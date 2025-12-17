Good afternoon,

You may have noticed a short announcement in today’s Digest inviting readers to take part in a brief survey.

The Daily Cyber Digest has now been running for nearly seven years. Over that time, its audience—and the range of cyber, tech and information-security issues it covers—has grown significantly. As the environment becomes more complex, we want to make sure the Digest continues to be genuinely useful to the people who rely on it.

This survey is an opportunity to tell us what’s working, what isn’t, and where you’d like to see the Digest go next. Your feedback will directly inform how we shape its format, focus and evolution in the year ahead.

The survey is completely anonymous and takes less than three minutes to complete.

Thank you for reading—and for helping us make the Digest better.

The Daily Cyber Digest team