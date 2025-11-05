Good morning. It's Thursday, 6th of November.

Google said on Tuesday it has reached a comprehensive U.S. court settlement with "Fortnite" video game maker Epic Games, agreeing to Android and app store reforms aimed at lowering fees, boosting competition and expanding choices for developers and consumers.

Polish authorities are investigating a series of cyberattacks that disrupted digital services and exposed personal data from several major companies, including a leading online lender and the country’s top mobile payment system. The Record by Recorded Future

The Australian Government has imposed financial sanctions and travel bans on four entities and one individual engaged in cybercrime to support and fund North Korea’s unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs. Minister for Foreign Affairs

ASPI

Cloud infrastructure is now critical for defence

The Strategist

Jason Van der Schyff

Modern defence capability no longer begins with submarines or fighters. It begins with infrastructure. Data centres, subsea fibre, sovereign cloud enclaves and globally distributed computing capacity are now essential to how militaries plan, move, fight and recover. Hyperscale cloud infrastructure has become as critical to operations as fuel or communications. It is the digital backbone of modern deterrence. Cloud infrastructure is already core to logistics, command and control, intelligence collection and targeting.

Australia

Sanctions on cyber criminals funding North Korean weapons of mass destruction

Minister for Foreign Affairs

The Australian Government has imposed financial sanctions and travel bans on four entities and one individual engaged in cybercrime to support and fund North Korea’s unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs. The scale of North Korea’s involvement in malicious cyber-enabled activities, including cryptocurrency theft, fraudulent IT work and espionage is deeply concerning. UN-sanctioned North Korean entities have deep links with malicious cyber activities, as outlined in the second report by the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team.

Microsoft to refund customers for 365 subscription price hike after ACCC action

ABC News

Nassim Khadem

Microsoft has apologised to customers and said it will refund them, after the consumer watchdog alleged the tech giant misled about 2.7 million Australians over subscription costs so they would remain on more expensive plans. The company wrote to customers on Thursday to apologise to those affected, saying it “fell short of our standards” and could have “communicated more clearly when we changed our pricing in October 2024”.

ID shock: Forged Australian passports double in price on the dark web

CyberDaily

David Hollingworth

Scam losses in Australia are on the rise, and forged identity documents are in higher demand than ever, according to new research from auditing body BDO. The company’s latest Australian Scam Culture Report has revealed scam losses rose to $353 million over the 2025 financial year, a rise of $24 million over the previous reporting period. Email and online delivery are the most common platforms for scammers, with online scams alone accounting for more than $158 million in losses, and email scams costing Australians $57 million.

Alert! Aussie disability service provider warns of scam impersonators

CyberDaily

David Hollingworth

Australian registered NDIS disability service provider, Landmark Community Services, has issued a warning regarding a scam campaign making use of its branding and name. The scammers are using fake job offers using Landmark Community Services’ branding in order to steal identity data such as passports and driver’s licenses. “It’s deeply upsetting that criminals are exploiting the trust of both jobseekers and our community by misusing our name,” Hattem Serewa, director of Landmark Community Services, said in a 5 November statement.

Australia is facing an ‘AI divide’, new national survey shows

InnovationAus

Kieran Hegarty, Anthony McCosker, Jenny Kennedy, Julian Thomas and Sharon Parkinson

In the short time since OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November 2022, generative artificial intelligence products have become increasingly ubiquitous and advanced.These machines aren’t limited to text – they can now generate photos, videos and audio in a way that’s blurring the line between what’s real and what’s not. They’ve also been woven into tools and services many people already use, such as Google Search. But who is – and isn’t – using this technology in Australia?

I’m a father and an IT worker. The social media ban won’t protect our kids – it will hurt them

The Sydney Morning Herald

Shaun Rowland

It was when I read a call for families to “bring back landlines” that the penny dropped. The image of a teenager queueing in the hallway, twirling the cord of a beige phone, waiting for their turn to speak, feels like something out of a museum. Yet, this yearning for a pre-digital age captures perfectly the impulse driving the government’s youth social media ban. Nostalgia. Gen X-ers and Boomers craving a bygone world that digital technology has rendered moot.

Australia’s teen social media ban has a gaming-sized loophole The Sydney Morning Herald

My chilling week on Roblox: sexually assaulted and shat on as a child avatar roaming the online world

The Guardian

Sarah Martin

I am an eight-year-old girl, standing near-naked in a room full of strangers. As the room spins and zooms upon me and people glide around me, I clock my features. I don’t look eight. I look like a grey Barbie doll, complete with cleavage and bare feet locked uncomfortably in the high-heel position. I have a large block head that resembles a grey marshmallow. I’m in the world of Roblox, where block-like avatars transform themselves to explore a universe comprising millions of user-generated games.

China

Exclusive: China bans foreign AI chips from state-funded data centres, sources say

Reuters

The Chinese government has issued guidance requiring new data centre projects that have received any state funds to only use domestically-made artificial intelligence chips, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. In recent weeks, Chinese regulatory authorities have ordered such data centres that are less than 30% complete to remove all installed foreign chips, or cancel plans to purchase them, while projects in a more advanced stage will be decided on a case-by-case basis, the sources said.

China offers tech giants cheap power to boost domestic AI chips Financial Times

Tech war: ByteDance cuts off Claude model after Anthropic restricts China access

South China Morning Post

Ben Jiangin and Vincent Chow

TikTok parent ByteDance has pulled the plug on US technology firm Anthropic’s Claude artificial intelligence models on its Singapore-based coding app Trae after the American AI firm began restricting services to Chinese-owned entities anywhere in the world. Trae confirmed in a post published to its official Discord channel on Wednesday that it had discontinued access to the Claude model, citing an “interruption of the Claude series model”.

Chinese EV maker Xpeng to roll out driverless cars with Alibaba’s Amap to take on Tesla FSD

South China Morning Post

Coco Feng

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng says it will roll out robotaxi services using Alibaba Group Holding’s mapping service Amap in 2026 as it applies artificial intelligence capabilities to marketable services and products. Three robotaxi models, along with a humanoid robot and two flying cars, would be the latest Xpeng products to woo consumers by applying its new vision language action AI model, said He Xiaopeng, Xpeng chairman and CEO, on Wednesday.

USA

Google proposes app store reforms in settlement with ‘Fortnite’ maker Epic Games

Reuters

Mike Scarcella

Google said on Tuesday it has reached a comprehensive U.S. court settlement with “Fortnite” video game maker Epic Games, agreeing to Android and app store reforms aimed at lowering fees, boosting competition and expanding choices for developers and consumers. In a joint filing, opens new tab in the federal court in San Francisco, the companies asked U.S. District Judge James Donato to consider a proposal resolving Epic’s 2020 antitrust lawsuit, which accused Google of illegally monopolizing how users access apps and make in-app purchases on Android devices.

Google clears DOJ antitrust hurdle for $32 billion Wiz deal

Bloomberg

Josh Sisco

Alphabet Inc.’s Google and cybersecurity company Wiz Inc. cleared a key hurdle to closing their $32 billion deal, with the US government saying it would wrap up its investigation of the acquisition. After the companies first announced their tie-up in March, the Justice Department opened up an in-depth probe of the deal, Bloomberg reported in June. The decision to close the review, pursuant to so-called early termination, is dated Oct. 24 on the website of the Federal Trade Commission.

A leadership vacuum and staff cuts threaten NSA morale, operational strength

Next Gov/FCW

David DiMolfetta

The National Security Agency is confronting a wave of internal strain — including leadership gaps, program cuts and deferred resignation offers — on top of the ongoing government shutdown that’s left parts of its workforce furloughed. Renowned for tracking targets across the world’s internet backbone, the Defense Department’s intelligence giant now faces conditions that risk eroding morale among analysts and weakening the agency’s long-term cyber capabilities, former U.S. national security officials and others with knowledge of ongoing changes inside the agency told Nextgov/FCW.

Perplexity AI accuses Amazon of bullying with legal threat over Comet browser

CNBC

Ashley Capoot and Annie Palmer

Perplexity AI accused Amazon of “bullying” on Tuesday after it received a letter from the e-commerce giant demanding it prevent people from using its artificial intelligence browser Comet to make purchases on their behalf. In a blog post, Perplexity said users can ask its Comet Assistant to find items and make purchases on Amazon, and that they “love this experience.” But Perplexity said it received “an aggressive legal threat” from Amazon “demanding” that it put a stop to that practice.

Nvidia can’t sell its most advanced AI chip to China, White House says

Nikkei Asia

The Trump administration is not planning to allow Nvidia to sell its most advanced AI chip, known as the Blackwell, to China right now, the White House said on Tuesday. “As for the most advanced chips, the Blackwell chip, that’s not something we’re interested in selling to China at this time,” White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said during a press conference at the White House. The remarks echoed comments made by President Donald Trump on Sunday, when he declared that the most advanced chips made by the world’s most valuable company would be reserved for U.S. companies and kept out of China and other countries.

With each cloud outage, calls for government action grow louder

CyberScoop

Depek.B Johnson and Miranda Nazzaro

When a pair of high-profile internet outages took down large chunks of the internet last month, the events briefly brought hundreds of organizations to a near-halt and prevented millions of users from accessing core services for everyday business needs. From Starbucks to crypto exchanges to the messaging app Signal, the outages rippled across nearly every sector, shining a spotlight onto the country’s — and even the government’s — reliance on a mere handful of cloud service providers.

Americas

Right-Wing chatbots Turbocharge America’s political and cultural wars

The New York Times

Steven Lee Myers and Stuart A. Thompson

Enoch, one of the newer chatbots powered by artificial intelligence, promises “to ‘mind wipe’ the pro-pharma bias” from its answers. Another, Arya, produces content based on instructions that tell it to be an “unapologetic right-wing nationalist Christian A.I. model.” Grok, the chatbot-cum-fact-checker embedded in X, claimed in one recent post that it pursued “maximum truth-seeking and helpfulness, without the twisted priorities or hidden agendas plaguing others.”

North Asia

Japan to safeguard personal financial, genetic data from foreign threats

Nikkei Asia

Ryuto Imao

The Japanese government will move to strengthen protections for sensitive personal data, requiring data centers, cloud service providers and others to take more steps to prevent leaks under a revised economic security law. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will convene a meeting of the Council for the Promotion of Economic Security, which she chairs, this week and instruct Economic Security Minister Kimi Onoda to begin work on changes to the Economic Security Promotion Act of 2022.

Ukraine – Russia

Russia-linked ‘Curly COMrades’ turn to malicious virtual machines for digital spy campaigns

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Researchers have uncovered a cyber-espionage campaign that hides malicious tools inside widely used software products known as virtual machines — a tactic that shows how hackers are innovating to bypass common security defenses. The operation, active since July, was attributed to a threat actor known as Curly COMrades, which is believed to operate in support of Russian interests, Romania-based cybersecurity firm Bitdefender said in a report on Tuesday.

New malware uses AI to adapt during attacks, report finds

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

State-backed hackers are for the first time deploying malware that uses large language models during execution, allowing them to dynamically generate malicious scripts and evade detection, according to new research. Although cybersecurity experts have observed hackers use AI in recent years to do things like increase the number of victims they reach, researchers at Google said Wednesday that they recently observed malware “that employed AI capabilities mid-execution to dynamically alter the malware’s behavior.”

Europe

Polish loan platform hacked; mobile payment system and other businesses disrupted

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Polish authorities are investigating a series of cyberattacks that disrupted digital services and exposed personal data from several major companies, including a leading online lender and the country’s top mobile payment system. Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski said cyberattacks targeting Poland’s public and private infrastructure are becoming “commonplace.” “We’re seeing thousands of incidents reported daily,” he added.

France to suspend Shein sales after finding childlike sex dolls, weapons

The Wall Street Journal

Chelsey Dulaney and Noemie Bisserbe

The French government moved to temporarily suspend Shein’s website after authorities discovered sex dolls resembling children and weapons were being sold on the e-commerce giant’s platform. The finance ministry said Wednesday that it had begun the process to suspend Shein, giving the company 48 hours to demonstrate it has scrubbed its platform of illegal products. The interior ministry has separately asked a court to shut down the website.

French court probes TikTok for algorithms promoting suicide

InnovationAus

Geert De Clercq

French judicial authorities have opened an investigation into Chinese social media platform TikTok and the risks of its algorithms pushing young people into suicide. Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau on Tuesday said the probe was in response to a French parliament committee’s request to open a criminal inquiry into TikTok’s possible responsibility for endangering the lives of its young users. She said a report by the committee had noted “insufficient moderation of TikTok, its ease of access by minors and its sophisticated algorithm.

Europe police bust global fraud ring that used German payment firms to launder millions

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

European law enforcement dismantled a vast credit card fraud and money-laundering network that allegedly exploited the infrastructure of four major German payment service providers to process illicit transactions worth hundreds of millions of dollars, Europol said on Wednesday. The cross-border investigation led to more than 60 house searches and 18 arrests across Germany, the U.S., Canada, Singapore, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands. More than 40 suspects were located in Germany alone.

Big Tech

Google wants to build solar-powered data centers — in space

SEMAFOR

Reed Albergotti

The demand for AI data centers has grown so large that there isn’t enough energy on earth to power the buildout. Google’s engineers think they may have an answer: Put some of them in space. The idea could help Google meet a portion of the soaring demand for compute, but also reduce its carbon footprint on Earth, where data centers are increasing greenhouse gas emissions and have drawn criticism from environmentalists.

Events & Podcasts

