, cataloging and assigning unique identifiers to software vulnerabilities. Until April 15, cybersecurity defenders and data scientists seemed unshakeable in embracing the program, which had already overcome challenges to achieve its silver anniversary.

UK

House of Lords pushes back against government’s AI plans

The Guardian

Dan Milmo and Raphael Boyd

The UK government has suffered another setback in the House of Lords over its plans to let artificial intelligence firms use copyright-protected work without permission. An amendment to the data bill requiring AI companies to reveal which copyrighted material is used in their models was backed by peers, despite government opposition. It is the second time parliament’s upper house has demanded tech companies make clear whether they have used copyright-protected content.

Big Tech

Tesla to resume shipping Chinese parts for Cybercab, Semi production in the US

Reuters

Tesla plans to start shipping components from China to the US for the production of Cybercab and Semi trucks from the end of this month, after the US and China reached a truce over tariffs, said a person with direct knowledge. The move illustrates how the de-escalation of the trade war between the world's two largest economies, following talks in Geneva over the weekend, is having an immediate impact on business activity.

Advocacy group threatens Meta with injunction over use of EU data for AI training

Reuters

Foo Yun Chee

Austrian advocacy group, None Of Your Business (NYOB), said on Wednesday it would seek an injunction against Meta Platforms that could lead to billion-euro damages claims if the tech giant goes ahead with plans to use Europeans' personal data to train its artificial intelligence models. NOYB, led by privacy activist Max Schrems, said it had sent a cease and desist letter on Wednesday to Meta which plans to start using personal data from European users of Instagram and Facebook from May 27.

Dutch scientists built a brainless soft robot that runs on air

ArsTechnica

Jacek Krywko

Most robots rely on complex control systems, AI-powered or otherwise, that govern their movement. However, a team of Dutch scientists at the FOM Institute for Molecular and Atomic Physics in Amsterdam built a new kind of robot that can run, go over obstacles, and even swim, all driven only by the flow of air. And it does all that with no brain at all.

Nvidia’s consumer graphics cards see price hikes in China after H20 sales ban

South China Morning Post

Ann Cao

Chinese resellers are seeing price hikes for Nvidia’s RTX 5090 series of graphics processing units, as artificial intelligence companies rush to stockpile the consumer-grade cards as possible alternatives for the US firm’s banned H20 chip. Prices for the RTX 5090 series have been on the rise over the past month, as Chinese AI companies see them as an H20 replacement, according to interviews with three third-party Nvidia resellers in China.

Foxconn gets nod for $435M project to make more of Apple chips in India, eventually

TechCrunch

Jagmeet Singh

Foxconn, a key manufacturer for Apple, has received an approval from India’s cabinet to build a new 37 billion Indian rupees semiconductor plant in a joint venture with the country’s IT giant HCL Group. The deal is the latest move to reduce Apple’s reliance on China and produce more components in India.

Microsoft's Office-Teams offer will likely stave off EU antitrust fine

Reuters

Foo Yun Chee

Microsoft is set to stave off a possible hefty antitrust fine as EU regulators are likely to accept an offer on its Office and Teams products, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, amid tensions with the United States over the EU's scrutiny of Big Tech. Microsoft found itself back in the EU antitrust crosshairs after Salesforce-owned Slack alleged in a 2020 complaint to the European Commission that Microsoft was getting an unfair advantage by bundling chat and video app Teams with its Office product.

Artificial Intelligence

Grok is unpromptedly telling X users about South African ‘white genocide’

TechCrunch

Maxwell Zeff

Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok appeared to experience a bug on Wednesday that caused it to reply to dozens of posts on X with information about “white genocide” in South Africa, even when the user didn’t ask anything about the subject. The strange responses stem from the X account for Grok, which replies to users with AI-generated posts whenever a user tags @grok. When asked about unrelated topics, Grok repeatedly told users about a “white genocide,” as well as the anti-apartheid chant “kill the Boer.”

OpenAI brings its GPT-4.1 models to ChatGPT

TechCrunch

Maxwell Zeff

OpenAI is releasing its GPT-4.1 and GPT-4.1 mini AI models in ChatGPT, the company announced in a post on X Wednesday. The GPT-4.1 models should help software engineers who are using ChatGPT to write or debug code, OpenAI spokesperson Shaokyi Amdo told TechCrunch. GPT-4.1 excels at coding and instruction following compared to GPT-4o, according to OpenAI, but is faster than its o-series of reasoning models.

OpenAI pledges to publish AI safety test results more often

TechCrunch

Kyle Wiggers

OpenAI is moving to publish the results of its internal AI model safety evaluations more regularly in what the outfit is saying is an effort to increase transparency. On Wednesday, OpenAI launched the Safety evaluations hub, a web page showing how the company’s models score on various tests for harmful content generation, jailbreaks, and hallucinations. OpenAI says that it’ll use the hub to share metrics on an “ongoing basis” and that it intends to update the hub with “major model updates” going forward.

AI helps labor-short Japan keep nuclear plants safe

Nikkei Asia

Masatoshi Ida

Japanese nuclear power plant operators are finding ways to incorporate artificial intelligence into safety processes, aiming to maintain safety standards as they grapple with a personnel shortage. In a March discussion forum with power companies, Nuclear Regulation Authority Chairman Shinsuke Yamanaka suggested that AI could be used in inspections - to spot corrosion early in containment buildings, for example.

Research

72% of cyber leaders say risks are rising. Here's how states and businesses are responding

World Economic Forum

Fredrik Heiding

As global reliance on digital infrastructure deepens, the world’s cybersecurity is under unprecedented strain. Modern attacks continue to increase in scale, sophistication and strategic intent. The World Economic Forum’s Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2025 shows that nearly 60% of organizations report that geopolitical tensions have directly influenced their cybersecurity strategy.

Events & Podcasts

Discussion forum: updates to NIST IoT cybersecurity guidance

National Institute of Standards and Technology

This virtual event will be an open discussion on the initial public draft of NIST IR 8259 Rev. 1. NIST will present on changes in the document, comments received to date, take questions about the document and discuss with the community any issues that arise. The final hour of the webinar will be a discussion of planned updates to NIST SP 800-213 and NIST SP 800-213A that are getting underway. Register here: https://nist.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_LL_SLSTkRKi-sSCK2eQDIw for more details on the event.

