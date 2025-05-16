Good morning. It's Friday, 16th of May.

Working closely with executives at Starlink, the U.S. government has made a global push to help expand Musk’s business empire in the developing world. Pro Publica

Google, Microsoft, Amazon, X, and the entire tracking-based advertising industry rely on the “Transparency & Consent Framework” to obtain “consent” for data processing. This evening the Belgian Court of Appeal ruled that the TCF is illegal. Irish Council for Civil Liberties

The Australian Human Rights Commission has officially put its hand up to the leakage of hundreds of documents submitted to it because of a vulnerability in online web form submissions. The Mandarin

ASPI

Australia must stop overlooking misogynistic youth extremism

The Strategist

Astrid Young

Australia’s young people are being radicalised to violence more frequently, more quickly, and for increasingly complicated reasons—including the spread of misogynistic ideology. It’s time we better understand the relationship between misogyny and violent extremism, and the threat it presents to national security.

Sri Lanka stalls Starlink over security and sovereignty concerns

The Strategist

Malki Opatha

Starlink is great for developing countries, offering connectivity without costly infrastructure. But it’s a challenge for their national security, since authorities can’t monitor the traffic it carries. This policy conflict arose in Sri Lanka in early May, when the government paused rollout of the satellite communications service, blocking one of the few ways to ensure affordable connectivity to remote and vulnerable areas.

World

Modern warfare is reshaping metals demand, says mining veteran

Financial Times

Leslie Hook, Camilla Hodgson and Sylvia Pfeifer

Rising defence spending and military conflicts, from Ukraine to Kashmir, have exposed critical shortages of traditional materials such as copper, which is essential for ammunition, and niche metals such as graphite and germanium used in advanced weapons systems. Leading companies including BHP, Glencore and Barrick Mining are racing to build or buy new copper mines because of a looming supply shortage expected in the next decade.

How the US triggered a ‘gold rush’ in deep-sea mining

Financial Times

Kenza Bryan, Camilla Hodgson and Harry Dempsey

These men, traders from commodities powerhouses Mitsubishi Corporation and Glencore, as well as managers from Chinese and Korean metals groups and the Japanese battery producer Panasonic Energy, have been assembled by the Canadian mining group The Metals Company. The ore had been sucked up from the seabed roughly 4,000 metres beneath the surface of the Pacific Ocean before being shipped here to be melted down and processed.

Australia

Location-sharing apps linked to increased risk of digital coercive control, eSafety Commission research finds

ABC News

Arianna Levy and Alison Xiao

Nearly one in five young adults believe tracking a partner's location is to be expected in a relationship, new research has found. More than 13 per cent of the 2,000 adults surveyed said it was reasonable for a partner to monitor them using location-sharing apps like Life360 and Find My iPhone.

When ‘love’ becomes control

eSafety Commissioner

In today’s hyperconnected world, technology shapes how young people form relationships. But some digital behaviours that look like care and connection are actually signs of coercive control – a form of abuse that manipulates, isolates and traps people in unhealthy relationships.

Data breach hits AHRC

The Mandarin

Julian Bajkowski

The Australian Human Rights Commission has officially put its hand up to the leakage of hundreds of documents submitted to it because of a vulnerability in online web form submissions that should otherwise have been confidential but were instead made available for indexing by global search engines. It’s not a great look.

Critical mineral gallium attracts miners and explorers to regional WA

ABC News

Georgia Hargreaves

In Western Australia, exploration company Nimy Resources started drilling for gallium on Wednesday after a surprise discovery of the mineral in a sample last year. Executive director Christian Price hoped the company could potentially be an alternative source of gallium outside China.

Rare, high-grade indium find validates Earth AI's exploration technology

Global Mining Review

Jess Watts

Targets generated from Earth AI's proprietary AI software led to the discovery of these high-grade indium samples at Kooranjie, located 500 km northwest of Sydney within the Central West region of New South Wales, Australia. Indium is an emerging strategic technology metal, essential in the manufacture of indium tin oxide used in LCD touchscreens, solar panels, and semiconductors. Indium remains globally undersupplied, which has driven prices up over the last few years.

Australian jobs to go as part of Microsoft’s global workforce cull

The Australian Financial Review

Paul Smith

Up to 100 Australian employees of Microsoft will be made redundant as part of a sweeping round of job cuts in which 6000 staff across the company will be removed. The US tech giant is a pioneer in the development of artificial intelligence software and co-pilots to reduce human intervention in tasks, but did not say in its announcement on Tuesday night whether the greater use of the technology was enabling the cuts. The job losses are believed to target middle management, but will also hit staff across all levels of the company.

China

Chinese startups once downplayed their origin. Now some celebrate it.

Rest of World

Kinling Lo

For years, as governments in the U.S., Europe, and elsewhere restricted Chinese apps and technologies over national security concerns, many companies practiced what came to be known as China shedding — downplaying and obscuring their origin in overseas markets to win over investors and customers. But the global success of Chinese social media apps and the launch of a successful AI model by startup DeepSeek earlier this year have convinced some founders like Wu that they no longer need to do so.

Alibaba growth fails to impress in dour note for China tech

Bloomberg

Claire Che and Luz Ding

Alibaba itself had been counting on a bounceback in its online commerce business to support an ambitious post-DeepSeek bet on artificial intelligence. In one worrying sign, the AliCloud business that’s spearheading its drive into generative AI missed earnings projections, clouding an outlook already muddied by the Trump administration’s curbs on the sale of essential Nvidia Corp. chips to China.

China accuses US of 'abusing' export control measures in Huawei AI chip curb

Reuters

Joe Cash

China on Thursday accused the United States of "abusing export control measures" and urged Washington to correct its practices after the U.S. issued guidance warning companies not to use Huawei's Ascend AI chips. The guidance threatens the stability of global semiconductor supply chains, Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson He Yongqian told a regular press conference, adding that China will take steps to defend Chinese enterprise's legitimate rights and interests.

USA

The Trump administration leaned on African countries. The goal: get business for Elon Musk.

Pro Publica

Joshua Kaplan, Brett Murphy, Justin Elliott and Alex Mierjeski

The State Department conducted a monthslong campaign to push a small African country to help Musk’s satellite internet company, records and interviews show. Working closely with executives at Starlink, the U.S. government has made a global push to help expand Musk’s business empire in the developing world. Diplomats said the events were an alarming departure from standard practice — because of both the tactics used and the person who would benefit most from them.

Trump tells Apple’s CEO to stop expanding iPhone production in India

TechCrunch

Ivan Mehta

Earlier this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company would start importing iPhones manufactured in India to meet the majority of demand stateside. It seems U.S. President Donald Trump is not happy with that. Speaking at a business summit in Doha, Trump said he met with Cook and asked him to stop building in India and instead increase production in the United States.

CFPB quietly kills rule to shield Americans from data brokers

WIRED

Dell Cameron and Dhruv Mehrotra

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has canceled plans to introduce new rules designed to limit the ability of US data brokers to sell sensitive information about Americans, including financial data, credit history, and Social Security numbers. The agency quietly withdrew the proposal on Tuesday morning, publishing a notice in the Federal Register declaring the rule no longer “necessary or appropriate.”

Elon Musk’s apparent power play at the Copyright Office completely backfired

The Verge

Tina Nguyen

What initially appeared to be a power play by Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency to take over the US Copyright Office by having Donald Trump remove the officials in charge has now backfired in spectacular fashion, as Trump’s acting replacements are known to be unfriendly — and even downright hostile — to the tech industry.

How Donald Trump blew the offshore wind industry off course

The Verge

Justine Calma

Rewind a few years, and it looked as if offshore wind might take off in the US. The Biden administration moved to open up much of the nation’s coastlines to development, blue and even a couple swing states agreed to work with the White House to speed things up, and Congress passed sweeping tax incentives for renewable energy. Now, the tide has turned, and President Donald Trump is waging a war on windmills, attempting to kill projects that are already underway.

North Asia

Samsung makes biggest acquisition in 8 years with $1.7b FlaktGroup deal

The Korea Herald

Jo He-rim

Samsung Electronics announced Wednesday that it has signed an agreement to acquire FlaktGroup, a German heating and cooling solutions provider, for 1.5 billion euros, marking its largest overseas acquisition in eight years. According to market research cited by Samsung, the applied HVAC market is projected to grow from $61 billion in 2024 to $99 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of 8 percent. The data center cooling market is expected to grow even faster, at 18 percent annually.

As nuclear power makes a comeback, South Korea emerges a winner

Bloomberg

Heesu Lee and Will Wade

South Korea has been developing its homegrown atomic technology for decades, with an eye on both its own rising energy consumption and a growing global urgency to shift away from fossil fuels. Now this quietly efficient industry, thriving on the country’s southeastern coast and across the East Asian nation, is attracting the attention of Western countries eager to add to their own reliable, low-emission power at an affordable price—without involving Russia or China, the world’s leading nuclear builders.

South Korea goes small in bid for nuclear power ascendance

Bloomberg

Heesu Lee and Will Wade

South Korea is fast becoming the world’s go-to supplier for big nuclear reactors. But as the atomic energy renaissance gathers pace, it could be the smaller, modular units that help the country make an even bigger mark. The nation expects to complete the design for its first such plant this year. It is on track to get regulatory approval by 2028, meaning the facility could be in service by the mid-2030s.

In Taiwan, AI boom prompts doubts about ditching nuclear power

Al Jazeera

Chermaine Lee

As Taiwan prepares to shut down its last nuclear reactor, soaring energy demand driven by the island’s semiconductor industry is rekindling a heated debate about nuclear power. Taiwan’s electricity needs are expected to rise by 12-13 percent by 2030, largely driven by the boom in artificial intelligence (AI), according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

South Korea delays decision on letting Google move hi-res map data overseas

TechCrunch

Kate Park

South Korea has once again postponed a decision on whether to approve Google’s request to transfer high-precision map data on the country’s geography to its international servers. This is Google’s third request to South Korea on this topic, following previous requests in 2011 and 2016. The tech giant currently uses a 1:25,000 scale map in the country that includes points of interest and satellite images, according to media reports. A 1:5,000 scale high-precision map would offer a more detailed view that would include even the narrowest streets.

Alibaba's Qwen is foundation for more and more Japanese AI models

Nikkei Asia

Qwen, a family of AI large language models developed by China's Alibaba Cloud, is increasing its presence in Japan as local startups like Abeja use the open-source service to develop their own models, some of which now rank among the world's best. Because Qwen can produce high accuracy with a small dataset, it is praised for its high level of Japanese language proficiency across multiple benchmarks, said Li Zhihui of the Nomura Research Institute.

Southeast Asia

Vietnam faces the heat over Chinese tariff ‘backdoor’ to US

Financial Times

A. Anantha Lakshmi

Vietnam, Indonesia and other countries in south-east Asia are caught in the crossfire of US President Donald Trump’s trade war with Beijing, with the region coming under mounting pressure to clamp down on the rerouting of Chinese goods as it heads into tariff negotiations with the US. Chinese exports to the region jumped more than 20 per cent last month, offsetting a plunge in US-China trade and underscoring accusations from the Trump administration that countries in south-east Asia were helping Chinese manufacturers avoid punitive tariffs.

Fireside chat with Singapore’s chief of cybersecurity David Koh: navigating the new global tech order

Just Security

David Koh

In fact, we have witnessed the securitisation of technology—where technology is now seen as an instrument of national power, a source of national strength, and a zero-sum game. Politics, security, economics and technology, were hitherto seen as separate distinguishable domains, are now inter-meshed to be harnessed and mobilised to advance national interests. Access to technologies is increasingly contingent on each country’s placement on a white-list or black-list.

South & Central Asia

Why disinformation surged during the India-Pakistan crisis

Foreign Policy

Michael Kugelman

Disinformation proliferated throughout the latest India-Pakistan crisis. Fact-checkers compiled social media threads showing how photos and videos purporting to depict the confrontation were actually images from other locations—and, in many cases, video games.

Europe

EU ruling: tracking-based advertising by Google, Microsoft, Amazon, X, across Europe has no legal basis

Irish Council for Civil Liberties

Google, Microsoft, Amazon, X, and the entire tracking-based advertising industry rely on the “Transparency & Consent Framework” (TCF) to obtain “consent” for data processing. This evening the Belgian Court of Appeal ruled that the TCF is illegal. The TCF is live on 80% of the Internet. Today’s decision confirmed the Belgian Data Protection Authority's 2022 finding of multiple infringements by the TCF, closely echoing the complainants' submissions.

EU takes action against TikTok over online content rules

Financial Times

Barbara Moens

The EU has moved closer to fining TikTok, after it provisionally concluded that the social media platform has breached its rules for failing to provide an ad library that allows proper scrutiny of online advertising. The announcement on Thursday comes more than a year after the European Commission launched an in-depth investigation into the group. If the provisional conclusions are confirmed, the Chinese-owned social media platform could be fined up to 6 per cent of its global turnover.

Put on a tie and get off your laptop, EU’s top tech officials told

POLITICO

Gabriel Gavin and Mathieu Pollet

Senior civil servants leading Europe's digital transformation need to wear a suit, bring a paper notepad and speak only when spoken to at meetings, according to bosses in Brussels. "Notetaking [is] to happen using pen and paper, no electric devices are to be used for this purpose," the email to the tech experts reads, while warning those sitting in on talks "not to speak during meetings, except of course for introducing themselves when hands are shaken or answering questions when they are asked something."

Middle East

Wall Street’s high-frequency traders are rushing into Saudi Arabia

Bloomberg

Anto Antony and Matthew Martin

Saudi Arabia is ramping up efforts to lure high frequency trading firms — a campaign that’s already brought in major players from Citadel Securities to Hudson River Trading — as it looks to bolster activity on the Middle East’s largest stock market.

Big Tech

Nvidia-backed CoreWeave to spend up to $23 billion this year to tap AI demand boom

Reuters

Arsheeya Bajwa and Zaheer Kachwala

CoreWeave is looking to spend $20 billion to $23 billion this year on AI infrastructure and data center capacity, the Nvidia-backed company said on Wednesday, as it aims to meet booming demand from clients, including Microsoft. The demand for data centers and high-powered servers have surged as businesses are locked in a race to develop more sophisticated generative AI technology.

Microsoft shuts off Bing Search APIs and recommends switching to AI

The Verge

Tom Warren

This abrupt removal of the Bing Search APIs will impact third-party app developers and rival search engines that tap into Microsoft’s search results to power their services. Microsoft is now recommending that developers use “grounding with Bing Search as part of Azure AI Agents” as a replacement, which lets chatbots interact with web data from Bing.

Artificial Intelligence

Google DeepMind’s AI agent dreams up algorithms beyond human expertise

WIRED

Will Knight

A new project from Google DeepMind shows that with a few clever tweaks these models can at least surpass human expertise designing certain types of algorithms—including ones that are useful for advancing AI itself. The company’s latest AI project, called AlphaEvolve, combines the coding skills of its Gemini AI model with a method for testing the effectiveness of new algorithms and an evolutionary method for producing new designs.

Research

Seabed critical infrastructure protection: resilience vs. connectivity

Australia-India Institute

Samuel Bashfield and Oscar Youlten

Europe and the Indo-Pacific may be connected by global data flows, but their submarine cable policies reflect vastly different priorities. In Europe, concerns over hostile state interference—particularly from Russia—have put resilience, redundancy, and rapid response at the center of policy frameworks. In contrast, Indo-Pacific governments are preoccupied with regional autonomy and digital sovereignty, responding to China’s push for market share in critical communications infrastructure with counter-initiatives. The divergence marks a broader geopolitical fault line in how states conceptualize digital risk under the sea.

