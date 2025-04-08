Good morning. It's Tuesday 8th of April.

On Monday, a series of reporting errors from CNBC and Reuters, which were then amplified by the Walter Bloomberg account on X, appears to have directly affected the stock market during an already chaotic day. The headline posted by Walter Bloomberg, which was deleted since it is not true, said: “HASSETT: TRUMP IS CONSIDERING A 90-DAY PAUSE IN TARIFFS FOR ALL COUNTRIES EXCEPT CHINA.” TechCrunch

Fake cosmetics, massage pillows and sex toys. Crude homemade explosives. A Russian known as Warrior. A code word: Mary. These are among the key elements of a suspected Russian-run sabotage plot that led to three parcels being detonated at courier depots in Britain, Germany and Poland last summer, said a person with knowledge of the Polish investigation. The pillows, packed into the parcels with the cosmetics and sex toys, contained hidden homemade incendiary devices made of a cocktail of chemicals including highly reactive magnesium, according to the person familiar with the case, who provided the most granular account yet of the alleged plot. Reuters

The European Commission is now finalizing a plan to simplify and potentially remove many of the regulatory requirements imposed by the continent’s complex and far-reaching General Data Protection Regulation, particularly those impacting small and medium-sized businesses. The Record by Recorded Future

ASPI

Myanmar’s scam centres demand ASEAN-Australia collaboration

The Strategist

Alice Wai and Fitriani

The Fifth ASEAN Digital Ministers’ meeting earlier this year stressed the need for international collaboration on implementing additional measures to prevent cross-border scams. While the roles of China, Japan, the United States and Russia were mentioned, Australia is not yet engaged. This is an opportunity for Australia to increase its collaboration with ASEAN, especially in the wake of the recent Myanmar earthquake, which scammers exploited through fake clickbait donations and malicious links.

Australia

Cyber experts warn of public Wi-Fi risks in Australia

ITBrief

Sean Mitchell

Free Wi-Fi networks are prevalent in urban centres, offering convenience to many. However, these networks can potentially expose users to cyber threats including data breaches, identity theft, and operational disruptions. Recent incidents highlight this vulnerability, such as the arrest in June 2024 of a 42-year-old Western Australian man accused of creating fake, "evil twin" Wi-Fi networks at airports in Perth, Melbourne, and Adelaide.

NSW Electoral Commission asks for cyber security top-up

ITBrief

Ry Crozier

NSW Electoral Commission’s IT wishlist for the state budget includes a $12.6 million request for cyber security operating costs, and permission to redirect $8.3 million into “critical systems” maintenance ahead of the next state election. The commission provided an update of its IT priorities, both in the lead-up to the 2027 state election and beyond, following an appearance at NSW budget estimates in late February.

USA

Why America's oligarchs may regret their obedience

The Atlantic

Anastasia Edel

America’s tech oligarchs may discover sooner rather than later that, by undermining democratic governance, they are empowering an authoritarian president who can pick them off one by one—just as Putin did with the oligarchs who helped cement his rule.

The brewing trans-Atlantic tech war

Foreign Affairs

Henry Farrell and Abraham Newman

Technology companies such as Alphabet, Meta, and OpenAI need to wake up to an unpleasant reality. By getting close to U.S. President Donald Trump, they risk losing access to one of their biggest markets: Europe. Just a decade ago, these companies believed that information technology would limit the power of governments and liberalize the world. But then, as globalization withered and the U.S. confrontation with China took hold, they tried to take advantage of growing geopolitical divides, enlisting on Washington’s side in the new technological cold war. Now, the new Trump administration appears less enthusiastic about fighting

Scientists claim to have brought back the Dire Wolf

WIRED

Emily Mullin and Matt Reynolds

The animals, he says, are dire wolves, which went extinct more than 10,000 years ago. A large canine species that once roamed the Americas, dire wolves coexisted with other Ice Age megafauna such as saber-toothed cats, giant ground sloths, and woolly mammoths. The company claims it’s the first time an animal has ever been de-extincted.

Southeast Asia

Thailand: Authorities must end malicious smear campaigns and cyberattacks on civil society

Amnesty International

During a parliamentary no-confidence debate on 25 March 2025, opposition parliamentarian Chayaphon Satondee disclosed leaked internal documents of a Cyber Team under a Joint Command Center run by police and military units, including those from the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC). According to the leaked materials, Amnesty International was explicitly identified as a “high-value target”. Other international non-governmental organizations, local civil society groups, prominent activists, and pro-democracy figures were also in this list, including human rights organizations.

South & Central Asia

Wikipedia operator appeals Indian court's order to remove content, sources say

Reuters

Arpan Chaturvedi

The operator of online encyclopaedia Wikipedia has challenged a New Delhi court's order to remove statements from its page that the court said defamed a domestic news website, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday. Last week's Delhi High Court ruling came after Indian news agency ANI sued the U.S. platform last year for defamation. ANI said in its lawsuit it was being described on its Wikipedia page as an agency facing criticism for being a "propaganda tool" for the government and sought removal of such statements.

Apple plans to source more iPhones from India as potential tariff fix

The Wall Street Journal

Yang Jie and Rolfe Winkler

Before tariffs were announced, Apple was on pace to make about 25 million iPhones in India this year, said Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan. Normally, around 10 million of those would supply the local Indian market. If Apple were to redirect all India-made iPhones to the U.S., it could meet about 50% of American demand for the device this year, he said. Apple has been working to increase its India iPhone production for years.

Ukraine - Russia

Sex toys and exploding cosmetics - anatomy of a 'hybrid war' on the West

Reuters

Anna Koper, Marek Strzelecki, Filipp Lebedev and Andrius Sytas

Fake cosmetics, massage pillows and sex toys. Crude homemade explosives. A Russian known as Warrior. A code word: Mary. These are among the key elements of a suspected Russian-run sabotage plot that led to three parcels being detonated at courier depots in Britain, Germany and Poland last summer, said a person with knowledge of the Polish investigation. The pillows, packed into the parcels with the cosmetics and sex toys, contained hidden homemade incendiary devices made of a cocktail of chemicals including highly reactive magnesium, according to the person familiar with the case, who provided the most granular account yet of the alleged plot.

Europe

Europe preparing to ‘ease the burden’ of landmark data privacy law

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

The European Commission is now finalizing a plan to simplify and potentially remove many of the regulatory requirements imposed by the continent’s complex and far-reaching General Data Protection Regulation, particularly those impacting small and medium-sized businesses.

Six arrested for AI-powered investment scams that stole $20 million

Bleeping Computer

Bill Toulas

Spain's police arrested six individuals behind a large-scale cryptocurrency investment scam that used AI tools to generate deepfake ads featuring popular public figures to lure people. The scam was very successful, defrauding 19 million Euros ($20.9M) from 208 victims worldwide. The police operation, codenamed "COINBLACK – WENDMINE," started two years ago following the submission of a victim's complaint. The action led to the arrests of six individuals aged between 34 and 57 in the regions of Granada and Alicante.six-arrested-for-ai-powered-investment-scams-that-stole-20-million/

UK

Russian spy sensors found hidden in UK waters

The Telegraph

Liz Perkins

Russian sensors suspected of trying to spy on British nuclear submarines are reported to have been found hidden in the seas around the UK. The British military made the discovery after a number of them washed ashore and were located by the Royal Navy. They are being seen as a potential threat to national security. The situation has not previously been made public but it has been reported in The Sunday Times that Moscow was looking to try and collect intelligence on the UK’s four Vanguard submarines, which carry nuclear missiles.

Securing the digital and orbital frontiers in Ukraine

CSIS

Benjamin Jensen and Erica Lonergan

If Ukraine is to navigate this digital and orbital battlefield effectively, it will require concerted support from its international partners. First, robust cyber defenses must be established across Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, from rail networks to power plants to financial platforms. An international network of cybersecurity providers—both governmental and private—should offer updated threat intelligence, real-time intrusion detection, and quick-response incident handling teams.

Big Tech

Tech’s security challenges in space

POLITICO

John Hendel

Space is becoming ever more central to human communications, as satellite-based broadband and vital navigation tools like GPS grow in importance. But how secure are these satellite connections, really? Satellite is still a relatively new broadband technology in the grand scheme of things. As satellites bring more people online, there are also more concerns about ways in which they might be more vulnerable than land-based internet. Signals can be jammed. Space-based internet connectivity can be taken down.

Chip stocks pressured as tariff rout intensifies

The Wall Street Journal

Mauro Orru and Dean Seal

Global semiconductor stocks are having a mixed Monday morning, extending some losses from last week as investors digest the extent of President Trump’s tariffs on chip-making hubs like Taiwan and other Asian countries with big electronics-assembly operations.

Someone hacked ransomware gang Everest’s leak site

TechCrunch

Zack Whittaker

A leak site used by the Everest ransomware gang was hacked and defaced this weekend, TechCrunch has learned. The leak site, which the ransomware gang uses to publish stolen files to extort its victims into paying a ransom demand, was replaced with a brief text note: “Don’t do crime CRIME IS BAD xoxo from Prague.”

Artificial Intelligence

The dangers of AI sovereignty

Lawfare

Kevin Frazier

A shift toward strong AI sovereignty marks a critical juncture in the trajectory of artificial intelligence. Nations are increasingly framing AI as a tool of geopolitical competition, risking its potential to address shared global challenges. The securitization of AI development threatens to divert resources toward military applications and state control at the expense of open innovation and public benefit. However, this path is not inevitable.

How love and war can help us understand the full scope of artificial intelligence

The Nightly

Ben O'Shea

The rise of generative AI has already impacted many industries, for better and worse, but to really understand the scope of this impact it’s instructional to look specifically at two things humans do better than any other creature on this planet — love and war.

Google AI search shift leaves website makers feeling 'betrayed'

Bloomberg

Davey Alba and Julia Love

The now-ubiquitous AI-generated answers — and the way Google has changed its search algorithm to support them — have caused traffic to independent websites to plummet, according to Bloomberg interviews with 25 publishers and people who work with them. That’s disrupting a delicate symbiotic relationship that’s existed for years: if businesses create good content, Google sends them traffic.

AI 2027

Daniel Kokotajlo, Scott Alexander, Thomas Larsen, Eli Lifland, Romeo Dean

We predict that the impact of superhuman AI over the next decade will be enormous, exceeding that of the Industrial Revolution. We wrote a scenario that represents our best guess about what that might look like. It’s informed by trend extrapolations, wargames, expert feedback, experience at OpenAI, and previous forecasting successes.

Research

The 2025 AI Index Report

Stanford University

Stanford University Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence

AI performance on demanding benchmarks continues to improve. AI is increasingly embedded in everyday life. Business is all in on AI, fueling record investment and usage, as research continues to show strong productivity impacts. The U.S. still leads in producing top AI models—but China is closing the performance gap. The responsible AI ecosystem evolves—unevenly.

