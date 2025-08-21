Good morning. It's Thursday, 21st August.

Orange SA’s Belgian business said that hackers gained access to data from 850,000 customer accounts, in the third major cyberattack targeting the French telecommunications firm this year. Bloomberg

A North Korea-linked hacker group carried out a months-long espionage campaign against foreign embassies in South Korea, disguising its attacks as routine diplomatic correspondence, researchers found. The Record by Recorded Future

Most Australian workers think artificial intelligence will impact their jobs but few believe it will replace them entirely, and many remain curious about what it can achieve. Australian Associated Press

Australia’s deepfake dilemma and the Danish solution

Andrew Horton and Elizabeth Lawler

Australia needs to move beyond simply pleading with internet platforms for better content moderation and instead implement new legal frameworks that empower citizens directly. For a model of how to achieve this, policymakers should look to the innovative legal thinking emerging from Denmark. Australia’s modern, multicultural society is built on high trust and social cohesion. This quiet asset now faces a profound challenge: the rise of generative AI and deepfakes.

Australia

Aussie workers sceptical of AI coming for their jobs

Australian Associated Press

Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson

Most Australian workers think artificial intelligence will impact their jobs but few believe it will replace them entirely, and many remain curious about what it can achieve. But employees are split over whether the Australian government understands AI well enough to effectively regulate the technology, with older workers and women among the most skeptical. The Technology Council of Australia released the findings of a large-scale survey of AI use on Wednesday that investigated workers’ opinions on the emerging technology.

ATO and FWO chiefs bullish on AI to help businesses stay on track

SmartCompany

David Adams

Custom artificial intelligence tools could help employers find and understand their tax or employment obligations, the heads of the Australian Taxation Office and Fair Work Ombudsman say, in a major vote of confidence for regulatory AI technology. Speaking at the Council of Small Business Organisations Australia National Small Business Summit on Wednesday morning, ATO commissioner of taxation Rob Heferen said its online small business resources, launched last year, have been visited one million times.

Australia, US mull critical minerals price support to combat China

The Australian Financial Review

Jessica Gardner

Australia is in discussions with like-minded nations and trading partners as it considers ways to support prices for domestically processed critical minerals, which former prime minister Kevin Rudd says is a crucial step to breaking China’s worrying hold on the sector. Rudd, who is now Australia’s ambassador to the US, said Australian mining expertise and a burgeoning critical minerals processing industry, backed by billions in government subsidies, put the country in a good position to support President Donald Trump’s bid to ensure the US has a stable supply of minerals needed for defence and technology uses.

Building civil preparedness for cyber catastrophe

Gary Waters and Greg Austin

Leading insurance giant Munich Re called for better economic modelling of cyber catastrophe in late July. Australia is only just beginning this journey but in doing so needs a national plan covering preparation for and responses to catastrophic cyber incidents and mitigation of their non-cyber impacts. In June, the Australian government categorised cyber catastrophe as a new category of emergency requiring detailed and comprehensive preparedness. Such planning should be based on lessons from the inquiry into Australia’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

China

Travel eSIMs secretly route traffic over Chinese and undisclosed networks: study

iTnews

Juha Saarinen

A security study has unearthed security concerns for travel electronic subscriber identity modules, showing that many providers route user data through foreign telecommunications networks without disclosing to customers that this is happening. Researchers from Northeastern University tested dozens of popular eSIM services and discovered that user traffic frequently passes through Chinese infrastructure, regardless of the customer's actual location.

Microsoft curbs early access for Chinese firms to notifications about cybersecurity flaws

Bloomberg

Ryan Gallagher

Microsoft Corp. has curtailed Chinese companies’ access to advance notifications about cybersecurity vulnerabilities in its technology after investigating whether a leak led to a series of hacks exploiting flaws in its SharePoint software. The change, which occurred last month, will limit access for program participants in “countries where they’re required to report vulnerabilities to their governments,” which would include China, according to David Cuddy, a Microsoft spokesperson.

Baidu Q2 ad revenue drops 15% despite AI push, as rivals gain ground

Nikkei Asia

Cissy Zhou

Baidu's online advertising revenue fell 15% to 16.2 billion yuan in the April-June quarter, as subdued demand in China's ad market and the emergence of new competitors continued to weigh on the Chinese search giant's most important segment, which makes up over 60% of its core earnings. The company's non-online marketing revenue grew 34% on the year to over 10 billion yuan, which it attributed to its new AI initiatives.

USA

Business Council of New York State says nearly 50,000 had data leaked in February cyberattack

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

A cyberattack on the Business Council of New York State gave hackers access to sensitive information on more than 47,000 people. The business advocacy organization told regulators in multiple states that it suffered a cyberattack in February. An investigation was completed on August 4 and revealed that 47,329 people had some combination of information leaked that includes names, Social Security numbers, state ID numbers, financial account and routing numbers, payment card numbers, PINs as well as expiration dates, taxpayer identification numbers and electronic signature information.

By gutting its cyber staff, State Department ignores congressional directives

CyberScoop

Annie Fixler and Johanna Yang

The State Department has demonstrated it does not understand that cyber power is critical to geopolitical power. In the course of reorganizing offices and reducing staff over the past three weeks, the department’s political appointees have gutted President Trump’s ability to work with partners and allies on cybersecurity and technology resilience. Congress will need to intervene to defend its bipartisan effort to bolster cyber diplomacy.

North Asia

North Korea-linked hackers target embassies in Seoul in new espionage campaign

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

A North Korea-linked hacker group carried out a months-long espionage campaign against foreign embassies in South Korea, disguising its attacks as routine diplomatic correspondence, researchers found. The operation, active since March and still ongoing, is believed to be linked to North Korea’s Kimsuky group, also known as APT43, and has targeted at least 19 embassies and foreign ministries, according to a report published this week by cybersecurity firm Trellix.

Japan eyes buying Turkish drones battle-tested in Ukraine

Nikkei Asia

Shinnosuke Nagatomi

Japan is considering purchasing Turkish-made military drones that have had combat success in Ukraine as it seeks to bolster its defense capabilities for modern warfare. Japanese Minister of Defense Gen Nakatani on Tuesday met with counterpart Yasar Guler in Turkey and agreed to expanded defense cooperation. Nakatani will tour a Turkish naval arsenal on Wednesday to assess the country's defense-related manufacturing capabilities.

Southeast Asia

Myanmar's cybersecurity law comes into force, putting businesses on alert

Nikkei Asia

Cape Diamond

Myanmar's military regime forced its controversial Cybersecurity Law into effect on July 30, significantly complicating daily business operations and posing new threats to the digital security and privacy of people within the country. A local business owner who requested anonymity due to safety concerns told Nikkei Asia that he and others are hesitant to advertise their products on social media using a virtual private network due to fears of non-compliance and potential penalties, stating, "we have to monitor the laws."

Thai data center capacity may triple on surging demand for AI

Bloomberg

Anuchit Nguyen

Thailand’s data center capacity is expected to triple in the next three years as investments of about $6.5 billion pour into the sector to meet surging demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence. The nation’s capacity is expected to rise to about 1 gigawatts in 2027 from 350 megawatts in 2024, said Supparat Singhara Na Ayutthaya, vice chairman of the Thai Data Center Association. A data center requires an investment of about $10 million for each megawatt, he said.

How a Thai influencer is profiting from the border conflict with Thailand

The Diplomat

Pavin Chachavalpongpun

In an age in which social media has become a primary political battleground, a disturbing phenomenon has taken root: the transformation of a political conflict into a commodity. The case of Thai social media influencer Praiwan Wannabut, who has 4.4 million followers on Facebook, serves as a particularly salient and deeply troubling example of this trend. Recent Facebook posts include one on July 24, the day that fighting broke out between Thai and Cambodian troops along the border, in which he posted a photo of a Swedish Gripen jet fighter, with the caption, “Until Cambodia is defeated and begs to return to negotiation table.”

The social media battle between Thailand and Cambodia The Diplomat

Europe

Hackers accessed 850,000 Orange Belgium customer accounts

Bloomberg

Jillian Deutsch

Orange SA’s Belgian business said that hackers gained access to data from 850,000 customer accounts, in the third major cyberattack targeting the French telecommunications firm this year. The company detected that one of its IT systems had been compromised at the end of July, exposing data including customer names, phone numbers, SIM card and tariff details, according to a statement on Wednesday. No email addresses, passwords or bank details were accessed, it added.

French prosecutors investigating death of man during live stream

The Guardian

Prosecutors in the south of France have said they are investigating the death of a 46-year-old man who died during a live streaming event showing him being mistreated. The man – whose real name is Raphael Graven, but was known online as Jean Pormanove or JP – had built a following by putting on live internet shows in which he was abused or humiliated. Prosecutors in the city of Nice said he died on Monday in the nearby village of Contes.

Google tweaks Google Play conditions following EU pressure

Reuters

Alphabet, opens new tab unit Google said on Tuesday it will make it easier for app developers to steer customers to channels other than Google after the European Union competition watchdog charged it with breaching EU regulations. In March, Google was hit with two charges of breaching the EU's landmark Digital Markets Act, which aims to rein in the power of Big Tech.

UK

Children’s exposure to porn higher than before 2023 Online Safety Act, poll finds

The Guardian

Rajeev Syal

Exposure to pornography has increased since the introduction of UK rules to protect the public online, with children as young as six seeing it by accident, research by the children’s commissioner for England has found. Dame Rachel de Souza said a survey found that more young people said they had been exposed to pornography before the age of 18 than in 2023, when the Online Safety Act became law. More than a quarter now said they had seen porn online by 11, with some saying they were “aged six or younger” when asked about their first exposure.

At least three UK organizations hit by SharePoint zero-day hacking campaign

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

Within days of several vulnerabilities being discovered in on-premise Microsoft SharePoint servers last month, three British organizations reported to the country’s data protection regulator that hackers had exploited the bugs to compromise personal information. The identities of the organizations are not known. The vulnerabilities set off alarms because of the prevalence of on-premise SharePoint servers among governments, large corporations, universities and other sensitive entities.

Britain drops request that Apple create a back door

The New York Times

Tripp Mickle

The Trump administration has reached an agreement with Britain to spare Apple from a request that the company create a tool to give British law enforcement organizations access to customers’ cloud data. Tulsi Gabbard, the U.S. director of national intelligence, said in a social media post on Monday night that Britain had “agreed to drop its mandate for Apple to provide a ‘back door’ that would have enabled access to the protected encrypted data of American citizens and encroached on our civil liberties.”

Africa

South Africa pushes rule review that would ease Starlink entry

Bloomberg

Loni Prinsloo and S'thembile Cele

South Africa is prioritizing a policy-review process that may result in Elon Musk’s SpaceX and other satellite-internet companies being allowed to operate in Africa’s largest economy without ceding ownership, the nation’s telecoms minister said. The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies is assessing 19,000 public submissions on a proposal to amend the nation’s Black-economic empowerment regulations. The aim is to determine whether info-tech companies can operate in the country using equity-equivalent programs, instead of a 30% Black-ownership requirement.

Big Tech

Google settles YouTube children's privacy lawsuit

Reuters

Jonathan Stempel

Google, opens new tab will pay $30 million to settle a lawsuit claiming it violated the privacy of children using YouTube by collecting their personal information without parental consent, and using it to send targeted ads. A preliminary settlement of the proposed class action was filed on Monday night in San Jose, California, federal court, and requires approval by U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen.

Artificial Intelligence

AI drives rise in CEO impersonator scams

The Wall Street Journal

Angus Loten

More companies are facing a new and formidable cybercriminal: Their own CEOs—or so they are led to believe. Driven by artificial intelligence, scammers are increasingly using true-to-life voice and video impersonations of top corporate executives to fool workers into handing over millions of dollars in cash, critical data and other business assets.

Mark Zuckerberg plans to shake up Meta’s A.I. efforts, again

The New York Times

Mike Isaac and Eli Tan

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s chief executive, has spent the past few months shaking up his company’s artificial intelligence efforts. Now he plans to take further action that may compound internal turmoil over the technology. On Tuesday, Meta is expected to announce that it will split its A.I. division — which is known as Meta Superintelligence Labs — into four groups, two people with knowledge of the plans said.

