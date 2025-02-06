Good morning. It's Friday, 7th of February.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

DeepSeek has now been banned in Australia from federal systems over security concerns, with ABC also blocking the program. The Chinese government criticized the ban as politicization of technology issues. Dr. Pan has yet to respond to inquiries about his role. ABC News

Elon Musk's advisory group, DOGE, has seized control of key U.S. government data systems, handling personal and payment information of millions. Despite lacking clear security clearances and proper cybersecurity protocols, they access highly sensitive data, posing national security risks. The legality and oversight of their actions remain ambiguous, raising significant concerns. TechCrunch

In Thailand, officials cut power amid concerns over fraudulent activity, while in Myanmar a scam is further exacerbating the ongoing crisis. Authorities report that both incidents have intensified regional instability, prompting cross‐border investigations to secure energy infrastructure and public trust amid growing local concerns. The Record by Recorded Future

ASPI

Home Affairs warns infrastructure companies on DeepSeek dangers

The Australian

Ben Packham

Australian Strategic Policy Institute executive director Justin Bassi said it was difficult to see how “these platforms are deemed unsafe for public servants but safe for the public and public infrastructure”. “The government needs to explain its logic here,” he said. “They might argue that government communications and information are of particular interest and value to the Chinese government and therefore need to be protected in ways that members of the public do not. “But it’s hard to see how that extends to devices and equipment that sits within critical infrastructure or other vital public assets.”

Call to extend DeepSeek ban beyond government devices

Financial Review

Andrew Tillett

Australian Strategic Policy Institute head Justin Bassi said the government needed to explain the logic of deeming DeepSeek unsafe for public servants but not for the public. “They might argue that government communications and information are of particular interest and value to the Chinese government and therefore need to be protected in ways that members of the public do not,” he said.

Australia divided on DeepSeek response: industry groups call for action, minister urges caution

TechRepublic

Fiona Jackson

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a prominent think tank, echoed the Council’s sentiment. It said that Australia “cannot continue the current approach of responding to each new tech development” and should instead focus on building its own sovereign AI capabilities. Like the Tech Council, the institute emphasised the need for a national strategy to secure AI’s role in defence, national security, and economic stability.

Will DeepSeek upend US tech dominance?

The Strategist

Angela Huyue Zhang

Geopolitics might have contributed to DeepSeek’s rise. But the firm’s disruption of the AI industry is about market—not great-power—competition.

The crisis in Western AI is real

The Strategist

Charles Ferguson

The release of the Chinese DeepSeek-R1 large language model, with its impressive capabilities and low development cost, shocked financial markets and led to claims of a ‘Sputnik moment’ in artificial intelligence. But a powerful, innovative Chinese model achieving parity with US products should come as no surprise.

Australia

How an Australian uni student helped create China's revolutionary AI platform DeepSeek

ABC News

Andrew Greene

A software engineer who studied computer science in Australia after graduating from a university linked to the Chinese military has emerged as one of the key figures behind the groundbreaking and controversial artificial intelligence platform, DeepSeek. Zizheng Pan, who describes himself as a researcher for the Chinese AI company, first began a masters in computer science at the University of Adelaide in 2018 before eventually completing a PhD in the same subject at Monash University last year.

Australia, South Korea among Asian countries cracking down on DeepSeek

Nikkei Asia

Steven Borowiec And Shaun Turton

Governments across Asia are restricting their use of DeepSeek's artificial intelligence services due to security concerns, following the Chinese startup's industry-shaking claims that it has developed high-performing AI models extremely cheaply. Australia's Department of Home Affairs on Tuesday banned DeepSeek from government devices, saying it posed an "unacceptable level of security risk."

China

China slams Australia's DeepSeek ban on government devices

ABC News

AFP/Reuters

The Chinese government has slammed Australia for banning the Chinese artificial intelligence app DeepSeek on government devices. A statement from the Chinese foreign ministry described the ban as the 'politicisation of economic, trade and technological issues'. The ban requires all government bodies, except corporate organisations, to remove all DeepSeek products from their devices immediately.

Chinese chip makers, cloud providers rush to embrace homegrown DeepSeek

Reuters

Brenda Goh and Yuhan Lin

Chinese companies, from chip makers to cloud service providers, are rushing to support DeepSeek's artificial intelligence models, spurring analysts to hail a "watershed moment" for the industry. Moore Threads and Hygon Information Technology, which makes AI chips and looks to compete with Nvidia, said on Monday their computing clusters and accelerators would be able to support DeepSeek's R1 and V3 models.

How China’s government is supercharging the rise of humanoid robots

South China Morning Post

Luna Sun

DeepSeek, a half-marathon of running robots, and ‘sexbot’ advancements are just the tip of the iceberg as China goes all-in on innovation that will reshape local economies. we look at how local and national government policies and innovation centres are fuelling dreams of global technological supremacy.

DeepSeek’s rise shows why China’s top AI talent is skipping Silicon Valley

Rest of World

Viola Zhou

At the end of his internship at Nvidia in 2023, Zizheng Pan, a young artificial-intelligence researcher from China, faced a pivotal decision: stay in Silicon Valley with the world’s leading chip designers or return home to join DeepSeek, then a little-known startup in eastern China.

How Trump's tariffs on China delivered a 'double-whammy' to Temu and Shein

ABC News

Kate Ainsworth

It was always a matter of when, not if, Donald Trump would introduce a fresh set of tariffs on his return to the White House. Within a fortnight of taking office for his second term, the US president cracked down on a measure that puts him at odds with his Reagan-inspired campaign battle cry: "Are you better off than you were four years ago?"

USA

The biggest breach of US government data is under way

TechCrunch

Zack Whittaker

Operatives working for Elon Musk have gained unprecedented access to a swath of U.S. government departments — including agencies responsible for managing data on millions of federal employees and a system that handles $6 trillion in payments to Americans.

China’s first counter-sanction on US biotech industry marks a turning point in tech war

South China Morning Post

Shi Huang

China’s Ministry of Commerce announced on Tuesday the inclusion of a major US biotech company on its “unreliable entity list” while stating that the firm’s “discriminatory measures against Chinese enterprises” harmed the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.

Bill banning social media for youngsters advances

POLITICO

Ruth Reader And Daniel Payne

The Senate Commerce Committee approved legislation Wednesday to ban children under 13 from social media. By limiting access, the bill hopes to address youth anxiety and depression linked to social media.

Lawmakers push to ban DeepSeek App from U.S. government devices

The Wall Street Journal

Natalie Andrews

Lawmakers plan to introduce a bill Thursday that would ban DeepSeek’s chatbot application from government-owned devices, over new security concerns that the app could provide user information to the Chinese government.

Americas

Government of Canada introduces new National Cyber Security Strategy

The Associated Press

AP paid content

Technology is an integral part of our lives that has become increasingly linked to critical infrastructure and the services we rely on daily like our hospitals, transit systems, energy suppliers, and telecommunications systems. Along with this connectedness come cyber threats, including cybercrime, that are evolving rapidly and creating greater impacts on our national, economic, and continental security.

North Asia

South Korean ministries block DeepSeek on security concerns, officials say

Reuters

Hyunjoo Jin

South Korea's industry ministry has temporarily blocked employee access to Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek due to security concerns, a ministry official said on Wednesday, as the government urges caution on generative AI services.

Japan lab and Intel set out to develop next-gen quantum computer

Nikkei Asia

Riho Nagao

A Japanese government research institute is teaming with Intel to develop a next-generation quantum computer using the U.S. company's advanced chips, Nikkei has learned. The National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology plans to make the computer available to domestic and foreign universities, and also to companies that pay a fee for its use.

Southeast Asia

Thailand cuts power supply to Myanmar scam hubs

The Record by Recorded Future

James Reddick

Thailand cut off power supply on Wednesday to three areas in Myanmar where online scamming hubs are concentrated. The cuts to fuel, internet and electricity target the scam hubs of Myawaddy, Payathonzu and Tachileik, where criminal syndicates have set up enclaves devoted to fraud.

South & Central Asia

Is Google Maps fatally misleading drivers in India? It’s complicated

Rest of World

Ananya Bhattacharya

Earlier this week, an Indian politician urged the country’s Parliament to support homegrown alternatives to Google Maps — blaming the popular navigation app for fatal accidents.

Ukraine - Russia

Baltics brace for cyberattacks as they depart Russian electricity grid

POLITICO

Sam Clark and Victor Jack

A long-planned exit from the BRELL power grid has the Baltic countries preparing for Russian retaliation. Europe’s Baltics are bracing for cyberattacks as they plan to decouple from a Soviet-era joint power grid with Russia and Belarus this weekend.

Prosecutors probe Russian role in buying software for EU border system

Financial Times

Laura Dubois

European prosecutors are examining how the Moscow office of an IT contractor helped to build the EU’s new electronic border system, which will establish the bloc’s biggest personal information database.

Russia's Sberbank plans joint AI research with China as DeepSeek leaps forward

Reuters

Gleb Bryanski

Sberbank plans to collaborate with Chinese researchers on joint AI projects, a top executive at Russia's biggest bank told Reuters, as China's DeepSeek has upended the tech landscape by creating an AI model much more cheaply than U.S. rivals.

SmokeLoader malware aimed at multiple Ukrainian industries, using bug in file archiver

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

A Russian hacking campaign has exploited a vulnerability in a popular file archiver to infect Ukrainian government and private organizations with SmokeLoader malware, researchers have found.

Europe

Paragon spyware used to target citizens across Europe, says Italian government

TechCrunch

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai

The Italian government said in a press release on Wednesday that a spyware campaign revealed by WhatsApp, and carried out with spyware made by Paragon Solutions, targeted people across several countries in Europe.

AI-driven Russian disinformation campaign targets German elections

EURACTIV

Xhoi Zajmi

A Russian influence operation known as “Storm-1516” has set up over 100 websites using artificial intelligence (AI) to spread disinformation and meddle in Germany’s upcoming elections.

RIA says e-voting system is secure and transparent

ERR

Iida-Mai Einmaa

Doubts about the safety of Estonia's e-voting system were raised by a researcher this week. However, the Election Service maintains online voting has always been secure but says improvements can always be made.

Italy says Paragon spyware targeted victims in dozens of European countries

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

Seven Italians and victims in more than a dozen other European countries were targeted with spyware as part of a broad hacking campaign revealed by WhatsApp on Friday, the Italian government said.

Italian founder of migrant rescue group ‘targeted with spyware’

The Guardian

Stephanie Kirchgaessner in Washington and Angela Giuffrida in Rome

The Italian founder of the NGO Mediterranea Saving Humans, who has been a vocal critic of Italy’s alleged complicity in abuses suffered by migrants in Libya, has revealed WhatsApp informed him his mobile phone was targeted by military-grade spyware made by the Israel-based company Paragon Solutions.

Spanish police arrest hacker accused of attacks on NATO, US Army

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

A hacker who claimed responsibility for dozens of cyberattacks on government institutions in Spain and the U.S. was arrested by Spanish National Police. Spanish officials touted the arrest in a statement on Wednesday, accusing the unnamed hacker of breaching systems used by the U.S. Army, United Nations, the International Civil Aviation Organization, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and several government bodies in Spain.

UK

World-first cyber event classification system launches in UK

The ChannelCO.

Penny Horwood

The CMC’s Technical Committee which is chaired by former CEO of the National Cyber Security Centre, Ciaran Martin, and comprised of leading cyber experts, uses a wide range of data and analysis to assess and categorise incidents against the framework.

Gender & Women in Tech

Meet Sonia: The fly-in, fly-out tech exec who travels to Sydney from Asia’s Silicon Valley

The Sydney Morning Herald

Matt Wade

Every three months or so, Sonia Parandekar boards a plane in Southern India bound for Sydney. She’s based in Bengaluru, one of the world’s biggest IT hubs, but has a senior role at Australian software giant Atlassian.

Artificial Intelligence

Trump's Paris AI summit delegation won't include AI Safety Institute staff, sources say

Reuters

Jeffrey Dastin

The U.S. delegation to a major artificial intelligence summit in Paris next week will not include technical staff from the country's AI Safety Institute, two people close to Washington's plans for the event and a third source briefed on the matter told Reuters. Vice President JD Vance is leading the U.S. contingent to France, which is gathering around 100 countries to focus on AI's potential on February 10 and 11.

Microsoft’s Mustafa Suleyman poaches DeepMind staff behind popular AI podcasting feature

Financial Times

Melissa Heikkilä

Microsoft’s artificial intelligence head Mustafa Suleyman has poached his former colleagues at Google DeepMind who built its popular podcast-generating feature, as the rival companies race to build lucrative applications from the cutting-edge technology.

