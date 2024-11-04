Good morning. It's Tuesday 5th of November.

Through Election Day and beyond, the AP will deploy more than 4,000 freelancers to election offices around the country to track and tally counts in real time. They will call in those numbers to about 800 vote entry clerks, who crunch the numbers and check them for accuracy. About 60 people on the decision team — which exists year-around, even in non-election years — analyze the reports and focus only on making calls. The Washington Post

The online “Stop the Steal” movement that won national attention four years ago was driven by a small, disordered and slapdash group of right-wing fringe accounts echoing Trump’s claims of election fraud. Today, it is an army — organized, widely promoted and shored up by an ideology that has permeated the Republican base. The Washington Post

China, thanks to big investments and extensive testing, had the world’s leading hypersonic arsenal. China has already deployed multiple hypersonic-weapon systems. With other arms that rely on newer technologies it is often difficult to judge who is ahead, not least because they are rarely tested in public. But the Australian Strategic Policy Institute in 2024 found that China ranked top in six out of seven crucial defence-related areas: advanced aircraft engines, drones and collaborative robots, hypersonic detection and tracking, advanced robotics, autonomous systems and space-launch systems. The Economist

ASPI

In some areas of military strength, China has surpassed America

The Economist

The most striking progress by China has come in the area of hypersonic missiles, which fly and manoeuvre at more than five times the speed of sound. Such weapons have forced countries to rethink their defence systems. Earlier this year Jeffrey McCormick of America’s National Air and Space Intelligence Centre told Congress that China, thanks to big investments and extensive testing, had the world’s leading hypersonic arsenal. America is testing faster and more accurate missiles, says Mr Mulvaney. But China has already deployed multiple hypersonic-weapon systems. With other arms that rely on newer technologies it is often difficult to judge who is ahead, not least because they are rarely tested in public. But the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, another think-tank, publishes an annual critical-technology tracker measuring high-impact research across countries. Its survey in 2024 found that China ranked top in six out of seven crucial defence-related areas: advanced aircraft engines, drones and collaborative robots, hypersonic detection and tracking, advanced robotics, autonomous systems and space-launch systems. America was ahead only in small satellites.

Australia

Australia is axing a $7bn military satellite project, leaving defence comms potentially vulnerable

The Conversation

David Tuffley

The project’s cancellation would mark a dramatic reversal for a program that was meant to make Australia’s military communications safer at a time when the cyber threat landscape has been steadily evolving.

Encrypted messaging app developer moves out of Australia after police visit employee’s home

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

The founder of an encrypted messaging app who left Australia for Switzerland after police unexpectedly visited an employee’s home says he had left because of Australia’s “hostile” stance against developers building privacy-focused apps.

China

China sues the EU over EV duties

POLITICO

Camille Gijs

Beijing had threatened to do so last week, after the EU finalized its decision to impose duties of 8 percent to 35 percent on Chinese EV brands. The duties came after a year-long investigation found that Chinese manufacturers had benefited from unfair subsidies.

China urges palatable EV trade solution from EU as France defends bloc

Reuters

Liz Lee

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, in a meeting with French junior trade minister Sophie Primas in Shanghai on Sunday, urged Paris to take on "an active role" to nudge the EU on Chinese EVs. He reiterated the bloc's investigation was a major concern that has "seriously hindered" China-EU auto industry cooperation. Primas told Wang that EU refuses to escalate the situation and continues to trade with China "but will not yield to pressure on the essential points".

Alibaba cuts ‘dozens of employees’ at metaverse unit as hype in sector cools down

South China Morning Post

Ann Cao

The lay-offs, which were first reported by Chinese media on Friday, affected Yuanjing’s operations in both Shanghai and Hangzhou, capital of eastern Zhejiang province. Yuanjing, which had received “billions of yuan” in investment, previously employed a few hundred workers, according to a report by online news outlet AI Jingxuanshe.

Chinese autonomous driving firm DeepRoute.ai raises US$100 million as adoption accelerates

South China Morning Post

The Shenzhen-based start-up expects nearly 200,000 cars to be equipped with its advanced assisted driving system on Chinese roads by the end of 2025, CEO Maxwell Zhou told Reuters in an interview, up from about 20,000 now.

Tencent renews partnership with Bosch for deeper smart car collaboration

South China Morning Post

Iris Deng

Tencent and Bosch’s China unit signed a new round of memorandums of understanding (MOUs) to explore opportunities in cloud computing and mapping for autonomous driving, integrating large language models (LLMs) into smart cockpits, and helping Chinese carmakers venture overseas, among other areas, the Shenzhen-based company announced on Monday.

USA

Who won? How AP calls the election, in ‘single largest act of journalism’

The Washington Post

Elahe Izadi

Four years after ‘Stop the Steal,’ an organized army emerges online

The Washington Post

Drew Harwell, Cat Zakrzewski and Naomi Nix

The online movement that won national attention four years ago was driven by a small, disordered and slapdash group of right-wing fringe accounts echoing Trump's claims of election fraud. Today, it is an army — organized, widely promoted and shored up by an ideology that has permeated the Republican base. Election deniers have in recent years developed a rapid-response system for amplifying rumors or exaggerating the impact of real voting irregularities, creating the impression of widespread voting fraud that is not backed up by the facts.

‘Chaos and confusion’: Microsoft braces for foreign election interference in days ahead

POLITICO

Steven Overly

Microsoft’s election defense efforts focus on these foreign adversaries because they “have the funding to be persistent over time” and are willing to “pick up on whatever narratives are working, regardless of the source,” Badanes said.

On Telegram, a violent preview of what may unfold on Election Day and after

The New York Times

Paul MozurAdam SatarianoAaron Krolik and Steven Lee Myers

Right-wing groups, which use Telegram to organize real-world actions, are urging followers to watch the polls and stand up for their rights, in a harbinger of potential chaos.

‘Delete, delete, delete’: Musk’s political plans put millions of Americans at risk

The Sydney Morning Herald

David Swan

At a recent rally, Trump said Musk would conduct a “complete financial and performance audit” and make “recommendations for drastic reforms”. Speaking to The Washington Post last week, a Trump insider described Musk’s philosophy as “delete, delete, delete” and said they believed Musk’s first priority if Trump wins would be cutting jobs.

New York Times tech workers go on strike

Semafor

Mathias Hammer

The Guild represents more than 600 software developers, data analysts, and designers whose work upholds the organization’s digital products, including its live blogs and the Times’ election needle. The union has said roughly half of its members are directly involved in supporting the paper’s election coverage, and the increased traffic to the outlet’s website around an election only increases the pressure on the publication’s back-end systems.

U.S. chip toolmakers move to cut China from supply chains

The Wall Street Journal

Liza Lin and Asa Fitch

The U.S. semiconductor industry is uprooting Chinese companies from supply chains, spurred by directives from Washington seeking to suppress China’s involvement in sensitive next-generation technology. Chip toolmakers are telling suppliers that they need to find alternatives to certain components obtained from China or risk losing their vendor status.

North Asia

South Korea pushes AI to bolster military as population shrinks

Nikkei Asia

Junnosuke Kobara

South Korea's military and defense industry are rushing to promote artificial intelligence on the battlefield, seeing the technology as a lifeline for a fighting force grappling with the prospect of a troop shortage as well as North Korea's closer relationship with Russia.

Europe

French families sue TikTok over alleged promotion of self-harm content

POLITICO

Océane Herrero and Victor Goury-Laffont

The families, part of a collective called Algos Victima, are suing the social media platform whose parent company ByteDance is based in Beijing. They accuse it of promoting content tied to self-mutilation, suicide or eating disorders. “Our challenge is to see TikTok held accountable for its lack of moderation, which makes the service flawed,” said Laure Boutron-Marmion, the lawyer for the collective, confirming the civil lawsuit.

Middle East

Abu Dhabi works with Microsoft on AI push in energy industry

Bloomberg

Anthony Di Paola

Abu Dhabi’s main oil company and AIQ agreed on a deal to use artificial intelligence to make the energy industry more efficient. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. will for the first time use agentic AI — developed by AIQ in collaboration with Microsoft Corp. and G42 — to analyze massive amounts of data to identify operational improvements in the energy industry, Chief Executive Officer Sultan Al Jaber said at the opening of the Adipec conference on Monday.

Big Tech

Wall Street frenzy creates $11bn debt market for AI groups buying Nvidia chips

Financial Times

Tabby Kinder

Wall Street’s largest financial institutions have loaned more than $11bn to a niche group of tech companies based on their possession of the world’s hottest commodity: Nvidia’s artificial intelligence chips.

The budget hawk atop a tech giant’s $64 billion spending spree

The Wall Street Journal

Tom Dotan

Microsoft’s chief financial officer of 11 years, Hood has long offered pragmatic balance to Nadella’s starry-eyed ambitions. Now she’s at the center of a bet-the-company dive into AI, figuring out how to steer tens of billions in new spending without it letting it spiral out of control.

Physical intelligence, a robot A.I. specialist, raises millions from Bezos

The New York Times

Michael J. de la Merced

The company wants to make foundational software that would work for any robot, instead of the traditional approach of creating software for specific machines and specific tasks.

Facebook, Nvidia ask US Supreme Court to spare them from securities fraud suits

Reuters

John Kruzel

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to consider bids by two tech giants - Meta's Facebook and Nvidia - to fend off federal securities fraud lawsuits in separate cases that could make it harder for private litigants to hold companies to account.

Artificial Intelligence

AI hallucinations caused artificial intelligence to falsely describe these people as criminals

ABC News

Anna Kelsey-Sugg and Damien Carrick

German journalist Martin Bernklau made a shocking discovery earlier this year when he typed his name into Microsoft's AI tool, Copilot. "I read there that I was a 54-year-old child molester," he tells ABC Radio National's Law Report. The AI information said Bernklau had confessed to the crime and was remorseful. The tool had conflated Bernklau's news reporting with his personal experience and it presented him as the perpetrator of the crimes he'd reported on.

I took a ‘decision holiday’ and put A.I. in charge of my life

The New York Times

Kashmir Hill

Generative A.I. took over my life. For one week, it told me what to eat, what to wear and what to do with my kids. It chose my haircut and what color to paint my office. It told my husband that it was OK to go golfing, in a lovey-dovey text that he immediately knew I had not written.

Instagram Plans to Use AI to Catch Teens Lying About Age

Bloomberg

Curtis Heinzl and Kurt Wagner

With a proprietary software tool it calls an “adult classifier,” Meta will categorize users into two age brackets — older or younger than 18 — based on the person’s own account data, according to Allison Hartnett, Meta’s director of product management for youth and social impact. The software can sift through a user’s profile, see their follower list and what content they interact with, and will even scan unsuspecting “happy birthday” posts made by friends to predict a user’s age.

Research

Delegitimizing the Messenger: the Assault on Fact-Checkers

Council on Foreign Relations

Allie Funk, Kian Vesteinsson and Grant Baker

As a result, disinformation experts in the US now have fewer resources, institutional support, and access to platform data, all of which are necessary to provide the same type of analysis in 2024 that was possible in 2020.

Events & Podcasts

USSC Briefing Room | Former Trump admin official on technology, energy and competition with China

United States Study Centre

Jared Mondschein

USSC Director of Research Jared Mondschein talks to former Trump administration official Erik Jacobs about the intersection of technology, energy and competition with China.

