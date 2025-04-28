Good morning. It's Monday 28th of April.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Huawei Technologies is gearing up to test its newest and most powerful artificial-intelligence processor, which the company hopes could replace some higher-end products of US chip giant Nvidia. The Wall Street Journal

The European Union has ordered Apple and Meta to pay a combined €700m in the first fines it has issued under legislation intended to curb the power of big tech. The two tech firms have reacted angrily. BBC

A social media curfew that would see children made to stop using apps like TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat after 10pm could be made law in Britain, the technology secretary has revealed. The Independent

Australia

Election battle on Chinese apps intensifies as Liberals target crucial voters

ABC News

Fiona Willan

An intensifying election battle is unfolding on Chinese social media apps — as the Liberals ramp up efforts to win back a crucial group of voters who abandoned the party at the 2022 election. Researchers monitoring Australian political advertising and campaigning on popular apps WeChat and RedNote have noticed a surge in activity by the major parties and independents in recent weeks.

China

China’s Huawei develops new AI chip, seeking to match Nvidia

The Wall Street Journal

Liza Lin and Raffaele Huang

Huawei Technologies is gearing up to test its newest and most powerful artificial-intelligence processor, which the company hopes could replace some higher-end products of US chip giant Nvidia. Huawei has approached some Chinese tech companies about testing the technical feasibility of the new chip, called the Ascend 910D, people familiar with the matter said. The company is slated to receive the first batch of samples of the processor as early as late May, some of the people said.

USA

Hegseth set up Signal on a computer in his Pentagon office

The New York Times

Eric Schmitt and Greg Jaffe

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had the consumer messaging app Signal set up on a computer in his office at the Pentagon so that he could send and receive instant messages in a space where personal cellphones are not permitted, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. Mr. Hegseth’s move facilitated easier communications in a building where cell service is poor and personal phones are not allowed in certain areas.

Hegseth had an unsecured internet line set up in his office to connect to Signal

Associated Press

Tara Copp

The existence of the unsecured internet connection is the latest revelation about Hegseth’s use of the unclassified app and raises the possibility that sensitive defense information could have been put at risk of potential hacking or surveillance.

Grid-scale battery storage is quietly revolutionizing the energy system

Wired

Umair Irfan

Energy storage is the peanut butter to the chocolate of renewable energy, making all the best traits about clean energy even better and balancing out some of its downsides. But it’s also an important ingredient in grid stability, reliability, and resilience, helping ensure a steady flow of megawatts during blackouts and extreme weather. Though China currently dominates the global battery supply chain, the US is working to edge its way in.

Americas

Brazil’s AI-powered social security app is wrongly rejecting claims

Rest of World

Gabriel Daros

Brazil’s social security institute, known as INSS, added AI to its app in 2018 in an effort to cut red tape and speed up claims. The office, known for its long lines and wait times, had around 2 million pending requests for everything from doctor’s appointments to sick pay to pensions to retirement benefits at the time. While the AI-powered tool has since helped process thousands of basic claims, it has also rejected requests from hundreds of people for minor errors.

North Asia

South Korea says DeepSeek transferred user data, prompts without consent

Reuters

Joyce Lee

South Korea's data protection authority said on Thursday that Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek transferred user information and prompts without permission when the service was still available for download in the country's app market.

Lazarus hackers breach six companies in watering hole attacks

Bleeping Computer

Bill Toulas

In a recent espionage campaign, the infamous North Korean threat group Lazarus targeted multiple organizations in the software, IT, finance, and telecommunications sectors in South Korea. The threat actor combined a watering hole attack strategy with an exploit for a vulnerability in a file transfer client that is required in South Korea to complete certain financial and administrative tasks.

South & Central Asia

Why India fell behind China in tech innovation

Rest of World

Furquan Ameen

China’s DeepSeek moment has triggered unease for the Indian government and tech industry. India’s services-led mindset and decades of underinvestment in innovation have left the country scrambling to catch up in the global tech race, according to industry analysts, government stakeholders, and academics.

Ukraine - Russia

New Android spyware is targeting Russian military personnel on the front lines

ArsTechnica

Dan Goodin

Russian military personnel are being targeted with recently discovered Android malware that steals their contacts and tracks their location. The malware is hidden inside a modified app for Alpine Quest mapping software, which is used by, among others, hunters, athletes, and Russian personnel stationed in the war zone in Ukraine. The app displays various topographical maps for use online and offline.

Europe

Apple and Meta attack 'unfair' €700m EU fines

BBC

Imran Rahman-Jones

The European Union has ordered Apple and Meta to pay a combined €700m in the first fines it has issued under legislation intended to curb the power of big tech. It has issued a €500m fine to Apple over its App Store, while Meta has been fined €200m over how much choice users had to consent to data collection. The two tech firms have reacted angrily, with Meta accusing the EU of "attempting to handicap successful American businesses" and Apple saying it was being "unfairly targeted" and forced to "give away our technology for free."

After EU fines, Big Tech wants Trump to swoop in

POLITICO

Brendan Bordelon and Gabby Miller

Just hours after the penalties were announced, lobbyists for Meta and top tech groups attacked the fines — notably referring to them as “tariffs,” a legally debatable point seemingly designed to get Trump’s attention. The Trump administration appears ready to take the bait.

UK

Social media curfews for children could become law, Labour minister says

The Independent

Jessica Coates

A social media curfew that would see children made to stop using apps like TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat after 10pm could be made law in Britain, the technology secretary has revealed. Peter Kyle said he is “watching very carefully” TikTok’s move to limit usage of its app for users under 16 after 10pm, and examining tools parents could use to switch off access at set times.

DeepMind UK staff seek to unionise and challenge defence deals and Israel links

Financial Times

Anna Gross and Melissa Heikkilä

Google DeepMind staff in the UK are seeking to unionise in an effort to challenge the company’s decision to sell its artificial intelligence technologies to defence groups and ties to the Israeli government. The move to unionise follows growing discontent at the company after Google dropped a pledge in February not to develop AI technologies that “cause or are likely to cause overall harm”, including weapons and surveillance.

Middle East

Israel’s AI experiments in Gaza war raise ethical concerns

The New York Times

Sheera Frenkel and Natan Odenheimer

As Israel raced to develop the AI arsenal, deployment of the technologies sometimes led to mistaken identifications and arrests, as well as civilian deaths, Israeli and American officials said. Some officials have struggled with the ethical implications of the AI tools, which could result in increased surveillance and other civilian killings.

Africa

Nigerian tribunal upholds $220 million fine against Meta for violating consumer, data laws

Reuters

Camillus Eboh

A $220 million fine against Meta Platforms by Nigeria's competition watchdog for violating local consumer, data protection and privacy laws has been upheld following an unsuccessful appeal, Nigeria's Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal said on Friday.

Zambia's updated cyber laws prompt surveillance warnings

Dark Reading

Robert Lemos

Pro-democracy activists, critics of the current government, and legal professionals in the south-central African nation of Zambia have pushed back on two recently enacted laws intended to improve cybersecurity and combat cybercrime, arguing that the legislation makes it too easy to quash political dissent.

Kenya’s solution to teacher shortage: Embrace AI

Rest of World

Stephanie Wangari

Kenya faces a severe teacher shortage in its public school system. It currently lacks 98,261 teachers and large class sizes are the norm in some regions, including Nairobi. The educators have limited resources and little to no technological support. Osewe is among a handful of Kenyan teachers who are experimenting with AI technologies, especially ones layered on OpenAI’s models. The startups creating these software and services, broadly called “edtech,” promise to eliminate repetitive tasks so teachers can focus on mentoring students.

Big Tech

Meta’s ‘digital companions’ will talk sex with users—even children

The Wall Street Journal

Jeff Horwitz

Across Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, Meta Platforms is racing to popularize a new class of AI-powered digital companions that Mark Zuckerberg believes will be the future of social media. Inside Meta, however, staffers across multiple departments have raised concerns that the company’s rush to popularize these bots may have crossed ethical lines, including by quietly endowing AI personas with the capacity for fantasy sex, according to people who worked on them.

Meta lays off employees working on virtual reality in Reality Labs division

CNBC

Jonathan Vanian

Meta has laid off employees in its Reality Labs division that is tasked with developing virtual reality, augmented reality and related wearable devices. The cuts affected an unspecified number of employees working in the division’s Oculus Studios unit, which develops VR and AR games and content for Meta’s Quest VR headsets.

The Meta trial shows the dangers of selling out

Wired

Steven Levy

The nub of the current FTC trial seems to hinge on how US District Court judge James Boasberg will define Meta’s market—whether it’s limited to social media or, as Meta is arguing, the broader field of “entertainment.” But much of the early testimony exhumed the details of Zuckerberg’s successful pursuit of Instagram and WhatsApp—two companies that, according to the government, are now part of Meta’s illegal monopolistic grip on social media.

After years of failed AI deals, Intel plans homegrown challenge to Nvidia

Reuters

Arsheeya Bajwa, Max A. Cherney and Stephen Nellis

One of Intel's biggest missteps over the past decade was the failure to challenge Nvidia's dominance in the fast-growing market for artificial intelligence chips. During his first earnings conference call with analysts as Intel's new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan outlined how Intel hopes to change that, but warned, "This is not a quick fix."

Big Tech has another California problem

POLITICO

Tyler Katzenberger

Five little-known bureaucrats at the California Privacy Protection Agency — the only dedicated privacy regulator in the country — are debating stringent new rules that would restrict how companies can track people’s sensitive data and use it to make important decisions about their lives. The draft rules would allow users to opt out of and see how businesses deploy automated decision-making tools.

Baidu founder highlights ‘shrinking’ demand for DeepSeek’s text-based AI

Financial Times

Eleanor Olcott

Baidu’s founder has said demand for the type of text-based models developed by generative AI sensation DeepSeek is “shrinking”, as his search group seeks to reestablish itself as an artificial intelligence leader in China. In a striking criticism of the limitations of China’s AI darling, Robin Li told Baidu’s developer conference on Friday that there were constraints to DeepSeek’s leading model. Its popular R1, widely praised by the global developer community, is geared towards text-based tasks.

Artificial Intelligence

Brands target AI chatbots as users switch from Google search

Financial Times

Cristina Criddle and Hannah Murphy

Advertising groups and tech start-ups have been racing to find ways to help brands boost their likelihood of surfacing in results from artificial intelligence chatbots, marking a new era of “search engine optimisation”. Companies such as Profound and Brandtech have developed software for monitoring how frequently brands were surfaced by AI-powered services such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude and Google’s Overviews feature.

Misc

Goodbye, Skype. I’ll never forget you

The Guardian

Adrian Horton

Unlike text messages or camcorder video or iPhotos or the never-deleting Facebook timelines, there is no archive, no vast library of video to parse through. Instead, I remember it as a fleeting repository of time and feeling – so much put in, no way to ever measure it or see it again. It wasn’t real life, but it was good enough then, the chipper sound and grainy texture and eager openness of an era.

Researchers are using AI to understand what animals are saying

Times

David Gruber and César Rodríguez-Garavito

AI is reshaping countless aspects of life. But so far, its applications have focused mostly on our singular species, Homo sapiens. What if humans used AI to better understand the nonhuman beings with whom we share the planet? We are just now opening a portal to that world.

Quantum computing gears up for its 'ChatGPT Moment' — and a potential talent shortage

Business Insider

Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert

Quantum computing companies are learning from missteps made during the artificial intelligence boom and are investing heavily in training programs to ensure the fledgling industry maintains its momentum. The goal is to avoid a talent shortage like the one AI companies are trying to navigate.

What’s secret? When is it secret? Well, that’s complicated

The Strategist

Kyle McCurdy

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has twice used Signal for sensitive national security conversions, including once in which he and officials discussed planned military operations against Houthis in Yemen. When we consider the security implications of this, we see that classification systems are complicated, subjective and nuanced. Many people, even those who have worked within government for years, don’t understand them.

Research

Cyber resilience in the Indo-Pacific

The National Bureau of Asian Research

Karthik Nachiappan, Arindrajit Basu, Gatra Priyandita, Dai Mochinaga and Dongyoun Cho

This Asia Policy roundtable maps and analyzes the state of cyber resilience in four key Indo-Pacific countries—India, Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea—by identifying and assessing the political and institutional conditions underpinning cybersecurity (cybersecurity strategies, laws, institutions, financing, and agencies) and how they interact with each other to deter and mitigate threats online.

Events & Podcasts

Protecting your phone—and your privacy—at the US border

WIRED

Lauren Goode, Michael Calore, and Katie Drummond

Under the new Trump administration, more and more visa holders and foreign visitors are being detained or denied entry at the border. It’s also becoming more common for people to be questioned or detained because of content on their phones, laptops, and cameras. In today’s episode, we’ll tell you what you need to know about carrying devices across the US border, and how to stay safe.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

For more on China's pressure campaign against Taiwan—including military threats, interference and cyberwarfare, check out ASPI’s State of the Strait Weekly Digest.