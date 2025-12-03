Good morning. It's Thursday, 4th of December.

ASPI’s Sydney Dialogue is underway today and continues tomorrow. You can follow proceedings throughout both days on our LinkedIn page and our X account. on LinkedIn, and on X.

China using AI as ‘precision instrument’ of censorship and repression, at home and abroad

The Register

Simon Sharwood

China has embraced AI to help it censor and surveil its citizens and is exporting its techniques to the world, according to a new report by think tank the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI).

Australia

YouTube says it will comply with Australia’s teen social media ban

Reuters

Byron Kaye

Google’s YouTube shared a “disappointing update” to millions of Australian users and content creators on Wednesday, saying it will comply with a world-first teen social media ban by locking out users aged under 16 from their accounts within days.

USA

Palantir’s Immigration OS helps ICE track undocumented immigrants and deport them, documents show

Washington Post

Eva Dou

For years, Alex Karp, Palantir’s CEO, had declared the data management company to be “involved in supporting progressive values,” saying he has repeatedly “walked away” from contracts that targeted minorities or that he found otherwise unethical. Even as Palantir took on extensive data management contracts for the federal government, the company said it was not willing to allow its powerful tools to broadly track immigrants across America.

OpenAI’s nonprofit foundation awards $40.5M in grants to 208 community nonprofits across the US

Bloomberg

Shirin Ghaffary

OpenAI’s nonprofit foundation announced it’s awarding $40.5 million in grants this year to 208 nonprofits across the US supporting local communities — the largest outside philanthropic commitment the artificial intelligence giant has made to date.

Waymo’s self-driving cars appear to bend traffic laws as the company aims to make them more “confidently assertive”

Wall Street Journal

Katherine Bindley

It was like a scene out of a movie: a pair of white Jaguars zipping through a two-lane tunnel, changing lanes at the same time in a zigzag formation. But this one had a twist. They were both Waymos, the self-driving vehicles known for their achingly cautious behavior.

Trump sons’ bitcoin venture sheds almost 40% of its value in crypto turmoil

Financial Times

George Steer

Shares in a US cryptocurrency miner backed by Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump shed almost two-fifths of their value on Tuesday as early investors cashed out en masse at the end of a lock-up period.

Americas

TikTok to Invest More Than $37 Billion in Brazil Data Center

Bloomberg

Augusta Saraiva, Peter Millard

ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok will invest more than 200 billion reais ($37.7 billion) to build a data center in Brazil, marking its first project in Latin America.

North Asia

Hacking scheme targeted 120,000 home cameras for sexually exploitative footage

The Sydney Morning Herald

Frances Vinall and Elise Youn

Four people have been charged in South Korea with hacking into tens of thousands of private video cameras in homes and businesses in search of sexually exploitative footage, authorities said on Monday. In a news release, the Korean National Police Agency said the suspects stole footage from about 120,000 cameras, illegally manipulating and selling hundreds of videos to an overseas-based website.

South & Central Asia

India revokes order to preload cybersecurity app on smartphones after outcry

Reuters

Aditya Kalra and Munsif Vengattil

India’s government scrapped an order to smartphone makers on Wednesday to preload a state-run cybersecurity app on all new devices after an outcry from politicians, privacy advocates and global tech companies over surveillance fears.

Ukraine – Russia

Russia blocks access to US children’s gaming platform Roblox

Reuters

Russia has blocked access to the U.S. children’s gaming platform Roblox, accusing it of distributing extremist materials and “LGBT propaganda”. Announcing the move on Wednesday, the communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said Roblox was “rife with inappropriate content that can negatively impact the spiritual and moral development of children”.

Europe

AI-focused TikTok accounts pushed 43K GenAI-made posts totaling 4.5B views, including anti-immigrant and sexual content

The Guardian

Dan Milmo

Hundreds of accounts on TikTok are garnering billions of views by pumping out AI-generated content, including anti-immigrant and sexualised material, according to a report. Researchers said they had uncovered 354 AI-focused accounts pushing 43,000 posts made with generative AI tools and accumulating 4.5bn views over a month-long period. According to AI Forensics, a Paris-based non-profit, some of these accounts attempt to game TikTok’s algorithm – which decides what content users see – by posting large amounts of content in the hope that it goes viral.

