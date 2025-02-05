Good morning. It's Thursday 6th of February.

Google announced Tuesday that it is overhauling the principles governing how it uses artificial intelligence and other advanced technology. Among other measures, the principles stated Google would not develop weapons, certain surveillance systems, or technologies that undermine human rights. But in an announcement on Tuesday, Google did away with those commitments. WIRED

China has revived antitrust investigations into Google and Nvidia, while considering a new probe against Intel, as Beijing looks for leverage in talks with US President Donald Trump. Beijing’s moves to build cases against prominent US tech companies comes as they are increasingly caught in the crossfire of growing tensions between the two global powers. Financial Times

Brussels has issued new guidance on banned uses of artificial intelligence under its landmark legislation regulating the technology, pushing ahead with enforcement of its AI Act even as Donald Trump warns of retribution for the EU’s targeting of US tech companies. Financial Times

ASPI

The World

Trump, DeepSeek in focus as nations gather at Paris AI Summit

Reuters

Jeffrey Dastin and Elizabeth Pineau

All eyes are on the French capital next week to see if U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration can find common ground with China and nearly 100 other nations on the safe development of artificial intelligence. About a year after world powers reckoned with the dangers of AI in England’s Bletchley Park, a wider array of countries are gathering in Paris to discuss putting the technology to work.

What France hopes to get from its AI summit

POLITICO

Océane Herrero

Paris will be asking governments, businesses and civil society at the third global summit on AI to sign up to a series of commitments on AI governance, the technology's place in the workplace, how to use it for the common good, innovation and culture, and trust.

China

China targets Google, Nvidia and Intel as Donald Trump’s tariffs bite

Financial Times

Zijing Wu, Cheng Leng and Tim Bradshaw

China's state-backed labs provide a lifeline for U.S.-blacklisted chip suppliers

Nikkei Asia

Cheng Ting-Fang and Lauly Li

Chinese chip and chip equipment makers blacklisted by the U.S. are turning to universities and state-backed chip labs and "pilot production lines" to keep their development efforts on track. Facilities in major cities from Wuhan to Wuxi to Ningbo offer vital test production and verification services that help accelerate China's chip developments, often enjoying easier access to overseas technology, according to sources briefed on the matter.

Trump wants a TikTok deal. China may pull the plug

The Washington Post

Elizabeth Dwoskin, Naomi Nix and Drew Harwell

TikTok’s Chinese owner appears to be slow-rolling negotiations for a sale while waiting for a green light from the Chinese government, even as corporate allies of President Donald Trump race to broker a deal to sell the app to an American bidder. But Beijing is increasingly likely to take a hard-line approach, letting TikTok’s U.S. operations die rather than approving a sale as it holds out for a “grand deal” with the Trump administration that includes larger concessions on trade and tech policy, according to one of the people and analysts.

USA

US Postal Service U-turn on China parcels sows confusion among retailers, shippers

Reuters

Lisa Baertlein and Helen Reid

The U.S. Postal Service said on Wednesday it would again accept parcels from China and Hong Kong, reversing a 12-hour suspension after President Donald Trump scrapped an exemption used by retailers including Temu, Shein, and Amazon to ship low-value packages duty-free to the United States.

USPS halts all packages from China, sending the ecommerce industry into chaos

WIRED

Zeyi Yang

The United States Postal Services has abruptly stopped accepting all packages from Hong Kong and China until further notice, according to an international service disruption notice posted on the USPS website.

Ex-Googler charged by US with espionage to boost AI in China

Bloomberg

Malathi Nayak

A Chinese software engineer who worked for Alphabet Inc.’s Google faces new charges of economic espionage by the US Justice Department for allegedly stealing trade secrets to boost China’s AI industry. Linwei Ding, who was indicted in March, now faces seven counts of economic espionage along with seven counts of theft of trade secrets under a revised indictment announced Tuesday.

Former Google staffer accused of funnel­ing supercomputing secrets to Beijing

The Bureau

Sam Cooper

Investigators claim he copied Google source files to Apple Notes on his company-issued laptop, converted them to PDFs, and funneled them into a personal account. Authorities characterize these files as the crown jewels of Google’s AI ecosystem—critical orchestration software capable of harnessing thousands of interconnected chips.

Ukraine reels in Trump with mineral riches

POLITICO

Zoya Sheftalovich, Veronika Melkozerova and Jamie Dettmer

To win over a United States president who wants to claim Greenland for its vast reserves of raw materials and strategic position in the Arctic, Kyiv has for months been stressing that its rich deposits of everything from titanium to graphite could help Trump beat China in the global race for resources.

North Asia

South Korea plans $23 billion fund to support battery and biotech

Bloomberg

Heejin Kim

South Korea aims to invest at least 34 trillion won ($23 billion) to help companies develop cutting-edge technologies in the battery and biotech sectors citing rising geopolitical tensions and competition from China. The government will set up a new fund under the state-run Korea Development Bank to offer low interest rate loans and buy stakes in the high-tech industries.

TSMC reportedly plans 1 nm fab for Tainan’s Shalun science city

Taiwan News

Michael Nakhiengchanh

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) 1 nm process fab may be built in Tainan’s Shalun Smart Green Energy Science City, UDN reported Monday. The initial three fabs are planned for 1.4 nm production, while the latter three will produce 1 nm chips. The smaller the process, the more transistors can be packed into a given space, increasing computing performance.

Southeast Asia

Chinese firms control around 75% of Indonesian nickel capacity

Reuters

Chinese firms control about 75% of Indonesia's nickel refining capacity, raising concern over supply chain control and environmental risks, Washington-based global security nonprofit C4ADS has said in a report. According to the report, Indonesia's 8 million metric ton refining capacity was distributed across 33 companies, but ownership tracing showed shareholder overlap, and ultimately Chinese companies controlled about three-quarters of smelting capacity as of 2023.

Thailand mulls cutting power to Myanmar in blow to scam centers

Bloomberg

Patpicha Tanakasempipat

Thailand is looking to cut power supply to Myanmar towns with links to cyber scam operations, escalating actions after a high-profile trafficking of a Chinese actor put a spotlight on criminal activities across the Thai borders. Across Southeast Asia, the billion-dollar cyber scam operations have been expanding, particularly in Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar.

Indonesia needs to improve its seabed warfare capability

The Strategist

Maula Mohamad Haykal

As an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, the country is uniquely reliant on seabed infrastructure and is therefore unusually vulnerable to disruption of its pipelines or cables. It has little ability to prevent or recover from damage to its seabed assets and lacks the hardware, skills and planning needed to cope with threats.

South and Central Asia

Amazon and SpaceX want in on India’s satellite internet market

Bloomberg

Ruchi Bhatia and Bruce Einhorn

Across India, the world’s most populous country, about one-quarter of the nation’s landmass remains unconnected to the internet, says mobile operator Bharti Airtel Ltd. Neither terrestrial wireless phone networks nor traditional fiber internet has fully resolved the issue, leaving hundreds of millions of people offline. But as low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite networks proliferate, there’s a new chance for the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to solve that digital divide.

NZ & Pacific Islands

New Zealand public services reveal details about their AI use

RNZ

Katie Todd

Some academics want greater transparency in the government's use of AI, saying Kiwis have the right to know when decisions about healthcare and social services aren't being made by humans. According to data on the Department of Internal Affairs' digital.nz website, 50 public agencies were surveyed in July last year and 37 were using at least one type of AI, from chatbots to transcription software to image analysis.

New Zealand’s big tech dilemma

University of Auckland

Alexandra Andhov

In the past decade, New Zealand has taken several measures to curb the influence of powerful tech companies through voluntary agreements and tax legislation. But the digital age has fundamentally changed national sovereignty – the right of individual countries to decide the rules within their own borders. Big tech companies are gradually taking on functions traditionally reserved for government institutions.

Ukraine - Russia

Russian cyber research companies post alerts about infostealer, industrial threats

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

The ongoing war in Ukraine and sweeping sanctions against Moscow have led most Western cybersecurity companies to withdraw from the Russian market, leaving significant gaps in visibility into the country’s cyberthreat landscape. As a result, reports of attacks on Russian organizations primarily originate from local tech firms, often lacking the independent verification and detailed analysis typically provided by international cybersecurity researchers. Over the weekend, researchers at Russian cybersecurity firm F.A.C.C.T. warned of a new cyberespionage campaign targeting local chemical, food, and pharmaceutical enterprises.

Ukraine’s robotic army is bringing the fight to Russia

Kyiv Independent

David Kirichenko

Ukraine has become a war lab for the future since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Driven by necessity, it has had no choice but to rely on rapid innovations to fight back. As a result, Ukraine is at the forefront of military technology, leveraging robotics and automation to redefine modern warfare and serve as a testing ground for future combat technologies.

Shopping for arms? Ukraine may soon be your best bet

The New York Times

Farah Stockman

To hold our own in the wars of tomorrow, we need to learn from Ukraine and bolster its ability to make drones and electronic warfare systems that combat them.

Europe

EU pushes ahead with enforcing AI Act despite Donald Trump warnings

Financial Times

Barbara Moens, Henry Foy and Melissa Heikkilä

EU prepares to hit Big Tech in retaliation for Donald Trump’s tariffs

Financial Times

Andy Bounds

The EU is planning to hit Silicon Valley with retaliatory measures if President Donald Trump follows through on threats to impose tariffs on the bloc, in the first use of a Brussels “bazooka” that could drag services into a trade war.

China’s online shopping boom faces EU crackdown

POLITICO

Mathieu Pollet

Chinese online retailers' flood of low-cost parcels to Europe could be reined in by a European Commission crackdown that would add more customs checks and fees. A new European Union e-commerce action plan unveiled on Wednesday aims to increase coordination among customs and market surveillance authorities, with tighter enforcement of existing rules and more checks on faulty or counterfeit products.

UK

School phone bans do not improve grades or wellbeing

The Guardian

Matthew Weaver

Banning smartphones at school does not improve academic grades and children’s wellbeing, a study suggests. Researchers from the University of Birmingham did find that spending longer on phones and social media in general was linked to lower grades, poor sleep, disruptive behaviour and a lack of exercise. But these outcomes did not differ between schools that banned phones and those that did not.

Gender and Women

Billionaire’s record $100m donation to University of Sydney aims to increase diversity in STEM sector

The Guardian

Caitlin Cassidy

The University of Sydney is now the largest beneficiary of philanthropy in New South Wales after a billionaire donated $100m to drive young girls into Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). The record donation from tech founder Robin Khuda will fund a two-decade program addressing the underrepresentation of women studying and working in Stem – with a particular focus on western Sydney.

Big Tech

Google lifts a ban on using its AI for weapons and surveillance

WIRED

Paresh Dave and Caroline Haskins

Artificial Intelligence

DeepSeek and the truth about Chinese tech

The Atlantic

Michael Schuman

As much as the story of DeepSeek exposes the dependence of Chinese technology on American advances, it also suggests that stopping the transnational flow of technological goods and know-how may take more than export restrictions. DeepSeek’s engineers found ways to overcome Washington’s efforts to stymie them and showed that they could and would do more with less, compensating for scarcity with creativity—and by any means necessary.

Why DeepSeek’s breakthrough is Australia’s new China challenge

The Australian Financial Review

Katherine Mansted and Alastair MacGibbon

It’s not just investors who should be shocked. DeepSeek is yet another wake-up call about the risks of Chinese technology platforms that should have political and business leaders on edge.

What DeepSeek revealed about the future of U.S.-China competition

Foreign Policy

Matt Sheehan and Scott Singer

DeepSeek’s extraordinary success has sparked fears in the U.S. national security community that the United States’ most advanced AI products may no longer be able to compete against cheaper Chinese alternatives. If that fear bears out, China would be better equipped to spread models that undermine free speech and censor inconvenient truths that threaten its leaders’ political goals, on topics such as Tiananmen Square and Taiwan.

Misc

Inside the bust that took down Pavel Durov—and upended Telegram

WIRED

Darren Loucaides

The case that culminated with Durov’s dramatic arrest on multiple charges began with a single investigation the previous winter. It was a covert operation pursuing a suspect on Telegram who investigators said had pressured underage girls to send him child sexual abuse material and had admitted on the platform to raping a young girl. According to a document seen by Politico.eu, when investigators made a request to Telegram to reveal the suspect’s identity, the company refused.

Research

Fake news fightback needs open-source investigations, new media literacy strategy

EURACTIV

Xhoi Zajmi

Recent research from Columbia Business School analysed 3,200 existing posts by X (Twitter) users, identifying linguistic patterns that predict which social media users are likely to share fake news. These users tend to be more open and neurotic but less agreeable, extroverted, and conscientious. Notably, these traits overlap with users who share fact-checks, suggesting both groups are driven by anger. The study suggests that platforms could improve misinformation detection by focusing on users’ language patterns rather than just flagging content. By incorporating textual cues into predictive models, platforms could better prioritise fact-checking efforts.

Researchers warn of risks tied to abandoned cloud storage buckets

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Cloud storage tools used by military, government and even cybersecurity organizations around the world have been left abandoned by their users, exposing them to a wide variety of security risks. Cybersecurity researchers at watchTowr published a lengthy report on Tuesday outlining the findings from a study of abandoned Amazon Web Services (AWS) S3 buckets — tools used by a variety of organizations to store code, files, templates and more.

Events and Podcasts

Safeguarding Australian elections: Addressing AI-enabled disinformation

ASPI

As artificial intelligence advances, it creates new challenges for democracy and electoral integrity. AI-enabled disinformation, deepfakes, and influence operations are increasingly being weaponised to distort political discourse and erode public trust. This event on Thursday 6 February, 5:30-6:30pm, co-hosted by ASPI and CETaS, will focus on the intersection of AI, electoral integrity and democratic resilience.

Perspectives on technology impact assessment (TIA): From geopolitics to quantum sensing

Social Cyber Group

Join in a research-based webinar on this subject led by two analysts recognised internationally for their work. The discussion is part of the new project on Australia India Joint Technology Impact Assessment (TIA) for Peace and Stability funded by the Australia India Cyber and Critical Technologies Partnership.

Shaping the future of AI governance: Standards, risk management and responsible practices

OECD

Through a multi-stakeholder collaboration, the UN Human Rights B-Tech Project, OECD, AI Standards Hub, and Safer AI will join forces to advance critical discussions on AI governance and drive meaningful progress on issues that shape the future of AI. In panel and roundtable discussions, participants will discuss key aspects of AI governance, including risk management frameworks, standardisation, responsible business conduct and human rights.

