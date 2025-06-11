Good morning. It's Wednesday, 11th of June.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on X, on LinkedIn, and on BlueSky.

Huawei Technologies Co. founder Ren Zhengfei dismissed the impact of US export restrictions on China in a front-page People’s Daily article, wading into one of the key topics dogging Washington-Beijing trade negotiations. Ren, one of the country’s most recognizable business figures, told the Communist Party’s official newspaper he wasn’t worried about Washington’s efforts to cut off the flow of US technology to China’s chip sector. Bloomberg

One of the largest food distributors in the U.S. reported a cyberattack to regulators on Monday, explaining that the incident has disrupted its operations and ability to fulfil customer orders. United Natural Foods released a public statement and filed documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission saying the cyberattack began on June 5. South China Morning Post

A financially motivated cybercrime group dubbed DarkGaboon has been targeting Russian companies in a series of ransomware attacks, researchers have found. The group was first identified by Russian cybersecurity firm Positive Technologies in January, but researchers have traced its operations back to 2023. The Record by Recorded Future

ASPI

Beijing woos US influencers with free trip to show ‘real China’

Bloomberg

China is inviting American influencers to join a 10-day, all-expense paid trip through the country this July, as part of Beijing’s efforts to boost people-to-people exchanges and showcase the “real China.” Authorities have tapped social media influencers to check negative information and promote positive contents. In 2023, think-tank Australian Strategic Policy Institute analyzed over 120 foreign influencers, mostly active on Chinese social media, received the state’s help to grow their influence in return for content that praises and spreads Beijing’s narrative.

Australia and the EU should work with the South Pacific on AI

The Strategist

Sarah Vallee and Eric Frecon

Australia and the European Union need to collaborate to promote the adoption of inclusive, safe and sustainable AI in the South Pacific. While the United States and China compete for global AI leadership, the EU has opened an alternative rights-based route in the ongoing battle of AI norms, which seems to resonate with Australia’s vision and interests.

Australia

How digital identities challenge traditional espionage

The Strategist

Kyle McCurdy

It used to be so simple. An intelligence officer could fly to a country, change passports and, with a false identity, emerge as a completely different person. But those days are long since over. Biometrics and facial recognition technologies can easily detect people travelling on false identities. Even if you can travel on false documents, a simple Google search uncovers your lack of an online profile and digital legend. Australia, like many countries, has embraced technology as a partial solution to the authenticating identity challenge.

China

Huawei founder waves off US chip curbs while trade talks proceed

Bloomberg

Huawei Technologies Co. founder Ren Zhengfei dismissed the impact of US export restrictions on China in a front-page People’s Daily article, wading into one of the key topics dogging Washington-Beijing trade negotiations. Ren, one of the country’s most recognizable business figures, told the Communist Party’s official newspaper he wasn’t worried about Washington’s efforts to cut off the flow of US technology to China’s chip sector.

Beyond 1s and 0s: China starts mass production of world’s first non-binary AI chip

South China Morning Post

Zhang Tong

China has initiated the world’s first large-scale application of non-binary AI chips, integrating its proprietary hybrid computing technology into critical sectors including aviation and industrial systems. Spearheaded by Professor Li Hongge’s team at Beihang University in Beijing, this breakthrough overcomes fundamental barriers in traditional computing by merging binary and stochastic logic, enabling unprecedented fault tolerance and power efficiency in intelligent control applications like touch displays and flight systems while sidestepping US chip restrictions.

Chinese drone parts prices double as export controls bite

Financial Times

William Langley

Foreign buyers of Chinese drone parts are paying sharply higher prices as Beijing tightens exports of critical components amid US President Donald Trump’s trade war. Suppliers and intermediaries who ship parts have as much as doubled their prices for foreign customers, who have few alternative sources, as Beijing strengthens enforcement of controls, said purchasers at the Shenzhen Unmanned Aerial Systems Expo in southern China last month.

‘The world is in a mobile security crisis’ as Chinese hackers and user lapses put smartphones at risk

Fortune

David Keppler

Cybersecurity investigators noticed a highly unusual software crash — it was affecting a small number of smartphones belonging to people who worked in government, politics, tech and journalism. The crashes, which began late last year and carried into 2025, were the tipoff to a sophisticated cyberattack that may have allowed hackers to infiltrate a phone without a single click from the user.

Tesla’s self-driving future under threat from China's auto, tech giants

Reuters

Norihiko Shirouzu

Chinese electric-vehicle makers led by BYD beat Tesla in the competition to produce affordable electric vehicles. Now, many of those same fierce competitors are pulling into the passing lane in the global race to produce self-driving cars. BYD shook up China’s smart-EV industry earlier this year by offering its “God’s Eye” driver-assistance package for free, undercutting the technology Tesla sells for nearly $9,000 in China.

Silicon Valley led the quest for driverless cars. But Chinese robotaxis are catching up fast

Rest of World

Kinling Lo

Chinese and American companies have long led the costly endeavor of developing autonomous ride-hailing services. Now, robotaxi firms are taking the competition global. The Alphabet-owned Waymo, which launched the world’s first fully driverless service in Phoenix in 2020, remains the largest operator in the U.S. But Chinese rivals are quickly catching up in both scale and technological capability.

USA

Major food wholesaler says cyberattack impacting distribution systems

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Grieg

One of the largest food distributors in the U.S. reported a cyberattack to regulators on Monday, explaining that the incident has disrupted its operations and ability to fulfil customer orders. United Natural Foods released a public statement and filed documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission saying the cyberattack began on June 5. The statement said the Rhode Island-based company identified unauthorized activity on its systems on Thursday, prompting officials to take systems offline.

Trump eyes easing US chip export restrictions to secure Chinese rare earths

Financial Times

Demetri Sevastopulo and Thomas Hale

A top White House official has said US President Donald Trump would ease restrictions on selling chips to China if Beijing agreed to speed up the export of rare earths, as the two countries began high-stakes trade talks in London. Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council, said he expected US and Chinese negotiators to reach a deal that would result in China accelerating the export of rare earths and magnets.

US State Department cable says agency using AI to help staff job panels

Reuters

Raphael Satter and Humeyra Pamuk

The U.S. State Department will use an artificial intelligence chatbot to help it select the people who will perform annual reviews of promotions and moves, according to a cable issued Monday and reviewed by Reuters. The cable said that StateChat, an in-house chatbot which works using technology from Palantir and Microsoft, will be employed to pick foreign service officers for participation on the Foreign Service Selection Boards, the annual evaluation panels which decide whether and how to promote and shuffle around State Department employees.

The global impact of Trump vs. Musk

POLITICO

Daniella Cheslow

Could Elon Musk’s online slapfight with President Donald Trump put a dent in his global telecom ambitions? Musk’s satellite broadband company Starlink has reaped massive gains since he became “first buddy” to Trump. Numerous countries have cut red tape to approve Starlink this year, some reportedly under pressure from Trump’s State Department. In some cases, countries appeared to be giving Starlink a green light in order to ingratiate themselves with the White House.

AI chatbots are making LA protest disinformation worse

Wired

David Gilbert

Disinformation about the Los Angeles protests is spreading on social media networks and is being made worse by users turning to AI chatbots like Grok and ChatGPT to perform fact-checking. As residents of the LA area took to the streets in recent days to protest increasingly frequent Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, conservative posters on social media platforms like X and Facebook flooded their feeds with inaccurate information.

Americas

The Latin American country that told Elon Musk ‘no’

The New York Times

Ana Ionova and María Silvia Trigo

Web pages load at a crawling pace. Video streams glitch and freeze. Outside Bolivia’s biggest cities, the nearest internet signal is sometimes hours away over treacherous mountain roads. So when Elon Musk’s Starlink offered Bolivia fast, affordable internet beamed from space, many expected the Andean nation of 12 million to celebrate. Instead, Bolivia said no thanks.

Ukraine - Russia

New hacker group uses LockBit ransomware variant to target Russian companies

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

A financially motivated cybercrime group dubbed DarkGaboon has been targeting Russian companies in a series of ransomware attacks, researchers have found. The group was first identified by Russian cybersecurity firm Positive Technologies in January, but researchers have traced its operations back to 2023. Since then, DarkGaboon has targeted Russian organizations across various sectors, including banking, retail, tourism and public services.

Europe

Italy cuts ties with Israeli spyware firm Paragon amid surveillance scandal

Al Jazeera

Italy has terminated its contracts with Israeli spyware company Paragon, after revelations that the surveillance technology was used against critics of the government – including journalists and migrant rescue workers – prompted political uproar and calls for a full investigation. The move was confirmed in a parliamentary report released on Monday by the intelligence oversight committee COPASIR, which found that Italy’s intelligence services had initially paused, then cancelled their use of Paragon’s spyware.

EU to ‘step up’ on cyber security as dependence on US laid bare

Financial Times

Laura Dubois

The EU is moving to play a bigger role in helping businesses and governments tackle cyber security issues, after a key organisation’s funding crunch in April laid bare Europe’s dependence on US cyber infrastructure. The EU needed to “step up our game” and take a more active role in reporting and patching potential cyber threats, said Juhan Lepassaar, executive director of Enisa, the EU’s cyber security agency.

UK

Keir Starmer says technology can create a ‘better future’ as he addresses AI fears

The Guardian

Dan Milmo

Keir Starmer has said ministers should be able to “look every parent in the eye” and pledge that tech can create a “better future” for their children. The UK prime minister opened London Tech Week with a series of policy announcements on artificial intelligence, including a boost to AI infrastructure and a new AI tool to transform the planning system.

Getty Images and Stability AI face off in British copyright trial that will test AI industry

AP News

Kelvin Chan and Matt O'Brien

Getty Images is facing off against artificial intelligence company Stability AI in a London courtroom for the first major copyright trial of the generative AI industry. Opening arguments before a judge at the British High Court began on Monday. The trial could last for three weeks followed by a written decision from the judge expected at a later date.

Rolls-Royce named winning bidder for UK small nuclear reactors

The Guardian

Jasper Jolly

Rolls-Royce has won a competition to be the first company to try to build small modular nuclear reactors in the UK, as part of a government effort to push Britain to the frontier of nuclear energy technology. Great British Energy – Nuclear said on Tuesday that Rolls-Royce SMR was the preferred bidder for the programme, after a drawn-out competition that pitted the FTSE 100 manufacturer against two US-owned companies.

Africa

Transsion wheels into Africa’s EV market with same playbook that conquered mobile phones

Rest of World

Damilare Dosunmu

After conquering Africa’s phones, Transsion wants to own its roads. The Chinese company, which controls about half of Africa’s smartphone market, entered the continent’s electric vehicle race by introducing its TankVolt e-bikes in Uganda in 2023. Two years on, it has expanded into four other markets — Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, and Ethiopia — targeting government contracts and partnerships with private fleets.

NZ & Pacific Islands

Are Papua New Guinea's cyber laws helping or harming?

ABC News

Scott Waide

In 2024 activist Eddie Tanago re-shared a Facebook post and soon found himself being questioned at a police station charged under the country's Cyber Crime Act. His case has people questioning whether these laws are keeping Papua New Guineans safe or if they being abused and used for intimidation?

Big Tech

YouTube loosens rules guiding the moderation of videos

The New York Times

Nico Grant and Tripp Mickle

For years, YouTube has removed videos with derogatory slurs, misinformation about Covid vaccines and election falsehoods, saying the content violated the platform’s rules. But since President Trump’s return to the White House, YouTube has encouraged its content moderators to leave up videos with content that may break the platform’s rules rather than remove them, as long as the videos are considered to be in the public interest.

Meta in talks to invest billions in Scale AI

The New York Times

Mike Isaac

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, is in advanced talks to invest billions of dollars in Scale AI, a start-up focused on data used by artificial intelligence companies, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. The potential investment is a sign that large tech companies remain interested in start-ups focused on A.I. amid a heated contest to be a leader in the technology. If an investment happens, it will be an outlier for Meta, which typically does not invest in outside companies.

Artificial Intelligence

The digital security equilibrium – does it hold under AI?

Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford

Ciaran Martin

At the dawn of the digital age, when cybersecurity became a top-level concern, predictions of catastrophic harm were common. The Economist in 2010 featured a mock-up Manhattan-type skyline suffering a 9/11 style atrocity under the headline Cyber War: The Threat from the Internet. As US Defense Secretary, Leon Panetta warned of Cyber Pearl Harbor, one of many such warnings from world leaders.

Research

Government in the age of superintelligence

Policy Exchange

Ed de Minckwitz

A new report from Policy Exchange – backed by Lord (William) Hague – calls on the Government to rewire its institutions for the coming age of superintelligent technologies – and warns that “incrementalism is no longer enough”. With the Government recently announcing the results of a new trial showing that AI can significantly reduce time that civil servants spend on Government tasks by using the technology, Policy Exchange delivers a blueprint for how Governments can meet this moment and prepare for what Lord Hague describes as “… the fastest, most transformative period in human history”.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

ASPI

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 8-9 October. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

Share

For more on China's pressure campaign against Taiwan—including military threats, interference and cyberwarfare, check out ASPI’s State of the Strait Weekly Digest.