Welcome to the latest edition of ASPI’s Cyber & Tech Digest.

Each week, ASPI curates and contextualises the most important developments in cyber, technology, and geopolitics — highlighting what matters and why.

This edition covers the period: 28 March 2026 to 2 April 2026.

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What We’re Tracking

Google brings quantum crypto warning forward to 2029

What happened: The clearest new element in Google’s announcement is its focus on cryptocurrency. In a post on Google Research, Google said future quantum computers could break the elliptic-curve cryptography used by cryptocurrencies with fewer resources than previously estimated, and outlined mitigation steps built around post-quantum cryptography.

Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal report that the new paper cuts the estimated hardware needed to break the elliptic-curve cryptography used by Bitcoin and other digital assets by roughly 20-fold. Google says machines capable of doing that do not yet exist, but it is urging developers, exchanges and wallet providers to accelerate preparations.

The wider 2029 warning is the backdrop. The Guardian reports that Google is warning that large-scale quantum computers could break much of today’s encryption by 2029, while Ars Technica says Google is targeting 2029 for its own readiness and adding post-quantum support to Android.

Why we’re tracking this: Google’s paper matters for national security because it pulls cryptocurrency into the same post-quantum planning problem governments are already treating as real. The Wall Street Journal reports that millions of Bitcoin held in exposed wallet addresses could be vulnerable once sufficiently powerful quantum systems exist. That is still a future scenario, but Google is arguing the resource threshold may be lower than previously thought, which shortens the planning horizon.

That overlap is what matters. The Guardian says governments are already preparing for “store now, decrypt later” risks, while Google said on Google Research that it coordinated disclosure with the US government. Ars Technica also reports that the US National Security Agency is already working to 2030–2033 post-quantum deadlines.

What people are saying:

Google said on Google Research that the point of publishing now is to give the cryptocurrency sector time to migrate, while stressing that cryptographically relevant quantum computers “are not yet available.”

Experts cited by The Wall Street Journal said the new estimates increase pressure because exposed Bitcoin wallet addresses could be vulnerable once public keys are revealed.

Experts cited by The Guardian said the timeline is still unsettled, with estimates for cryptographically relevant quantum computers ranging from the 2030s to the 2050s, even as the US National Security Agency, as reported by Ars Technica, is already working to 2030–2033 readiness deadlines.

My view: What Google has done here is turn a distant research problem into a live coordination problem for cryptocurrency. The exact timing of a cryptographically relevant quantum computer is still uncertain, but the paper makes it harder to treat migration as a problem for later. The more useful signal now is not another debate about when a cryptographically relevant quantum computer is developed; it is whether major networks such as Bitcoin, along with exchanges and wallet providers, begin visible work to reduce their dependence on current elliptic-curve cryptography and move to more secure encryption algorithms. That is where this moves from a warning into a test of preparedness.

— Stephan Robin, CTS

What We’re Watching

A weekly scan of notable developments we’re tracking across technology, policy, and geopolitics.

🚀 Strategic competition

The United States is pressing the European Union to join Pax Silica, a coalition focused on semiconductors, critical minerals and AI supply chains. US officials have also pressed the UK and other allies to secure quantum computing supply chains through coordinated investment, research and industrial capacity. Mistral has raised $830 million to build Nvidia-powered AI centres in France and Sweden.

Intel is buying back full ownership of its Fab 34 plant in Ireland, reversing a stake sale made in 2024. Huawei has recruited a senior German photonics scientist from a Fraunhofer institute. US tariffs have accelerated electronics assembly shifts from China to Vietnam even as much of the value chain remains Chinese.

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🧠 AI models, agents & compute

OpenAI has shut down Sora after the video-generation product proved too costly and resource-intensive. Oracle is cutting thousands of jobs while expanding data-centre investment for AI workloads. US firms have captured roughly 75 per cent of global AI investment, about $194 billion.

A UK-backed study found nearly 700 documented incidents of AI systems ignoring instructions, bypassing safeguards, deceiving users or taking unauthorised actions. Anthropic said a Claude Code release accidentally exposed internal source code through a debugging source map file in an npm package. Cyber Security News reported that the exposed material included around 1,900 files and more than 500,000 lines of code.

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🛡 Cyber posture

Google said future quantum computers could break the elliptic curve cryptography used in cryptocurrencies with fewer resources than previously estimated. Google plans to complete its own migration to post-quantum cryptography by 2029 and is urging developers, exchanges and wallet providers to accelerate preparations. Google has also warned banks, governments and technology providers that large-scale quantum computers could break most current encryption standards by 2029.

The FBI has classified a suspected Chinese intrusion into a surveillance system as a major cyber incident after attackers reportedly exploited a commercial ISP vendor. The compromised system contained metadata from lawful surveillance tools and personally identifiable information linked to FBI investigations.

US authorities confirmed that the Iran-linked group Handala breached the personal email account of FBI Director Kash Patel and released historical emails and photos. The State Department has reissued a $10 million reward for information on Handala and Parsian Afzar Rayan Borna, both linked to Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security.

Google Threat Intelligence Group has linked a supply-chain attack on the widely used Axios JavaScript library to a North Korean actor that compromised a maintainer’s npm account. Mercor said it was affected by a separate supply-chain attack tied to the compromised open-source LiteLLM project. Cisco said attackers stole source code after exploiting credentials exposed in a Trivy-linked breach.

European Commission officials said a cyber incident affecting the Europa.eu web portal was detected and contained quickly, with no evidence internal systems were compromised. Security Affairs reported that the Commission had been investigating whether data hosted in cloud infrastructure serving its websites had been accessed.

A water treatment plant in Minot, North Dakota reported a ransomware attack that forced 16 hours of manual operations after systems were taken offline. In Western Australia, a local government entity lost about $350,000 after attackers altered supplier bank details in its finance system. Australian councils are seeking federal funding for shared security operations centres with monitoring, incident response and threat-intelligence services.

Romania said government institutions are facing more than 10,000 cyberattack attempts a day. In Australia, North Korean operatives have infiltrated companies by posing as remote IT workers using stolen identities and AI tools.

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🕵️ Surveillance states

Iran has been running an AI-enabled information campaign alongside military operations, using fabricated videos, coordinated narratives and disinformation aimed at global audiences. Iran-linked actors have also paired cyber operations with kinetic attacks, including spyware distributed through fake emergency alerts timed with missile strikes.

Iran has arrested 46 people and seized 139 Starlink terminals as it tightened controls over internet access during the war. The IRGC has threatened major US technology companies across the Middle East, including Apple, Microsoft, Google and Meta. Amazon Web Services infrastructure was damaged in Bahrain following an Iranian strike.

Researchers said political deepfakes are increasing rapidly and can shape beliefs even when viewers know the content is fake. Facebook pages posing as Australian news outlets are publishing large volumes of AI-generated political disinformation from operators in Vietnam and Indonesia.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has instructed diplomats to use X and coordinate with military psychological operations units to counter foreign disinformation. Latvia has accused Russia of running a coordinated disinformation campaign targeting the Baltic states.

Police in Fargo dismissed charges against a Tennessee woman after investigators had relied on an AI facial-recognition match from another agency and failed to verify her alibis. Authorities later restricted use of the external system and added review measures.

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⚖️ Platform accountability

A Dutch court has ordered xAI to stop Grok from generating nonconsensual nude images and warned of fines of €100,000 a day, up to €10 million. The ruling followed evidence that existing safeguards were still being misused, including in cases involving minors.

Perplexity AI is facing a proposed class action alleging it shared user data, including chatbot conversations, with Meta and Google through embedded tracking software. An Epstein survivor has sued the US Department of Justice and Google, alleging personally identifying information was disclosed and continued to appear in search results.

In Platformer, recent US jury verdicts were described as opening a route for claims over recommendation systems, infinite scroll and notifications rather than user-generated content itself. The piece said the cases could expose platforms to liability for product-design choices if the rulings stand.

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🧑‍⚖️ Courts, enforcement & regulation

Australia’s Federal Court has fined Binance Australia Derivatives $10 million for misclassifying more than 500 retail clients as wholesale investors. Italy’s data protection authority has fined Intesa Sanpaolo €31.8 million over unauthorised access to banking data and delayed breach notifications.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority is preparing to investigate Microsoft’s business software unit under new digital competition rules. Malta is opposing EU plans to centralise crypto supervision under the European Securities and Markets Authority.

Australia’s communications regulator has ordered Telstra and other telcos to revise mobile coverage maps using standardised signal thresholds and update them every three months. The Fair Work Commission criticised inaccurate AI-generated legal arguments in an unsuccessful unfair-dismissal case and is considering a costs order against the worker.

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🏛️ Government, procurement & public sector tech

The Fair Work Ombudsman is exploring AI-enabled tools for low-risk compliance work and self-service systems, subject to governance and resourcing frameworks. EU institutions have banned staff from using fully AI-generated images and videos in official communications.

New York City has rescinded its 2023 TikTok ban on government devices, allowing agencies to use the app again under new security restrictions. US Special Operations Command told Congress it will prioritise cyber warfare and emerging technologies to maintain an edge against adversaries.

UK defence technology start-ups are considering relocating because of delayed government contracts and uncertainty around the Defence Investment Plan. Some firms are now seeking opportunities and funding in the US and other markets.

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🎬 IP, media & creative industries

An AI-generated dating show, Fruit Love Island, has gone viral on TikTok, drawing more than 10 million views per episode shortly after launch. The series has also spawned fan content, spinoffs and audience voting around its anthropomorphic fruit characters.

Australian media companies including Nine, News Corp and Guardian have urged the government to keep existing copyright laws in place and require AI firms to license content rather than use it freely. The debate has coincided with Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei’s visit to Australia as the company expands operations and meets policymakers.

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💰 Tech business & markets

Crypto platforms are selling insurance-like products against theft, but coverage terms often exclude phishing, user-authorised access or other common loss scenarios. Bitcoin’s resilience during the Iran conflict has renewed interest in crypto and stablecoins across Southeast Asia.

Rising energy prices linked to the Iran conflict are reshaping financing decisions for data-centre projects across Asia, with bankers placing more weight on power security, cost stability and water constraints. The Middle East conflict has disrupted helium supply by halting Qatar’s gas production and straining semiconductor supply chains. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have enough helium to last until at least June.

Grab and WeRide have launched the first driverless ride-hailing service in Southeast Asia in Singapore. In China, a system malfunction left multiple Baidu Apollo Go robotaxis stopped on roads in Wuhan and stranded passengers.

Disruption in the Strait of Hormuz has halted or reduced aluminium production across key Middle Eastern suppliers that make specialised low-carbon material used in EV manufacturing. Toyota and Nissan have reduced production as access to that aluminium tightens.

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🧒 Online harms & child safety

Austria is planning a national ban on social media use for children under 14, with legislation expected by June. The proposal also includes expanded digital-literacy education and a model of age verification that would not share personal data with technology companies.

Indonesia has started enforcing nationwide restrictions on social media access for users under 16, requiring higher-risk platforms to remove or deactivate underage accounts. The European Parliament has rejected an extension of temporary rules allowing tech platforms to scan for CSAM, meaning the privacy-law exemption will lapse.

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner is investigating Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube over possible noncompliance with the under-16 ban. About 70 per cent of under-16s who had major-platform accounts before the ban continued using them afterwards. A BBC visit found many children were still accessing services without age verification.

Australia’s teen ban is facing legal challenges, compliance gaps and widespread circumvention as regulators continue investigations without issuing fines. Age-verification tools remain unreliable and policy adjustments are narrowing the ban to harmful features.

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🌏 Global policy

🇦🇺 Australia

The ACCC said Australians lost more than $2.18 billion to scams in 2025 across more than 480,000 reports. Investment scams accounted for the largest share of losses, followed by payment redirection, romance scams, phishing and remote-access attacks.

🇺🇸 United States

Innovation Council Action is preparing to spend more than $100 million in the 2026 midterms backing candidates aligned with President Trump’s AI agenda. David Sacks will keep shaping US AI policy as co-chair of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology after leaving a formal White House role.

🇪🇺 Europe

A German state is moving to reduce dependence on Microsoft by shifting public administration towards open-source software and sovereign digital infrastructure. Officials said reliance on foreign cloud and software services creates strategic vulnerabilities for public administration systems.

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

The UK government is considering tighter rules on political donations following reports on increasingly complex foreign interference. Proposed measures include a temporary ban on cryptocurrency donations and caps on overseas contributions.

🇨🇳 China

China has launched the World Data Organisation to promote global data governance and reduce fragmentation across national data policies. The body was established in Beijing as a non-governmental international organisation focused on cross-border data cooperation, digital economic growth, privacy and security.

🌐 Multilateral

The EU and CPTPP members have agreed to explore a region-to-region digital trade agreement covering data flows, digital services and electronic contracts. Sixty-six WTO members have moved ahead with a plurilateral set of baseline digital trade rules. The WTO e-commerce moratorium is set to expire at the 2026 ministerial conference. WTO reform talks have stalled after failed ministerial negotiations, with countries increasingly turning to smaller plurilateral deals.

That’s all for this week. For more timely analysis and commentary, check out The Strategist and ASPI’s Stop the World podcast—or our other Substack newsletters:

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The Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.