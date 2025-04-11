Good morning. It's Friday 11th of April.

A coalition of governments has published a list of legitimate-looking Android apps that were actually spyware and were used to target civil society that may oppose China’s state interests. TechCrunch

Chinese companies that sell products on Amazon are preparing to hike prices for the U.S. or quit that market due to President Donald Trump's unprecedented tariff hikes, sellers and the head of China's largest e-commerce association said. Reuters

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said a potential deal to spin off the U.S. assets of TikTok is still "on the table" days after it was put on hold. Several U.S. Senators have criticized the proposed deal, but Trump defended it. Reuters

G-Dragon, member of K-pop group Big Bang and a visiting professor at Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, has become the first K-pop singer to beam his music into space. The Korea Herald

ASPI

Indonesia’s cyber soldiers: armed without a compass

The Strategist

Gatra Priyandita and Christian Guntur Lebang

The Indonesian military has a new role in cybersecurity but, worryingly, no clear doctrine on what to do with it nor safeguards against human rights abuses. Assignment of cyber responsibility to the military is part of controversial amendments to the Armed Forces Law which the parliament passed in March and which significantly broadened the armed forces’ role in civilian governance.

World

Governments identify dozens of Android apps bundled with spyware

TechCrunch

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai

A coalition of governments has published a list of legitimate-looking Android apps that were actually spyware and were used to target civil society that may oppose China’s state interests. On Tuesday, the U.K.’s National Cyber Security Centre, or NCSC, which is part of intelligence agency GCHQ, along with government agencies from Australia, Canada, Germany, New Zealand, and the United States, published separate advisories on two families of spyware, known as BadBazaar and Moonshine.

BADBAZAAR and MOONSHINE: Spyware targeting Uyghur, Taiwanese and Tibetan groups and civil society actors

ACSC

With support from the UK Cyber League, this advisory has been jointly produced by the National Cyber Security Centre and international partners. Its purpose is to raise awareness about the growing threat that malicious cyber actors pose to individuals connected to topics including Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, democracy movements and the Falun Gong.

CyberArk bolsters identity security platform with new capabilities for human, AI and machine identities

Associated Press

CyberArk, the global leader in identity security, today at its IMPACT 2025 Conference, announced new solutions and capabilities across its Identity Security Platform, enabling organizations to secure all identities – human, AI and machine – with the right level of privilege controls. The innovations add expanded, deeper functionality across human and machine identities and will extend identity security capabilities to AI Agents – all from a unified platform.

Australia

Australia needs a civilian cyber reserve. State emergency services are the model

The Strategist

Samuli Haataja and Dan Svantesson

Australia should follow international examples and develop a civilian cyber reserve as part of a whole-of-society approach to national defence. By setting up such a reserve, the federal government can overcome a shortage of expertise in cybersecurity and increase national resilience to cyber threats. It could be modelled along the lines of state emergency services. In doing so, the government should consider the way state emergency services are formed and mobilised when needed. Legal safeguards will also be needed to protect the recruits and also organisations that would receive assistance from the reserve when subject to cyberattack.

Canberra’s AI transparency laggards fall in line

InnovationAus

Justin Hendry

Federal government agencies that missed a key AI transparency deadline earlier this year have now largely fallen into line, with just two mandatory declarations still outstanding across the public service. Agencies reached near full compliance with the requirement to produce an AI transparency statement over the past month following a concerted push by the government’s digital investment cop.

Tariffs ‘risk damaging AUKUS with more expensive submarines’

The Australian

Joe Kelly

Sweeping US tariffs risk damaging the trilateral AUKUS pact by making it harder and more costly to produce submarines while undermining Washington’s ties with vital allies, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee has warned. Senator Kaine, who described himself as “the biggest AUKUS fan in the United States Senate,” also suggested that AUKUS pillar two would be more effective if it was narrowed down to nurturing greater co-operation across only a few key advanced technology areas.

China

Exclusive: Chinese sellers on Amazon to hike prices or exit US as tariffs soar

Reuters

David Kirton

Chinese companies that sell products on Amazon are preparing to hike prices for the U.S. or quit that market due to President Donald Trump's unprecedented tariff hikes, sellers and the head of China's largest e-commerce association said. Trump said on Wednesday he would raise tariffs on Chinese imports to 125% from the 104% level already in effect, escalating the high-stakes confrontation between the two world's largest economies.

In secret meeting, China acknowledged role in U.S. infrastructure hacks

The Wall Street Journal

Dustin Volz

Chinese officials acknowledged in a secret December meeting that Beijing was behind a widespread series of alarming cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure, according to people familiar with the matter, underscoring how hostilities between the two superpowers are continuing to escalate. The Chinese delegation linked years of intrusions into computer networks at U.S. ports, water utilities, airports and other targets, to increasing U.S. policy support for Taiwan, the people, who declined to be named, said.

USA

Trump says TikTok deal is still 'on the table'

Reuters

David Shepardson and Dawn Chmielewski

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said a potential deal to spin off the U.S. assets of TikTok is still "on the table" days after it was put on hold. Several U.S. Senators have criticized the proposed deal, but Trump defended it. Trump has twice granted a reprieve from enforcement of the ban, which was originally set to take effect in January. The deal would spin off TikTok's U.S. operations into a new company based in the U.S. and majority-owned and operated by U.S. investors. The plan entails spinning off a U.S. entity for TikTok and diluting Chinese ownership, sources have told Reuters.

Beijing, in blocking TikTok deal, turns Trump’s trade playbook against him

POLITICO

Irie Sentner

Beijing’s extraordinary move last week to walk away from the White House’s TikTok deal as leverage in an escalating trade war defies the norms of economic negotiations — but follows President Donald Trump’s own trade playbook. The White House last week had finalized a pact to spin the popular video app’s U.S. operations into a new company owned and operated by a majority made up of American investors, according to two people familiar with the deal granted anonymity to speak candidly. The deal was set to be announced just days before a Saturday deadline mandating the app’s Beijing-based owner, ByteDance, sell to a majority of non-Chinese companies, or TikTok would go dark in the United States.

US to sign Pall Mall pact aimed at countering spyware abuses

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

The U.S. plans to sign an international agreement designed to govern the use of commercial spyware, the State Department said Thursday. The announcement comes nearly a week after 21 countries signed a voluntary and non-binding Code of Practice outlining how they intend to jointly regulate commercial cyber intrusion capabilities and combat spyware companies whose products have been increasingly used to target civil society.

Apple has few incentives to start making iPhones in U.S., despite Trump’s trade war with China

Associated Press

Michael Liedtke

President Donald Trump’s administration has been predicting its barrage of tariffs targeting China will push Apple into manufacturing the iPhone in the United States for the first time. But that’s an unlikely scenario even with U.S tariffs now standing at 145% on products made in China — the country where Apple has manufactured most of its iPhones since the first model hit the market 18 years ago.

Trump administration planning major workforce cuts at CISA

The Record by Recorded Future

Dina Temple-Raston and Suzanne Smalley

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is firming up plans to slash staffing and spending amid increased scrutiny from the White House, which is still chafing over what it sees as CISA’s role in suppressing conservative viewpoints. The agency is looking to remove some 1,300 people by cutting about half its full-time staff and another 40 percent of its contractors, a source with direct knowledge of the developing plans told Recorded Future News.

Intel CEO invested in hundreds of Chinese companies, some with military ties

Reuters

Eduardo Baptista, Stephen Nellis and Max A. Cherney

Lip-Bu Tan, the man chosen to lead Intel, the U.S.'s largest chip maker, has invested in hundreds of Chinese tech firms, including at least eight with links to the People's Liberation Army, according to a Reuters review of Chinese and U.S. corporate filings. The appointment last month of Tan, one of Silicon Valley's longest-running investors in Chinese tech, as CEO of a company that manufactures cutting-edge chips for the U.S. Department of Defense raised questions among some investors about the extent of his ongoing involvement with businesses in China.

North Asia

G-Dragon sends newly unveiled 'Home Sweet Home' into space

The Korea Herald

Kim Jae-heun

G-Dragon, member of K-pop group Big Bang and a visiting professor at Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, has become the first K-pop singer to beam his music into space. G-Dragon's agency Galaxy Corp. announced Wednesday that the artist’s song “Home Sweet Home,” along with its music video, was transmitted into space via satellite in collaboration with the KAIST Space Institute. The track is the second single from G-Dragon’s recent album “Ubermensch,” released in November.

South & Central Asia

Indian startup unveils system to run AI without advanced chips

Bloomberg

Saritha Rai

Ziroh Labs, an artificial intelligence startup operating in India, collaborated with researchers at the country’s premier technology school to design an affordable system that it says can run large AI models without requiring advanced computing chips from the likes of Nvidia Corp. A growing number of AI developers have touted efficiency gains that let them use fewer chips in the months following the viral success of China’s DeepSeek, which purportedly built a competitive AI model for a fraction of the cost of its US peers.

Ukraine - Russia

Tainted drive appears to be source of malware attack on Western military mission in Ukraine

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

The Russia-backed threat group Gamaredon, typically known for spreading malware via phishing emails, recently appeared to have used an infected removable drive to target a Ukraine-based military mission of an unnamed Western country, researchers said. The malware was an updated version of GammaSteel, which is used to steal data, according to researchers at the U.S. cybersecurity firm Symantec who analysed the latest attacks. The campaign was active in February and March, the report said. The researchers did not describe the removable drive.

Europe

EU could tax Big Tech if Trump trade talks fail, says von der Leyen

Financial Times

Roula Khalaf, Henry Foy and Andy Bounds

The EU is prepared to deploy its most powerful trade measures and may impose levies on US digital companies if negotiations with Donald Trump fail to end his tariff war against Europe. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told the Financial Times that the EU would seek a “completely balanced” agreement with Washington during Trump’s 90-day pause in applying additional tariffs.

EU to build AI gigafactories in €20bn push to catch up with US and China

The Guardian

Jennifer Rankin

The EU has revealed details of a €20bn (£17bn) plan to create new sites equipped with vast supercomputers in Europe to develop the next generation of artificial intelligence models, while opening the door to amending its landmark law that regulates the technology. Publishing a strategy to turn Europe into an “AI continent”, the European Commission vice president Henna Virkkunen said the technology was at the heart of making Europe more competitive, secure and technologically sovereign, adding: “The global race for AI is far from over.

As spyware market continues to expand, diplomatic Pall Mall Process hits a pivot point

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

A year on from its launch and days after the Pall Mall Process held its second diplomatic conference, this time in Paris, participants are concerned that the initiative may struggle to surmount the next hurdle facing the effort to reform the spyware and commercial hacking market: getting buy-in from the market itself. Participants in the joint British- and French-led process also fear the economic effects of the market: rewarding the hoarding of cybersecurity vulnerabilities for exploitation rather than incentivising getting flawed technologies fixed.

Sweden arrests senior Uyghur representative on suspicion of spying for China

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

Swedish authorities have arrested an ethnic Uyghur man who lives in Stockholm on suspicion of spying on fellow Uyghurs in Sweden, according to the prosecutors. The World Uyghur Congress, an international organisation that aims to represent the majority-Muslim population in the Chinese region of Xinjiang, confirmed the arrest on Wednesday based on a court document it had seen.

Hackers breach Morocco’s social security database in an unprecedented cyberattack

Associated Press

Sam Metz

Morocco ‘s social security agency said troves of data were stolen from its systems in a cyberattack this week that resulted in personal information being leaked on the messaging app Telegram. The North African kingdom’s social security fund administers pensions and insurance benefits to millions of private sector workers, from assembly line laborers to corporate executives. It said in a statement Wednesday that preliminary investigations suggest the leak resulted from hackers bypassing its security systems.

Estonia considers allowing Navy to sink merchant ships threatening submarine cables

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

The Riigikogu, Estonia’s parliament, is set to have the first reading of a new proposed law on Wednesday that would allow the country’s Navy to sink merchant ships that are threatening to damage submarine cables. It comes amid increased concern about Baltic Sea subsea infrastructure following a series of cable breaks that have prompted fears of a Russian sabotage campaign.

UK

Can Britain live without American intelligence?

POLITICO

Mason Boycott-Owen

The U.K.’s special relationship with the United States has been stretched on several fronts by President Donald Trump’s new administration, but many in the national security community considered the last bastion to be the countries’ approach to intelligence. Recently, however, substantial cracks have begun to appear even there. If the U.S. left the alliance, “they would also have to replace some very expensive assets that the U.K. has,” as well as U.S. signals and intelligence bases located in Britain, such as RAF Menwith Hill in Yorkshire — referred to by locals as “the golf balls.”

Romanian man arrested in UK on suspicion of aiding Russian sabotage campaign

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

British police on Wednesday announced that a 38-year-old Romanian man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service. The man, whose name has not been released, was identified as part of an investigation into a fire at a DHL warehouse in Birmingham.

Africa

South African telecom provider serving 7.7 million confirms data leak following cyberattack

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

South Africa’s fourth-largest mobile network operator, Cell C, has confirmed that its data was leaked on the dark web following a cyberattack last year. The hacker group responsible for the attack, RansomHouse, claimed to have breached 2TB of the company’s data. Cell C stated that the hackers gained unauthorised access to certain parts of its IT systems.

Big Tech

Apple airlifts 600 tons of iPhones from India 'to beat' Trump tariffs, sources say

Reuters

Aditya Kalra, Abhijith Ganapavaram and Munsif Vengattil

Tech giant Apple chartered cargo flights to ferry 600 tons of iPhones, or as many as 1.5 million, to the United States from India, after it stepped up production there in an effort to beat President Donald Trump's tariffs, sources told Reuters. The details of the push provide an insight into the U.S. smartphone company's private strategy to navigate around the Trump tariffs and build up inventory of its popular iPhones in the United States, one of its biggest markets.

Artificial Intelligence

Google to embrace Anthropic’s standard for connecting AI models to data

TechCrunch

Kyle Wiggers

Just a few weeks after OpenAI said it would adopt rival Anthropic’s standard for connecting AI models to the systems where data resides, Google is following suit. In a post on X on Wednesday, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis said Google would add support for Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol, or MCP, to its Gemini models and SDK. He did not specify a timeline for when this would be done.

OpenAI countersues Elon Musk in legal dispute over ChatGPT maker’s business ambitions

Associated Press

Matt O'Brien

OpenAI is suing Elon Musk for unfair competition and interfering with its business relationships with investors and customers, escalating a legal battle between the ChatGPT maker and the billionaire who helped bankroll the artificial intelligence startup a decade ago. The allegations against Musk were filed Wednesday in a federal court in California as a counterclaim to the Tesla CEO’s lawsuit against OpenAI, which is heading to a jury trial next year.

