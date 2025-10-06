Good morning. It's Tuesday, 7th of October.

Indonesia revoked a suspension on TikTok’s local operating license after the social media platform shared data requested by the government. The company provided data related to TikTok Live traffic escalation and monetization activity during the period of Aug. 25-30. Bloomberg

A NSW government program assisting people affected by flooding has suffered a data breach. The NSW Reconstruction Authority says the private information of up to 3,000 people was uploaded to ChatGPT in March. ABC News

OpenAI touted new partnerships to incorporate its AI products across diverse industries at its developer conference on Monday. The company revealed a flurry of collaborations with companies including Spotify, Zillow and Mattel while debuting a set of fresh tools to help developers build new applications. Reuters

ASPI

Australia can help build digital trust in the Indo-Pacific

The Strategist

Jason Van der Schyff

A patrol boat shadows an unflagged vessel near a cable landing station in the Pacific. There’s no nearby base. No time to escalate. But a single secure message, sent from a handheld device, alerts regional partners. They’ve seen this vessel before. Within minutes, a coordinated response is underway. No shots fired. Cable intact. That kind of rapid cooperation depends on trust. Australia can help deliver it by supporting the tools that enable secure, inclusive coordination at speed.

Australia

New laws aim to rebuild trust in Triple Zero after fatal failures

The Sydney Morning Herald

David Swan

The Albanese government will introduce legislation this week to give the Triple Zero custodian formal powers, more than 18 months after the role was first recommended, as it faces criticism for failing to reinforce the service despite a string of outages. The bill, to be tabled in parliament’s final sitting weeks for 2025, will embed the custodian within the Australian Communications and Media Authority, with statutory powers to demand information from telecommunications providers, to monitor performance and to respond to outages.

Deloitte to refund government, admits using AI in $440k report

The Australian Financial Review

Edmund Tadros and Paul Karp

Deloitte Australia will issue a partial refund to the federal government after admitting that artificial intelligence had been used in the creation of a $440,000 report littered with errors including three nonexistent academic references and a made-up quote from a Federal Court judgement. A new version of the report for the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations was quietly uploaded to the department’s website on Friday, ahead of a long weekend across much of Australia.

Anthropic lands its biggest enterprise deployment ever with Deloitte deal CNBC

China

China’s most infamous ghost town is now training ground for driverless trucks

Rest of World

Kinling Lo

A Chinese city that failed to attract people has become a sandbox for machines. Ordos, a coal-rich northern Chinese city that never took off after prices crashed in 2012, has attracted more than a dozen autonomous vehicle companies seeking risk-free testing environments. Its wide, well-paved roads and minimal traffic provide a real-world laboratory where self-driving vehicles can operate without endangering pedestrians or navigating complex traffic.

Suspected Chinese cyber spies targeted Serbian aviation agency

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

A suspected China-linked cyber-espionage campaign has targeted a Serbian government department overseeing aviation, as well as other European institutions, according to new research from the cybersecurity firm StrikeReady. The campaign began in late September with phishing emails sent to a Serbian government office. Further analysis uncovered similar malicious activity in Hungary, Belgium, Italy and the Netherlands.

USA

ICEBlock owner after Apple removes app: ‘We are determined to fight this’

404Media

Joseph Cox

The developer of ICEBlock, an app that lets people crowdsource sightings of ICE officials, has said he is determined to fight back after Apple removed the app from its App Store on Thursday. The removal came after pressure from Department of Justice officials acting at the direction of Attorney General Pam Bondi, according to Fox which first reported the removal. Apple told 404 Media it has removed other similar apps too.

US Supreme Court allows order forcing Google to make app store reforms

Reuters

Mike Scarcella

The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to halt key parts of a judge’s order requiring Alphabet’s Google to make major changes to its app store Play, as the company prepares to appeal a decision in a lawsuit brought by “Fortnite” maker Epic Games. The justices turned down Google’s request to temporarily freeze parts of the injunction won by Epic in its lawsuit accusing the tech giant of monopolizing how consumers access apps on Android devices and pay for transactions within apps.

Trump to the health and tech giants: AI is not your ‘cartel’

POLITICO

Ruth Reader

The Trump administration has a message for the biggest names in health care and tech: You won’t control the development of artificial intelligence in medicine. Top officials at the Department of Health and Human Services tell POLITICO that the administration does not support a multi-year quasi-regulatory effort by firms including Microsoft and OpenAI, and health systems including the Mayo Clinic and Duke Health, to pilot private-sector-led vetting of AI tools under the banner of the Coalition for Health AI.

North Asia

Japan’s dual-use screening to cover $31bn in machine tool, drone, chip exports

Nikkei Asia

Japan will expand the scope of products for which companies are required to confirm the risk of exports being diverted for military use to include general-purpose machine tools, chips and drones bound for China, Southeast Asia and elsewhere. The expansion represents a nearly 19-fold increase in export value to 4.6 trillion yen. The change will be implemented on Thursday under the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act. Businesses must verify whether general-purpose products in six fields designated by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry are likely to be used for military purposes and whether the importing party has any history of involvement in weapons manufacturing.

Japan faces Asahi beer shortage after cyber-attack

BBC

Osmond Chia

Japan is facing a shortage of Asahi products, including beer and bottled tea, as the drinks giant grapples with the impact of a major cyber-attack that has affected its operations in the country. Most of the Asahi Group’s factories in Japan were brought to a standstill after the attack hit its ordering and delivering systems on Monday. Major Japanese retailers, including 7-Eleven and FamilyMart, have now warned customers to expect shortages of Asahi products.

NIRS fire destroys government’s cloud storage system, no backups available

Korea JoongAng Daily

A fire at the National Information Resources Service’s Daejeon headquarters destroyed the government’s G-Drive cloud storage system, erasing work files saved individually by some 750,000 civil servants, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said Wednesday. The fire broke out in the server room on the fifth floor of the center, damaging 96 information systems designated as critical to central government operations, including the G-Drive platform.

Kakao turns to AI to overhaul South Korea’s superapp

Nikkei Asia

Nami Matsuura

South Korean internet group Kakao has given its flagship app the biggest revamp ever, pinning its hopes on generative artificial intelligence as a way to break out of slow growth, though the initial reception has been mixed. The KakaoTalk overhaul features Kakao’s new proprietary Kanana large language model, which can communicate with users through natural conversation in Korean and understand context. The AI can be used to manage schedules, make reservations, buy products and perform searches.

Southeast Asia

Malaysian businesses among most targeted by hackers in SEA

Free Malaysia Today

Malaysian businesses are among the top targets in Southeast Asia for web-based threats. They recorded 190,556 “exploit” attempts, or an average of 1,050 attacks a day, in the first half of 2025, according to cybersecurity company Kaspersky.The company said this represents a 16% increase from the same period last year, reflecting a clear upward trend as digital infrastructure continues to expand. Kaspersky said within Southeast Asia, Malaysia ranks third in terms of exploit volume, behind Indonesia (524,657) and Vietnam (301,800).

South & Central Asia

Indian ministers push domestic alternatives to Google, Microsoft apps amid strained US ties

Reuters

Arpan Chaturvedi

Three cabinet colleagues of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are promoting use of apps by domestic rivals to Google Maps, WhatsApp and Microsoft, in the strongest backing yet for “Made in India” products amid trade tension with the United States. After the United States imposed a 50% tariff on Indian imports in August, Modi has pushed for use of “swadeshi” products, or those made in India. While many industry executives have made public calls to support Indian products, Modi made a direct appeal last month for Indians to scrap daily use of foreign goods.

India solar panel startup to double capacity, with AI aiding inspections

Nikkei Asia

An Indian startup that harnesses artificial intelligence to build solar panels is planning to invest 170 million rupees to double production capacity. Pahal Solar is constructing a new factory in the state of Gujarat, with operations expected to begin in the first half of 2026. Production capacity will expand from the current 2 gigawatts. The new plant will be built on a 160,000-square-meter site and employ about 1,200 people. Sales will target solar farm developers, as well as manufacturers and other commercial clients.

Europe

EU pushes new AI strategy to reduce tech reliance on US and China

Financial Times

Barbara Moens and Henry Foy

The EU must promote homegrown artificial intelligence platforms and decrease its reliance on foreign providers, Brussels has said, as it prepares to set out a new plan to compete against the US and China in the global race for the revolutionary technology. According to a draft proposal seen by the Financial Times, the European Commission’s new “Apply AI strategy” will promote European-made AI tools to provide security and resilience while boosting the bloc’s industrial competitiveness.

French prosecutors probe Apple’s Siri following complaint

Reuters

French prosecutors said on Monday they are investigating tech giant Apple’s voice assistant Siri after receiving a complaint from a tech researcher accusing the company of illicit data collection. The probe, which was first reported by the news website Politico, has been entrusted to a police force specialised in cybercrime, the prosecutors’ office in Paris said without providing further details. Tech researcher Thomas Le Bonniec told Reuters that he was the source of the complaint, which was filed by French human rights organisation, the Ligue des Droits de l’Homme. LDH had previously said the complaint accused Apple of collecting, recording and analysing Siri conversations without users’ consent. It did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Middle East

Israel paying US influencers to reverse negative public opinion

Middle East Eye

Israel is paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to American influencers to win a propaganda war after its two-year war on Palestinians in Gaza has diminished its reputation, Responsible Statecraft reported on Wednesday. Foreign Agents Registration Act records filed with the US Department of Justice show that Israel’s government has set aside $900,000 to pay influencers from mid-June until the end of November this year. The form also reveals the firm is being paid to recruit 14-18 influencers to post between 25 and 30 pro-Israel posts a month across social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube and Threads. Each post can potentially earn as much as $6,000, with some garnering upwards of $7,000.

Big Tech

Instagram introduces new ‘Ring’ award for top creators

TechCrunch

Aisha Malik

Instagram announced on Monday that it’s launching an awards program, with 25 creators set to receive a gold ring next week. The company says the new awards program will recognize creators around the world who shift culture and break barriers. The judges panel for the new awards program includes Instagram head Adam Mosseri, director Spike Lee, designer Marc Jacobs, YouTuber Marques Brownlee, actress Yara Shahidi, makeup artist Pat McGrath, and more.

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI ramps up developer push with more powerful models in its API

TechCrunch

Rebecca Bellan

OpenAI unveiled new API updates at its Dev Day on Monday, introducing GPT-5 Pro, its latest language model, its new video generation model Sora 2, and a smaller, cheaper voice model. The updates were part of a series of announcements geared toward wooing developers to OpenAI’s ecosystem, including the launch of an agent-building tool and the ability to build apps in ChatGPT.

OpenAI restricts use of anime, other intellectual property in Sora

Nikkei Asia

Ryotaro Yamada

OpenAI will restrict the use of Japanese anime and other content in Sora, its video-generation artificial intelligence service. As of about 8 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, Sora stopped allowing the generation of some anime characters. The measure is expected to curb a flood of realistic images of characters created in Japan that has appeared online. “We are hearing from a lot of rights holders who ... want the ability to specify how their characters are used,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a blog post Friday. OpenAI will introduce a system that enables copyright holders to set the conditions under which their characters may appear in AI-generated videos.

Sora provides better control over videos featuring your AI self

The Verge

Robert Hart

Sora now lets you rein in your AI doubles, giving you more say on how and where deepfake versions of you make an appearance on the app. The update lands as OpenAI hurries to show it actually cares about its users’ concerns as an all-too-predictable tsunami of AI slop threatens to take over the internet. The new controls are part of a broader batch of weekend updates meant to stabilize Sora and manage the chaos brewing in its feed.

Google’s AI bounty program pays bug hunters up to $30K

The Verge

Elissa Welle

On Monday, Google launched a new reward program dedicated specifically to finding bugs in AI products. Google’s list of qualifying bugs includes examples of the kind of rogue actions it’s looking for, like indirectly injecting an AI prompt that causes Google Home to unlock a door, or a data exfiltration prompt injection that summarizes all of someone’s email and sends the summary to the attacker’s own account.

Misc

Inside the ‘Trinity of Chaos’ group of young hackers targeting major companies

ABC News

Annika Burgess

Three of the most notorious English-speaking cybercrime groups have been working together under the name “Trinity of Chaos’ to target major global organisations. They were linked to major data breaches against Qantas, Adidas, and Google. Security analysts say fresh attacks linked to the group were carried out since they announced retirement, warning organisations to be prepared.

How video games are shaping a generation of boys, for better and worse

The New York Times

Claire Cain Miller and Amy Fan

In the last decade and a half, boys and young men ages 15 to 24 more than doubled their average time spent gaming, to about 10 hours a week, according to a major survey. Some teachers say gaming has disrupted focus in classrooms. Some economists have linked it to the decline in young men’s work hours. Many readers told us it was a chief reason for the recent struggles of boys and young men, when we started our series on the subject in May.

