The International Criminal Court will switch its internal work environment away from Microsoft Office to Open Desk, a European open source alternative. The switch comes amid rising concerns about public bodies being reliant on US tech companies to run their services, which have stepped up sharply since the start of US President Donald Trump’s second administration. EURACTIV

Online platforms subject to landmark EU tech rules could be required to detect and tackle hybrid threats in Europe under a proposal set to be announced by the European Commission next month. Reuters

When Google and Amazon negotiated a major $1.2bn cloud-computing deal in 2021, their customer – the Israeli government – had an unusual demand: agree to use a secret code as part of an arrangement that would become known as the “winking mechanism”. The demand would require Google and Amazon to effectively sidestep legal obligations in countries around the world. The Guardian

ASPI

Reaction isn’t enough. Nexperia case shows we must pre-empt China’s tech grabs

The Strategist

Fitriani and Bart Hogeveen

The Dutch government’s decision on 30 September to impose a last-resort restraint order on China-owned Netherlands-based chipmaker Nexperia is more than a trade dispute. It’s the consequence of a belated realisation that technology competition with China is real. Economic security in open and liberal democracies, including Australia, demands foresight, not last-minute intervention. The Dutch order, which prohibits Nexperia moving assets without government consent, was both necessary and overdue. Nexperia is one of the world’s largest producers of semiconductor components for automotive and consumer electronics.

The invisible siege: Securing the Indo-Pacific’s telecom backbone

The Strategist

James Corera and Jason Van der Schyff

Telecommunications once seemed like the passive layer of critical infrastructure—pipes and switches that connected everything yet rarely drew attention. That perception ended long ago, particularly with the transition to 5G ecosystems. Nokia’s 2025 Threat Intelligence Report, issued on 8 October, shows how telecom networks have become targets themselves, recasting them as active domains of strategic competition and control.

World

International Criminal Court to ditch Microsoft Office for European open source alternative

EURACTIV

German newspaper Handelsblatt first reported on the plans. The switch comes amid rising concerns about public bodies being reliant on US tech companies to run their services, which have stepped up sharply since the start of US President Donald Trump’s second administration. For the ICC, such concerns are not abstract: Trump has repeatedly lashed out at the court and slapped sanctions on its chief prosecutor, Karim Khan. Earlier this year, the AP also reported that Microsoft had cancelled Khan’s email account, a claim the company denies.

Australia

Home Affairs checks agency cyber homework

The Mandarin

Dan Holmes

Commonwealth agencies have until the end of the week to uninstall software deemed an “unacceptable security” risk to the government. Home Affairs secretary Stephanie Foster signed a direction last week requiring non-corporate Commonwealth entities to “identify and remove all existing instances of products, applications and web services identified on the deny list of the Commonwealth Technology Standard”. The deny list currently includes TikTok, DeepSeek, and Kaspersky. Other whole-of-government software bans will be made public.

Qantas’ digital and customer head steps down months after cyber breach, internal memo shows

Reuters

Qantas’s chief customer and digital officer ‌Catriona Larritt will step down by the end of December, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday, months after the airline faced one of Australia’s biggest cyber breaches in years. In the note to staff, group CEO Vanessa Hudson said Larritt will leave the group to “pursue external opportunities”.

USA

US Treasury’s Bessent says China has approved TikTok transfer deal

Reuters

David Shepardson

China has approved the transfer agreement for the short video app TikTok, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday, adding that he expects it to move forward in coming weeks and months but giving no other details. “In Kuala Lumpur, we finalized the TikTok agreement in terms of getting Chinese approval, and I would expect that would go forward in the coming weeks and months, and we’ll finally see a resolution to that,” he told Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” following President Donald Trump’s meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

OpenAI, Oracle plan 1 gigawatt Stargate data center in Michigan with Related Digital

Reuters

OpenAI, Oracle and Related Digital will build a data-center campus of more than 1 gigawatt in Saline Township, Michigan, as part of their Stargate push to expand U.S. artificial intelligence infrastructure capacity. The announcement made on Thursday underscores the AI industry’s surging appetite for computing power, driven by the pursuit of technology capable of matching or surpassing human intelligence.

North Asia

Nvidia’s Huang meets Samsung, Hyundai in deepening of South Korea ties

Reuters

Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met the chiefs of Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor during his first official visit in more than a decade to South Korea on Thursday, highlighting the company’s deepening AI ties with its tech and auto industries. The technology tycoon, whose company is caught in the cross-hairs of a U.S.-China trade war, said he was looking forward to meeting President Lee Jae Myung on Friday and that Nvidia and South Korea had many announcements to make.

Samsung’s chip profit soars after AI fuels demand for memory

Bloomberg

Yoolim Lee

Samsung Electronics’ semiconductor arm reported a bigger-than-expected 80 per cent surge in profit, suggesting global AI demand is helping drive a recovery at the Korean company’s most important business. The unit, which competes with SK Hynix and US-based Micron Technology, said it will focus next year on mass production of the next generation of high-bandwidth memory or HBM4 – designed to work in tandem with AI accelerators from Nvidia. The company echoed SK Hynix’s prediction that a spending spree in artificial intelligence will persist this quarter and into next year.

Anthropic opens 1st Asia office in Tokyo as regional sales surge ‘tenfold’

Nikkei Asia

Tsubasa Suruga

Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic on Wednesday opened its first Asian office in Tokyo, as part of its rapid expansion plan in a region that the U.S.-based company says contains some of the world’s most active users and has driven a tenfold increase in its revenue this year.

Europe

EU wants to enlist online platforms to fight hybrid threats, EU document shows

Reuters

Lili Bayer and Andrew Gray

Online platforms subject to landmark EU tech rules could be required to detect and tackle hybrid threats in Europe under a proposal set to be announced by the European Commission next month and seen by Reuters. The EU uses the term hybrid threats to refer to coordinated attacks using a combination of economic, technological or other measures that fall short of formal warfare. They can include such things as disinformation campaigns or the use of social media to control the political narrative.

EU country grouping cleared to build sovereign digital infrastructure

EURACTIV

Maximilian Henning

The European Commission on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for a group of four countries to establish a common organisation for building open source alternatives to much-used (non-European) software. France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands will work to develop open, European alternatives in “key areas” such as AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and – curiously – social networks. Regional lawmakers are striking a more serious tone on digital sovereignty in the face of growing geopolitical concern about over-reliance on US tech platforms.

Netherlands faces pressure to surrender control of Nexperia after Xi-Trump summit

South China Morning Post

Ann Cao, Wency Chenin and Iris Deng

The Dutch government is under renewed pressure to end its seizure of the Chinese-owned, Netherlands-based semiconductor company Nexperia, after Washington agreed to suspend its updated export control rule for one year. After a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump on Thursday, China’s Ministry of Commerce said Washington would temporarily halt the implementation of its so-called 50 per cent subsidiary rule.

Italy opens inquiry into alleged price fixing by Chinese drone maker DJI

Reuters

The Italian Competition Authority said it had opened an investigation into the European subsidiary of the Chinese drone maker DJI and its Italian importer over allegations that they pressured retailers to fix the prices of their products. The AGCM has received reports that DJI, the world’s largest drone maker, and local importer Nital monitored the prices charged by retailers. Those who deviated from the ones on Nital’s website received warnings including threats that supplies would be interrupted.

Danish Presidency backs away from ‘chat control’

EURACTIV

Claudie Moreau

The Danish Council presidency is backing away from pushing for mandatory detection orders in a legislative proposal that aims to tackle the spread of online Child Sexual Abuse Material, the country’s justice minister said on Thursday. Earlier in their presidency, Denmark had revived a controversial provision in the draft law that would mean online platforms – such as messaging apps – could be served with mandatory CSAM detection orders, including services protected by end-to-end encryption. However opposition from several other EU countries derailed any agreement in the Council.

Middle East

Israel demanded Google and Amazon use secret ‘wink’ to sidestep legal orders

The Guardian

Harry Davies and Yuval Abraham

When Google and Amazon negotiated a major $1.2bn cloud-computing deal in 2021, their customer – the Israeli government – had an unusual demand: agree to use a secret code as part of an arrangement that would become known as the “winking mechanism”. The demand, which would require Google and Amazon to effectively sidestep legal obligations in countries around the world, was born out of Israel’s concerns that data it moves into the global corporations’ cloud platforms could end up in the hands of foreign law enforcement authorities.

Data leak outs hacker students of Iran’s MOIS Training Academy

Dark Reading

Nate Nelson

Future members of Iranian state intelligence have been outed in an anonymous data leak. On Oct. 22, British-Iranian activist Nariman Gharib published a list of more than 1,000 people associated with the Ravin Academy to the open Web. Ravin Academy is a sanctioned Iranian cybersecurity school tied to the government’s umbrella advanced persistent threat group APT34.

Big Tech

Palantir sues engineers who left to form ‘copycat’ Percepta AI

Reuters

Daniel Wiessner

Palantir Technologies on Thursday sued two of its former senior engineers, accusing them of using the software company’s secret information to launch a “copycat” firm, Percepta AI. The lawsuit in Manhattan federal court claims that Radha Jain and Joanna Cohen were “entrusted with Palantir’s crown jewels,” including its source code and customer information, and breached agreements they signed with the company to safeguard that information.

Artificial Intelligence

Google’s built-In AI defenses on Android now block 10 billion scam messages a month

The Hacker News

Ravie Lakshmanan

Google on Thursday revealed that the scam defenses built into Android safeguard users around the world from more than 10 billion suspected malicious calls and messages every month. The tech giant also said it has blocked over 100 million suspicious numbers from using Rich Communication Services, an evolution of the SMS protocol, thereby preventing scams before they could even be sent. In recent years, the company has adopted various safeguards to combat phone call scams and automatically filter known spam using on-device artificial intelligence and move them automatically to the “spam & blocked” folder in the Google Messages app for Android.

Google to offer free Gemini AI access to India’s 505 million Reliance Jio users

Reuters

Munsif Vengattil and Aleef Jahan C S

Google will offer 18-month free access to its Gemini AI service for all 505 million telecom users of India’s Reliance Jio, a tie-up that follows similar freebies from rivals including OpenAI to boost adoption in the world’s most populous nation. The move also comes weeks after Google committed to invest $15 billion in AI infrastructure capacity in India, its biggest investment yet in the critical South Asian market.

OpenAI confirms GPT-5 is now better at handling mental and emotional distress

Bleeping Computer

OpenAI confirmed that it shipped an update on October 5, which allows GPT-5 to better handle sensitive conversations. After the update, GPT will automatically recognize when the user is not doing well, including situations like emotional or mental distress. However, OpenAI says only GPT-5 Instant has been updated to handle such use cases. GPT-5 Instant is one of the fastest and low-end models in the lineup. It’s also the default model most of the time, especially if you have a free account.

Teenage boys using ‘personalised’ AI for therapy and romance, survey finds

The Guardian

Jessica Murray and Robert Booth

The “hyper-personalised” nature of AI bots is drawing in teenage boys who now use them for therapy, companionship and relationships, according to research. A survey of boys in secondary schools by Male Allies UK found that just over a third said they were considering the idea of an AI friend, with growing concern about the rise of AI therapists and girlfriends. The research comes as character.ai, the popular artificial intelligence chatbot startup, announced a total ban on teens from engaging in open-ended conversations with its AI chatbots, which millions of people use for romantic, therapeutic and other conversations.

Canva unveils world-first AI model as it gears for blockbuster listing

The Sydney Morning Herald

David Swan

Canva has launched what it calls the world’s first foundational AI model trained specifically to understand design, marking the Australian tech giant’s biggest evolution yet as it prepares for a blockbuster share market listing within the next two years. The company on Thursday night unveiled its Creative Operating System, bringing together over a decade of product development with new AI capabilities centred around the proprietary Canva Design Model - a foundational system trained to comprehend design logic, orchestrate layouts and generate fully editable content in seconds.

AI browsers are a cybersecurity time bomb

The Verge

Robert Hart

Web browsers are getting awfully chatty. They got even chattier last week after OpenAI and Microsoft kicked the AI browser race into high gear with ChatGPT Atlas and a “Copilot Mode” for Edge. They can answer questions, summarize pages, and even take actions on your behalf. The experience is far from seamless yet, but it hints at a more convenient, hands-off future where your browser does lots of your thinking for you. That future could also be a minefield of new vulnerabilities and data leaks, cybersecurity experts warn.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

